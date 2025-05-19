"Your strength is just an accident arising from the weakness of others."

Joseph Conrad, The Heart of Darkness

In my view, people were mocking themselves. Supermarkets continued to provide me with an array of hideously mirthful examples. The large man in Tesco who stood in the vegetable aisle looking lost, wearing a woollen balaclava with only two eye holes yet through the stitched woollen covering you could plainly see his lips, skin and nasal passages. The countless who wore all types of face covering but did not bother to cover their nose or continually lifted their mask to reprimand their children. It was a joke. Having the supermarkets open at all was a joke. As a ‘responsible’ populace, we desperately scrabbled to avoid enclosed spaces where the possibilities of viral spread were greater – we were told - yet the supermarkets, an enclosed space with many tens, sometimes a couple of hundred congregating at the one time, remained open…as did fast food restaurants. Why could nobody see the contradiction?

A brief discussion a year into Covid encapsulated the schizophrenia. I was handing out pamphlets with vaccine warnings in Edinburgh’s central park, called the Meadows; a beautiful grassy area with its several intersecting pathways lined with cherry blossom trees, when I met a typical, jaunty, hazel nut haired and attractively composed, always-right, middle-class woman who stopped and condescended to take one of my leaflets.

She had a quick peruse then gave me a polite and patronising lecture on why the Covid measures were correct, and, not wishing for confrontation, I nodded thoughtfully, but then, after she had finished, I gently queried that if the actions taken were designed for the outcome of isolating us safely from one another, why did the supermarkets remain open? She stared at me. She suddenly looked scared. Like that, her moorings had been unloosened.

Taken aback, she struggled for a couple of seconds to gather her wits, her face with its tastefully applied make-up and red lipstick having frozen as her brain tried to process the contradiction. Rejecting the anti-thesis, she snatched a winning response. ‘Noooo,’ she elongated the vowel as a rebuttal formed, ‘No, the supermarkets must remain open otherwise people would starve,’ she asserted definitely, a counterfeit smile attempting to draw a lid over the well of discomfort displayed lovely white teeth. However, the fixity of the grin did not cover her discomposure fully.

‘Really?’ I said, my eyebrows lifting, intending to be both disarmingly unconfrontational as well as a sarcastic gesture. I knew that she knew, and she knew that I knew that this response was nonsense. She smiled charmingly and, typically in that period, an engagement suddenly became urgent, and she said she had to go with an haste that had not been present when she first stopped to chat.

I was too experienced to be infuriated by the cavity between one neural cell and another that prevented the necessary connected thinking. It is what it is. What concerned me was the onrushing future. I took the sudden installation of a traffic light display system above all the entrances to Leith Tesco to be the first symptom of a (dis)order which would soon break out in suppurating pores all over the body civil. These had gone up overnight.

One morning, arriving at Tesco’s entrance I noticed, above the sliding doors, a black panel with two circular designs marked by LEDS and the words ‘Stop’ and ‘Go’ beneath each one. This was ominous. Traffic lights. These had been rumoured. Was our access to food about to be automated, access on green light, denied on red light? Was it to be operated by a human being or an algorithm? And, if AI, what would trigger an action? Not, surely, as simple as presenting oneself at the doors to have them open. Possibly, a green light if vaccinated and a red light if not? (There was already talk about a vaccine needed for Covid.) As with all these digital systems, we were subject to the whims of its planners and builders, while given no information on objectives. Their control measures were implemented into essential processes of life without any request, consultation or method of recourse.

This plucked my interest, threw it in a pan and heated it to the smoke point. Independent food outlets could be easily shut. The supermarkets were obviously being protected. If they became the single source of food, then what could happen to people like me? Would access be denied if we did not wear a mask? If we did not get vaccinated? If we did not capitulate. The cortisol pumped into my bloodstream. Images of denouncements and desperate last stands ran through my head like an Eisenstein montage. The surging crowds in my case were not a mass throwing off the shackles of oppression, but a frightening, enraged, hysterical mob beating to a pulp non-conformers who’d snuck into Lidl for a block of cheddar cheese. That unvaccinated bastard is infecting us all! Kill him!

At this juncture, people’s gullibility paired with docility collaborating with the ambitions of the Covidians and the Behavioural Scientists, was setting us on the dystopian path. The vast majority were blinded by the fervency of belief about a deadly virus. Everyone assumed that what had to be done, had to be done, and if it was done, then it had to be necessary. People could not see the danger, or look through the engineered delusions in the media, or past their child-like trust in authority.

