‘Because grievance status is awarded as political compensation for economic incompetence, it constructs an automatic cultural mechanism that advocates for dysfunction.’

– Nick Land, Dark Enlightenment

I was hoping to be financially successful in 2020. Covid knocked that on the head. I was going to struggle instead. I calculated I had enough money to make it to my first pay packet in August, but it was tight. I looked on the internet to see if there were any jobs available…but…it was the height of Covid and the economy had been put in cold storage. However, serendipity did not abandon me. I was still officially a council employee and was still emailed internal temporary posts up for grabs.

What would have been the summer holiday was approaching and key workers needed somewhere for their children to go while they worked on their Tik Tok dance routines, or if not in the NHS, keep the country running. Edinburgh Council created summer hubs in select schools for key worker’s kids. They were looking for staff. Almost no teachers applied, likely because there was a vestigial feeling that summer holidays are sacred and, also probably, they were already on a good thing, getting paid to do nothing, so why work? I applied to make the next couple of months financially viable.

The first hub I was sent to was James Gillespie’s High School. A state school that serves some of the most affluent postcodes in Edinburgh. I only spent a day there, but I saw enough. They had gone full-rabid Covidian. Posters with pictures of rows of hospital patients all attached to ventilators were stuck on pillars all around the school, scrawled underneath the picture was a message, in slanted, irregular handwriting that intimated the writer’s disjointed mental state, ‘This is not about YOU! Wear a mask! Do not be so selfish as to…blah, blah, blah.’ I can’t remember it all. It was such a tirade of accusations and judgements written by someone clearly unhinged. They were plastered all over the school and must have gained acceptance by the staff, including approval by the management.

I tried somewhere else. And ended up at Craigroyston High School for the rest of the summer. In contrast, it served one of the poorest areas in Edinburgh. No posters. No fever dreams displayed during the day. Simply, get on with the job mentality.

The school was a nice building with good facilities. Quite a few of us were there. We were charged with entertaining whatever children turned-up, nearly all of them primary school age. No lessons for them, just filling the time. We had a rudimentary induction and then were sent off to classrooms to wait on our new charges. There was no PPE and no requirements for masks. We had to sanitise on our way in, but no one was paying attention and I just walked-up to the sanitiser, rubbed my hands as a pretence and strolled in. I didn’t want an argument and I wanted to keep my paid role.

The shibboleth of local government workers is that they are kinder, better people than those who work in the money-grubbing private sector. That’s not been my experience. They tend to be pettier, more craven and more prepared to work behind your back to discredit you. At least in the private sector, you’re more likely to have an adult conversation. There’s a Nurse Ratchett attitude in local government workers, in general, that means following the rules in the way someone higher-up conceives them is the only acceptable behaviour. No innovation. No clever suggestions. No change. Truly, nothing is more inhuman, insincere and murderous of the soul than working with bureaucrats, the lower, the worse. Central government, high level civil servants on the other hand, can sometimes be quite impressive. They, after all, do adult work, engage in important issues and take responsibility for something.

I tried to keep my head down for those six weeks. I did mornings, finishing by one o’clock in the afternoon. It was enough to keep me going. All I had to do was go to the classroom assigned to me. By nine o’clock most of the children had turned-up. We would either draw or go outside. I was very keen to get them outdoors since the weather was still fine - we were in our fourth month of tolerably good weather - and it meant that we could all make some Vitamin D.

The grounds were not extensive so most of the play was to the back of the school where there were football pitches, which were extensive and barely used, and green verges and shrubbery that surrounded a small recreation area. I spent most of my time in the latter playing an endless game of Hide-and-Seek which the children never tired of, until they abruptly left to play on scooters in the tarmacked playground, not telling me and leaving me initially exultant at having found a good hiding place and the prospect of winning the game, only to be left there for thirty minutes, lying alone in the grass while all my young companions happily got on with something else, indifferent to my success. I’d emerge from my concealment, unrecognised and put out. Do we ever grow up?

