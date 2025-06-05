“The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.”

Thucydides, The History of the Peloponnesian War

I was still looking for my tribe. No one replied to the many messages I had sent to the Facebook group ‘Saving Scotland’. Why not? Were they still active? Were they a MI5 ruse? Were they overwhelmed with applications? Or were they suspicious of new members? They met at Edinburgh Meadows on a Saturday I read on their page. I decided to cycle up there one Saturday in early June and find out more about them.

The meadows stretched out in its wide-flat, enclosed greenery under the beautiful sunshine with the lines of cherry blossoms, running along either side of footpaths intersecting the park, offering a pleasing, swaying, fluttering spectacle, like millions of butterfly wings flapping their delightful pink shade wings as a quiet applause to the strollers ambling under the branches.

Near where many of the park’s several pathways meet, conjoining into a wide avenue called Middle Meadow Walk which takes you into the centre of Old Edinburgh, there was a folding table with some leaflets on it. There a couple of people floated around talking. I decided to hover and examine some of the literature, which was anti-lockdown. Within a few seconds a long, dark-haired woman, who I would later know as Mary, peeled off from the other conversation.

‘Hi, are you sceptical about lockdowns?’ she asked me with a pleasant smile. Immediately, I could sense Mary was working class, salt of the earth, practical and transparent about her opinions. Literally and figuratively, no mask. There was no need to test the water with her about what views we might share.

‘Yes,’ I said. ‘Very sceptical. I think the whole thing’s a lie and I believe there’s a political project to re-design the way we live.’

She looked at me, not taken aback at all, and agreed. She launched into the story of her situation. She had three children and the youngest one of them was still at primary school. She was furious that schools were closed. She was a single working mother, and she had to work. Her son was getting looked after in school, but receiving no lessons, instead they were playing games either with staff hired for the purpose or children were simply left to their own devices. What infuriated her most of all was the wearing of masks. She refused to let her son wear one. On this point, she’d had multiple confrontations with other parents and teachers about the mask-wearing policy. She had been summoned to endless meetings to, in her own words, ‘intimidate’ her, including one with the headteacher. ‘He’s an arsehole,’ was her unsparing summation of him.

At all of these meetings, she had uncompromisingly demanded that her son be allowed not to wear a mask. She told me, the headteacher backed down after applying what pressure he could, but now he ‘hated me and my son’, because, as she put it, ‘he had lost his power over us’. I had observed this phenomenon many times in education. The pettiness induced by a loss of face by those with authority in education, however grand or meagre that station might be, was pitiless and pitiful.

We spoke for the best part of an hour in that glorious early summer sun. It was a relief and a catharsis to find common sympathy with another human being about all the follies, stupidities, baseless actions and fears we witnessed performed by a vast and overwhelming majority of our fellow human beings. We laughed about it all. Previously, at times, although I did not really believe it when I dwelt on the thought, I did wonder if perhaps it was me that had gone mad and not the rest of the world. Mary’s verbalisation of the absurdities and contradictions surrounding us expurgated those internal doubts. She was the first person I’d met in three months, ‘Madkima’ aside, who did not temporise or remain non-committal on the repeated breaches of common sense. We were living in loony-bin. Part of me breathed a sigh of relief.

Mary was less recalcitrant in expressing her opinion, or adorning her comments with caveats, than I was. She was bolder, braver, a streetfighter. She told me of an argument with a mother outside her son’s school. The mother questioned Mary on her son’s lack of face covering. It grew heated. She called the woman’s mask a ‘filthy, disgusting face nappy’. Insulted, the woman stormed off.

Mary could be fierce and was not afraid of an argument. In her job delivering laundry to outlets across the city, during which she delivered anti-lockdown leaflets or publicly put up counter-narrative stickers on lampposts and miscellaneous street furniture, she argued constantly with objecting members of the public who caught her in the act.

When I joined the weekly meetups of Save Scotland, Mary would regale us all with her numerous altercations caused by her proselytising. Each one consisted of her getting involved in prolonged verbal slugging contests with passers-by, ending, nearly always, in very personal, and very funny, insults slung between them, until, fatigued and at a loss by the personal and unflagging nature of her assault, Mary’s opponent fled from the makeshift arena, defeated.

Later, I would discover her fragility and how her resistance was reinforced by insecurities. Like so many people who were active in what may be called the resistance movement, her emotional trauma had moulded an independent mind; yet one vulnerable to mood swings and severe anxieties. She was a good-looking woman with her long jet-black hair and clear complexion, and she was still slim, shapely, still young looking too; but was having to work very hard just to keep the body and soul of her children and herself together, despite having a wealthy ex-husband. A relationship that had become irreversibly irradiated with contempt. She spoke regularly and witheringly of her former partner’s manipulativeness, his selfishness and, later on, his desire to have his children vaccinated.

