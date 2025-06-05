"They eat, and drink, and scheme, and plod, and sleep,

Now in the dull, now in the dancing mood;

As though they deem’d their lives a thing to keep,

Or wish’d that something should be understood."

[Presented to me as written by Byron by AI, then claimed as being written by itself (the AI). Actually, it was taken from William Allingham’s The Ruined Chapel]

Although, the cafés and restaurants had opened in May, and we were now entering summer, the trembling majority savoured the prospect of getting out the house to their favourite establishment in the same vein as an eighteenth-century French aristocrat viewed the journey to the guillotine. Still, everyone loves a bargain! And that was what the government devised to lure us back out of our temporary prisons and forestall a small business collapse. Chancellor Sunak devised a plan of Eat Out To Help Out – a subsidised scheme where we could all go to our favourite restaurants, order our favourite meal and help restore the ailing economy.

There was a catch. You had to wear a mask. At the table, it could be taken off. But. Questions. It was unclear if you had to wear the mask while you were in the toilet and it was never clarified, for a man or someone identifying as one, whether you must wear a mask at the urinal but could lower it when in one of the cubicles or had to keep it strapped to your face, even amidst your most red-faced, aerobic exertions straddled above the ceramic throne. Did the mask apply in both positions? Could it apply in one instance and not the other? Was there a different approach? It was never explained. We poor thickos needed prescribed actions or we could do something wrong and wipe out an entire restaurant. For God’s sake, give us some help here!

This observation might strike some readers as obtuse and pedantic, but, as the BBC did not stint in advising that a mask be worn during sex along with graphic pictures of the least infectious positions of carnality by which to conjugate whilst wearing one, then I consider the lack of unambiguous instruction on this point a glaring omission and symptomatic of the otiose journalism of that body. Did they expect us to figure it out for ourselves?!

In truth, I could not believe this ludicrousness. ‘Surely,’ I thought to myself, ‘This must be the tipping point. This must be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. No one can take this seriously anymore. It is brazenly, brazenly stupid.’

After years in teaching, human behaviour tends not to surprise you anymore. The disingenuousness of pupils, colleagues and parents is a regular occurrence. The day is compacted with alternately comical and tragic stories of human folly or degeneracy. But to see thousands and thousands of what must have included accountants, doctors, programmers, nurses, academics, scientists, engineers, workers flood into restaurants like starving people around a UN food truck and follow these rules in their entirety was a stupefying sight. Literally. Grown men and women responsibly putting on and taking off their face coverings as directed, while in between, maskless, chatting and laughing two feet or less away from each other across a table, with other unmasked bon viveurs no three feet distance at tables either side of them. They also made farcical attempts to avoid one another when going to the toilets and they stood well apart at the bar, if they could, but, yet…words fail…

…except the bluntest: FOOLS! IDIOTS! MORONS!

One evening, I went to Bertie’s, a fish and chip shop in central Edinburgh to take advantage of a cheap dinner. My friends Paul and Marco had invited me to go with their Dad, Lorenzo. Neither Paul or Marco believed the fearmongering, although Marco was getting a lot of pressure from his partner, a nurse, to accept it and take the vaccine (it was being trailed six months prior to its release). Lorenzo was a true believer, however. His wife, Paul and Marco’s stepmother, had trained as a biologist, so, naturally, it all made perfect sense to her and by extension Lorenzo. He had diabetes and this added to his Covid concerns.

Covid was the first coronavirus that could make every health indicator worse: your cancer, your brain tumour, your kidneys, your dementia, your blood sugar – Covid could negatively affect them all. The implication being built, unawares to most minds, was any medication preventing Covid would also stop precipitant deterioration in the status of any other illness. By selling Covid in this way, the vast reserve army of the chronically ill, from the diabetics to cancer patients, from the dementia sufferers to those with ME, had a deeply personal incentive to take any remedy. And a trodden path of medicating – any Covid elixir was an addition to the treatments already taken for current maladies. Presenting it as such lowered suspicion about any likely drug promising relief.

This trick was probably over-thought. Allowing that, even to themselves, a person’s own health is shrouded in mystery and fear, reason has long been discarded in favour of wild, placatory abasements to receive the salvation offered by the Health Science-God. Whom all chronic sufferers already worship fanatically. Because the other God is dead now, and has been replaced by an obsessive preoccupation about one’s health.

