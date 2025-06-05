“A man that flies from his fear may find that he has only taken a short cut to meet it.”

J.R.R. Tolkien

For the rest of the summer, I attended Wednesday nights at the clandestine group and went along to the Saturday afternoon Meadow meets. The latter was a social event only, giving the sceptical a chance to talk about the unbelievably seismic events unfolding around them yet unremarked upon by their neighbours, friends and family. Across the country a few other groups called ‘Stand in the Park’ had similarly arisen to meet these needs. These tended to convene on a Sunday morning. There were a couple in Edinburgh, one at Saughton Park and another at Leith Links. Some of the people who attended them came also to the Meadow gatherings.

Slowly, we, the Dissenters, began to form links across the city through these meetings. They were very useful. Someone knew someone who knew someone who was doing this or doing that, and so opportunities for activity and resource sharing grew. Little pockets of sanity were being cultivated. However, the world was still mostly mad and continued to provide sublime moments of Low and High Comedy.

At the eastern edge of the Meadows, there is a public toilet: a rectangular, rough casted, beige painted building with a slate roof, slanted on all sides, mostly covered with a lime green moss. It housed both male and female loos. Built in the early part of the Twentieth Century when there must have been a craze or, more plausibly, a nationwide health policy, exact replicas can be seen in parks across Scotland all the way down to the interior design: orange square tiled floors, white square gleaming ceramics, white urinals and sinks with steel crosshead taps. Accompanied by the seemingly unremovable, and indefatigably pervasive, smell of urine which is so ubiquitous in each one I’ve ever visited I believe it to be a design feature somehow.

Hardly anyone visited public toilets in the ‘pandemic’. People assumed a common usage by others that did not materialise. The majority steered clear, frightened as they were of any place that increased the likelihood of contracting Covid. A public toilet was in the minds of most a germ and bacteria hot spot. A certain death trap. For poor normies, they might as well lie under a steamroller.

Ah! The common place mind forever sees what seems to be and rarely know what things are. There are as many microbes in a sweet-smelling environment. It is the unpleasant odour of excreta that repels the visitor and imagines for them a quanta of bacilli significantly greater than there is. In truth, a toilet scrubbed with bleach, an air so thick with chemical smells you gag on its ‘cleanliness’, is likely killing the vital microbials in your body and cultivating cancer as foreign elements are absorbed into the lung tissue to circulate in the body as a foreign toxic material. (No, Common Place Mind, that does not mean rubbing yourself in excrement or urinating on yourself or not using cleaning products: it means be sensible and stay reasonably clean, not sterilised.)

The communal cludgies were abandoned. People weren’t pissing themselves in fear over Covid – no, they were holding it in, much to their discomfort. What fear of Covid might be doing to the kidneys must be keeping nephrologists awake at night. A significant proportion of the population will end up on dialysis by this fear-inspired disavowal of shared toilets or the rationing of their use.

Having none of these qualms, I visited the Mens of this specific outbuilding before joining the others one Saturday. It was empty as expected. I luxuriated in the rarity of privacy in a public convenience and the lack of pee around the urinals, a constant testimony to the fact that no matter how old men get, they still can’t piss straight. By myself and loosened from all self-conscious restraint, I made water noisily, the hissing sound of it on porcelain carried round the ceramic interior while the light whiff of pee rose and fanned out from the urinal. Freedom. Finished, I washed my hands and walked out the way I came in.

When I came out, directly in front of me there was a tall, balding man, standing in later middle-age, wearing a white jacket, who was on his way in. Seeing me, he instantly exclaimed ‘Oh God!’, his face paling with incommensurable terror. He was four feet from me. He halted and turned his face to the rough casted wall of the building’s exterior then stepped forward until it looked like he had pushed his face into the wall. I peered at him: not quite, there remained a small space, nose and plaster were separated by a gap of no further than three inches. And there he stood motionless. Staring at the wall. And fervidly watched me with his peripheral vision.

‘What is it?’ I thought, looking around me, feeling not a little unnerved by the response to whatever had upset him. Was something terrible unfolding behind me? I had only reached the doorway of the toilet. I twisted and dared a quick glance to my rear. Nothing there. What could be the cause of this drastic reaction? A mortifying thought intruded into my mind that instantly reddened my face with shame: ‘Was my zip still down?’ Oh no! Have I done it again? Was my little fella poking his mushroom shaped head out into the fresh air to have a look around, and to my consternation, imposing his obtruding personage into the environs of polite society as a subject of discussion or of horror…or ridicule? Oh no, how embarrassing! I was forty-five years old. I was almost too ashamed to dare a peek. I stiffened myself. I looked down. No, I had zipped myself up. Thank God. I was relieved, but the puzzle of this man’s outlandish behaviour remained. I stood there at a loss.