When I wasn’t trying to hunt children down, I was carrying them up the grassy slopes that encompassed two sides of the play area. I was Sisyphus. No sooner did I carry them up the hill than they were sliding down or racing down a scooter, which, I was told, was also my job to pick-up at the bottom of the slope and restore to the brow of our little hill to once more be ridden to the bottom. I was a slave to their every whim. One little girl was particularly brutal to me. She continually demanded that I carry her up the hill, but entwined around my leg and sitting or standing on my foot as her mood took her. Thus, I would plod up quite a steep incline, which became an Everest when you have an eight-year old wrapped around your leg, to incessant taunting and name-calling: ‘C’mon you Big Dummy!’, ‘You Big Idiot!’, ‘Get going you Big Dummy!’. It was never-ending disparagement. No slave-driver every chastised or cruelly used an underling more than I was castigated and abused by this young Empress Irene.

I loved it. She totally charmed me. It wasn’t long before the other children joined in, clamouring and dictating that I carry them up the same verge in the same manner, and, thanks to the example of the young Fury, all to the same chorus of unremitting abuse, actively conducted by my little eight-year old, blonde Alecto.

This made me very popular with the children, but it was exhausting. I was glad to hand them over when lunchtime came. The council supplied them all with a free lunch. Another illustration of the paradox – how can the same body of governance be so callous of humanity and yet so kind? If you’re under-privileged in Edinburgh, you will receive a great deal. Craigroyston pupils have small classes, paid for trips, free lunches, iPads, support workers and more. It’s actually very privileged when compared to many other schools and certainly other countries – yet, in the face of corporate power, all their rights are quickly over-turned, and it becomes clear they are not at all valued by the ‘elites’ or their Renfields.

I wanted the six weeks to pass without one single confrontation. Every supermarket trip held out the prospect of one and, obviously, I was pretty much at odds with ninety percent of society on the trifling little issue of the deadliness of a virus. I did not want a fight. Ironically, it was hours to be worked rather than Covid protocols that ignited my only skirmish of the summer there.

The blonde, frizzy-haired red-faced woman in charge of our unit was a council worker manager. God knows what that meant. I think she might have been in charge of a department in a council leisure centre, basically running the rota for a gym hall. She was very quick to tell us, repeatedly, in what style she fell as a manager: she was, ‘easy going and no stress’. It sounded a bit David Brentish, but fine, whatever, as long as I did my hours, got paid and didn’t get sucked into any disagreements, I was happy to support any projected identity.

Possibly my card was marked as a ‘troublemaker’ when, towards the end of the summer, conflict-free so far, I swanned past the sanitiser and one of the attendant jobsworths, who did nothing but sit around all day and get paid extra for doing so, told me that I should sanitise. I said – very politely - that ‘I don’t sanitise because there’s too much alcohol in sanitiser as well as other chemicals linked to potential blindness.’ She looked at me agape. Her wide eyes staring at me as if I were an alien asking her politely to take me to her leader, to which request, she’d probably hesitantly seek advice from her supervisor. ‘I have washed my hands though,’ I rejoined with a compromise, then I went off to my classroom.

It might have been a coincidence but later in the week, the manager told me as I was departing on the Thursday afternoon that I would not be needed the next day. She was standing with other ‘workers’, having a chat, when she turned round and truncated my working schedule.

‘What?’ I said, surprised.

‘Yeah, we don’t need you,’ she said flatly. ‘There’s a couple of others who are not needed.’ She mentioned another contractor who was Portuguese. I’d spoken to this lady at lunchtime once: I knew she was short of money as she was already a free-lance contractor and all her work had disappeared these past three months. I shivered with resentment. I’d agreed to do six weeks. As had my fellow employees. The council had deployed us on those terms.

