"It's time to punish Britain's five million vaccine refuseniks: They put us all at risk of more restrictions"

Andrew Neil, The Daily Mail, 9th December 2021

My cousin suggested it was not a good idea to visit my Aunt Kath. Aunt Kath seemed to want to have a reduction in visitors too, although she never said anything to me directly. There’s no point arguing if winning means others feeling forced to endure your company, worrying with each breath they take that their viral load is increasing, and each exhalation of yours equanimous to a step closer to the gallows, with your friendly, smiling face conjuring only a picture of the Grim Reaper standing in front of them, grinning.

It'd save a lot of awkwardness after all. A discomfort not restricted to sitting with my aunt. Her flat was one of many in the tower: a building with hundreds of old age pensioners stored away in it like some kind of warehouse. Although, my aunt had once heard an unconfirmed rumour there was a young family in one of the flats. In over forty years of visiting my aunt, I had never seen a person less than sixty waiting to go into the lift, unless visiting. It had become a pit-stop in the race to a care home, if the resident made it that far. (I’d heard that many rural villages were similar.) Throughout the day, a continuous flow of nurses and care staff in and out of the front door performed their routine visits.

More than once during Covid, when calling upon my aunt, as I waited in the ground floor hallway for the lift to the seventh floor, there would be a tremulous older person terrified out of their wits that an unmasked stranger was sharing the ground floor hall with them. I watched them out of the corner of my eye as they silently-willed the lift to stop ascending, and start its journey downward to the bottom floor, to rescue them from me, the Unmasked Murderous Stranger. Not visiting my aunt meant I would no longer be upsetting the tower’s inhabitants. In my mind, I was modelling a less frightened way to live. Obviously, to them, I might as well be standing there sharpening an axe, while ominously checking a list of names on a clipboard.

Not visiting my Aunt Kath made my world a little smaller. I was already losing friends. Less explicitly than some people I knew of, there were no arguments that frayed and broke the thread of the relationship, things hardly even got heated except with the angry biology teacher (who was angry most of the time anyway) and that was only on social media. It was more a slow drift. What was the point of phoning-up a friend to hear them repeat verbatim the untruths? Why offer a Zoom call if the only talk would be about worries over infectious diseases? My problem was I couldn’t keep my mouth shut on the topic: I’d either argue or tease. No one was in a mood to be teased.

People were only talking about one thing. A certain amount of zeal animated them about it all. Some were revelling in the drama, and, possibly, the sense of national unity it gave, falling, again, for the ‘We’re all in this together’ mantra and hackneyed references to the Second World War. We’d be fighting the ‘next Hitler’ at this rate of recycled propaganda nostalgia.

One of the last people I met on my daily cycles that summer before my return to school was Will. On a fine day, I was cruising head down on Portobello promenade when I looked up and there he was with his bike leaning against the walkway’s wall, across from an abandoned, crumbling pub, him facing in the other direction, looking out to the blue, sparkling sea, and rolling a fag. I’d past him before the facial recognition system of my brain produced a hit. I pulled into the wall a good few metres on and looked behind. It was definitely Will.

Did I want to go back? It was risky. Did I want to hear that I was a ‘conspiracy theorist’, ‘an Anti-Vaxxer’, ‘a Trump supporter’ or ‘Far Right’ as any interaction discussing the gargantuan events engulfing us inevitably devolved into. Will and I had enjoyed quite a close relationship for a long period of time, many years in fact. It had cooled due to time, inattention and ill-thought-out abruptions. Will existed in his contradictions: intolerant and deeply indulgent, sympathetic and critical, wounded and continually overcoming; an individualist, he believed in the collective; a lover of science, of people. Would he surprise me? Would he have enough respect for science to question Covid and apply the scientific method to Covidian claims? Would his individuality extend to his own courage in the face of everyone’s faintheartedness? His humanity power a love to defend it?

I watched him gazing at the waters of the Firth of Forth. Perhaps subconsciously persuaded by his love of nature, his goodness, I turned the front wheel round slowly and, propelling myself, hesitantly, with my feet, rolled along the beachfront to speak to him.

