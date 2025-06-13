‘The unmasking of the modern “liberal” intellectual or “open-minded” media “truth-teller” as a pale, fervent, narrowly doctrinaire puritan, recognisably descended from the species of witch-burning zealots, is reliably – and irresistibly – entertaining. ’

– Nick Land, Dark Enlightenment

My Aunt Kath was eighty-seven. She was perfectly lucid and regularly loquacious. She had been a secretary her whole life in the NHS, but as my cousin once said to me, ‘How many doctors did Aunt Kath do paperwork whom she was smarter than?’ That was probably true. Like many intelligent working-class people, the restricted opportunities, a lack of self-confidence, and an unwillingness to leave behind the community and family she knew, meant she would never do anything other than secretarial work. It’s hardly the tragedy it’s so often portrayed as nowadays – she still had a good life.

She read The Observer every Sunday and always held a keen interest in the news. She loved to discuss politics. My mother was less political, less interested, however, when my aunt – my Dad’s sister – visited she was inveigled into political discussion to which she contributed a guileless naivete - religion was my mum’s thing; Good and Evil; and detective stories where the bad ones are discovered and rightfully punished.

My aunt was an unabashed and life-long Labour supporter, most of the countries’ ills could be placed at the door of the ‘Tories’ as far as concerned her. Despite being liberal and open-minded in most areas, there was little doubt in her mind that the Conservatives were an immoral force, in bed with predatory capital to assist their exploitation of decent working people. The monarchy were ‘a waste of money’ – yet always a topic of conversation, strangely.

As she aged into her late eighties my cousin took on the greatest burden of care for her. Aunt K was still ambulatory, could still clean herself and still cook, so the demands were not all-consuming, nevertheless, there were regular obligations like getting the shopping and cooking the odd meal which were slowly becoming beyond her circle of competency as her vitality diminished.

When Covid arrived, it hurt to see this fine, limpid mind succumb to the deceptive proclamations of government and to note their ever-inching ingress into her understanding, facilitated by the feverish chorus of national newspapers and broadcasters who were trusted by her. To my aunt, it was unthinkable that seemingly decent, respected, left-leaning journalists like Robert Peston, Andrew Marr or Andrew Rawnsley could be lying; and, since they were so clever in my aunt’s eyes, they could not be taken in by such a massive hoax. And, if they did suspect something was amiss, they’d report it widely, to allow their decent readers to assess facts for themselves. Even the Tories, scurrilous, toadies though they were, would not be a part of such heinous actions. She could admit that there were decent Tories.

And, of course, Hell would freeze over before the Labour Party, the party of working people, formed to protect them in the name of justice, would assent, out of veniality or idiocy, to such incomprehensibly evil actions were enacted on ordinary people!

Watching my aunt eating a biscuit while she sat in her high-backed chair in her flat on the seventh floor of the rising tower built at the edge of Callendar Park, which commanded views from Falkirk to the Ochil Hills at Stirling, wearing a light blue coloured surgical mask, was deeply, deeply depressing. I perched on the couch three feet away. My cousin, also masked, was there too, lodged on a chair across the table. Our cups rested on a shared long, narrow, wooden table alongside a plate of goodies; we sat there drinking tea and eating cake, trying not to infect each other – I had decided not to compromise my anti-mask stance, even for the sake of making my aunt feel better. I couldn’t.

As we talked, the conversation stirring like a teaspoon in a cup of tea, I tried to make my point as tactfully but clearly as I could - I was deeply suspicious of the entire coronavirus story: it lacked evidence; there were clear inconsistencies, and so on (and on and on, in my case).

My aunt listened but it was making no impact. I was just me. The rest of the world said differently. People in the media she trusted said I was wrong. She wasn’t screaming at me or insulting me or mocking my stupidity, ignorance and incapacity to learn - the usual response from those I tried to persuade. She simply did not believe me.

My cousin had been a nurse and was formerly married to a doctor. She completely rejected my point of view. ‘But the doctors are saying it! The doctors!’ she said with an offended urgency. This was part of the problem – the nurses believed the doctors; the doctors believed the head doctor; the head doctor believed the consultants; the consultants believed the Chief Medical Officer; the Chief Medical Officer believed the academics; the academics believed the leaders in the field; the leaders in the academic field believed…who did the leaders of medical science believe? Money. They believed the money. Probably, the belief was more than shared by those lower down the same food chain. A surreptitious, unspoken, conspiracy of cash. ‘You’ll get paid,’ was communicated by a knowing nod…and how they were!

