‘The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.’

— Albert Camus

We were all huddled together, about forty of us squeezed into a basement in central Edinburgh. It was Mary’s brother’s work’s office’s lower floor. He had given her a copy of the keys. The room was small and dominated by a large table that gave only a minimal amount of space between its edge and the wall. There was an executive chair at the head and around the table cantilever chairs with chrome legs and arms with black cushioned seats and back. All the seats were full and as one of the last to file in, I was left to find a space on a larger than usual skirting board that ran around the room. Others sat there too. I was now a member of a clandestine congregation with the purpose of opposing lockdowns.

I had been told to meet an ‘Anna’ at the swing park in the Meadows at seven o’clock. I duly attended. No one turned-up at seven and I was left stood waiting in what was quite a chilly grey evening for summer. It was fifteen minutes past when I looked south towards the junction of the road that circled the Meadows and saw people I recognised from having glimpsed them previously on the Saturday afternoon, including ‘Anna’, who I had originally spoken to very briefly when I made first contact, before I had the long conversations with Mary and Richard. I ran after them. They were in the distance and had turned up a street out of view. Still running, I reached the bottom of the street and saw them enter a building, the door closing behind them.

Slightly nervous, I walked quickly to the doorway into which from a distance I thought they’d entered. It was an office. All the lights were on. I could see through the windows either side of a glass door with a wooden frame that it was a very small with one desk at the far wall. There was no one there. ‘Was this the right door?’ I asked myself. I was sure it was. I pressed the doorbell. I waited. Nothing. I tried it again. Again nothing. After a few minutes of this, I knocked on the door. Nothing. Again, I tried. Nothing. I kept trying. It must be this one. All the other nearby doors were entrances to tenement closes. But where were they?

Finally, after about ten minutes of trying, and unwittingly bringing attention to a secret location, Mary appeared from a staircase that led up into the office which was concealed by what seemed an ordinary divider for notices at the backend of the office. She saw me and smiled. ‘Come in, glad you could make it,’ she said.

‘Glad I got here,’ I replied.

‘We’re all meeting downstairs,’ she said in confidential whisper, and I immediately adopted the convention of hushed communication.

‘Great,’ I said, muted. I followed Mary down the stairs, past a toilet and an office kitchen into a room filled with people. I recognised only Richard and ‘Anna’. Richard sat in the Executive Chair. Beside him sat a sandy-haired, fortyish woman, who spoke with a slight Irish accent. I would later know her as T and she was one of the more puzzling individuals I came across during this period of covert resistance.

As I say, I was crammed onto the skirting board, although comfortable enough, with a few others. I didn’t have much to say for myself and, despite my years involved in politics, I felt somewhat out of my depth. Richard was conducting the meeting and there may or may not have been talking points. I can’t quite remember. From what I do recall, the discussion seemed to focus more on the information being promoted through the media and its basis in science rather than anything else. And it was being conducted at a high level – high enough that I had to pay full attention in order to know that at least ninety percent of the scientific concepts, terms and data exchanged was going straight past me.

There was a real mix of backgrounds. A man dressed in black with a very striking beard, some neatly dressed people, quite clearly from the middle class, a few people who were non-descript and tended towards a more esoteric look. It was the type of group that only a cause could bring together, and a fairly desperate one at that.

Mary was already telling stories about her personal experience, quite funny ones too. As mentioned before, she was arguing with the teachers at her son’s school, giving strangers in the street a piece of her mind, browbeating the stupidity of her employers for their mask-wearing. Fight after fight. Mary continually injected energy and humour. Her picaresque anecdotes brought forth a range of jocular vignettes from the others. They gave exacting thumbnail sketches of the New Normal through their own brief interactions and other tales told to them by friends of the farcicalities that they too had seen.

Indeed, as the discussion proceeded, I found to my surprise there was a lot of humour in the room. We would ‘laugh our way to the camps’ someone said cheerfully, and there were plenty of jokes, and not a little gallows humour. Not one person, based on that initial impression, revealed themselves to be a warped, paranoid conspiracy theorist who was pulling random points of data out of thin air to construct an elaborate and highly tenuous theory that was, in reality, a cloak to cover a lack of careful thought, a sapping fearfulness or an exigent insecurity.

If anything, it was the opposite. The dialogue was grounded; filled with humility in regard to what was truly known; and there were many frequent admissions of ‘I don’t know’. None confessed statements as mere possibilities or leaps of conjecture more than Richard, whose prized and venerated scepticism never allowed him to take an unsupported step beyond credible, verified evidence.