He noticed me when I was a few feet from him. ‘Oh my God!’ he said characteristically with a look of surprise. ‘It’s you!’ That was his welcome. I smiled at my old friend.

‘Hi Will,’ I said.

‘I was thinking about you the other day. I thought I’d seen you cycle along here.’

‘I cycle along here every day.’

‘Do you? It was you. So do I.’

‘I just need to get out of the house.’

‘Aye, it’s been terrible these past few months. Driving me mad. I’ve been climbing the walls. Can’t get out, can’t go anywhere…What do you think of this whole thing, by the way?’

I looked at him.

‘I think the whole thing’s a hoax,’ I said bluntly.

Will turned from me and looked into the distance across the cresting waves to the coastal land in the distance. ‘Of course you do,’ he said, distantly, as if this was exactly what he expected me to say. Will gave me one of the great compliments of my life. People can sometimes say nice things, usually when drunk on a staff night out, and most of it just passes in the usual detritus of human interactions, polite acceptance and acknowledgement. However, a thought-out compliment which is the child of reflection by someone who knows what they are talking about, sticks with you. When I had been at my school for only a couple of years he said, when we were alone together in the English staff base:

‘You know, most young teachers when they come in here, they’re very anxious to please. They suck-up to the PT and Alex [headteacher]. They do anything for them, to get on, be approved of, but you’ve not been like that.’

It was a compliment for the ages from a man, who, whatever his foibles, had genuine insight. As an older man, Will had a measured appreciation of the strengths and weaknesses of any characteristic.

After a long pause, he turned back to me and asked, ‘What do you think’s happening, then?’

This was Old Will: prepared to listen, always curious. I started a fairly restrained recounting of the logical inconsistencies, incongruencies, mis-categorisations, falsifications and outright deceptions as far as I could remember them for as long as I believed Will’s attentiveness would hold. He stood quietly, absorbing what I said. When I’d finished, he gave his own view.

‘Look, I don’t disagree with everything you’ve said. Some out it’s a little bit conspiracy theorist and a bit far out for me, but I can see that the media have got hold of something and are whipping it up for all it’s worth,’ he said. He paused and his jaw clenched, a sign of his earnestness. ‘I said to my wife a few weeks ago, this is basically a cold. If you look at the statistics, it’s mainly killing older people. People in their late seventies and eighties and all of them with serious health conditions.’ My head bobbed in agreement. This was encouraging.

‘Is Kim frightened?’ I interjected. Kim was Will’s wife.

‘Really frightened. She’s had her health problems and, basically, I’ve been her carer for a long time over these past few years, you know this, don’t you?’

I nodded.

‘I told you, aye. She feels she’s vulnerable, even though she’s been better, a lot better, for quite a while…’

‘I remember you sayin’ you had to wash and clothe her.’

‘Aye, I did. So, she’s feeling she’s likely to get it very bad and has been very, very cautious,’ he said. ‘She’s only just started going out the house at all.’

‘Sunlight and fresh air’ll do her good,’ I said with knowing redundancy. I was really boring myself by this point with my health platitudes.

‘Of course, it will. That’s what I’ve told her. It’s been pretty crazy though, hasn’t it?’ he laughed. I sensed a vignette was about to be taken out and set down between us from Will’s amply-packed cupboard of them, and then splashed all over our conversation.

‘In the first few weeks it was brutal,’ Will pulled a face of shock as he inhaled and exhaled deeply, his eyebrows pulling together and he adopted the theatrical posture he so often took when beginning to recite a tale. ‘We were looking out of my window onto the Meadows, Daniel [his son] and I, and throughout the park there was no one, not one single soul except this one girl who was walking across the grass with what turned out to be a sandwich in her hand. She wandered to the park bench in front of the flat and sat down. And she was just starting to unwrap her sandwich, when out nowhere, right,’ Will’s tone was one of disbelief as he re-lived the experience in his mind’s eye, ‘two policemen came and ushered her along.’

‘Really?’

‘They wouldn’t let her sit there by herself, surrounded by no one, not one person was out and about in the large area. They moved her on. No messing. That was it. “On you go”. Unbelievable, eh?’

‘She should have told them she was exercising,’ I said pragmatically.