Leaders in a medical field had to believe in money, otherwise, they were not the leaders in the field anymore. They’d be barred or divested from a position of authority. Money applied itself like some sort of hovering lathe to the rising tower of medical and scientific institutions in any country and tapered it continually into a cone with a very long, thin point, on the top of which sat one or two people, like Patrick Vallance or Chris Witty in the UK or Scotland’s own National Healthcare Adviser, Jason Leitch, a dentist by trade, and Gregor Smith, our Chief Medical Officer.

The BMJ bravely published an article in November 2020 by one of its executive editors Kamran Abbasi making the point that politics was suppressing science through their exercise of power on the media. People my Aunt Kath’s age would never read an article online, and definitely not a trade one like The BMJ. Pity. What paucity of truth there was leaking out was escaping, for them, into the wrong formats. Older people, particularly those left leaning ones, their carriers of information were the BBC and newspapers like The Guardian or some left-wing tabloid. And it was these misinformed dispatchers, like psittacotic pigeons, diseased from feeding on excreta, and whose content resembled nearest the matter contained in Augean stalls, that were disingenuously deceiving their readers by what they said and did not say. The had contempt for their readership.

A woman I met at the Meadows was a counsellor called H…. She was a repentant reader of The Guardian. She spoke about her life as a Guardian reader as one recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction. It had been one long, unhealthy, delusional and toxic relationship with a printed point of view.

‘I can’t believe,’ she said with a sense of amazement at her former self, ‘That I believed everything I read. I mean it was absurd. I would believe that Trump was bad if they said it. I believed that Covid was deadly dangerous to everyone. I believed that Putin was a monster…’

H listed all the people and events that, if not entirely false, were significantly different and deserving of more nuanced reporting than ideologically-primed outlets like The Guardian gave them. H was an extremely nice, kind and deeply empathetic person. From when I first knew her, she was compassionate about the Covidians and the vaccinated – which, coming from our side of the fence, was not always easy or popular. We had a lot of rancour at our ill-usage. R did not and suggested acceptance.

She was a counsellor and was exactly the type of person who should be a counsellor. She did not like to judge. However, when she was recounting to a couple of us her personal story, as we stood in the wide, open green of the Meadows, freezing in a winter mist, I could tell she felt betrayed by all these journalists and the cultural institutions they were a part of.

‘I was captured. I mean I was completely captured,’ she said earnestly, her voice full of a confessional regret. ‘So, coming to this new world was mind-blowing for me. It was really, really difficult, emotionally.’

The new world she’d found herself in was that of the rational conspiracy theorist. ‘It was so hard to find out that things aren’t as we are told,’ she said. ‘I know some of you have been down ‘the rabbit hole’ so to speak for a long time but for me and my husband it was all so new. All of these facts that we took for granted were lies.’

H went on to list some of the most famous misinformation peddled by the mainstream media: Kennedy had not been assassinated by Oswald; the Gulf of Tonkin was falsified; the second Gulf War was contrived as was the Libyan invasion and the current war in Syria. They were lies, all lies. She did not believe in the moon landings now either. Her husband was still resistant to that one. ‘All these journalists, they’re so confident in print and when you see them interviewed, and they just lie,’ she said still adjusting to the scale of the untruths and the infidelity of the messengers.

‘Or say what they’re told,’ interjected someone.

‘Or say what they’re told,’ she agreed sombrely.

Someone asked her whether her parents were ‘Covidians’, she, almost apologetically, confirmed that they were. With an expression of amazement that conveyed how absurd the old reality seemed to her now, she emphasised, ‘They believe it all. Completely taken it.’

‘Covidians’ - the nomenclature for those that had joined the ‘cult’ – although that word along with ‘Covidiots’ seemed to be used interchangeably by both sides of the Covid debate, likely deliberately so by the behaviouralists orchestrating the public narrative.

Each side tried to wrestle the most powerful, effective insults from the other, aiming to sway the mass in the middle who adjured to think out the ‘complexities’ of virus theory and tended to side with the tribe that was winning. The more powerful tribe protected them from being scapegoated as…whatever, it could be anything: ‘Covid-denier’, ‘Lockdown-denier’, ‘Conspiracy Theorist’, ‘Anti-Vaxxer’, ‘Fascist’, ‘Racist’…It was more important to be safe with the powerful than join the group that had truth on its side, which had been relativised anyway and was no longer relevant.

This battle over signifier and signified surfaced most starkly in the battle to appropriate the term ‘Karen’. I am fairly sure that the application of ‘Karen’ as a derogatory term started on the Covid-sceptical side. It took the ‘normie’ concept tagging voracious drinkers from the polluted public streams of mainstream media, who by extension lived a sheltered, conventional life, and, by implication, were incurious, bland, scared people, tailoring it to women of this type. A ‘Karen’ was an uptight, frightened, narrow personality who sought to impose life-denying restrictions upon others, however, the sub rosa associations were that she was sexually frigid, dull, banal, unattractive and unimaginative – a ‘Karen’.

