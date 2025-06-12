“There is no limit to suffering. None. It is an abyss that no one can ever fill.”

Emil Cioran, On the Heights of Despair

I had continued with my cycle rides during the entire summer while I resolved the issue with my mum. On one of them I met a retired Guidance and former PE teacher from my school, George. George was Old School. A no nonsense character with compassion for the pupils.

We met on the bricked paving of Portobello beach promenade where he was supervising his granddaughters playing. George was a fine man. He and I had an informal book club - biographies of former US presidents. I had lent him ones on Richard Nixon, Abraham Lincoln and others, and he leant me some great books on politics. (I was very gratified to introduce him to Robert A. Caro’s biographies of Lyndon Johnson. Like me, he found them to be addictive reading.) George had been my point of contact for my first ‘At Risk’ case as a teacher.

I had been standing at the door of my classroom, preventing my ‘challenging’ class of pupils from spilling out into the corridor and subsequently creating havoc, while waiting for the bell. It was my first year of teaching at … . Looking back, it was probably naivety, although I sometimes do the same thing today. I asked a pupil, one of the more alienated and apathetic ones, yet still a nice guy, his name was Mark, ‘How’s it going?’

‘Not great,’ he said his head tilted and looking up towards me as if embarrassed for some reason.

‘Why, what’s wrong?’ I asked, expecting something along the lines of ‘I have French next’.

Mark looked at me. Calculating. ‘Sure, it’s wrong if your mum hits you?’ he asked with just enough confidence to make it rhetorical.

I looked back, unsure. ‘Yes, it’s very wrong.’ I said trying to reflect the gravity of the situation in my tone and ‘be a good teacher’. I hesitated. I remembered not to ask leading questions, so lamely added, ‘That’s terrible, Mark’. I looked around. It was an inopportune time to start assuming the mode of attentive counsellor and active listener when the corridor was about to be flooded with pupils.

Fortunately, my indecision was not off-putting, and Mark did not require any questions to tease out more information. Sometimes, if a child doesn’t open up when, where and with who they want to, then you’ve lost that chance of truth forever. Although circumstances were not propitious, it was better that Mark make his statements there and then, than never.

‘My mum hit me in the car,’ he said.

I looked at Mark and nodded. And I tried to listen.

‘Eh that’s bad?’ he asked seeking a little validation as he exposed his feelings a little more. Poor boy. I could see the hurt in his eyes.

‘That is bad,’ I replied, nodding, adding an encouraging emphasis. I waited for another disclosure.

‘We were in the car in the B&Q car park and she just started hitting me because of something I said,’ he related in a matter-of-fact way. His tone and lack of emotion at recalling the memory suggested this might not be the first time.

His face reddened recalling the memory. I nodded. ‘Terrible,’ I said quietly, genuinely.

‘She put on a glove and just started battering me.’ The punishment glove. I’d heard of this. It sounded like serial abuse.

‘Mark, that’s awful.’

‘She puts on a glove when she wants to hit me,’ he said. It had happened before. I continued to slowly nod. Look, listen and nod. Look, listen and nod.

I waited for any further disclosures. No, that was it.

‘Mark,’ I said, feeling terribly sorry for him, ‘that’s really awful. I’m going to have to tell your Year Head (Guidance Teacher) about this.’

Mark nodded.

And that was it. Mark’s pain had obviously become too much for him. My question invited him to break the family code of silence, and he did. The bell went. I stepped away from the door and he sauntered off, joking with his friends.

I told George about all of this. He told me to write-up what Mark had admitted. He would see him before the end of school. As good as his word, George interviewed Mark privately that very afternoon. He came to me the next day.

‘He’s not walking back anything he said,’ George stated. ‘His mother is beating him.’

‘That’s awful,’ I said (I did seem to have a limited vocabulary to express my thoughts on these type of circumstances).

‘I’ve got your referral and I’ll get in touch with the social workers. What caused him to say all this?’ George asked, curious. Boys like Mark seldom divulge anything about their home lives.