To combine two well-worn metaphors, the walls were closing in and the doors were shutting. A person could choose to stay on the inside and risk the impending reduction of space to whatever constriction authority deemed, even to the point of being crushed; or, they could leap from the contracting room to an outside that presented as much risk if not more.

My conclusion was that whoever was doing this despised people like me – ordinary people. Exiting the building might mean drawing attention to yourself, but it looked like They were intending to get round to everyone eventually. On the outside, there might be a chance to push back. At any rate, it was better to go down fighting rather than dwelling in delusion, or simpering, pleading, hoping for pity from those that hold you in contempt.

It was not only the supermarket contradiction that riddled the Covid narrative. As mentioned, I loved the local farmers’ market that ran beside Leith’s Custom House building. It had been shut down by the restrictions. Its cornucopia of health and taste was denied, because…healthy food bought in the open air was dangerous! Unlike the sealed, virus drenched – the theory determines - superstores in which only a handful of products do more good than their equivalent harm, saturated as they are by seed oils, ultra-processed sugar or tainted at source by animal vaccinations and low-quality feed. (Personally, I don’t know what’s worse, the ‘virus’, the vaccine or the processed food: I think I’d rather have the virus than the other two.)

Accessing directly farmers’ produce was important to me, so the re-opening in June, albeit with far less stalls, ushered in a delight uncommon, and, given the context, imbued it with a meaning that weighed heavier than the simple filling of a shopping bag with good produce. It was a relief to see it open again.

In high-spirits, at variance with the leaden weather, my mind bubbling with optimistic trajectories, so different from the resigned gloom of the previous three months! I parked near the market and walked towards it with my five-year-old bag-for-life. To my bemusement, there was a queue on the pavement outside, leading perpendicularly from a mid-point of the cobble stoned square to several yards distance along the frontage of the Custom House building. What? Why is there a queue? I walked closer. Wait! Why is there an entrance? What had been an open space, accessible from all sides, was now cordoned off. A very long rope was tied to the bollards that stood around the perimeter of the square. People were only admitted through a small gap between two of the posts where the rope cordon was interrupted. Here there was a hand sanitizer strapped to a wooden pole on a flat square base. Alongside it, an older, bald man all in black, like a bouncer from a nightclub, checking and approving access.

I dutifully joined the queue under the grey skies and light Edinburgh drizzle, confused and wondering what I would do. Another confrontation! ‘But…but this is an open space in the fresh air!’ I thought helplessly. Looking back, it was probably at this point, with the wonderful products and the ethos of local, healthy food under threat, that I finally broke with the fear and foolishness and the fools of the Covid era. Before this, I had looked for a rapprochement, an understanding, a safe space to reason in. No more. I shuffled forward with the others as, person by person, the man in black granted their petition to enter. It was a fast-moving line. I was quickly at the front of the queue.

‘Can you sanitise your hands, please?’ said the black clothed man politely smiling at me.

‘I don’t sanitise,’ I snapped resentfully. I paused and looked at him closely. A cramped interior could be perceived in those dark insouciant pupils. ‘Can I ask you why we are having to queue for an open-air market?’ I demanded. He looked at me unperturbed.

‘The council have designated these open markets as supermarkets, so they are subject to the same laws,’ he said genially enough, unruffled by my tone. His front-facing role had conditioned him to handling obstreperous, ill-tempered, obnoxious ‘twats’ like me. He knew that non-reaction to the first strike was judicious policy and consequent returns of polite, informative points would have me stunned, toothless, and throwing in the towel, even if I never officially conceded. My petty withdrawal would be the admission of defeat. But he had misjudged his reach and the setting of my jaw.

Normally, I am sympathetic to the Jobsworths populating society in their millions: I am one after all. Most people need to work, the system needs to work, why vent your frustration on a poor man or woman who is just a functioning cog in machinery far bigger than them? But now, when the world had gone mad, this sort of generosity was counterproductive. Everyone had to be accountable. A system is not just an abstract entity removed from humanity. It is people. Irrespective of who tells who what. I was adamant henceforth that the words that come out of an individual’s mouth are their responsibility in respect of truth and actions. I steeled myself to exacting these new resolutions.

‘That’s a load of rubbish,’ I said, unable to hide a spicing of contempt in my words. ‘You’re telling me that this open-air market is the same as a supermarket that has a wall and roofs? The same as an enclosed space?’ I said this with a deliberate, almost punch drunk, slowness that was no doubt insulting, but by which I hoped to make him see how ridiculous what he had just said was - also as a little light questioning jab to soften him up, if there was to be another round.