We were both struck by apprehension. However, he recovered first. He started to edge away from me and the toilet entrance like a crab, one small, restricted sidestep after another, trying to increase the distance between us, his head bobbing up and down as his steps widened and he shifted his weight from foot to foot. His face remained all the while diametrically opposed to the beige roughcast wall. I stood, still at a loss. What was he doing?

‘Oh God! Oh God!’ he said again, with a more intense imploration than last time. His tone was so heartfelt and pleading, I think he was genuinely calling on the Almighty to intervene. The wailing and gnashing of teeth, apposite at times of judgement, was being unwittingly mimicked by this forsaken son of Adam.

This swiftly changed to an earth-bound verbal protest of desperation as he repeated, ‘No, no, no, no!’, muttered more to himself than to me or divine agency. I took a single step forward. Being slightly dumbfounded by the reaction, I wasn’t thinking. The rapidity of his sidestepping increased in response as did his ‘Nos’. No! No! No! No!

The man’s nose strayed no more than a couple of inches from the wall and only the infraction it would have caused in his movements and the corollary pain prevented him from pushing his face into the dirty white roughcast. Quicker and quicker, his hands now assisting him, like a demented crab with a pair of ragged claws shuttling across a sea floor. He continued in this bizarre shuffle along the wall to the far end of the building at which juncture he made a perpendicular step around the corner of the building and disappeared from sight.

‘What is going on?’ I could hardly take it in, so odd and convoluted was the operation he performed. Slowly, the cause of his extraordinary behaviour dawned on me. ‘Is-is this man frightened that I’ll infect him?’ It was obvious, of course, but I had not encountered quite so disturbed a reaction before. The man who had squeezed behind me in a Tesco aisle, his back to me and his front pressed against the shelves, disturbing the tins as he raced to get past me and away, was a fairly unexceptional mental chlorotic. This particularly extreme behaviour interrupted my reason, imbued doubt, then confusion.

If this was the case, and he believed I could infect him, then surely some more practical, less hysterical act might be more propitious? Stepping a few yards back and allowing me to pass at the recommended spacing would be sensible. Running away, given his state of mind, that too would be logical, at least. But, he was riddled with the fear-virus. I remembered, it killed thought.

Did he think virus particles travelled in a straight line? If he faced a wall, did he believe his threat from inhaling microbes was reduced? I suppose believing masks worked built in a futile set of understandings and similarly pointless hopes. A madman suffers more from sanity than a sane person endures from madness. An understanding of reality would diminish him to paralysed helplessness.

Regardless of that, the poor man had excited my curiosity and I was impelled to nudge forward the unrolling of his actions. ‘This could be hilarious!’ Part of me malevolently grinned inwardly.

I slowly walked to the corner of the toilet building around which this apostle of Koalemos had betook his trembling carcase – it’s important to note that I was about five metres away from the wall so I could not be accused of provoking in this genus any kind of prelude to a cropped mortality. I did not want his premature expiration due to hyper-anxiety on my conscience. Even if it would be officially recorded as a Covid death. I made no fast movements or loud noises. I was careful.

When I drew abreast of the wall’s turn, I peeked round. There he was, finally stopped, and now standing rigidly straight, about five metres along from the corner of the back wall, halfway along this side of the building. He had continued his crustacean movements until he felt securely distant. He stood there: his head still an inch or two from the plaster, his eyes raised upwards as if in continued imprecations for intervention from this agonising distress. He caught a glimpse of me looking at him and, fearing any sort of proximity at all as mortal – he may even have conceived transmission possible by gaze, so determined he was not to meet my eye, people were believing anything at this point - along with an unkind assumption that I was of malicious intent, and, being exhausted from his exertions, and, with naught but prayer left to him, started imploring the Almighty volubly again: ‘Oh God! God! God!’