‘Nothing, I just asked him how he was,’ I replied nonplussed.

George made a thoughtful, quizzical face, thanked me and went off. I would never claim to have great, supportive relationships with pupils, however, very, very few teachers, I’ve learned, ask simple, human questions to pupils, very few. Maybe they don’t want the paperwork.

George was an exception. He cared about people. When the janitors went on strike and picketed the school, George was the member of staff who made them all a cup of tea and took it out to them as they stood in the freezing cold. Whenever a pupil was upset, there was an arm round the shoulder. He treated them with real respect. And, with George, it was possible to have a proper conversation instead of the ‘Hi! Meet my Persona!’ The defensive, charade erected by most teachers in the staffroom. He still worked out in his sixties, retaining a powerful frame, to the delight of the office ladies. He was healthy, curious, confident and compassionate: a genuine role model to young people.

Mark I met him a few years later walking along Lindsay Road in Leith. He was with a group of mates. He told me he was living by himself in council accommodation, his mum having kicked him out. He was very friendly towards me and we spoke for a couple of minutes while his friends teased him about taking heroin. I hoped it was a joke. But it probably meant he was taking heroin. I hope there will be a happy ending, but I doubt it.

When George and I met now, in 2020, I instinctively shook his hand.

‘Forget about Covid,’ he laughed with a trace of anxiety and slightly disconcerted by my handshake.

Oh no, not you too George! I knew instantly in that moment that fear had its hooks in him too. Another tarnished! After that thought, I steered clear of any possible dialogue about Covid and I asked him about retirement, grandchildren, the usual. He was happy. I was becoming accustomed to everyone I knew, who I respected, had vaulted into a fear state, embracing a blind conformity. It was dispiriting. You couldn’t trust anyone...not to be stupid.

I met a few other colleagues too. Some friends ran into their own teacher friends. From this I pieced together how educators spent their time in lockdown. The union endlessly protested the strain put upon my colleagues – I received many congratulatory emails from the EIS complimenting us ‘on doing our bit under unprecedented conditions’, as if we were living through the Blitz, alongside ubiquitous warnings to ‘stay safe’ – and the Scottish Government lauded pedagogues for their heroic efforts.

However, the teachers I knew of, or heard tell of, all quietly admitted in one way or another – sometimes laughingly - that they were doing next to nothing. One PE teacher spent her days going for coffee followed by a pleasant stroll along Portobello beach in the fine weather. What else was there to do? Physical Education is a very difficult subject to transfer online, as is Home Economics, Art, Technical or any other hands-on class.

In Covid Times, when logic broke down, I am sure that somewhere some PE zealot tried to continue with his classes, energetically demonstrating his star jumps and barking shouts of encouragement to a series of blank tiles on his laptop, assuming a mirrored compliance on his classes’ behalf. Meanwhile, his worldly-wise, unideological pupils laconically lay in bed or sagged in their beanie bags, smiling ironically, watching ‘Sir’ make a tit of himself. Few other PE teachers would bother to do likewise. Exercises set for classes would be on You Tube videos shared on Teams along with the assignments never to be completed.

Once other teachers got a sense that their colleagues did nothing, the few who guilt and habit persuaded to continue familiar working patterns, started cutting back too. ‘Why should they get away with it!’ these others complained, accompanied with the bitter, long-stewed resentment that only exists between equals. (Many teachers complain incessantly about management, yet save their most venomous, deep-seated, personal invective for colleagues on the same level who they believe are getting away with something: a free period, a lighter timetable, an easier class, a day out at a meeting…’Why are they getting special treatment?’ - the common accusation.)

One teacher friend spent the three months of her impromptu holiday baking. On a visit to her home a couple of weeks before school returned, I opined facetiously to her that work was an inconvenience but ‘I suppose it’s what we’re paid for’. Immediately, she shot back at me, her eyes ablaze and her face a broiled red, ‘It is an encumbrance!’. Her voice strained to hold the high pitch notes of indignation that conveyed the true sentiments about a return to work.