The label, as far as I knew, became prominent through video clips of women on local school boards in America. In the US, school board meetings allowed parents to challenge the policies of their local school and school districts in a public forum. Most of the videos that went viral amongst the Covid-sceptic community showed attractive, young, all-American mothers, identifying themselves as ‘Mama Bears’, standing confidently at a podium with a microphone and eloquently disassembling the Covid lockdowns, and not shying away from making personal attacks on the members of the school board sitting there right in front of them for their abuse of children.

The typical sitting school board female contrasted sharply with these Alpha Moms. Usually overweight or dramatically thin, dowdy, displaying a petty obsessiveness in their interruptions as they repeated institutional policies, tiresomely enumerated and emitted in a droning flat monotone; or a thin reeded, neurotic, screechy, stridency that created the effect on the listener of the classic nails down a blackboard; they communicated a disjointed, unhealthy, inhumanity about their personality. These were the women who provided the template for the ‘Karens’ of current lore. Contrasting pitifully with the shining, hair-flicking Valkyries opposing them.

It was forceful stuff. No American woman with pretensions to any sort of allurement wanted to be a ‘Karen’. The term spread rapidly across the States and to be a Not-Karen was vital. Women were being persuaded by this alone to resist Covid and get their children’s schools open, desirous to be publicly identified as a pretty, dynamic Not-Karen, and fearing to be lumped in with the insipid alternative. To Covid-Sceptics, all female opposition became, by default, a Karen: her arguments, as with so much else about her, were easily dismissed.

The power of identity politics, used by the Cult Covidians initially, was being turned on its head and applied in the cause of freedom. A trace of sister-on-sister misogyny ran through the exchanges. It was cruel. For me, it was not ideal. I was hoping for the triumph of Truth through rational discussion, nevertheless, identity politics was working. It works.

The Covidians awoke to the persuasiveness of this particular term early. In response, it did not take a long before the original ‘Karens’ were calling those who disagreed with them ‘Karens’ also. On social media, middle-aged Jezebels of the ‘Stay Safe’ variety, were calling sparky, attractive Mama Bears ‘Karens’ for their divergent opinions. They attempted to condition women that it was ‘UnKaren’ to be locked-down, masked and rolling-up the sleeve for the vax.

A war for meaning and identity, for the right to decide reality, was being fought through language. To the inattentive mind, the confusion would have them blundering one way then the next. Which opinions should they have to ensure they were being a Not-Karen? Should they support school openings or school closings? Should they support mask mandates or not? Politics had moved with a faster-paced intensity than previously from the quarantine of public life into the private life of female relationships, identity and sexuality.

Being a counsellor, H knew of cognitive dissonance. Now here she was having to process an experience for which individuals sought her out to help them with integrating themselves. Her counselling skills gave her an edge and she, as far as I could tell, applied the concepts and skills learned to prevent herself from becoming overwhelmed. She knew the Old World had to be discarded to allow the New World in and give space for the growth of her consciousness. However, by her own admission, she found it hard. And that was a counsellor. It is tough going…facing a new reality.

She had turned, for some empathy, to her fellow professionals. Counsellors, you might think, would be one group that had some kind of inoculation to the Covid-Fear mind virus. Doctors might, for the most part, be constipated in feeling by a life and career of institutionalised regurgitation, agendas and crushing hierarchies, and so incapacitated, their critical minds cannot distinguished skewed framing of data from the data itself or emotionally accept unsanctified opinions arrived at by intellectual conscience if they even still did reason. Diminished, solely capable of taking their cue from authoritative bodies above them, thwarting any wrestling of conscience as a necessary prelude to speaking out, the modern chartered doctor is capable of only executing orders.

But the emotional part of the brain was the space counsellors existed in every day. The capability to recognise and not ingest a fear-poisoned irrationality that clouded their thinking processes, preserving a space for reasoned, emotionally connected thought was their optimal skill. Empowering individuals to solve their own problems by an open, non-judgemental position, to allow reflection to contain, understand and integrate as they, in their psychological maturity held the psychic terra firma in place. Surely with that ethos and capacity, the instructor must benefit and be master of their own instructions?

Wrong! Another illusion gone. Another naivete. Counsellors, as H told us, were as captured and obedient as the rest. She had written to the governing body of psychotherapy about her concerns, citing the evidence. They ignored her. Egregiously contravening their own professional ethics, they did not acknowledge the other point of view whatsoever. In place of flexibility, they laid down like iron rails their policy of strict adherence to Covid mandates. H had eventually abandoned the attempt, in case anxious ideas and aversions began to cluster like T-Cells around the cancerous cell of questioning-thought, and fearing a multiplication of dissent in their chartered body, they in their empathetic wisdom struck her off.

