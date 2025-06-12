A Teacher During Covid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Telfer's avatar
Glenn Telfer
2d

You have condensed a lifetime of wisdom and psychological insight into painting with quick judicious strokes a convincing portrait of Nicola Sturgeon and her pathetic (and demonic) motivation. If you were my pupil I would read out your description to the class as an example of how genius and brevity make excellent partners. Gold sticker too, obviously!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A Teacher During Covid
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AteacherduringCovid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture