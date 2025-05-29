“The grain of dust that was man no longer counted today as a creature of volition.”

Zweig, Beware of Pity

The weather was still glorious. It had been good throughout all of lockdown and the clear skies and sunshine stretched into May and June. It has been claimed that this was all geo-engineered to encourage the population to embrace the ‘Stay at Home’ edict. I don’t know about that, but if you know Scottish weather, then you know that sunshine by any means must be made the most of.

The Leith Shore area was a little more populated than elsewhere, primarily by those who wished to dangle their milky legs off the quayside and sit in the sun. There was a strung-out line of people scattered along the waterfront, a much-reduced display than would normally have been the case. The Shore has a few pubs. All shut, officially. This removed the main pull to visit since, eateries and offices aside, there were no shops and little else there. Nonetheless, the buildings were beautiful to gaze upon with a backdrop of blue sky and rising white clouds from behind their flat or angled roofs.

One noticeable phenomena in this environ were the ever-present hooded isolates, frequenting the cobbled streets of the Shore and draped in a bereft, purposelessness, like a conventicle of monks after the pillaging of the monastery and the murder of the abbot. Meandering, blase individuals who drifted around stamped with an unhappy disposition. Eventually, if studied, eyes tracing their movements as they sloped to pre-ordained points in the distance, they could be seen to meet other similarly printed countenances. Cloistering themselves together in small groups in surrounding awnings or building doorways; or gathering quietly at bushes growing wildly on the banks of the Water, or at corners of emptied, brooding office buildings near the Links park, one of the assembly, from under their layers of heavy garments, present some contraband and the penitent visage of each one would break open into grins of merry joviality.

At least one of the revellers of these bacchanal pacts had been furnished with a plastic milk carton filled with a yellow liquid. These were acquired from a local pub indulging in a little clandestine black-market profiteering during shutdown, distributing the brew through a tiny porthole at the front door. Everyone knew. No concealment beyond the label less container was tried. The day drinking tribe’s subdued and segregated perambulations was both a desire for satiation, peace and a quiet nod to the proprieties of authority. The police, for their part, were probably satisfied enough to have those for whom time hung heavily safely sequestered and harmlessly pre-occupied. With a degree of flexibility, prohibition could be made to work for drinkers too.

Most shops in May were still closed, however one, Artisan Coffee on Leith Walk, had to risk public opprobrium by throwing open its door to customers. It was sinking. Someone who knew the owner told me he was a new father and if they did not re-open, they would be finished. Some small businesses were giving up, but he could not afford to do that. And he was too proud to go on benefits. I knew none of this when I cycled past his cafe the first time and was simply cheered by the returning business. I even went in and bought a coffee.

People were tentatively emerging more confidently from ‘restrictions’. Dog walkers were the shock troops of these expeditionary incursions. The wayfarers on walkways and coastal promenades to the north of Edinburgh increased markedly in late Spring. Their numbers compounded by a mass conversion to the rewards of canine companionship. There had been a sudden demand for puppies across the city. Bought at extortionate prices of above £3000 per animal, the citizenry sought an interest beyond sitting in the house watching TV with their children and needed an acceptable-to-the family excuse for escaping them. Others, singles working from home, required a reason and probably a peer-approved attestation to venture abroad by themselves.

It was hard for me to appreciate, as someone who has always gone for walks, often alone, that many people feel incredibly anxious walking by themselves – a dog gives them the social validation to be out strolling as a single person. When I first heard colleagues in the staffroom talk about this – describing their self-consciousness and their subjection to taunting internal voices telling them they were some sort of social loser for single sojourning – I was surprised. Angela, conjuring the scenario in her imagination there and then, was barely able to suppress the feelings of discomfort; they impacted her to the extent that she turned from us while a tremor shook her body. Everyone chipped in. They all agreed. Being alone was bad. Being seen to be alone, thinking others thought you to be alone, to be adversely judged with reasons for why you are alone, was unbearable.

Further into the month, the local eateries were, with approved contingencies in place, given leave to re-open. Modification to their premises with thick plastic dividers between each set of table and chairs was a condition stipulated for re-opening. Other regulations demanded all sorts of minor enhancements: placed at the front of house was an upright stand with liquid-sanitiser bottle affixed to its head to promote sterilisation; a sign instructed the gels application on entry; the ubiquitous symbol of masks on a poster at the door forbade entry without one strapped over the mouth.

Of course, all the customers complied because they thought wearing a mask was ‘just common sense’ and it pronounced a conduct ‘immoral’ and ‘stupid’ to do otherwise. It was stupid to believe that hundreds of thousands of aerosolised, microscopic droplets, a thousand times smaller then a hair’s width, containing thousands of even smaller bacteria and viruses, a thousand times smaller than a human cell, could circulate with the aid of convection currents around a hemmed-in space, as that very same air, saturated with these droplets, breathed in and exhaled by every person there, could not be filtrated by a cloth or a surgeon’s mask. It was absolutely and utterly stupid to believe masks did not work!

My favourite café was on the Shore. Bored, lonely and at a loose end, when it unlocked its doors, I was keen to go in for a tea to relieve me from the tedium of my own company. As I presented myself, a tall, blonde waitress, an Aryan poster girl, met me at the door.

‘Are you coming in?’ she said quizzically. I was not wearing a mask and was not going through the motions of grappling for one somewhere on my person.

‘Yes,’ I said, trying not to start the conversation with an ironic grin. Humour was the first Covid death.

‘Do you have a mask?’ she said.

‘Ehh, mmmhhhh, no,’ I said. Attempting a naïve transparency, as if I’d just arrived in Clown World.

‘You need to have a mask to come in here,’ she said.

‘Oh,’ I expressed, elongating the vowel through a wide circular mouth as a sort of simpleton. I hoped she’d take pity on the poor, retarded, learning needs adult who was obviously daft and just wanted a cup of tea. We looked at each other. Her face immovable. I raised my eyebrows slightly higher to convey more accurately the impression of a complete imbecile. Take pity on me, you Nazi bitch! Not a flicker of sympathy. When it came to deadly viruses, even simple dunces had to abide by the rules.

‘You need a mask,’ she icily repeated.

After that, well, I couldn’t help myself. I recovered my exterior from idiocy. Eyebrows down. Mouth closed. Eyes narrowed. I curled my lower slip. ‘I need to have a mask to come in, then I take it off when I sit down. Is that right?’ I asked.

‘Yes,’ she said. She stared at me with a slight hesitation. Her body posture adjusted as she intimated that I was not possibly the bumpkin I had tried to portray. Was there a little knowing in his voice? A mockery of the situation? Was he one of those…what were they? I watched as her mind tried to place my strangeness, trying to reconcile a twit with a cretinous question and her own answer in which she saw…what? Caliban looking in the mirror?

In certain forms of therapy, the therapist repeats the words or fantasies of the client back to them. The purpose is that to hear the words reported in reality, the unbalanced or delusional content of them can be perceived more clearly by the neurotic, allowing them to process it more rationally. I thought I’d give it a shot.

‘So, I sit there, in a room with people with no masks on. Yes? All of us breathing the same air. Then when I want to go to the toilet, I put on the mask, go to the toilet. Come back. Then I sit back down and take it off again. Is that right? And when I want to pay, I put the mask on, go to the counter, pay, a few feet from tables where no one’s wearing a mask. Have I got that right? I just want to make sure I’m doing it correctly?’ I said. I could not stop, having plunged in the knife of atonal irony, I twisted it just to see the reaction and let my resentment revel in the consequences. Perhaps she’ll call the police.

The poor waitress had been silent throughout my quizzical monologue. ‘Yes,’ she said, stony faced. She had twigged. Was insulted. This bastard is taking the piss. I was beginning to recognise all the behaviours by this time. Disengagement was taking place. The slight, loose emotional cords that tie us to everyday transactional pleasantries were cut and a passive, seething, almost tangible wall of hostility had been erected between us. It’s gun towers aimed at me. I was a threat. My reality was a danger to her.

‘I’m not wearing a mask. None of that makes sense,’ I said, knowing I was now not getting into the café, however, I’d damn well leave an impression of protest at my banishment and the imposition of these ridiculous rules. Everyone is now responsible.

A man sitting with his partner on high stools near the doorway, suddenly leant sharply backwards into my view. I knew he’d overheard me. I turned to him: he was looking at me as if I was the dumbest person ever to walk on the face of the earth. Incredulity and contempt both distorted his face at the same time. He had finally met one of THEM. The Covid-deniers. I considered saying something brutal, provoking a definite confrontation, so offensive to my heightened, angered and sensitised person was his derogatory gaze…possibilities flashed before me – ugliness of violence – police – perception of ‘anti-vaxxers’…I wasn’t brave enough…I thought better of it.

‘Then you can’t come in,’ she said with finality. In spite of her emotionless façade, I suspected I was probably triggering her as much as I had the man now leaning at a forty-five degree angle backwards from his seat and who was contorting his features to purport as clearly as he could his immeasurable distaste for my person. In fact, he did to such an extreme extent he became reminiscent of fabled gurning competitions held across the villages of northern Yorkshire. These public parades of volitional deformity, where contestants disfigured their own faces by purely muscular locomotion to exhibit repulsive iterations of their visage that were so repellently ugly onlookers could barely endure looking upon their gruesome aspect. This man’s misshapen face would have won a prize in that setting, I was convinced. He just needed to stick his tongue out to complete the aesthetic and resemble the gargoyles captured so perfectly hideous in stone exteriors of Medieval cathedrals across the European continent. I’d revolted him, and the waitress. Good. All in a day’s work.

I was taking a perverse pleasure in pointing out the idiocies of Covid rules in certain limited, safe circumstances. It was, I conjectured, still too dangerous to publicly and outrightly defy and decry them, despite my growing wish to do so.

I turned abruptly without a ‘goodbye’ and kicked the dust from my feet like some scolded prophet, then orientated myself homeward where it would be another cup of tea in the flat by myself.