We might not have been needed. It’s possible that she was being candid. Numbers of children did drop off on Fridays. However, I felt myself stiffen at the injustice of a summary dismissal of all that I had to sell. So casually done too. And I could not rid the nagging feeling that I had slipped into the Unfavoured category and was being discriminated against.

‘But – but I’m employed till the end of the week and the next two weeks after that,’ I said, trying to gather myself. This is exactly what I didn’t want. A conflict with ‘management’. Get blacklisted. Put my last two weeks of work under threat.

‘There’s nothing I can do. The numbers aren’t there,’ she said matter-of-factly. Yeah, she was still getting paid for doing nothing, regardless if anyone turns up or not.

Should I accept this and be grateful, and hope to have the full hours next week?

Fuck it.

‘Look, I’m contracted to the end of the week,’ I said, asserting myself and not scared to let my annoyance come through in my tone.

‘Not if we don’t have the numbers,’ she said, a slight anxiousness altering her demeanour. I divined her easy-going ethos was a facade when she started all the drivel about being a ‘no stresses’ manager. She had an aversion to being challenged and doubtless bitched a lot behind people’s backs. People like that always did. I’d kept my distance from her suspecting that from the outset.

‘That doesn’t matter,’ my voice becoming somewhat officious. ‘The council’s made a contract with me which I accepted for a full six weeks of work. It’s not just a case of dropping in or out as the numbers dictate.’ I kept myself in check the best I could and feigned a nard-nosed politeness. I did not want to come across as threatening. It would only be used against me.

I’d seen that before. I recall one time at my school, a colleague, Drew, who had two young children in the school’s nursery received a series of fines for being late to pick them up. He worked in the top corridor of the school, beside me. The nursery was downstairs, just off the long main street of the school. It was less than a minute away.

The nursery had very strict rules about pick-ups. All children were to be returned to a parent or carer no later than four in the afternoon. A breach entailed a thirty pound fine. These rules were applied ruthlessly without modicum of give. Possibly, Drew was a little too care-free about the seriousness of this rule. He did not quite appreciate that even staff privileges did not apply to this deadlines’ exactitude. He was a minute late to pick-up his twin boys three times in a row. He regularly stayed behind in his classroom to mark and had probably gotten himself caught-up with a paper each time.

On the third occasion that week when he belatedly turned-up, literally late by two minutes at most – I know this because we were chatting in his room when he caught a glimpse of the time, instantly leapt-up from his chair and hurried-off, calling back something about nursery hours as he swiftly exeunted. He subsequently told me that he’d arrived downstairs breathless, knocked the nursery doors, and one of the child-carers opened it and called for his boys. As they were being handed over, she said that due to his lateness there’d be another fine. Drew could not hide his disappointment.

‘You cannot be serious! That is ridiculous!’ he vocalised with pent-up, hard breathing frustration. He was adamant, to me, that he never raised his voice in a way that could be considered loud, merely a minor increase in vocal modulation and a slightly grating, abrasive tone .

It was enough.

The child-carer was hurt, offended, scared, whatever. The report was written that he was aggressive and intimidating. He would have to pay the fines and the nursery ‘would not allow their staff to be intimidated’. They were considering withdrawing Drew’s children’s places – a disaster for his family’s financial well-being. The matter was being referred to the nursery manager and, as the ultimate line manager of the nursery, the headteacher…Jarvis. Thus, Drew was now being deprecated along the entire chain of authority all the way to his own headteacher.

Not a little of his frustration at the fines came from his monetary worries. Twins were expensive. He had a habit of checking his bank account on the computer in the staff base. I walked past as he was doing so and inadvertently saw his balance. It was not a perilously negative number, but as a decent-earner and years more of bills to pay, it was…uncomfortable. As a worrier, this would, I knew, keep him up at nights.

To remediate the situation, and hopefully see his charges forgiven, Drew met with the nursery manager, Kathy. Kathy was another cut out of your typical council manager. Hidden away in a room doing God knows what. The budget? The rota? Emails? Whatever it was, it took all her time. Drew sat down across from Kathy in her small office and expressed his disquiet about one hundred- and twenty-pounds worth of fines for a fractional tardiness. He also defended himself from the accusation of intimidation or any sort of bullying.

Kathy’s response was to launch into a lengthy exposition about her son and his student fees. He needed to do this. He needed to do that. Oh, what a stress! And they are asking him for this. On and on, she went, taking Drew through the ins and outs of applications, loans, borrowing, and expenses. Drew spent a good half-hour listening, losing the will to continue existing while being utterly perplexed at Kathy’s approach to a resolution of the matter.

The point which she was ingeniously trying to convey within this elaborate weaving of dissimilarities was lost – unless it was ‘life’s tough’ and ‘we all have problems’ - and it could be viewed as an unusual and confusing effort to dispel any awkwardness while simply avoiding the issue, expecting Drew to read between the lines and accept his fines. Perhaps, she was just having a moan?

Unfortunately, Drew assumed it to be the latter. When she had finally finished her explanation, whether intended to mollify feelings of injustice or incense them no one knew, possibly not even Kathy, a seated Drew, in whom discontentment had been building, irately asked her outright, ‘What’s that got to do with me, Kathy? I really don’t see a connection.’

This blunt retort, the violence of the contrast between Kathy’s self-indulgent homily and Drew’s insistence on reality and relevance, caused Kathy to twitch, freeze and go silent. Drew, realising how she’d received his outburst and immediately feeling despondent, could, for the sake of filling the quiet void existing between them, only reiterate his point. Kathy stammered out a few tangentials then smiled fixedly at him. Looks were exchanged between them in a hostile silence. This ended the meeting. Drew departed and, as it was breaktime, came into the staffroom, where I happened to be enjoying a cup of tea. Sitting down beside me, he told me the whole story.

‘Look,’ I said with urgency, ‘You’d better get yourself into Jarvis’s office now and explain what happened.’

‘Why?’ he said, non-plussed.

‘You made her twitch,’ I said, fully aware of the resentment Kathy would harbour at that uncontrolled action. Drew’s obloquy had brought forth a public confession of weakness…to a subordinate! She’d be off to the headteacher tout de suite. Weakness and revenge will out, they say. Kathy would expel hers by depicting Drew’s uncooperative attitude and would, either by insinuation or outrightly, defame his character.

‘She shouldn’t have come out with all that irrelevant rubbish,’ he said defensively still annoyed by Kathy’s non sequiturial ravings. I could sense his reluctance to speak to Jarvis.

‘No doubt, but she’ll be getting herself into the Jarvis’ room the minute she can to confirm that you’re a confrontational, nasty bastard,’ I said mixing my paints with a little primary colour to propel him to act. I was serious. Kathy was cheery, friendly, nice and small-minded and petty. Her job required nothing else.

After her ‘spin’, Drew’s status would be ‘dissident’. I knew Jarvis. He was fastidiously hierarchical. He made the Feudal Catholic Church seem like a Libertarian convention. Kathy was a couple of rungs up the ladder and was by status alone in the right. As far as Jarvis was concerned, Drew’s bent in the meeting should have resembled a Medieval peasant towards a squire: smile and nod, listen to the blatherings and incoherencies patiently, and accept what the order of being has assigned to you. Failure to do this was an assault on that structure. It was unacceptable. Excommunication would follow. Like a prelate affronted, Jarvis knew how to nurture a grudge too.

Instead of a cathartic conversation, where both man could discuss the issue in a reasonable manner, he’d allow the indignation of Drew’s challenge to constituted, lawful rule to act like a contaminant in him. This would not only make toxic his relationship with Drew, but he would by subtle intimations, tones and discreet observations make others’ relationship with the snivelling little rebel poisoned too. Jarvis’ exteriorisation of this internal mephitic was a long-standing characteristic. He was not alone in this. In a matrix of unknown rights, a lack of confidence to assert them and no social emetics to release psychological malignants, the convention in schools is a game of under the table revenge continually played out for all those little slights, hurts and humiliations. In bureaucracy. In teaching.

‘No, it’ll be fine,’ said Drew reassuring himself. ‘It’ll be fine.’ Denial, I thought.

Sure enough, the next time Drew passed Jarvis in the corridor, the congenial, collegiate ‘Hello’ that was standard practice in the school – to its credit - was now replaced by silence and a frosty glare. Drew was dismissive the first couple of times, but when it became a clear pattern, he became deflated. In a conversation in his room, he confided to me, ‘Jarvis doesn’t speak to me anymore.’

‘No?’ I queried, hardly surprised. So predictable.

‘He won’t say a word to me,’ said a downcast Drew. He hoped for promotion so obviously Jarvis’ declining esteem was problematic.

‘I told you,’ I said, somewhat insensitively, as he was clearly depressed. ‘You should have gotten into his room quicker. Kathy will have went in there and portrayed you as a belligerent bully.’

Drew merely looked resigned. He’d been unaware of the danger of disagreeably speaking your mind in a world of narrow-minded functionaries.

‘Has he spoken to you about your fees or your alleged intimidation?’ I asked, fully expecting a ‘No’.

‘No,’ he said.

‘He’ll be worried that you’ll argue with him and there’ll be a row,’ I said cheerfully, the thought was quite warming to me as a continued recipient of Jarvis’ frosty looks, behind my back. (I’d caught him a couple of times, turning round unexpectedly, when he was looking at me with a sneering, calcified contempt; it was amusing to watch that visage of repelled disdain attempt to hurriedly re-shape its sinuous sinews into an attempt at a beneficent smile but ending in a malformed rictus grin.)

Drew shrugged and looked more resigned. He was worried about his prospects. He wanted advancement to relieve his financial predicament. His penurious state was eliciting some devastatingly caustic comments from his wife on the quality of his manhood. Thus, a lot was riding on the patronage of our feudal master. If I knew Jarvis, he wasn’t getting a hand-up anytime soon. By Drew’s own admission, he’d done a fair amount of arse-kissing, and now, it was all up in smoke. A couple of missteps, the unwillingness to act like an adult and an over-stressing of losses rather than gains and that was that. He was facing debt, divorce and dissolution – he’d probably turn to drink.

(It took a few years. But Drew did get out. ‘I wore him down,’ said Drew to me about Jarvis’ final surrender to his unrelenting applications for Principal Teacher posts, once he’d achieved his promotion. He left a month later, kicking the dust of the school from his sandals and assuming the job of Principal Teacher of English at another Edinburgh school. I have not seen him in years. Drew was a good man, as it happens. Not an indifferent good man, like most of the men in teaching, a bit above. He was a good teacher too, and, to his great credit, one of the few English teachers I ever knew who educated himself about grammar and language techniques to ensure he was a subject-specialist in not just name alone. He was an independent-minded educator, more so than the vast majority, a rarity; but I’ve not a quantum of doubt that for every single day during Covid, he wore a mask. I’m glad I never saw him do that.)

‘I’ll have to phone my boss,’ said the hub manager. Like Kathy, I could tell that she both did not enjoy being questioned or submitting to challenge and subsequently she now hated me. It was that quick. We’d gone from ‘easy going, no stress’ light-touch management, to an intense dislike of me entirely, for simply believing I had rights and articulating that belief. I could tell this by the way she instantly avoided eye contact. She did not want me to see her hatred; she did not want to look at me and acknowledge me as a human being – on the other, positive, side of humanity’s ledger, it would make hating me harder…and I might see her insecurity.

‘Ok, I’ll wait,’ I said and went into the office area to be out of the way.

As expected, we went through the entire kabuki theatre. She delayed phoning, I assume she hoped that I’d get bored and leave. I didn’t and returned to ask her what was the word from above. Then she phoned and there was no result. She left to do something very important, which was incongruous, because she had literally spent four weeks in the office doing nothing. She came back. She left. Repeatedly. After an hour of waiting, she came over to me.

‘Just come in tomorrow,’ she said, an air of defeat hung around her like a smog.

‘Ok, thanks,’ I said, a necessary genuflection to the mean mindedness that circumscribes the independence of so many people in my economic strata.

‘I’ll call the others and tell them they’ve to come in tomorrow too,’ she said, humbled. She was decent enough to extend her justice to others similarly wrangled out of a day’s pay. Although, it still felt like she’d tried to get away with one and got caught. Victory for the workers! The next day the Portuguese lady had heard about my intervention and came and thanked me, which was nice of her. After this little drama, the next couple of weeks passed without event.

A return to school was almost upon me. On my mobile phone I had downloaded a jpeg supplied by the UK government from its website. It said, ‘Exempt from wearing a face mask’. I had planned to flash it at anyone who ever asked me to put one on. Thus far, no one had. I’d read parts of the Coronavirus Bill - the statutes appearing from nowhere, amazingly written-up by experts, all three hundred pages of it, in a couple of weeks without any qualms by the jurists, and passed in a few days into law, with no objections from any Member of Parliament (another suspicious fact) - gaps existed in it I could exploit. I knew that thanks to my reading, in accord with this legislation, only a police officer or a ‘Medical Authority’ could exert any pressure on me to wear a face mask legally. Everyone else could fuck off.

I had been prepared to dare any shopkeeper or member of the public to phone the police and, while we waited, I would complete my shopping and be out of there. What could they do? If the police did appear unexpectedly quick, I’d claim I had a mental health disorder that made me think that face masks were completely useless for preventing viral infections, launching into a big tirade from virus theory to One World Government. After which, I calculated, they’d decide I was mad, and they had better things to do.

My only fear was that the police were so brainwashed and reactively sensitised to divergent views, they’d feel it their duty to restrain me there and then. The call to the ominous ‘Medical Authority’, would go out. They’d turn-up and jab me with a sedative. Post this intervention, I’d be carted off to the local mental hospital where, loaded-up with pharmaceuticals, I’d be a drooling, gibbering mess, incoherently spouting paranoid claims of persecution and virus hoaxes. I’d be a prize exhibit, an exemplification of the delirious and schizoid nature of anyone contradicting lockdowns, questioning vaccines and not embracing the benevolent strictures of a government that was only trying to keep us safe.

The bastards would probably add a laxative to my drinks causing me to defecate on myself, just to make sure I was as physically repulsive and incontinent as I was perceived to be mentally. I’d sit there rocking back and forth, smelling of pee, with nappies on, identified as a ‘lockdown sceptic’ to the nurses, other patients and visitors. The message would be loud and clear.

The medical profession has done worse. Sadly, now the Docs were so degenerate and debased, they’d do anything they were told, including drugging an innocent, conscientious objector to a madness which they themselves should have been treating by the practise of calling it out, on the basis of medical science, for the nonsense that it was.

My worst fears never came to pass. I had gone from shop to shop, day after day. No one cared. No one cared at all. I was ignored in every shop I frequented without a face covering. I’d stroll up and down the aisles, completely unmolested and unassailed by any virtuous interlocutor. Indeed, none of them dared to look at me, from either curiosity or offence.

Since exemptions seemed to work. I thought I’d use them. The order had been passed down. All teachers, staff and pupils would have to wear a face mask on their return to school for the new term. I sent an email to the headteacher of my school the week before I returned after practically a three-year absence, to inform him that I would not be wearing a mask. I was exempt.

I wasn’t going to wear one anyway, but this was an easier route. It would be symbolic. Everyone would know I was lying.

What could they do about it?