Three months’ off, compounded by summer holidays, had made a significant proportion of teachers believe that the job they were paid to do was an unjust infringement on their time. Predominantly middle-class, living in affluent areas, they had neighbours and family members who were civil servants and middle-management in business. They were all working from home and loving their new working arrangements. Teachers felt entitled to the same.

Teachers and other office workers were not alone in enjoying lockdown. Plenty of working folk were having the best time of their adult lives doing nothing on a salary. One man I overheard in Tesco speaking to the sales assistant, selling bread by the sweat of his brow, told the poor shop employee ebulliently that lockdowns were great: ‘I’m doing no work for 80% of the pay!’, paying for his twenty-four pack of Tennent’s Lager then walking out.

It was a disappointment. Another one to add to the list. I would never claim to be the hardest working, most committed teacher. No…not even in my own school. But there was a bigger issue at stake. Important principles were being compromised. Compromised? They were rotting in full view. Creating a smell. Right n’ wrong was at stake. It was fast becomin’ a stinkin’ world because it lets ev’r one get on wit’ nuthin’, an’ there’s no law an’ order no more. All the bolshie bastards in government didn’t give a toss. It wis a horror show. It just wisnae right. All the wonderful things in the world, the satellites and the colour screens, and we were gien’ it aw up fir that.

A democracy needs an educated public. A discerning citizen does not just fall from the sky. He or she needs educators to instruct, teach and guide them – ideally, in line with the pupil’s inclinations. Make them aware, if possible, of a wider world. Teach values. Most of all, what they needed were examples, examples of those values, not people of straw, not simply people who talk about them, but men and women who showed they could think and act on deeply held convictions. They needed educators who had integrity, reason, humanity and who spoke out on their behalf.

Even if an individual teacher bought into all the fear, all the propaganda, even then, they surely could see with their own eyes that people were not falling down dead. They must know that people had caught Covid and…recovered. All the time it happened. Like it was an ordinary cold. Some never caught it. They surely knew that. They must know that having the time of your life in a pandemic is odd. Did they not question this dissonance? If not, why not? Is every damn teacher at bottom just a chancer? And if they did question, why was the result still conformity? Why not act on your conclusions?

Surely, they must know that, curiously, the media, unrestricted on this point for some reason, published unexpurgated statistics that flatly contradicted their other hyper-ventilating claims about a pandemic: the average age of death from Covid – including the dodgy testing and the deliberate lack of clarification about dying of Covid or with Covid – was eighty-four years old, two years older than the average age of expiration for the population generally, which was a meagre eighty two years. Under these circumstances, acquiescing to deprive children of their education was wrong. Enjoying lockdown was…understandable…but still…it wasn’t right, it was just not right, not right at all.

The teachers I met enjoyed lockdowns with a conscience as clear as the blue skies above. They did not reflect on the portent of a global hoax. Closer to hand, they did not consider children poor or at risk, where the scant provision offered by the council provided little protection from parents more frightened, more deprived and more demented than normal. The issues connected to school closures, some of which were immediate while others would only bloom later like some incubated, quietly spreading poisonous fungi, could already be read in mountains of evidence that gave ample foreknowledge of their certain occurrence in a lockdown.

Yet, no effective measures were in place. None to tackle the scale of the problem were instituted. Nor was the lack of them ever raised by any concerned, concerted querying by professional teachers, social workers, care providers or any of their associations. The nation was the upper and middle classes, and no one wanted their pleasant holiday bothered with vulgar callings of attention to the ugly undermass and their vulnerable brats: the incompetent, hapless parents’ or shadows enlarging on their infants’ brains. The poor can go to hell! Same for democracy!

In the early summer, while sitting, sunning myself on a low stone wall in Water Street near the Shore, the surroundings devoid of people, movement and noise, I met a tradesman doing a bit of work on one of the flats nearby. A connection often existed between anyone ‘brave’ enough to venture outside and another similarly ‘bold’. Little frustrated smiles or nods were exchanged between those who were tentatively re-harmonising the notes of the present dischordia with the old normality. This sympathy in enterprise regularly led to a dialogue.