I had unconsciously stepped forward and was now in the market ring standing across from him, while he stood facing me with a stall set-up behind his back. It was a staredown.

‘The council have said that these markets are to be treated as supermarkets,’ his tone had hardened and the quality of it had switched from the disembodied, toneless and perfunctory to a harsher harmonic as he realised I was not so obliging or friendly as the others dutifully waiting, then nodding like grateful dogs with their ‘thank yous’, when he allowed admission. He threw out these claims, but they did not land. I was prepared to block and return a few more enquiring hooks of my own.

‘That is nonsense. Some supervisor has told you that and you’ve believed them,’ I delivered this counter with an initial haughty contempt, adding a sickly-sweet condescension, poured like syrup thickly over the second person pronoun as a follow up. It wasn’t nice. It must have infuriated him.

It did. The personalised aspect of my response and its stooping below the belt to mock his intellect and emotional maturity had bruised his feelings. He wobbled, hurt. He looked at me afresh, with more attention, scouting my capability, and assessing his own tactics.

‘That’s the law. It’s mandated,’ he said angrily, attempting a knock-out blow. He had withdrawn the friendly persona he’d been playing up till now. The mask had slipped. He now hoped to disorientate and daze me by invoking the loaded glove of mandated authority.

‘Mandates aren’t law. They don’t mean anything,’ I said supremely confident. ‘They’re used to trick people into thinking that a command is law. Anyone can mandate. It’s meaningless.’ He reeled at this unexpected counter. I saw a flurry of confused thoughts flash behind the eyes. Another couple of crosses. ‘They have not passed a law to turn an open-air market into the same classification as a supermarket. That requires an Act of Parliament at Westminster, or a bill passed by the Scottish Parliament. Unless you know of such a law passed? If so, what was it called? Your manager should have informed you, if one even exists, shouldn’t they?’ (Detestably patronising, but I wanted to win this one.)

The combination of points plainly had him on the back foot as his face could not hide his starred confusion. He was reeling. Staggered thoughts performed a dazed pirouette across the canvas of his mind. I imagine his brain affirmed the legal processes I described; yet the instructions issued by the council lacked this legitimacy, he knew this too. He was flummoxed. His opponent could not be right; but his own corner had gone quiet. I was cutting down his mental space, backing him onto the ropes.

He stood there silently for a moment. A dark, silent form. The premises and repugnant conclusions of my argument he rejected vehemently. He saw an impending defeat and fearing flailing on the mat, humiliatingly flat out, he took drastic action. He stepped out of the ring. Had he given-up? No. He eyed me leerily, his gaze scanning me from top to toe, sizing me up, very unfavourably. It was a rabbit punch. He changed the arena altogether, one more favourable to exaction by his cerebral compass, and his character.

‘You’re standing within six feet of me,’ he observed acidly, marshalling an exaggerated concern doctored with an offended, contemptuous tone. ‘Do you mind stepping back?’ he said, puffing his chest with piety, each word caustically mouthed, a lurking threat veiled behind the request, empowered by the prerogative handed down by the Scottish Government. One he clearly decided with, on no solid basis, to be valid and enforceable.

Vexed by his shift of approach and his clumsy attempt to win this contest with a blow delivered with my back turned, or a knee to the goolies more like, I responded with as much authority as twenty years of teaching had bestowed upon me. I drew myself up to face my adversary.

‘No! You’re standing within six feet of me. You should stand back!’ I said clearly and forcefully. ‘On you go then!’ I indicated the direction of his retreat with a commanding flick of my head.

Immediately, instinctively, like a powerful, positively charged metallic object suddenly meeting its equal in material, electrified magnitude and ionisation, compelled by Repulsion, he shot backwards at great speed…into the stall behind him. Knocking it over. He lost his balance too and fell stiffly to his rear like a collapsing tower, his weight on the bench’s top triggering the dissolution of it and the canopy’s frame which was abutted the table’s legs. Amidst the collapsing folding table, the canopy sunken in the middle as its supports fell over, he flailed helplessly in a fiery impotent rage, trying to recover his standing, but only succeeding in falling further backwards into the debris of the stall. Victory on a technicality!

I turned on my heel disdainfully, internally elated, and headed off in the direction of my favourite stalls. As I did so, and as my rival struggled to regain his footing on the wet, slippery cobbles, I heard the words, hissed at me, and spoken just-loud-enough to be audible, ‘Asshole!’

I smiled.

Few things during Covid gave me as much satisfaction as that simple exchange. I may not win the supermarket with its trialled tyrannical traffic system, but Leith Market was mine again and I never had to argue my way into it for the rest of the ‘pandemic’.