‘Oh no, they weren’t putting up with anyone being out and about, being seen in public was a big no, no,’ he said emphatically.

Will could see the absurdity, I thought, yet, after we talked longer, it was clear he couldn’t get there. Couldn’t accept that the news he listened to, the science magazines he loved, were deceiving him. For Will, if I was right, then there was a conspiracy of millions, all acting together while keeping the real reasons from everyone else. That was ridiculous as far as Will was concerned. As it is for the majority who dismiss conspiracy theories as either impractical or clottish misinterpretations of what is simply incompetence.

What I could never convey to him successfully, or my friends, or my brother, was that, yes, it would be nonsensical to believe that. What was the actual case, and we know this from all the myriad of conspiracies that have been documented and revealed as true, is even far-reaching, global conspiracies do not require the participation of millions of people knowingly involved in them. Only a tiny number of powerful conspirators are necessary. The others, the collaborators who fulfil a role at some level, for the most part, from the corporate boardroom to the neighbour that informs on the family holding a gathering of over four people, are frightened people who would do almost anything they’re told to do, if they think it will keep them safe or, it has to be granted, will participate or keep quiet if it is to their advantage. These were a series of beliefs that I had come to adopt only reluctantly, and which they – Will, friends and family - reject utterly since, I believe, it would implicate all of us, as partially-witting parties, even if only through denial and selfish acquiescence, to massive criminality.

When the journalist Andrew Neil publishes an article in December of 2021, almost a year after the vaccines started rolling out in the UK, stating ‘It’s time to punish Britain’s five million refuseniks’, I don’t believe Neil is part of a global conspiracy. He may genuinely believe that this is the correct approach. He won’t engage with an alternative, contradicting position because he thinks its nuts. He probably will forbid himself from considering it, because to do so is taking a step into reading Unapproved Information which could lead to embarking on that unsettling, confusing journey of truth. One that threatens your relationships, your status, your income and your worldview.

Someone with an ‘esteemed’ public reputation like Andrew Neil, a cultural figure to a degree, would see his world collapse if he gave succour to the idea that injecting experimental serums into children was a bad idea. At some level, I believe he knows this, and, at the end of the day, he values Andrew Neil, Great Journalist Inc, more than he values truth, or people, as it turns out. More than likely, all of this is subconscious, possibly fleetingly conscious, thus making it harder to judge him harshly. Although, I may be being too generous. But, if this is not true of Neil, then it is true of thousands of other public figures who advocated lockdowns, then masks, then the vaccines.

For the many millions who used what public platform they had, from teachers in the classroom who told their pupils the ‘vaccine is on its way’ – as I overheard one teacher say to a class – to the councillors welcoming the opening of vaccine centres in their area, they were default conspirators unwilling to look at simple facts that might threaten their role in society. This unspoken collaboration can be applied to the hundreds of millions, in churches, in local social groups, in families, who all endorsed and promoted the restrictions and the vaccines.

To take one step deeper into human psychology, this subconscious decision kept them psychologically integrated as the person they think they are. You’re not a coward craving security acting like someone out of an insane asylum with your masks and your self-incarceration; you’re protecting others, you’re slowing the spread, you’re sacrificing for the greater good: you’re a sort of hero. You’re good. You’re decent. People hungrily grasped that formula rather than coolly, steadfastly appraise the reality.

I doubt Will conceived of himself that way, as a ‘hero’ of Covid, but, the truth, the ugliness of the actual landscape, its rot, its decay, its dereliction, that would be unveiled by a little probing, Will like nearly everyone else, reacted by turning the other way and focusing on what pleased him. His many virtues were restricted to a limited set of circumstances, safely fencing him in. Yes, a fencing originally built by others, but one that he shied away from dismantling or climbing over, haunted vaguely with tremulous emanations of thought and feeling from deep within, like faint radio emissions across the darkness from a far distant, flaring star, that unsettled with prognostications of potential meaning.

Will and I chatted a little more. Family. Time. Life. People we knew. Then he got on his bike and I got on mine and we parted company.

Will wanted to stay safe…psychologically. It was understandable. I sympathised. I empathised. I’d done it. But from now on, I had to take a different approach if I was going to survive.

Everyone is responsible. Everyone is accountable.