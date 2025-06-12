“The worst deluded are those self-deluded by the myth of their own destiny.”

Gore Vidal

During the summer, in contrast to the meditative cycles across north Edinburgh and out to Musselburgh, I did have one acute source of anxiety (beyond the prospect of being locked-up in a camp, deprived of all my property and rights, and forced to live a quarantined worker-slave until I was executed under newly installed communitarian law). My mother’s dementia was getting worse; it was clear she needed looking after full-time. She had had the diagnosis for two years, and she’d been deteriorating in stages. She’d fallen already. Fortunately, these slips occurred outside the local church she attended and people helped her home. The falls weren’t too serious, but, from my experience with a now passed (another) beloved aunt and grandmother, both sufferers, they signalled dementia’s unstoppable progression and her inexorable cognitive decline.

One day I received a phone call from the care authorities. My mother was missing when the carers had gone round. They did not know where she was, and they had started phoning around the hospitals. My grandmother used to go missing. The police would pick her up, miles away from where she lived with my aunt, and return her; she was always trying to get ‘back home’ to cook her husband’s dinner. My grandfather had been dead for decades. These were harrowing events for my mother and aunt, and lead to my gran being hospitalized permanently (in the late Eighties dementia was not well understood so my gran entered a ward for the elderly with all kinds of mental issues).

The social worker had kindly contacted the police and told me they too were on the look-out for her…

Isn’t our society strange? A couple of months earlier these people, the social worker, the police officer, the care worker would have acceded to the government and put my mum in a care home to be isolated for twenty-four hours every day, residing with the sickest, most Covid riddled patients from the nearest hospital, and not giving a damn enough to send a querying email to their boss about the situation. And possibly a few months from now, these very same people who provided me with such a caring, attentive service for my missing mum would, I am sure, have seen me isolated, arrested, detained and disappeared with a similar indifference once I had been denominated an ‘Anti-vaxxer’, or another pejorative, and declared a danger requiring removal.

…within a few minutes, my mobile rang. My mum was in the Accident and Emergency of Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary. She had fallen again. I drove over to Glasgow. There she was in A&E, having a cup of tea. She’d fallen outside the church again, luckily, and had been taken by the ambulance called by fellow parishioners to the Infirmary. She recognised me and, the doctors having no concerns, released her. I took her back home.

This could not go on. She agreed with me and my brother that she needed help and over the next couple of days I arranged an assessment with East Dunbartonshire Social Care to get her into a care home. However, my mum always had a certain ‘thrawnness’ about her which dementia exaggerated: in her lucid moments, she accepted she needed more care, yet when the crunch came, she treasured her independence and resented any interference in her life.

We’d tried an assessment before and she’d angrily come to life in the midst of it, claiming she had no diagnosis – ‘I don’t have dementia!’ she said dismissively when I brought it up – and started sprightly walking around the sitting room, demonstrating complete assurance, right in front of the assessor who was probably suspecting me of trying to palm off my old, awkward mum onto the council. Backwards and forwards she strode, into the chair, up and out of it again then another victory lap around the room to show her mobility. ‘See! There!’ she said triumphantly defiant. The assessor must have been impressed because she refused our application.

This latest assessment followed the exact same pattern. Although agreeing with me wholeheartedly in our discussion, when the evaluation took place, she was up and about again, deriding my views about her impairment, claiming she could cook (she couldn’t put on the oven: I was having to buy sandwiches and ready snacks for the carers to give her) and all manner of other things she was now incapable of. Once more her performance convinced the social worker, in spite of the fact that my mum could not accurately add two to three and get five, and the care worker had the files in front of her. The result was the same: the council refused the application. There was nothing for it. She would have to move in with me.

In the few days before I returned to school, I made several trips to … to gather all her stuff and take it to my flat before shipping her over. I gave her the larger, nicer bedroom and I moved into the study room which, fortunately, had a bed. We bought an electric, reclinable chair and my mum finally moved out of the environs of Glasgow where she had lived all her life to live in the East. Her world was the bedroom, the toilet and the living room where she watched TV all day –not much different from her life in the West. Many working-class children of my age will recognise the phenomenon of the mother who spends her life in the front of the telly, splicing their viewing with a selected phrase from a familiar stock: ‘That telly’s rubbish’, ‘There’s nothing on the TV’ and ‘TV’s getting worse’. But remaining glued to it for all that.

It was added stress. Still, it meant that I no longer had to drive over to Glasgow on a weekly basis. Technically, I was not supposed to do that: it was breaking guidelines about travelling into different zones. I did think the journeys necessary and that is how I would have justified it to any police officer, but, irrespective of the restrictions, fuck them! They were not going to stop me visiting my mother using rules conjured so Nicola Sturgeon the First Minister of Scotland could have daily talking points in her press conferences.

By now, it was clear that Sturgeon was incompetent. She could not ask basic questions about a virus. One could say that the policy of moving vulnerable people into care homes while removing critical care for them was outrageous ineptitude, but any rational person would see it for what it was - murderous stupidity. (At that point, I was still ignorant of the blanket Do Not Resuscitate orders signed by the Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman.)

Was it something more malevolent? Had Nicola Sturgeon given herself over to some satanic, hidden political organisation or joined with a ruthless corporate capitalism to achieve a specific unrevealed outcome? When I think of Sturgeon, I see that picture of her as a teenager. She looks more like a boy than a girl. Growing-up in Ayrshire with all its dullness, drabness and its limited outlooks. In that photo, she looks charmless. Easy to ignore and easy to forget: it must have grated. Frustrating. Embittering possibly. Getting into politics to be somebody, but not a sophisticated thinker or a precocious talent. Not a stylish woman or an enchanting conversationalist. Not much of anything. I’m sure she felt that.

However, ambition can drive the development of the necessary skills. She made herself a competent speaker, developed an affable enough manner and found a way to advance – loyalty to a psychologically fragile leader, feeding his ego, never once challenging him, until she was permitted to take his place, probably on the understanding he’d be driving from the backseat.

What did being First Minister give her? The attention she felt she deserved. When the Covid Cabalists came calling, the international sophisticates, speaking several languages and knowing all about such esoteric subjects like artificial intelligence, the future development of society in alliance with a surveillance state and other such exciting topics, to a woman who reads (with all due respect) Ian Rankin and the queer equivalent of Chick Lit, and socialises discretely on certain scenes, it was probably overwhelming. To be respected and accepted among this group of people, the billionaire class, to have a seat at the table… it was too much for her. She went along with everything they said. Perhaps she didn’t want to look stupid. A stupid, dull, wee lassie from Ayrshire…

If that’s how it happened. Alternatively, she was lethally clueless and should have been nowhere near that level of responsibility or power…

Or…she was fully briefed about everything and played a role in duping the Globalist power brokers into enacting their plan, then helping it fall apart…

I don’t know. Can we ever know when it comes to politics? Every collaborator claims they were a resistance member once the Nazi regime collapses.

My mum settled into a familiar routine and so did I. I cooked her breakfast, lunch and dinner while she gazed at the TV. Her hearing was going which meant turning up the volume of the television. This provided little peace for me in the evenings until ten o’clock as I sat in my room preparing for a return to school or performing some tasks for the Resistance. Fortunately, she was happy enough. Probably glad to be sharing a house with someone after years of living by herself after my father’s death and my brother and I leaving home.