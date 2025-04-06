A Teacher During Covid

“When the grave lies open before us, let’s not try to be witty, but on the other hand, let’s not forget, but make it our business to record the worst of the human viciousness we’ve seen without changing one word.” – Celine

Introduction

Covid was a strange time. And it is in strange and unusual times that people reveal themselves most clearly. Periods of disruption and uncertainty precipitate an inner turmoil in individuals that we expect to see displayed in recognisable symptoms. Our forecasts assume they will manifest as irruptions of crazed acts or states in the streets, public areas and shared spaces. Less dramatically, our more moderate guesses are for a pronounced strangeness, possibly an acquired peculiarity or an exaggeration of a slight and permanent oddity, hitherto unnoticed in the people with whom we are familiar. Predicting the multiplication of openly and increasingly disjointed human beings is a reasonable deduction for the consequences of social irregularity.

All this would be the typical effects of an individual struggling to integrate the new landscape with former prejudices and current needs. These improvised efforts at mental equilibrium by a person, inadvertently proclaim more about the individual’s true self in the attempt at reconciling sharply opposing psychic material, than they would otherwise allow revealed under normal circumstances.

However, if these are the approximated consequences of social upheaval, they are often confounded. What does happen - counter-intuitively - a bizarre, unshakeable commitment to ‘hyper’ normality is undertaken and maintained, irrespective of change. Although, the struggle and need to resolve remains. It re-locates inward. Individuals strain every fibre to avoid a mental schism, gauged by showing the signs of having one explicitly. Thus, they cling ever more tightly to the mask worn daily to face the world.

Familiar routines and patterns of thought that individuals recognise and feel comfortable among are adhered to with a private, fervent desperation. The intent is to create ‘normality’, amidst a confusing, novel world. To the unobservant eye, matters seem to stand with these internally splintering characters as they ever were. Nothing to see here, the schizoid’s actions proclaim. Yet the body is leaky. Odd, small, but unmissable indications of something being not quite right within seep out in the formative stages.

If these quirks and contradictions are casually commented on by anyone, the statement is met by an emotive and defensive response, provoked by beliefs that are essential to the individual’s functioning. The reality I believe in must be true. Things must be normal. I must be normal. The reader might wonder if this frantic hiding of self, this willed denial of reality, the ferocious energy expended to halt any wrenching off of the mask, isn’t itself sort of revealing?

When the once solid ground beneath your feet becomes unsteady, and the global axis shifts, it is a hardy soul that refuses to adapt, declines to understand this fact or search for reasons for its cause. It is a rugged individual who is not touched by a tinge of existential angst at what it all might mean, but simply grits their teeth, and with a determined look in their eye, continues with life as it has always been. Hardy, rugged, indeed, or...

In truth, the perseverance in ‘keeping things normal’ is a performed ritual attempting to control the uncontrollable, common to primitive tribes throughout history and acted out in mental institutions and psychiatric training videos in the present day. Performers aim by enacting set, habitual actions, awash with unclear meanings for the uninitiated, to keep an exterior Self in place as means to retain their psychic integrity.

If the façade can remain unshattered, then the inward exteriority of the mask too will be preserved: the story we tell ourselves about ourselves, who we think we are, our intimate false consciousness. An exterior security of identity will quieten the powerful winds of doubt and anxiety swirling around the tissue of internal awareness and stop it being swept away into the void of psychological disintegration from where few travellers return.

Still, this attempt to live as a former iteration of Self that existed comfortably in a previous reality under the conditions of a new one will quickly descend into caricature. Every effort to recreate normal in an abnormal circumstance or act as if the abnormal is normal, reduces the individual to both a comical and tragic being. A comical, tragic distortion of humanity that can be humorous or painful depending on the observer’s capacity for humour and empathy. The couple that ordered dinner after being informed the unsinkable Titanic had hit an iceberg and was taking on water (if true!), and who sat down to enjoy their meal, confident the surrounding panic was not to be taken seriously, the assertions refuted simply by ‘carrying on as normal’, even as the decks below flooded underneath them, is a hypothetical example.

We never fully grasp reality. Our minds are too limited. We do not even know the correct interpretation of the reality we do grab and hold, which only adds to our befuddlement. Our security is illusory, our happiness fragile, our surroundings impermanent. To this state of affairs, we respond with a desire for security through seeking control and assurance. In the modern world, with its speed and stress, its anonymity, insecurity and opportunities, we often try to be an unchanging fictional self, based on selective interpretation, and we look to others around us to validate this Tulpa and, in this complicated world, have accepted ‘experts’ guide us in the areas for which we have neither the time or interest to make ourselves acquainted, but must navigate all the same.

Change destroys all our arrangements and their assumptions. In the main, we react by not recognising that. We are disposed to continue in our prejudices, wish to remain part of the group, and in order to do so, continue to allow the broad-ranging questions to be concluded for us by those assumed to be good and well-intentioned authorities. We are not persuaded of any other reality but the one delineated by their precepts. Passengers laughing at the mere stewards who told them to put on life-jackets as the aforementioned doomed vessel began its decline into the freezing sea illustrates our reluctance to fit ourselves to recently realised facts of existence, having been assured by ‘experts’ that this reality was impossible.

During Covid, we were exposed for two years to the ‘new normal’. A very different hue was given to everyday life. It was recognisable in many parts, but was now regularly spliced with threads of farce and knots of folly (and not a few dismally, portentous signs). Men and women I had known for many years, and knew them as sensible, balanced people formerly, suddenly began to follow unfailingly the silliest rules to ‘protect’ someone or other from a ‘virus’. A new, grotesque world of masks, spaces in meetings and never-ending cleaning was born. Social distancing and other esoteric formulas were prescribed, determined upon by new, virulent and ‘expert’-invested iterations of ‘science’. This all placed a lens over daily life that magnified it as much as misshaped it.

Superficially, by most obvious metrics, this was far away from the cruellest and most devastating inconveniences imposed on human beings in recorded history. So…what’s the big deal!? It wasn’t the Holocaust. It was not the Terror, French or Soviet. It was not even the spiteful displacement, acted out consistently over decades, of Scotland’s Highland Clearances.

It did, however, share with all of these a sponsorship by, and an ability to elicit, a ruthless sociopathology and a brutal lack of sympathy. The characteristics of malignancy and inhumanity and an all-prevalent and all-consuming fear attended today’s recent history as they did previous outrages committed by mankind, except...quieter…slower…just beneath the surface.

But of course, it was all for our own good. It differed from these other atrocities, because these policies were applied to save people. The care home worker that isolated the dementia sufferer from his family; the hospital nurse that removed food and water from a patient once a diagnosis of ‘Covid’ was made at which point, incomprehensibly, death was declared inevitable; the vaccinating doctor who did not trouble to inform the vaccinee of potential side-effects, ignored the lack of safety data for the product and knew nothing of the contents of the jab, were all doing it for our own good.

How exactly did they know it was the right thing to do? Easy. Authority, echoed through the media, the experts and their managers told them, buttressed emotionally by the parroting of family and friends, colleagues and strangers, until it became an unchallenged fact. But it was never fact. It was never science. And it was never for our own good.

In the modern world, barbarism has become coated with a sweetening and sickening veneer of civilisation that congratulates itself on progression, individual and societal, while standing surrounded by the hallmarks of atrocity. With the requisite language of ‘rights’ and ‘safety’ used as wrappings for disingenuously pre-packed communication, the most terrible monstrosities are articulated and justified. There is less difference between the New Normal of Covid and the murderous bureaucracies of the first half of the Twentieth Century than there seems to be under a cursory glance. In many ways, when drilling a little deeper than the outer crust, the process is identical in technique, substance and goal.

