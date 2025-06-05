A Teacher During Covid

Rob Kay
Ah yes, the odious self-appointed guru Devi Sridhar.

I nicknamed her: Devious Head Shrinker ;-)

She ticked all of Nicola Sturgeons inclusion boxes though, and that mattered.

Where is she now I wonder? Reliving her glory days in charge, I expect, and moaning that the borders were not closed.

Public Health as a Profession totally failed us by their silence, though the retired and distinguished Prof Sir Hugh Pennington did sign the Gt Barrington Declaration - he was bypassed and ignored.