H did not want her protest to be an opportunity for Covidian-Power to burn a heretic for all to see, ruining her life, and becoming an example…Pour les autres. All as overture to whatever cacophonous reckoning was to follow. She reasoned it better to work in whatever capacity she could, helping where possible, than run towards an noble but unnoticed martyrdom.

If H was disappointed in her professional body, she was equally disenchanted by her colleagues. They completely accepted the falsehoods, despite them being wrapped in every unhealthy piece of psychological tissue. The edicts and behaviours on show were blatantly reminiscent of the most famously cruel and revealing psychological experiments conducted such as the Milgram experiment, the Stanford prison experiment and other similar unethical investigations exploring the dark side of human behaviour. They just could not see it, she told us, exasperated. They were blind to it, didn’t know, and, did not want to know. She could count a few practitioners prepared to ask questions, a handful were friends of hers; but the majority were sunk in the festering swamp of propaganda as deeply subsumed as any untutored layman.

When the mind-healers are sick, how are we to get better? Clearly there was a lot of mental illness, much sub-clinical, in the populace that was being utilised by the behaviour units under SAGE instruction and deploying media messaging expertly. Unscrupulously, they were directing a terroristic media campaign with immoral purpose to manipulate people to a conglomerate’s ends. Ironically, the defences of the civil body, intended to remedy unhealthy, dangerous emotions in the individual, were aiding and abetting a psychological attack on the people themselves.

If psychologists and counsellors are just as susceptible to fear-mongering, carrying inside all the latent resentments and terrors of the untreated, equal to the mentally sick in the streets, well…the phrase the blind leading the blind comes to mind. If they did perceive the hardly subtle methods of SAGE and kept quiet, well, what is there to be said? Except…

What a joke! A superficial dilettante drumming out the totems of ideology until sufficiently inculcated into the ‘client’ is only an earth mound on the soul’s soil, and its substrata, unchanged, will crack at the next lifequake. The shallowness of their reaction to Covid shames their vocation and uncovers the lid on their own enervate and blunt drives to curiosity, courage and truth. Listen! A neurotic never cured a neurotic. Look to your own element before so frivolously promising a sublimated purity to another. Mind quacks heal thy selves first!

Once again it was a case of lamenting all the learning absorbed by these trained people over the years, all the fine sentiments of their profession, being used to no good effect, not when it really, really mattered. When we got to the crux, when they were really tested, they came up short. Something was missing…from them. A weak, defiant arrogance, encompassed within the psychological term of Compensation, a response to their own traumatised psyche, must have impelled them to think they could restore the retreated Self of others. They were frauds, as it turns out.

Judgement is a luxury of survival. Back then, this was another source of worry. Another potential ally gone. Back then, most of us thought we were in a process of staged progression – dissenters would first be identified. A gradually augmenting pressure would be applied upon us via a number of vectors: social isolation, economic divestment, physical intimidation. Identified, then registered. We would then be collectivised. Once geographically isolated, we’d be ‘exterminated’. These were the messages our devices were opening. Passed like the proverbial hot potato from heretic to heretic. ‘The Ten Steps of Genocide’ – illuminated our screens. We were already at step seven. Social media videos of ‘Super-jails’ being built with surly workers refusing to answer questions about them. Were they for us? Was this the plan? Or was the plan to just scare us?

Who knew? We lived in a pall of imperceptible fears. It was not as if we were being harassed or physically intimidated too badly; no oppressive weight beyond insinuation for most of us; it was a sensation akin to wandering in an unknown forest at night, in the fog, with a cold moon casting down a disseminated, silvery light, serving luminescence enough only to partially apprehend but not distinguish the dark shapes surrounding us from forms capable of sharpening distinctly and clearly into observable and imminent threats, their current ethereal outline making them incapable of rendering to our eyes any imprint of meaning; or, parse from the spectral gloom what was by necessity part of the wood and its terrain and offered no menace in particular, and whose too-ready determination might denote us as either fools or applicants for Bedlam, and that which, although as yet only a heaving, restless shade, would coalesce its shadows precipitately to loom towards us, an onrushing danger.

Few sensual certainties assisted in our attempts to wrest understanding from the moon-blanched mist; any imagined identifying sounds simply echoed in the vapours; their point of origin dislocated from their cause and broadcast as a more enclosing, adulterated, diffused and ominous reverberation than that initially emitted. It was a landscape shrift of the familiar, the knowable had become estranged from points of recognition. It was the schizoid world of the alienated, where the physicality of the material becomes strange and evanescent, full of menacing portent and imminent mortality. Each of us felt a fragility and the tense precariousness of our position.

Anything could happen. With so much information infused with fear, the world was confused, swirling. At least Edvard Munch’s figure had scream therapy – we didn’t even have that.