Might this be too large a claim? A little forensic examination of the minutiae of the Covid era’s day-to-day life, allows us to see that the virus of barbarity existed mainly latently, attenuated by the necessity to allow for periods of adjustment, waiting until the host had weakened sufficiently in order to allow the bacillus’ unpoliced multiplication and spread throughout the common body. The incipient symptoms of a brutal, inhumane policy, polity and people were already visible in the first few weeks. Reflective, independent thinkers shudder at how matters may have proceeded if the numbers capitulating to social pressures had been fractionally fewer than turned out to be the case.

Totalitarianism needs widespread cooperation and consent. Covid called forth a present but generally unperceived schizoid capacity from the public at large, in all walks of life, to furnish both dispositions. A wilful parochialism and self-censoring aided in this. The People ignored a tectonic shift in the geography of society, eschewing the natural response of evaluation, and ensuring, even in the privacy of their own minds, that vital questions went unasked. Why were we taking such extreme actions over a virus that was not particularly virulent? Why did we abandon accepted pandemic protocols? Why did this virus behave so strangely? Why were we behaving so contradictorily? Why did the data not support a pandemic? And, who had the power to shut down the globe? These queries were avoided at all costs. This was the shadow side of the individual’s psyche: the Denier. The utilisation of energies to deny oneself and reality at all costs for fear of emergent truths…about oneself! And the larger world.

Was this not exactly the approach of the silent, self-blind, self-concealing masses of Nazi Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union? Was evidence of contradiction and even barbarity not ignored by millions? Was conformity and obedience not embraced, either willingly or cynically or fearfully? Was there not the inhumanity of the mass personality on display? When former citizens of these countries put human beings in ovens or watched impassively over ‘others’ as they were slowly starved to death, had they not been told they were doing a good thing? And if they saw through the veil, then did the majority not comply solely out of fear? All dictated by their desire to avoid facing themselves. Keeping the mask in place. Staying ‘normal’. Staying safe.

But fortunately, we live in the Twenty-First Century, where Twitter, Facebook and Tik-Tok and a woolly, marshmallow culture predominates. It’s not like that now? Yes, yes, it is. Look around. The dramatic confrontation between good and evil takes a variation that is superficially unserious, whimsical, faintly cartoonish, yet no less cruel and deadly. The ridiculous Covid protocols trying to usher in a new order were paved by farce, but the stripping away of individual agency, the dehumanisation and the marginalisation and the unjustified killings were the same.

If the Denier was one aspect of the mind utilised to protect the psyche in this situation, another aspect necessarily surfacing for the same reasons was one which could embrace all the ludicrous edicts and ‘mandates’ of the ‘new’ normal. As in all cults, the triumph of the leader is to have an individual step over one’s own reasoned resistance and accept the Absurd, whether that be He is a messiah, talks directly to God and God talks back, can heal all illnesses or levitates in private. Acceptance of the Absurd as laid down by someone else means to live in a specific, vulnerable, psychological state of credulousness and primes the individual to perpetrate atrocities.

Did that also happen? To remain safe and protect others, we had to wear cloth masks…on aeroplanes. We had to wear masks in restaurants, except when eating and talking. We had to stay indoors with others, except when we went out to shop with others in enclosed supermarkets. Health foods shut; McDonalds remained open. Not to see the contradictions requires a broken consciousness, fleeing to frivolousness as a refuge, blithe to the surrounding ridiculousness, one that does not speak to oneself as a dignified human being. This required an individual to exist in another shadow side of the psyche: the fool. The Clown.

Once you have people living in fear, inhumanity, stupidity or mental capitulation, anything can be done with them and to them. The latter is probably the worst. When people are enslaved by another’s false ideas, they zealously rush to embrace the destruction they’ve created for themselves.

(In our description of the individual’s psychological dynamic and adaptive systems, we touch on but do not explore the other type of person who would play an out-sized role in any societal revolution of this type. This is the psychopath. Their propensity to rise through the ranks of society and wield power to a terrifying extent is a feature of all periods of time when governments embark on lawless policies. Unsurprising that a psychopathic government recognises its kindred spirits.)

This compartmentalisation was the result of the ordinary person’s coping mechanism. It was not chance that brought this about. The radio, tv and internet were awash with the methods of behavioural scientists, intended to put in place the necessary ideational equipment and emotional acquiescence to gear us up for further steps on a path to which history provides illumination.

‘Ridiculous!’ some might say. It is not. Let me tell you honestly, the statistician has not been born who could calculate the likelihood of all the steps taken being the result of coincidence or incompetence on so many levels, across so many governments, corporations, and public individuals, all at the same time. The odds to one cannot be written, they are so astronomical. It was a planned, co-ordinated, global effort. Reliant on hundreds of millions of easily disassociated individuals who found safety in mindless conformity.

Education at this time demonstrated all the distortions and contortions required to exist within the frame of this overtly schizoid state. But to say that all the illogicality, stupidity, all the nonsensical efforts and the inhumanity was unseen in teaching until Covid would be false. It was always there. Covid magnified it in education as it did across wider society.

An Old Hand in teaching, Will was his name, once said to me when I was first employed at my school, ‘Every teacher becomes a caricature of themselves eventually’. And that has been my experience. All Covid did was amplify the tune, raising the entire discordant, farcical symphony to new glorious, absurdist heights, and laid bare the entire system as irrefutably hollow in doing so.

Yet, in this novel, full of realities, I have chosen not to portray those in it as mere pastiches of a human being, though the story concerns itself mainly with a profession which is prone to them. Instead, I have tried to draw a picture of people whose carapace of caricature and rigidity in thought hides and protects a thinking, feeling complex being, and whose presentation of a secure self is an attempt to manage an interior which contains an unsettling, dizzying, frightening and a tragic range of emotions. An interior that deserves attention. Urgently.

I hope this story will be funny. The events are funny, from a certain ironic, sometimes bitter point of view. It is also, who knows, inspirational? (The fact that it’s not being written from Zone A or B or whatever area of a camp I once thought I might be placed in is a reason to be cautiously optimistic.) Throughout its unfolding, it was depressing and disappointing. But whatever it is, I hope the reader can learn from it.

As a teacher for a couple of decades, I’m an agnostic about people learning the big lessons. I know that it’s possible; it’s just that I have never seen it happen. Have we learned much from slavery? Have we learned from the Holocaust? The camps that have blighted the world; from the British ones in the Boer War to the present day in the Middle East or the ‘Economic Zones’ in China, have they taught us anything?

I have to believe that at some point we are capable of learning, not only in the generation that experiences the tragedy, but across the generations who are so easily apt to forget, or, more mendaciously, misinterpret. So far, we have not done the former and plenty of the latter. This requires change. What will do it? I don’t know.

Changing means growing. You can change but not grow. This is society. You can grow, and you have to change. This is the individual. Only individual change will make a difference now. Conforming, following, obeying, not questioning, not listening to other voices – these are simply different forms of hiding for the solitary person, to stay safe, stay masked, survive. If this continues, the totality of our individual decisions will be a collective choice for destruction, one way or another. Can we learn from Covid? Are we even willing to admit we have something vital to learn from Covid?

If I sound like a teacher, it’s inadvertent.

Teaching. To be honest, in my heart, I’ve never really been a teacher, and do not claim to be anything more than an average practitioner. Nearly all my classes are commonplace and work-a-day. Dull. No thrilling openings, no exciting presentations to inspire the listener, nor final summations that give that ‘a-ha’ moment in the suddenly awakened learner. No, none of that. It’s: what we’re going to do, do it and then pack-up. Usually with a sigh of relief from all parties. I am not animated by a Great Calling, a vocation, a hope that I have shaped young lives for the better, or that I will be in anyway remembered, however vaguely.

Nevertheless, despite my many shortcomings as an educator, I possibly do have one good lesson in me and this book is its repository.