I could have taken a perverse pleasure in exploiting his weakness - our little group was sharing a lot of stories, enjoying much fun at the expense of the normies’ behaviour – and, I must confess, part of me was annoyed enough at his, his…credulity to want to press the wound and watch it bleed. I wanted to punish him for his weakness. To take all this out on someone. But looking at him, so reduced in dignity…

After a very brief conference with myself, taking in the circumstances, the consequences, and trying to infuse some sympathy into the evaluation, I decided to leave him to his fear. I made to hasten on. I turned and headed for the meet-up. But, when three or four metres further had been added to the space between us, the white jacketed toiler forewent further beseeching to Heavenly Powers, sprang from his petrified immobility, and, with an admirable litheness for a man of his age, distinguished himself by running along the back wall of the building, turning sharply and deftly at the corner and then sprinting straight to the entrance, through and into the unoccupied public building. ‘He could not have been thinking,’ I thought ironically. The steam from my pish is still in there! Covid comes out with ejected matter in gas, liquid or solid form! You fool! It’s the worse place you could go! It’s like a gas chamber in there. You’ll die for sure!

Another idea. Should I warn him? And pretend it was a plausible harm? I was tempted again. The fleeting thought I should follow him back in passed through my mind. ‘Oh, to be a witness to the actions that would trigger!’ I thought cruelly. What conniptions! What convulsions of panic he might perform there in the lavatory. I could slither into that acrid smelling place. If he was in a cubicle, I could knock on the wooden doors and tease him mercilessly, whispering sadistically that I ‘was coming in’ or that I would ‘wait for him outside’, my serpentine threat echoing malevolently around the ceramic walls. What comical aversion to this plight could he conjure? Bang the doors and call for help? Start to pray again? Attempt an exorcism? I was titillated by the prospect. My sadism was foaming at the mouth!

Alternatively, I could wait till I heard the trickle and steal-up beside him, standing at the very next urinal, timing it so he was in mid-flow and he’d be trapped. With only the two of us there, and as if it was the most natural thing in the world, I’d strike up a conversation about the weather or the buses, while he shrieked at me to stop talking and ‘For God’s sake leave him alone!’ For my part, I would enjoy the perfect aesthetic absurdity, like a Beckett play.

Tempting images arose again. I let the sweet taste of sin linger in my imagination for a few moments. I knew I’d do none of them. Rational voices intervened. The latter course of action would risk me getting peed on, almost certainly. On seeing me, in his panic, he would attempt to force me back the requisite six feet by using the arc of his water in a last-ditched desperate measure to delineate a forbidding perimeter between us. More catastrophically, was the possibility that his anxiety might entail a complete loss of control of his member: it becoming akin to an eel undergoing electro-shock treatment. Further additions to danger would come in the form of his wildly shaking hands and convulsing body, thus creating a not implausible scenario equivalent to an unmanned fire hose whose powerful, undirected and spiralling jet’s compass would rotate indiscriminately, splashing on the orange tiles and wetting the white ceramics, and doubtless spraying me thoroughly, to the extent of it being a dousing, much to my own horror and emotional disequilibrium. I’d lapse into shock myself. I might never recover.

No. It’s too risky. And…and…it’s wrong.

But, but, but the trickster-like archetype in my psyche urged me on, seducing me with words and further pictures of social pleasure: “You could tell it again and again as another humorous story to others to illustrate the absurdity of the ‘Sheeple’. It could be delicious!” All us dissidents sat down together, while I slowly and with gleeful mockery recounted the tale. Laughing. For the repressed, the anxious, the slighted, the marginalised, the unexpected endowment of power to cause another to suffer a little of what you have been enduring is tantalising, like an exotic fruit. All I had to do was reach out…You could just go to the toilet entrance and call in.

I was no less tempted than anyone else similarly positioned. Was not Right with me? This man might be a wobbling jelly of a human being but wasn’t it millions of people like him with their ludicrous, exaggerated fears that were threatening to destroy everything uplifting and noble about humanity? Was it not perfect conscience to visit some of my frustrations on this trembling oaf? In some way, revenge myself on at least one brainless, dupe?

Perfect justice was the last temptation.

Engaging in such conduct to feed certain famished internal cravings, ultimately, was wanton cruelty. It was a small man’s revenge. A little man’s satisfaction. I realised that as soon as I munched on the ideas. I don’t like torture of any creature or to aid the cause of suffering if I can avoid it. I rejected these ideas. It would have been ignoble. It was not a situation to return the coin to an individual in which I was being paid by an entire society.

Rather, it was pitiful. It was funny! It was a contracting of the soul. A scene horrible to witness. Worse to be the progenitor of. In retrospect, it makes me sad. The poor docious. I only hope that an attempted literary re-telling can redeem somewhat the pitifulness of it all. Except, I don’t believe in aesthetic redemption.