Any questioning of these sentiments, actions and panaceas intending to preserve an individual’s fitness to delay expiration inspires an emotional, irrational, religious-like fervour of resentment from said person.

As we ‘know’, Covid was a unique virus, any human weakness could be a vector for its stealing into your system and making off with your life. I am surprised that it was not pushed more heavily as a ‘moral’ virus. Deficient in any moral virtue made you susceptible to Covid – too selfish, too narcissistic, too prone to rages, then you were dangerously susceptible to the ‘Vid. The effect might have been to make the world a better place…for a time. Fuck I’ve got narcissism! I better try to be less of a bastard in case I get Covid. It was a politically aware virus too! In so much as it attended some events, like lockdown protests, but not others, like BLM rallies. (Yet, when I reflect upon it, a ‘moral virus’ is exactly what Covid was.)

It was an old, building on Victoria Street that we entered that evening. Paul and I didn’t wear a mask. Marco put one on reluctantly and Lorenzo had put his on quick smart before entering the building. The restaurant was at the top of a broad ballroom set of stairs that began in the building’s Atrium and rose to a landing mid-way up, before splitting into two separate escaliers that opposed one another and curved upwards on either sides of the room before both reaching the upper landing, one either side, in the middle of which was the entrance door itself. It used to be a bank like so many old buildings in Edinburgh, hence, it’s elaborate and intimidating grandeur. The Money Power dwelt here, once.

We climbed the twisting stairway, entered in the eatery and were guided to a table by a masked Spanish waiter – there were brigades of Europeans working in the Edinburgh service sector, one major cause of its improvement. More recently, it’s been staffed by non-Europeans.

Millions of continentals work in tourism and, therefore, they do not look down on this type of work. Strangely to us, they respect the work. An attitude in opposition to Scotland’s own approach which was partly fostered by a lack of involvement in global hospitality due to parochialism, a lack of disposable cash and the weather – few wanted to come here to spend their days in galoshes, feeling miserable, cold and seeking out shelter from the interminable drizzle. It is only relatively recently that Scotland has participated in mass tourism; inaugurated by Braveheart, Outlander, The Da Vinci Code, the Isle of Skye as a Hollywood go-to location and cheap airplane flights. This influx of millions demanding acceptable standards combined with a European citizenry who were happy to re-locate to Scotland to provide it meant a New Beginning for Scottish hospitality.

Until then, Scottish hospitality had been somewhat…deficient. Another historical failing we had as hosts was in our approach to the customer. Scots have an angry, ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ attitude to service and this usually makes our interactions painful either by their rudeness or through the sickly sweet, deference attempted in failed efforts to overcome a blazing inner fury at having to oblige someone. We’re passionate egalitarians, the Scots, standing above us, however slightly or temporarily, ignites our antagonism alongside our already slow-burning, fervidly held sense of inferiority.

Both traits denigrate our ability to perform a service satisfactorily and if unchecked will extend into the relationship with the customer themselves. At a Motherwell (Motherbadly) wedding, when I told the waitress that, after waiting for forty minutes, my girlfriend and I had not received our first course, I was told exasperatedly, ‘Well, you’ll get your second course!’, before she huffily stormed off. I’d offended her. Why should SHE serve us?! For a Scot, people will be equal, even if it means pulling everyone down into the gutter alongside us. Our generally vulgar and critical humour exemplifies this.

In the restaurant, the waiter said nothing about our maskless state. Over the course of the next couple of years, deliberately visiting cafes unmasked, I found service staff to be quietly supportive. No one ever said anything overtly, but I could sense that they wanted to reassure me in some way, often by being very, very attentive and polite. Possibly, having worked through, and survived, a ‘once in a hundred years pandemic’, they realised it for the nonsense it was.

We took our seats. Lorenzo and Marco took off their masks. We talked, as you might expect, about the current situation and the looming vaccine roll-out. Lorenzo intended to have ‘as many as they can give me’. Marco temporized a little; his partner was a factor. We urged him to be strong. I gave a few cursory arguments, however, I didn’t want to push it. He was a valued friend and alienating him would be unthinkable, especially as he was both sceptical and a ‘live and let live’ type of person himself. Paul was not vociferous in his opposition to the vaccine, still, he said he would not have it. I, of course, was adamant: I was not going to be vaccinated.

The fish and chips came. It was fine. In Edinburgh, a host of good fish and chip shops all over the city vie for custom, therefore, to be delicious was quite a distinction. Bertie’s wasn’t that. It was tasty enough. Average. Inevitably, after our teas, cokes and coffees, each of us had to visit the bathroom. For a mask-refuser, this was trepidatious. I was anxious. Would someone say something? Would there be a confrontation? Or worse, would it be just a quiet, prolonged awkward, embarrassing encounter between me and the waiter, who would ‘helpfully’ give me a spare face nappy they had to hand, thus opening the door to my baser Scottish instincts of ‘not wishing to cause a fuss’, and almost certainly ensuring a humiliating climb down by me as I disingenuously ‘thanked’ the attendant offering the medical device, took it and put it on. The thought itself reddened me! Angst! In some ways, an open confrontation was easier and more familiar than a polite but expectant request from a nice, smiling Spanish waiter.

Lorenzo put on his mask and went off to relieve himself. As did Marco and Paul in turn, both wearing their masks (Paul was prepared to wear a mask). I just decided to unabashedly do it. Up I got. I felt extremely tense and self-conscious. Is somebody going to say something? I tried to look intimidatingly serious, hoping to put people off any sort of interjection. I took each step hyper-sensitive to any movement in my peripheral vision, on either side, and listening intently for any hostile remarks, no matter how quietly whispered. Anything? Anything? Nothing. I made it to the toilet by sheer luck since I had hardly paid an iota of attention to where I was going. In the toilet, I was in an exultant, celebratory mood. I punched the air drunk with success.

No one said anything. If people really believed, really believed their lives were in danger, they’d have freaked out.

Wait. Perhaps, they were caught by surprise. No one was expecting that: someone, not wearing a mask, in full view. But now. Now they’d know that who goes into the toilet has to come back out. They’d be waiting. Working themselves up. Sticking things to the sticking place so they’d have the courage to accost me and dress me down!

They’ve had their chance! When you don’t strike while the iron’s hot, it gets cold. They’ll be pretending they didn’t see anything. Look! If they’re scared of a virus, how much more scared are they likely to be of a confrontation in a public place.

Mmmmmmhhhhh. Maybe. Maybe. Maybe they’re waiting, ready to pounce. Someone will say something about me, just loud enough for others to hear and someone from another table will pick it up and agree, then, another group at another table will agree, going one step further from questioning to condemnation. It won’t take long. The negative opinion of me will spread around the room, they’ll ask the waiter to do something, or someone will shout something…it’ll be a fight…

…and, they might not even have been paying attention to you.

Impossible!

So went the dialogue in my head, the same one as went on when entering a shop or supermarket maskless. After my thirty seconds of doubt, followed by a pep talk, I launched myself out of the bathroom and crossed the floor again, past the bar and back to the table, projecting as much confidence in the normality of what I was doing as I could muster.

It seemed to work.

I sat back down at the table.

‘Right,’ said Lorenzo, fixing us with his owl-like stare – he wore large circular glasses that consolidated the impression – ‘Everybody happy?’ It was the signal to go.

‘Aye,’ said Marco. We all stood up, and left, masked and unmasked. And that was it. No drama. No hassle. Everything as normal, except the infernal symbol of obedience and suppression – ubiquitous everywhere.

Paul and I would visit a chip shop later on that summer. The mask mandates were still in place as they would be until 2022 – two years in Scotland! All the customers had masks on as I walked in, including an Old Leither, waiting for his order and carrying the years worked and pints of lager drunk on his wrinkled, reddish face. When he saw me, he turned to girl at the check-out, behind the bar he was leaning on, ‘There’s one not wearing a mask,’ he said in a low tone with a mixture of surprise and indignation. The girl at the till ignored him.

I noticed behind the counter of the chippie, where five or six assistants quickly moved past one another balletically, frying orders or serving them up, one was not wearing a mask either. Passing untroubled amongst them. No one was objecting to work with him. Was he the boss? Or did they agree with him? Was the mask-wearing a ruse to keep the feeble-brained customers happy and prevent the doltish council workers from having an excuse to close them down?

When Paul followed me in, maskless too, the Old Leither said, aghast, but still quietly, ‘There’s another one not wearing one.’ Paul and I ignored him. We were both well-practiced by that point in walking into establishments, face coverings forsaken, as if it was the most natural thing in the world and it was the mask wearers themselves who were the odd ones…which they were. No one listening to him, the Old Leither didn’t speak again. He just took his order and left.