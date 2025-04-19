“The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”

Thucydides, The Peloponnesian War

‘No, what’s happening in Mexico?’ said Angela quickly, alarmed, and eager to know what we knew. It was characteristic of Angela not to bear being left out of anything. A sea of doubt churned around her relationships with peers that she kept quietly hidden. This quality fed into her professional life. To compensate, she exemplified a phenomena among many, mainly female, principal teachers in school departments which I’ve observed over the years: their propensity to create a friendship group out of the teachers whom they manage.

A surprisingly large number of teachers have been isolated, marginalised or bullied in their own school days and, it appears to me, seek to re-live this personal history again as adults, hoping for an improved outcome this time. Subconsciously, of course. Hence, not a few women ‘leaders’, presumably never having been the Queen Bee or part of the social honey pot, look to be friends with fellow female colleagues first, on the surface certainly, rather than employing the thin, permeable but irremovable barrier of emotional distance common to most managers. Perhaps this explains why any individual’s desire to keep the relationship professional and maintain the separation between work ‘friends’ and private life with this type of female manager always seemed to hurt them so deeply and so unforgivably.

But Angela was nice, and could be noble. In my first year at the school my exam grades were not all they should have been – I was impotent confronting pupils who did not work, turned a blind eye to their nattering to avoid confrontation (I told myself, in obvious denial, they would come good at the exam). After the exams and summer recess, meeting as a department to debrief results, Angela did not divide grades into their classes as prior practice to that point, saving me the open embarrassment at ‘my’ poor grades. It was a memorable act of kindness.

‘Oh my God,’ exclaimed Will again, his usual preface to the gravest expositions, although this applied to trivial school incidents as well as to scandalous recountings of stories told to him by pupils, or staff, shared with him privately, on that understanding…then subsequently conveyed by him to the rest of us. Whether he should have discussed them from a legal or moral perspective, however interesting they made our lunchtime in the department staffroom, became a moot point, since he unhesitatingly did. I personally never knew him to keep a secret. Yet, despite being the beadle of gossip, Will was a teacher pupils and staff gravitated to as some to confide in and they routinely did. Perhaps he didn’t tell everything…or listened, and it was worth the price.

‘Oh my God, in Mexico, they are dying in their thousands! Tens of thousands!’ he said in urgent tones, his face displaying a wide-eyed incredulousness. ‘Watch the news tonight,’ he instructed Angela ominously, waving his oft-used finger. ‘You’ll see. It was a few hundred a week ago and it has gone higher and higher.’ Will stuck out his arm, the forefinger had remained singular and he now unrolled the unused digits to offer a flat hand for our perusal, then he moved it slowly along the horizontal plane in front of us as we stood there transfixed. The hand glided constantly some way, before suddenly it accelerated quickly and in a sharp turn rose vertically in a steep curve to a considerable height, to stress his point. The impression given was that of a caress of the fore part of a camel’s hump, ceasing at the peak. ‘You would not believe it…it’s incredible!’ he said, his pause loading the chamber before he triggered the words, sagging with disbelief, emphatically.

Angela was discomfited and wriggled as if trying to shake something off. Will’s story telling technique was usually accompanied by truncated ejaculations of feeling, elliptical comments and sharp physical movements. It captivated the listener, although his colleagues, more familiar with it, knew that oftentimes the initial lightning flashes were more startling and dramatic than the thunder of revelation that followed.

‘That can’t be,’ Angela said like a spell to ward off evil, trying to temper the deeply buried emotions these statements were arousing. Was it death or change she feared? The ghosts of previous fears? Possibly recent memories resurfaced unbidden. It was only six years ago the country had been in the grip of another panic – bird flu, from China. The news channels were reporting on the culling of millions of chickens in the Far East, coupling bulletins with isolated instances of cross-human infection. It was impossible to prevent a virus-ridden bird’s arrival on these shores, experts stated, and when the first bird in the UK duly tested ‘positive’ for bird flu, the news item started and finished the late-night news, punctuated throughout with dire warnings from titled experts. One channel opted to repeat the story at the end of their programme accompanied by dramatic and foreboding music with camera shots of the Norfolk Broads, the scene of the infected bird’s capture. (The news channel was eventually rebuked by Ofcom for their over-dramatisation of the story. Yes, the sordid, lying, corrupt Ofcom wanted a more balanced approach to a story on viruses!) Nothing resulted in terms of a permanent dislocation of society. The scare faded away.

However, the subconscious fears in Angela may have been inseminated even earlier to this endeavour. Two years preceding the Great Bird Flu Non-Event, there had been Foot and Mouth Disease. Another virus, in this instance, spread among cloven-hoofed farm animals. Fears of animal to human transmission swept the country. These echoed the worries of recent history too, those in the preceding decade about Mad Cow Disease and unsound meat. Given that this time the diseases’ transmission was airborne, abstinence of British beef, unlike on the former occasion, would not provide protection to the unnerved. Fear fell like a blanket over the land. It resulted in a delayed election and mats soaked in detergent laid on rural roads across the country to prevent car tyres spreading the disease. A strange approach to a virus which is transmitted through the air in water droplets.