We only used first names: one of the rules was not to state our second name, apart from the recklessly bold, like Mary, who quite happily used their full names. Few knew anybody’s surname and even today I could not tell you the second name of the majority of the people I worked with for two years trying to spread the word that something was seriously wrong.

There was an immunologist, S, who had a doctorate, and who succinctly elaborated the working of the immune system and how it could be strengthened, correcting even Professor Ennos at junctures and observing that ‘T-cells destroy cancer cells, but they don’t tell you that’. T, who had a connection to vaccine injury, was not only knowledgeable of the entire history of vaccines, but was completely familiar with the pharmaceutical industry too: how it worked, how corrupt it was and how it dealt with significant opponents. There was another doctor, French. She was incredulous that matters had been allowed to have been gotten this far in a civilised nation. She worked with young children. Her concerns circled around the advice the Scottish NHS was giving mothers and the prospect of them taking an experimental vaccine.

Not everyone was a scientific-materialist. There were those who leaned into the more esoteric and spiritual realms. I would meet plenty of people like this later on. Indeed, a lot of the opposition to lockdowns was fuelled by people with these beliefs. They would claim we were in a spiritual battle – good against evil – and that more holistic health remedies and practices were required to tap into our spirituality to secure our victory.

I had no objection to these contributions, although for me they lacked a certain coherence and practicality. Ultimately, we all believed we were in a dangerous situation from a malignant force, but whether it drew its energy from the dimensions of darkness or, more prosaically, was moved by greed, power or dismal Malthusian calculation, it was not possible to say. Given the worldview of contemporary society, I was not sure how persuasive any arguments derived from an esoteric philosophy would be with the required number of fellow citizens to stop us dissenters becoming a very vulnerable minority, and I have to admit a little bemusement at some of the remedies suggested. But, Covid was quickly teaching me humility; and need made me listen and respect a radically different point of view to my upbringing.

Everyone contributed according to their capacities and their interests, which, as might be expected, was of a variety of usefulness. Some of the spiritualists suggested a healing walk or a drum session. A couple of IT specialists said they would work together to set-up a website. That was a start. T would look into getting a leaflet done. And we had a sticker machine that printed off stickers. An organisation called the White Rose – named after the executed trinity of students who opposed Hitler – was supplying templates online to be printed off, so someone, I think it was T, took that on.

I was pretty impressed with what I heard. There was a lot of knowledge in that basement, a lot of commonsense, a lot of courage and a lot of intelligence; and, as always, a little delusion. None spoke with more acuity than a person I knew only as J. J had a forensic and creative intellect. He was able to pull apart ideas, offer alternatives and provide a history to a lot of the issues we were discussing. He, along with Mary, B, Richard, T and the doctor spoke the most. J’s importance to our little resistance group was, like a couple of others, inestimable.

I could have come away from that night with a terrible inferiority complex about myself along with a dominant desire not to expose myself as a dunce by stating something half-witted in such company. However, this was much too important for me to indulge myself in this way. It didn’t matter if I was the dumbest person in the room with almost nothing to offer, I didn’t care – I was going to find a way of meaningfully supporting any form of resistance. I can stick-up stickers and I can deliver leaflets, that’s a help! That’s something!

Meetings were held weekly for those people committed to effect some sort of protest against Covid policies. To address the isolation and loneliness amongst ourselves, to find others and build relationships, a wider group of dissenters met as an incipient community on Saturday afternoons at the Meadows. We called it ‘outreach’. We hoped to scoop-up the action-seeking alienated ones, but it was really more about human solace.

People quickly forget the dislocation, the abandonment, the severing of bonds because someone had a different view. Nearly every dissenter I spoke to throughout the Covid disruption related to me that the most awful feature of Covid was the breaking up of relationships that were previously thought to be mutually treasured. All simply over a difference of opinion. This experience was painfully burned into them, a red brand of betrayal.

Only a small number of people were cynical enough to possess minimal expectations about Covid scepticism being acceptable to family members or friends. They thought affection might be a bower for the flowering of understandings and pollenate new approaches. They hoped, tied by love and shared history, friends and family might pause amid the propaganda and be curious enough to genuinely ask why someone in their close circle was thinking differently about an issue on which unanimity seemed to prevail. Ideally, as a bare requisite of recognising the importance of the other person in their life, they would listen to the answer carefully.