Mary had a couple of liaisons with men from our resistance community during the time I knew her. When she was without a man, she was free with innuendo and frank about her needs. I wasn’t sure whether this was her casting her net widely across the water, hoping someone would swim in, enticed, or if her verbal netting was baited with sexual inferences just helped spice-up the run-of-the-mill conversations with fellow activists and the boredom of some of our protesting. When it came to bantering with me, perhaps she just enjoyed the look of embarrassment on my face as I stammered out a paltry and defensive witticism intended to defuse the conversation without causing offence.

I have viewed from a distance not a few relationships germinate in the mud of political movements. It nearly always gets messy, compromises people and complicates the situation. Relations between all members move from a plane of people cooperating with one another for a greater good to an unhealthy concern about who gets on with who and who said what and the usual garbage that stymies progress, festers resentments and breeds a viral fearfulness within a body of people. Things become clique. Then personal. Some succeed, many, when they dissolve, take parts of the group with them.

I had hoped, given the direness of the situation, the fact that we had all been banished from good-standing in society and the crucial mutual points of interest we had in common, that our movement might be free of these intractables to a large degree, somehow miraculously and uniquely excommunicating human frailties. And, to some extent, allowing for the uniqueness of the context, for a time, it was; but eventually people, even the most chaste, under any circumstances, succumb to being people and that invites back in all the weaknesses that make us so vulnerable to organised, powerful entities. Once the jealousies, the gossip, the snubs start, movements become easily broken.

The eco groups around Edinburgh were a case in point. Whether it was ‘Just Stop Oil’ or ‘Extinction Rebellion’, most of these groups had a surfeit of smarmy middle-aged men, usually in lead positions, organising enthusiastic, searching young women. It was always slightly suspicious to me. From this association of ‘idealistic’ environmentalists many a marriage broke and many a man took on the Sugar Daddy role. And these were groups that did not have the external pressures we had; they managed to implode by the camouflaged lasciviousness of their leaders or unbridled yearning of the foot soldiers.

Mary left me after an hour to speak to another small troop and crossed the Meadows’ grass to do so. I was preparing to saddle-up on my bike when a man, bespectacled and older, but still sprightly, came from the huddle of people to whom Angela had returned. He strode purposely across the emerald greenery towards me, smiling. It was Professor Richard Ennos. I recognised him from a protest against lockdown I had attended as one of two thousand or so at Holyrood parliament only a couple of weeks before.

Dolores Cahill was an Irish professor of immunology and a successful bio-tech businesswoman. She was the keynote speaker at the protest. She was preceded by a Scottish GP from Fife called Dr Malcolm Kendrick and Professor Ennos from Edinburgh University, an Englishman. The speeches were good and they all helpfully re-affirmed my views, although I had merely the bones of facts on the subject: that the basic tenets of virology and immunology were being sidelined in favour of wild claims that ignored multiple other complex causal factors. Insane, contradictory and lethal actions were enacted, while the standard medical responses to a pandemic had been scrapped.

All were clear. This was not incompetence. It was too systematically bad. Incompetence gets somethings right, somethings wrong. They were doing everything wrong. The odds of that were astronomical, particularly as the protocols for pandemics had been re-affirmed the year before. To conceive of our current circumstances as resulting from incompetence was to infantilise your own mind….but…it’s Clown World and it’s made for children.

I spoke with Professor Ennos for the best part of an hour. Unlike many academics I had met, Richard was neither distant in his conversation or solipsistic; there was no assumption of authority nor a lack of patience on his part while the other contributor to the conversation, myself in this case, who was the conceptually etiolated participant, poured out his or her layman’s impressions, linking them by tenuous strands of assumption, then closing with unwarranted and staggering conclusions. Nor did he have that overweening self-regard that had withdrawn itself into the caverns of its own mind for want of finding equitable conversation, dismissing society as a stable of fools; nor did he feel the pressure to assure himself of his grandeur, unilaterally bestowing upon his own intellect the laurel of genius that he held to be his due in the socially extracted chamber of his psyche, thereby achieving a narcissistic recognition withheld from him, to the satisfactory degree, by the academy of learning. None of that. In this sense, Richard was a modest human being.

I have met many, usually in politics but a couple in education, commonplace intelligences who displaying no particular precocity have believed themselves gifted with an unusual acumen, and have embarked in an egocentric direction, living an alienated existence, dispensing to the world only scorn, and who commend their own reasoning as uniquely discerning and prescient. In accordance with their dogmatically held superiority, they attempt to impress it upon the human elements in their discourse, at all times, communicating repelling traits of character rather than elevation. Not so with Professor Richard Ennos, he was a Man of the People, able to speak openly and honestly with others, because he saw the humanity in others, irrespective of background, achievement, articulation or disposition.

I had been impressed by him at the gathering outside Holyrood Parliament. He was able to breakdown the Covid scam to its essential points, putting the writing clearly on the wall regarding the misinformation by the BBC and other mainstream channels for those listening, while daubing those walls with drops of humour. I would learn that humour was a characteristic of Richard.