The spread of Foot and Mouth Disease threatened to destroy British livestock farming…we were told. Making his first foray into public consciousness, ideological lackey and ‘statistician’ Professor Neil Ferguson predicted a countryside devastated by disease where the lowing of sick animals would carry across fields strewn with dead and dying livestock. Lifeless animals would be scraped together and piled high by tractors, heaped one atop another by cranes, their rigid legs pronging the air in abandoned, long-grassed fields. Petrol would be poured over the stiffened carcasses with bales of straw wedged between their remains to act like firelighters, and then, like some mad barbaric rite of self-destructive atonement to appease malevolent gods, they’d be lit: mounds consumed by flame would rage for hours, sending funeral pillars of black smoke upward into ashen skies. The air would be filled with the sickening pungency of rotting corpses, followed by the acrid smell of cremated animal flesh. Beasts would be charred until black, carbonised cinders only shall remain, and then this will be scattered by a vengeful wind across the cemetery acreages. It would be an apocalypse-style catastrophe. Farmers up and down the country would be ruined.

So, what did the government do? It used Neil Ferguson’s model and proceeded to follow a policy of killing all infected herds - a single positive test was enough to trigger culling all the animals on a farm - and then burned them to prevent transmission. Thereby, creating a countryside strewn with millions of corpses of the pre-emptively slaughtered beasts which were then raised-high in Lykaionic mounds of dead animal carcases and ceremonially burnt as an offering to the Gods of bureaucracy, modelling and early intervention. From empty fields great stacks of ashen cloud arose and loomed in the sky.

Nothing like predictive modelling to avert a disaster.

As for the farmers, it drove many to the wall. Some committed suicide, some went bankrupt, some sold their farms and left farming along with their families altogether. Lineages that had lived on the land for decades, not rarely, centuries, were forced off their soil. It was a modern-day clearance which proceeded unrecognised because it was presented as a radiant and salvatory ‘Right Thing To Do’, shining through the mist of fears which fell over the public’s eyes. The phrase itself was deployed by the condescending apparatchiks of the New Labour government, who regularly took recourse to the language of virtue ethics, instructed in this discourse by their High Priest, prime minister Tony Blair, and parroted by a quisling, subservient media. No debate to be had.

Some farmers conned the system and survived. I had a friend, Mark, who’d a degree in Agriculture and took a temporary job at the time verifying numbers of livestock farmers had had to kill to stop the spread. He never told me specifically who and what, but according to him, some of the farmers were hiding their animals with clandestine transfers by night between farms before inspectors visited. Parking their animals with neighbours, while they provided false figures and claimed exaggerated compensation.

I was shocked at the time. Farmers were exploiting the good intentions of the government! In hindsight, I can see that farmers were only defending themselves against a pitiless, inhuman and captured bureaucracy. I believe such duplicity saved what farming remains, even if it meant that the taxpayer was fleeced. The only thing that shocks me today is the ease with which we were all manipulated.

After these events and their unqueried unfolding by journalists, Angela was primed in the reality that viruses started somewhere, could spread quickly from their original point to anywhere in the world, possessed unlimited infectiousness, were often fatal, and could upend society as we knew it. No wonder it was with increasing anxiety she heard Will relate the different stats and describe the graphs from the nightly news: red bar graphs that got higher and higher up the y axis, showing increasing totals of fatalities, delineating the passage of time by dreadful and enlarging bar after bar across the x axis. During the proceeding week, as Will updated Angela on the scale of the surge in cases, the bars were already representing that…

‘Hundreds of thousands of Mexicans are dead!’ Will exclaimed again, swaying slightly backward and forward, incarnating the after-tremors of the emotional seismic shock from such an explosive statement.

Angela looked at me for validation of Will’s incredible statement. Again, I nodded - coincidentally, I happened to be there once more at this impromptu briefing - and pulled a frown. This was a serious situation. Angela was highly strung and reacted strongly to threats, criticism and ‘negativity’; she had once spent an afternoon crying caused by a minor contention in an English department meeting concerning the linear progress of pupils.

One cantankerous colleague, refreshed after a couple of lunchtime pints at the local pub before the Friday afternoon in-service, decided to raise long-cherished and repeated frustrations about assessment and the corporate approach now taken in teaching. Riding a foamy golden tide, he claimed pupil progress was not uniform and that corralling young people through the system expecting automatic improvement was silly. I, new to the department, openly agreed with him, since I felt it was demonstrably true. People developed at different speeds and in different ways, why try to cut them to a shape?

I did not realise at the time that to side with my colleague Alistair was a mistake. He was Unfavoured. His status was imprinted on him by the tone and address of senior management as strikingly as the Mark of Cain and further impressed by the rolled eyes of his peers once he left the staff base, after having held forth on school-related or political topics. To question pedagogical assumptions was another mistake, as they came from Above and determined our work, its aims, and assessed progress, whether correct or not, valid or invalid; and to not fully embrace the paradigm which Angela was promoting to the department in order to move faster and higher towards and in Attainment was also a grievous mistake, as she took any form of question or query, no matter how abstract, as opposition…and that was hurtful.

After the meeting abruptly finished, Angela spent the rest of the afternoon upset in her room. Having retreated to the staff base, Will took me aside, telling me of Angela’s discomposure and the reasons for it. I was incredulous. Hurt by what?! I thought we were debating a point of education. Yet…I wanted to remain in Angela’s good books due to my insecure contract situation. This would have to be smoothed over. I knew it. A climbdown beckoned. She was nice so I felt a bit bad about the very, very mild contention, although also secretly dismissive of bruised feelings caused by reasonable and completely harmless points.

I went to her room to apologise. It was shut. I thought I had better show deference. She liked that. All the management did. My respectful, light knock was a form of genuflection. A ceremonial prostration. A non-threatening, white flag waving approach to making amends. She opened the door and stood there beaming. Her professional face was on. In answer, I tried to look mournful, devastated even.

‘Angela, I didn’t mean to upset you…,’ I said quietly and sheepishly, reticent to offer an apology, resenting it as dishonest, but pragmatic enough to know that future relations and employment – I was on a two-year contract – necessitated it.

‘No, no, it’s ok,’ she said. I could see around the eyes she was stricken yet holding herself together and forcing a pained, but very white-toothed, gleaming smile.

‘I just felt…’

Angela’s face and neck immediately reddened at these words. The first few syllables of my importunate effort to try and justify myself made her instinctively wince. A potential re-opening of the discussion caused her barely suppressed sentiments to return in a crimson flame across the skin of her neck with its tip reaching to her cheeks.

‘Oh no,’ she said desperate to close any dialogue, ‘I’m going to start crying again,’ she stated with admirable openness, albeit she sounded as if she was speaking to herself as much as to me. She stepped back and with the pace of a coffin lid during a dignified, measured lowering into the soil, the door slowly began to close.

‘I…’ I stammered. Awkward. Guilty. Fearful. I was on a two-year contract and if I didn’t get along with the Principal Teacher then I was going to be looking for a job again very soon! And my interview skills were notable only in their complete absence. A low-level anxiety, like background radiation on a Geiger meter, started to register in my body; the space between the door and its frame continued to narrow. I only had a few seconds. I stood helpless and tongue tied.

‘I…’

I swallowed. My brain supplied no thought.

‘I…’

Say something, you idiot!

‘I…’

The door continued closing. ‘I’ll see you later,’ Angela said as her head and body withdrew slowly from the wooden frame, her eyelashes beginning to wet; and the red door of the classroom shut gently in my face with a poignant click of the lock signalling its terminus point. She had declined further contact with me. I count that day as the beginning of the long, slow decay of my relationship with her, assisted by many catalytic moments of disagreement to spur the process of deterioration.

Despite being in a job where conflict can break out as soon as entering a room, many teachers are terrified of even the slightest brush of confrontation with their peers. And are reduced to a state of gibbering, wobbling, rocking back and forth, babbling, victimised wrecks by dug-in disputes with more senior colleagues.

In the first instance, part of this is a practical fear – a teacher can work beside someone in the same school for a long, long time and if you cross that person to a degree that converts them to an enemy, then, in a range of oblique and unknowable ways, a covert feud will be prosecuted bitterly, with revenge always, always in the post – multiple deliveries of it too. Most err to caution in personal relations.

The second situation resides in most teachers seemingly genetic acquiescence to authority, irrespective of how little clout that supremacy retains. Of course, it’s not cytological. Socially conditioned fear scaffolds all these relationships: an irrational fear, deeply housed in the body’s frame that responds automatically to the authorial persona. In education, its presence seems endemic.

The final explanation combines environment and character – teachers are in a position of moderate authority where, almost without exception, eventual triumph in any contest with those they spend their working day with is assured. Consequently, the resilience, grit and necessary compromises dealing with full-grown equals developed in more robust, even-handed employments is thwarted in its augmentation.

As to character, it might be wondered why an individual chooses teaching. Very often, it is a career picked up from university. For this person, life has been nothing other than school, higher education and then back to school, as if…

All said, the prospect of a virus bursting into the protected life of a teacher was a horrifying one. Will’s vigorous exposition would have unnerved most listeners. However, under the rubric of a problem shared is a problem halved, he was invited by Angela to recount his tale of upcoming Armageddon to the entire department.

This public ritualistic performance like some sort of Ghost Dance acted as an exorcism, soothing Angela as she watched the impact of Will’s staccato, interpolated delivery effect a mesmerising terror on our colleagues, who were now similarly exposed to the awful eventuality of being peremptorily snuffed out. Angela found further reassurance in her colleagues’ rejoining, familiar platitudes and lachrymose concern, of which Angela after a compassionate silence was foremost in expressing. To aid catharsis further, this was followed by dark, sardonic jokes about who they hoped might be expunged by the killer virus - particularly reviled colleagues and pupils – alongside giddy speculation about possible days off. This satisfactorily expelled the most insistent fears and muffled the hushed anxious voices in all their minds.