As it turned out, this would be very unusual, preternaturally unique, in fact. Many ordinary people with qualms about Covid, not conspiracy theorists at all, believed this is how it might go – a reasonable conversation. A synthesis of emotion and ideas. At worst – ‘let’s agree to disagree’. No, that did not happen. Instead, they were met with a fury of intolerance by friends, lovers, family.

People, people, people. Lots of qualities inside that are quickly jettisoned when they become frightened. Threatened with being cast out of the Group? No, no, no, not that! What’s so great about the Group? Is it where they escape themselves? No Group, they get sad. They are alone with themselves. Depressing. Women, especially it seems, get there quicker. Are friendships really friendships in this light? Is that what being a friend is? Or having one? It looks from here more like an alliance based on a mutual need for validation, rather than an emotional appreciation of another person’s qualities. You validate me. I validate you. Learn the lines, stay within, then validate, validate, validate. Step out of the ‘consensual’ perimeter, you are Bad. Bad. Bad. Dangerous. Contemptible. I don’t know why I ever liked her! Is that friendship?

Family. After all this, I still believe in family. Yet its imperfections were cruelly exposed during Covid. Is family a generous, accepting rich soil of love and affections, allowing the individual development of all its members? Or is it a training ground for fascism? The real fascism, not the Nazi-type, the Hitler-type, but the personal, individual fascism that supported the political growth of these movements. The family members all subordinated to one point of view, never allowed to think for themselves, their true selves stamped out, natural flourishing poisoned at the root. The family that produces bullies, neurotics, mad ideologues and sycophants. It’s still a family in blood and contract. Is it really a family?

Covid’s Great Revealing did not shock me. It was there in front of us for decades. Little signs. In the runes of daily life. Clearly seen in the bleak data of abuse, addictions and political direction. It shocked, no, devastated, many others. I spoke to a lot of people who were deeply, deeply hurt, who were disbelieving that the life they had was suddenly exposed as an illusion. Relationships of years and decades standing evaporated like a thin white mist when the sun warms the air.

D was in his late thirties and was one of the congregants on a Saturday that I had long conversations with. A good-looking guy, a little bit like Brad Pitt, with a friendly, sane manner, he was a teacher too, working in the primary sector. He told me that when he voiced his views in a family discussion, his brother went ‘mental, proper mental’. He was, D recounted, ‘Shouting, screaming at me. He had to be held back.’

‘That’s terrible, all for just having a different opinion,’ I said. We were walking along the encircling Meadows’ path when he told me this.

D nodded despondently.

‘Is there anyone from your family in sympathy with you?’ I asked.

‘No one.’

We both knew it was more than just a difference of opinion. His view provoked consternation. When confronted with an antithetical position, an ominous feeling emerged from deep within all those who were going along with this fraud, trying to keep their eyes tightly closed through the application of certain strategies: dog-like obedience or an ideological enthusiasm with a ‘nurse is always right’ attitude. A counter point, a dissonant query reverberated the cracked bell of their lies. It provoked a violent, indiscriminate attack on the apostate.

It wasn’t just D’s brother that got nasty. There were plenty of stories. When T went to her son’s football game, she was expelled from the community of attending parents. She’d never had a problem before. However, she was known to be a Sceptic. Consequently, she had to listen to them speaking about her, while she stood there, on the sideline of the sidelines.

I was lucky. In a way. My mum had early-stage dementia so was not fully understanding of all that was going on. When I mentioned it in passing, she dismissed the wearing of masks as ‘a load of nonsense’. It was a daft reaction to a cold, she said. I was glad she felt this way, though I did not know whether it was perception or dementia speaking. It was one argument not to have.

My beloved aunt was under the care of my cousins – who had gone full Covidian – and, although I had to restrict my visits, I hoped in my brief stays I could impress the sceptical argument enough that even though she was currently gripped by the ‘lethal virus’ narrative, I could loosen the grasp over the subsequent months in order that the corollary idea of taking a vaccine would not be the necessary next step.

She was much more compos mentis than my mother and, throughout her life, was someone who enjoyed an abstract discussion on any topic from science to economics, but especially politics. A highly intelligent woman who had never married, partly, I suspected, because the working-class men of post-war Falkirk found her intelligence and her liberality – she supported civil rights for blacks in the fifties and was by character an ardent believer that women were as intelligent and able as men – intimidating. She won every family quiz and board game as a matter of routine (after years of education and self-study, I managed to achieve a draw with her, once, when I was forty years old). This upright, proud, intelligent woman was in decline, yet still sharp, still humorous, still interested in the present.