Later in the month, I would meet Hakima in the street near the Shore. Hakima was the mother of a daughter I used to tutor. She was from Morocco. A loose cannon, capable of erratic behaviour, with an explosive temper and a maker of endless, pointless phone calls about her child’s ‘progress’. She was lonely. I had witnessed Hakima rage at her daughter for uncompleted homework and the daughter’s lack of honesty on the issue. She had come close to committing violence on her in my presence. I stepped in to defuse the situation. However, I wasn’t being paid enough to keep the peace in domestic homes. Hakima needed a peacekeeper, not a tutor.

She was looking for a man and I had been the target of some of her advances. Under duress, I often had to politely make an urgent exit from tutoring her daughter. Imagining Hakima as a girlfriend upset my mental health. For it to be the case, I conjured an aversely appropriate image - being subject to a slow, prolonged frying in oil, like that applied to the chicken pieces of her favourite meal, cooked on numerous occasions while I was in the flat, and which, to my discomfort, I had to decline multiple times. A relationship with Hakima? I’d be fast fried in a week.

Nonetheless, she was sharp. She had a cynical side to her and, despite a conversation rattled off at speed and punctuated with non sequitur cackling, she was intelligently aware of people’s deceptive, weaselly side. Her ex-husband and subsequent boyfriends had instructed her in these deficiencies in humanity’s yet to be perfected nature.

When I met her, she was with daughter. A… used to talk to me when I was in her room but outside of it, when she was with friends or with her mother, she was electively mute. Her mother used to complain to me about how fat she was due to eating too much chocolate, laughing hysterically as she did so. She was slimer than her fat daughter!

‘Matthew! Matthew! How are you?’ she cried when she saw me. She was a good thirty metres away and not reticent about shouting across an empty street, sunlight pouring into it. I self-consciously waited until I had gotten closer before returning the greeting, smiling in the reserved Scottish manner as I approached.

‘Hi, Hakima, how are you?’ I said. Normally, I would like to avoid a conversation with Hakima, or ‘Madkima’, as I joked with a friend about her, but having been starved of interaction for months, I was glad to talk to her.

‘I am good,’ she smiled at me. She had beautiful white teeth. She was in her fifties, but she took care of herself and remained shapely. Beside her stood a silent, oval daughter with pink tinged cheeks and dark, arabesque hair.

‘Hi A…,’ I said in greeting. Nothing. No response. Fine, fuck off.

‘How are you, Matthew?’ Hakima asked. She always pronounced my name with such enthusiasm in her North African accent. This was, I assumed, partly due to the fact that I had helped Amira get an ‘A’ for her exams when she had been marked for a fail. She saw me as some kind of educational miracle worker – I was not. But, my humility was lost on her, she was determined to exalt me. I silenced my weak protestations and accepted my elevated position.

How was I getting on? I am in the middle of fucking Clown World that might become Killer Clown World if some people get their way! And if the idiot population don’t wake up, they’re going to lose everything!

‘Should I be honest?’ I asked myself.

What the hell!

‘I’m totally bemused by what’s going on,’ I said seriously. If Hakima was shocked and turned on me with revulsion for my views, then it would be somewhat of a relief, meaning an end to the phone calls asking me to tutor her daughter. There were upsides either way this went.

To my utter and complete amazement, Hakima nodded in agreement. ‘I know, it’s a big fake!’ she laughed, each rapidly spoken word speared with a loud, high pitched vowel sound that brough it closer to a ululation.

At last, a person with sense! Encouraged, I went on: ‘What are people thinking? Wearing masks?’

‘I know, I know,’ she said, her head bobbing up and down. Her daughter stared silently beside her, expressionless, as always when with her mother. Hakima’s look hardened and the lines she wore contoured into a deep scepticism. ‘And how did they produce so much plastic separators?’ she asked forcefully.

I love you. You actually think! ‘Madkima’ no more. ‘Good point. Very good point,’ I nodded imploring continuation of this theme.

‘They’re everywhere and in just two months, they made enough for the whole world. They must have had them made before it,’ she said with a certainty of conclusion.

Hakima had hit on something that I’d not been paying attention to. How did such a vast amount of plastic screens quickly appear everywhere? Because they were everywhere. They were in the cafes and restaurants around the Shore, they were in the city centre, they were ‘protecting’ supermarkets checkout operators in all the local stores, and if this was the case in Edinburgh, then presumably it was the same all over the country. In fact, thanks to social media, I could see it was happening all over the Western world. Less than three months in…it was a miracle that rivalled the production increases of armaments during the Second World War.

We spoke about this and a few other things. The conversation trailed off when I tried to ask A…. a few questions which were answered by her mother salted with the usual jibes at the expense of her daughter. After A… had been thoroughly seasoned, I decided it best I left before witnessing the subsequent roasting. Hakima did not seem to have a circuit-breaker when she turned-up the oven of her criticism, firing herself up to higher and higher temperatures, until she blew up. It was with a familiar relief that I departed. Even a shared belief in the mendacity of government couldn’t bond two such differing temperaments as Hakima and myself.