After such a swap of a nod and a half-smile, feeling encouraged, the man approached me and asked what I thought about all this. I told him I thought it was all a big mistake. I was not prepared to condemn it explicitly as a neo-feudalistic project to a stranger, no matter how receptive they might seem. Experience had taught caution about launching into a ferocious denouncement of Covid, although criticising lockdowns to those braving the outdoors was a safe entryway into conversation.

As a tradesman out working, I figured he was probably fed-up with the restrictions and, more galling, what it was doing to his bank account. I was right. He had work to do, he told me. His customers had work that needed done and the whole thing was being prolonged beyond any reason. I sensed he too was censoring himself. I told him I was a teacher and expressed my feelings concerning school closures. I reeled-off a list of what children were missing and the damage being done to sapling growth. Nothing official had been said at that stage, but I said I doubted if the schools would be open before the summer holidays (it was late May).

He nodded his head slowly in agreement, looking very sombre. He said his wife worked for a council helpline that dealt with child abuse. She had described the volume of incoming calls as ‘an avalanche’. She said that it was ‘off the scale’ and ‘unmanageable’, the worst she’d ever seen. Children were being abused due to spending an unprecedented amount of time with indifferent or dangerous parents and carers. Parents and carers who could not cope with them due to their own psychological issues; or particularly nasty pieces of work who took their disposition to sadism out on those weaker than themselves.

It was a nightmare, he said. The care service, which had its own problems with absences due to ‘infections’, could not cope, and Covid made home visits near impossible – an abusive adult could claim a Covid infection in the household and visits would have to be postponed for two weeks, which meant, in practicality, being sent to the bottom of the rising pile of cases.

Reports about child abuse had begun to appear early into lockdown. In truth, before it was announced, the talk had started, as a theory, when a few worried – quickly marginalised - individuals hypothesized this simple argument: if an abusive parent or carer abuses a child to the extent of y in x amount of contact time; then if there is an increase x, contact time, then there will be corollary increase in y, the volume of abuse. This was the logic, and, to no surprise, it turned out to be flawless. When the figures started to drip out, they were horrendous: double digit rises in cases in the first few weeks.

Statistics, often damned, damned lies in the Covid era, did provide definite formula for consideration, if nothing else. It is difficult to know definitively how unemployment in a community will raise addiction numbers by any specific percentage, but we know it does raise them. Financially Insecure households will see abuse rise if money becomes tighter. We know this. Perhaps we do not know the degree or can forecast it accurately, yet we know it will increase.

A section of pupils who do not attend school consistently lose out in multiple categories and are more likely to be consumed by the darker angels of their nature, lost permanently in the sombre stratifications of sociological reports. Aware of this, why did social services not strain every sinew to put strategies in place to ameliorate abuse-situations…this went on for months, when an army of under-employed council staff with nothing better to do than go for walks and bake bread were available? A lethal virus? The council were staffing hubs for children of key-workers, why not endangered children?

Oh, yes, no one wanted to push anyone to work during the ‘pandemic’. Too dangerous. The abandonment of unsafe and defenceless children of all ages, from homing with abusers to suspending care to the handicapped, bespoke an extreme poverty of empathy across government and individuals. The meagre capacity of the professional services to imagine the effects of cessation and the attenuated minds that failed to plan or compensate for it, confirm the illness of which these are the symptoms: a limited one dimensionality of being. The shirking, and crucially, the lack of any scruple or quibble about it, corroborates the theory of the impoverishment of modern humanity.

Of course, this was the abuse that was recorded. There was plenty of unseen abuse. Abuse that was being excused because of the novel situation or due to the fact that it happened intermittently. Still, if you ask me, the whole thing was abuse. Little children walking around in face masks was horrifying to me. It looked like training. Rearing children to be silent, quiescent slaves. It pierced my heart and turned my stomach. An abomination from ‘caring’ adults.