In our conversation, as each of us were shaded then brightened underneath the swaying branches of a tall, wide-girthed elm, its leaves fluttering in the breeze under a bronze sun, we discussed what was behind the lies and the reaction to Covid-19. I explained my opinion: it was an attempt by an elite, a discretely clandestine, Old European aristocratic one who had cautiously lowered their privileged standards and hidden their family emblems at the onset of revolutions, democratic and socialist, that convulsed the continent over the past few hundred years, secretly allying with select and aged families in the United States who had always had a distaste for the huddled masses who arrived later than them to the shores of the New World. To this was added a selection of the new rich with technical and scientific expertise, and finally combined with a bought-off, shallow, top-tier social class from the less wealthy nations, to create a new form of technocratic organisation, that, ultimately, under the pretence of embracing a progressive society of new technologies, was methodically and carefully, returning us to an Old World Order of feudalism.

It would be a darker, more hopeless feudal regime than previous incarnations; a highly stratified global society determined by blood and algorithms in which people were managed with the tools of information technology, panopticon media propaganda, bio-tech products and at root, fear. The masses would become a new helot class: dumbed down by declining standards in education, pharmaceutical interventions that impacted on intelligence, suffocated by their lack of self-confidence and rendered useless by a nihilistic predilection for comfort. Their numbers would be managed and they would have no rights, except as a blob, an amorphous humanity, administered and condemned under communitarian law. It was a bleak vision and it was looking inevitable at this point.

As a university professor, and feeling unsure of my own dire conclusions, I half-expected Richard to interrupt me with references I did not quite grasp to explain how I was completely wrong or why my prognostications fell short of the actuality, that I was falling into the trap of confusing my paranoia and darkly thrilling hypothesises with actual, observable facts and reasonable, pragmatic extrapolations from them, was a criticism I half-expected Richard to make to me once I had ceased my long-held back and now gushing verbal perambulations.

(One aspect of the Covid protest movement that always confuses me, even irritates me, is the decisive assertiveness, that brooks no argument, about what is really going on and who is behind it. I half-admire the – is it faith, confidence, delusion? – feeling that allows an individual through their social media account to resolutely finger the culprit of all the villainy, their ultimate goal, alongside their inevitable defeat; nevertheless, I also find it as arrogant as our opponents. Coupled with the fact that these All-knowing Truthers will fall out over these ‘unknown unknowns’ makes such a stance both slightly ridiculous and self-defeating.)

But Richard did not humble me with an unsparing dissection of my conjectures. He allowed me to theorise until I had cathartically expunged the accrued table of culprits and their intentions, and then he good-humouredly explained his own thinking. Richard leaned more towards communism as a source for all the malfeasance apparent in public office. Perhaps he was swayed by the open communist sympathies of many high profile ‘experts’ in SAGE - semi-permanent fixtures on our TV screens at this point.

All of these advisors were prefixed with the title ‘Dr’ before their names displayed onscreen. This gave the misleading impression to the viewers that they had medical knowledge and spoke about Covid restrictions from a vantage of medical expertise, which, in nearly all cases, they did not. They were, almost without exception, behavioural scientists or health sociologists - clueless about biology or how the human body works. (I followed the exchanged on social media when the infamous Professor of Sociology, Devi Sridhar, an incessant spectral presence as a TV talking-head and paid consulting Cassandra of ‘Zero-Covid’, blocked a French immunologist solely for pointing out basic functions of the immune system that she had misunderstood…no one sold vaccines to children harder than Devi Sridhar.) Once again, the authorities were not exactly lying, they were only misleading their audience, omitting to explain key distinctions and allowing the ‘vulgar masses’ to jump to conclusions. Human filtration.

The openly declared sympathies of many academics leading the lockdown charge, alongside the unprotesting acquiescence of those on the Left of the political spectrum to ostensibly centre right-wing governments (acting like far-right fascists) could mean the impetus was derived from elsewhere than I inferred. Who could really tell? We might have seen different gloved hands on the wheel, I saw black where Richard saw red, however, we agreed on the direction of travel.

Speaking to Mary and Richard was a relief. It was no longer just myself, Hakima and my other friend Paul who were expressing scepticism about what was happening. Others were too. Thus far, almost no one I knew expressed any concern about the government’s actions, certainly not publicly. I had a neighbour, Janey, a teacher of Biology, who reacted indignantly to any post I put up questioning the media’s veracity. When I expressed dissent about the imminent vaccines, which were already being trailed on the nightly news, Janey was in my comments, castigating me, and yet, when I asked her to explain or convince me about why I was wrong, the personal attacks and half-chewed summaries of immunology that were intended to convey to me that ‘I was morally deficient, stupid and didn’t understand’ were hardly a compelling argument.

However. There was a resistance, thank God.