She was Old Left: still believed in the working class; still thought the Tories were corrupt and oppressive chancers; still expounded decency, manners and a fair chance. She even wanted a Labour victory in the next election despite their metamorphosis into a pathetic vessel for corporate enabling, in which a superficial ‘rights culture’ was extolled in place of defending the land, capital and wages of working people. She had her blind spots, it was fair to say. This emotional attachment to once-(thought to be)-better institutions acted like a glaucoma. Her vision was clouded when it came to the NHS (good and sacred), the government (generally well-meaning) and the BBC (truthful). These institutions took my aunt’s faith…and abused it. Like they did to millions of others.

It wounded me, her wearing a mask at eighty-five years old. Nothing I said persuaded her.

Life can make us misanthropes, if we let it. We see so much stupidity, depravity, self-centredness, it disgusts us. When it comes to someone we love, its worse: if we love someone then any dishonouring, stooping, smallness of their person does not simply hurt us or wound us, it lacerates us. My aunt Katherine was too great a person to be humiliated by wearing a mask. It was unjust. She was humane, liberal; she, like many in her generation, spoke of people with a respectful tone, as if they too were beings worthy of consideration, not like the mocking, vaguely critical tone that my generation seemed to apply to everyone, friends and strangers alike. Why should her own country humiliate her? The propaganda, the wall-to-wall news coverage; it must have been the case that she just could not bring herself to believe it was false. She could not accept that all those nice BBC journalists, those left-wing politicians that she supported, could be lying, or venal, or that stupid.

The Observer, which she read religiously every Sunday, could not, in my aunt’s eyes, be a subsidised, treacherous rag, selling its inky real estate to Pharma-invested billionaires. It was not, could not, be staffed with quisling, spineless rodents that crawl all over one another for their job security, some bonus cash and a rich man’s compliments (and appointments). My Aunt Kath would be shocked to have it confirmed that they were this way, but that is exactly what they were: prepared to throw as many people under a bus as it took to keep their well-enumerated positions and lifestyles, the nice red wine, the access to parties, the superficial laughs and sneers, the salacious, pretend-insider gossip.

However, when all was said and done, and I could never escape this thought, so deeply fixed in my mind, so thuddingly drilled in there, like an iron railway pin repeatedly hammered into the ground, ultimately, my Aunt Kath chose to wear a mask. It was her responsibility. That hurt most of all. And I can’t resolve anyone of that choice, then or now.

My disappointments were low-key. My Aunt and I never had any arguments. I told her, tears rimming my eyes, that I loved her and that this situation ‘looks very bad’. It ‘looks like it’s a plan’ and ‘I might end-up in a camp’ – I smiled at that bit, only half-believing it, but…half-believing it. She told me she loved me. The first time in over forty-five years we’d exchanged those words. We hugged and I left. Within six months of taking the vaccine my perfectly healthy, although admittedly old, aunt was dead.

I got off lightly in terms of family fragmentation. There were some raging arguments I heard of. It could be marriage-ending. A handful turned up at the Meadows talking about their partners with real contempt. However, the majority were telling tales of being bullied by spouses, parents, in-laws, children, friends, every possible relationship a person could have was in peril with someone in our gatherings; and nearly everybody was receiving a little pressure from every connection. Grandparents in our group, of whom there were a few, were being told they could not visit their grandchildren by zealous sons and daughters. Elderly parents captured by the narrative forbade any attempts by their children to check in with them, terrified in case they were inviting the Grim Reaper round for a cup of tea and a Mr Kipling’s.

Oscillating between grim despair and a scurrilous humour, when we dissenters met we laughed at some of the fears of loved ones then felt downcast about the cut ties whose restoration may be impossible. The government terror was merely revealing the shallowness of our relationships and how frightened people really were in their everyday life.

For those hitherto insensible to this, it was all a shock. Losing the polestar of secure attachments, they were adrift on a pitch-black sea with no rising sun to coordinate bearings. They bravely concluded that to go resolutely further into it was a means to rescue. There were attendees at these Saturday meets who plunged into a conspiratorial world which they, like millions of others, had dismissed as the dwelling place of soft-brained loonies.

For them, it was akin to electro-shock therapy: each new discovery of lies, cover-ups and undercover operations left them mentally convulsing. Those new to the landscape of government and human perfidy were reeling. It was tough to adjust. A couple of attendees did howl at the moon, mouthing a series of distinct events conjoined by unseen chains of causation and highly tenacious interpretations of available evidence. However, the majority remained a solid, intellectually conservative core of rationalists who were able to accurately categorise each line of thought in terms of plausibility and a basis for action. Perhaps people can handle reality after all.