Our conversation tailed-off on this melancholy note. He went back to his work. Me, I went back to sitting on the wall, left with my own thoughts.

Child abuse, the most despicable and horrific human behaviour. Why does an adult abuse a child? Ask a child abusing adult and you’ll hear all the myriad excuses hurled-up unceasingly like vomit from a food-poisoned, radiation-sickened bulimic. ‘They’ did this, ‘they’ did that, justifications are spewed forth like a discharging sewage pipe and are of similar content. But if you listen long enough and resist a pathetic pity for the abuser or accede to them a needy validation, then the crumpled, broken patheticness of the person will surface like sick in a half-filled bucket of water.

Seen it plenty of times in the lower rungs of education. It’s rarely a demon doing these things. You wish it was sometimes, then you could do something appropriate, something that feels like justice. It never is. It’s fractured, ruptured, cracked human beings, who probably shouldn’t have had children. Who had children for their needs, not thinking a child has wants beyond serving a misaligned, fractured parent. Adults looking to have a ‘friend’ or a purpose beyond their lonely, boring, cash-strapped lives, leaving their bleak schemes and stultifying routines, escaping from a family that is its own unique form of oppression. When a child comes, very often it’s not the resolution they wanted, far from it, and they have not the emotional dimensions to respond in means other than anger, criticism and punishment, or neglect.

This abuse is visible. Its overt forms are generally class bound. It’s expected. Affluent abuse is harder to pinpoint, especially by a middle-class profession like teaching because its understated, invisible and unexpectedly ‘normal’. Pushing ahead in a career and putting children into a nursery early then after-school clubs is not tended to be thought of as abuse. It’s normal. No one is allowed to ask whether these children would be better off with their mother (or a primary carer) building their first meaningful relationship. That would be sexist, misogynist and damage the childcare business model.

Abuse amongst the affluent takes the mode of hyper-achievement, a toxic positivity about lifestyle. Plenty of middle-class couples seem to get pregnant all together. No one apparently wants to be left out. That’s normal too. All part of a life plan. Is the child loved when it arrives or is it just an addition to a fantasy? Are these children born into an ideal of life and are expected to fulfil their parents’ illusions of it? Are they trained in internal emptiness and external accomplishments? Sixty-six million Americans are on pharmaceuticals for mental illness – they’re not all poor.

A strange mixture of co-operation and competition marks these relationships couched in comfortable materialism – within social circles ‘incompetent’ parents and their children are demoted to a ‘tolerated’ status, the never-ending focus of an irate gossip that is the steel clamp enforcing the conformity orientated around ‘success’ in a narrow scope of forms. It’s all about tailoring yourself to remain an influential part of the conversation: having the income, where you go on holiday, how often, where you might have a second house, what events you attend, where you are in your career, where your partner is and so on. Somewhere, at some unknown point, something fundamental gets lost. If it ever was there in the first place. A constellation of indicators clustered around money and status become the first necessary principle for a functioning, happy person. An aspirational conformity that resists demotion at all costs is the primary drive.

This isn’t abuse! I disagree. If Covid taught us one thing, it was that the individuality of millions of people had a service ceiling. What made them them switched off above a certain point of pressure. At that stage, they plummeted downward to a safe mass uniformity where one ‘individual’ was indistinguishable from another. This is a classic trauma symptom. Avoidance. Retreat. Flight. Safety in the crowd. Your parents might hit you to tell you you’re not loved. You’ll understand that soon enough and have a rigid, overwhelmed body for the rest of your life. Your parents might just be busy with their career, their pleasures, their gadgets, their standing, all the time. You’ll get the message eventually and so will your body, shutting down like a speed control on a vehicle when you try for faster velocities (more happiness, more self-expression). People would not have conformed in the numbers they did unless an unloved fear was a conditioned reality for them. A ghostly fear inculcated over years, starting in the home when they were young and building on the hole left by the necessary, first meaningful relationship. It takes time to make a conformist, a coward. Just like it takes time to unmake one.

It was around this time that it came to my attention another thing I could hardly believe. It was astonishing. It was incomprehensible. Yet it was true! It seemed so insane, so utterly mad and bizarre, I was not willing to believe it. Not until I saw evidence of people boasting about it on social media, as if it was something to be proud of! As if it didn’t show the most blockheaded poltroonery! As if it did not pile lunacy on top of dim-wittedness upward and onward until it touched the outer edges of the earth’s glassy bowl.

I’ve touched on the ludicrous rituals performed by Covidians to achieve ‘Zero Covid’ when returning from outside, but…

People were washing their shopping! They were actually washing their groceries from their regular shop and, amazingly, incredulously, they weren’t embarrassed about such absurd methods to Stay Safe. No, they were drawing attention to the fact on social media. Photos of their food lying in bathtubs filled with water and cleaning agents were being displayed on Twitter and elsewhere showing their virtuous determination to be Covid-free.

Did they not realise this was an aerosolised virus? It was transmitted through microscopic water droplets that teemed with even smaller microbes of bacteria and viruses. According to the virus theory itself, the activity of cleansing the surfaces of your food was ludicrous because wherever you’d been to get that food, you’d have breathed in the virus-saturated air. The air is the problem, according to the theory, not the surfaces.

I assume they were thinking the virus lay on the victuals then went onto the hands as you packed it away and then it made its way to your mouth inadvertently. It was never fully explained how the virus made its way to the lungs by touching and surfaces alone without making its way through the medium of air. But…why bother trying to reason? Madness does not justify itself, otherwise…

In an attempt to apply some consistency, logic dictated that wherever the infected hands had landed once they’d touched that shopping this surface too had to be similarly disinfected. Did the car get a thorough wash in disinfectant? You’d be there all day! The seat, the steering wheel, the belt buckles, the radio – it all needed disinfecting!

It was one daft idea after another. All disconnected. A mad wisewoman, a fraudulent soothsayer and a tea-leaf reader on ketamine and mushrooms would have made more sense. Never so blatantly before had ‘educated’ humanity revealed its dark blotches of ignorance like black ink across a white parchment sheet, blackening nearly all of it. Poor people! The curing medicines of reason and research have been withheld from them…by the patient! Only palliative care was left to ease the dying brain comfortably into the afterlife.

‘No, you’re not a twit. No, no, no, no, you’re cle…you’re a nice person…and that’s more important.’

Medieval Peasant levels of credulity were attained. We were reaching peak stupidity. Almost. This, staggeringly, was not yet the most egregious demonstration of human simple-mindedness. People were recounting their routines, describing doing their small part to fight the virus. Accounts I read, not outliers by any stretch, told of how people lucky enough to have porches or garages would come into their fore dwelling…blah blah…after this, they took the re-bagged comestibles to the bathroom where they would be emptied into a pre-filled bathtub. Here they would be cleansed with water and detergent – the detergent being more harmful than any virus I’d hazard - and given a good scrub.

The next step was to take them out, dry them in a room with the windows open. Once satisfactorily aired and dry – a day or more - the provisions would be carried to the kitchen and stored in their usual place. Finally, this Stakanhovite of Sanitation would plod back to the garden…blah blah. How exhausting! It. Was. Madness. An Exorcist would have been quicker and just as useful.

A few years later I saw a spat between a well-known journalist of a nationwide newspaper and a Covid-sceptical account on what was now ‘X’. The Covid-sceptic was mocking the journalist, Oliver Dowd, for washing his shopping. Dowd replied that he had nothing to ashamed of and provided some torturous statistics that demonstrated, to his own satisfaction, that at the time he was in line with the majority of the British people who were also washing the home shop. It seems that if we are collectively stupid, then that’s alright. It’s being individually idiotic which is the problem. This is the conclusion I draw from Mr Dowd’s ‘reasoning’.

Had the Enlightenment happened? No, it had not. Not for most people.