“True, we have got into the habit of admiring colossal bandits, whose opulence is revered by the entire world, yet whose existence, once we stop to examine it, proves to be one long crime repeated ad infinitum.”

Celine, Journey to the End of the Night

As it turned out, all our worries about Mexican Swine Flu were misplaced. The UK government, with alacrity inspired by public alarm and media prodding, decided to buy millions of extra capsules of a flu antiviral called Tamiflu to inoculate the population (side effects were multiple including neuropsychiatric disorders but this was unknown at the time…at least, it was stated later that it was unknown). We were saved! The population need not be exposed to a microbial storm from the West unprotected: a drug ready to hand would be administered before winter, when the NHS would be at its most pressed and an excess of flu cases could overwhelm it. Tamiflu would be our way out of this pandemic. Aside from the initial little panic, the operation to pre-emptively save the NHS all went very smoothly, as if…

The medication was purchased for hundreds of millions of pounds. Sixty million face masks were also bought…for frontline NHS staff, but the need of people to be panicked could not be denied. And so, entirely on their own initiative, despite, this time, the media reporting the lack of evidence for face masks’ effectiveness in limiting infection, the fearful sought them out for themselves regardless, quickly exhausting any private supplies available in less than a week.

There was something off about the whole thing. I had accepted the reports at face value originally, but not without a faint niggle of reservation. The huge number of deaths at such speed did not fit with anything I had seen before. It deserved a little investigation. I knew nothing about drugs or pharmaceutical companies. Where would I start? I did the obvious. I looked-up Tamiflu on the internet. I found out it was developed by a company called Gilead Sciences. From reading novels, I recognised this name: it was associated with tyranny and control through Margaret Attwood’s dystopian novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Gilead was the fictional state of a future highly oppressive patriarchal society. Ok, a coincidence. Bit strange. I was ignorant of the richer Biblical allusion.

Now intrigued, I delved a little deeper. The company page displayed ‘Who We Are’ on its navigation bar. A good place to start, I thought. I clicked on it. Up came a page showing the names of company directors. To my puzzlement, dismay and repulsion, there, on the list of board members, were the names of Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney.

A faintly interested person with a degree of political awareness over the previous six years knew these men. They were two key figures in the government of US president George W. Bush: Cheney was his vice-president and Rumsfeld Secretary of Defence. Bush was, until the cognitively impaired Biden, the most hapless holder of that office in recent times and is still in the running for the most incompetent in presidential history.

It was Bush who was president during 9/11 and it was he who launched the criminal wars in Afghanistan and in Iraq – although, he was likely little more than a placeman. Others, including ‘Dick’ and ‘Don’, called the shots. The joke in Washington at the time was, with Dick Cheney having had heart problems in the past, Bush was only a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Adolf Hitler had a henchman, the famously colourless Martin Boorman. Cheney had often been likened to Boorman, ‘but without the charisma’. Former president Richard Nixon called Rumsfeld ‘an ambitious little bastard’. With Nixon, it was never clear whether that’s an insult or a compliment. I think it was an insult. And Nixon believed you had to be crooked to be in politics! Obviously, Rumsfeld was beyond the pale. ‘Nothing good can come from those two’, was an enthymematic proposition for me.

Having these two, who were at the centre of the most blatantly manufactured and deceitful war in my lifetime, a war that was relentlessly propagandised with knowingly false information and deliberately misleading news reports by supposedly impartial news outlets, associated with a pharmaceutical company that was providing a solution to a serious global health situation made me…suspicious. This couldn’t all be a fake, a rouse to sell drugs, could it, like the weapons of mass destruction were used to sell us a war? Were the same techniques being used – ‘Saddam Hussein is the new Hitler’ – becoming – ‘Swine Flu is the new Spanish Flu’ – to scare us? Could they…no, no it was too outlandish. No. NO. Medicine isn’t like that. I sat at my laptop wondering. I could not accept the medical world was corrupt…

Three hundred Mexicans died of Swine Flu. And, as far as I know, that figure might be inaccurate, requiring reduction. Quietly, once the hysteria had passed, and the drugs were purchased, the fatality numbers were lowered from the hundreds of thousands to the hundreds. I was unaware that sceptical voices across the globe, including German politician Wolfgang Wodarg, had shut down attempts by ‘health leaders’, including the World Health Organisation, to implement more far-reaching measures to deal with contagion during this period.

The corporate pharmaceutical companies and their public forum catamites would get their Tamiflu pay-off but that was it. Dr Wodarg and others speaking out early had effectively killed the scare. Eleven years later, Wodarg would make a heroic appearance, reemerging from retirement to publish criticisms of Covid ‘science’, and campaign against restrictions, warning against medical skullduggery and worse policy responses than those contemplated during Swine Flu.

However, by this time, holding no official position, he was relatively easily sidelined, and his moral and intellectual equal was sadly missing in the German parliament and from global leadership positions in health. Possibly by design. He may have gained limited traction with the media and the wider public but his criticisms reaffirmed doubts of an independent minded minority.

Yet, in spite of evidence and experience, I still did not learn. I still had not rid myself completely of the belief that, from globally transmissible viruses to advice given by top civil servants, everything…everything, could be a lie. For instance during Covid, I did think, at the very, very beginning in January and February, there was a nasty virus going around in China, and I was, briefly, oscillating between two ideas: that this was all more hype about nothing and Big Pharma was passing round the hat while holding a gun; or, opposingly, that we were not being told how bad it truly was and that the independent podcasters interviewing ‘witnesses’ from Italy telling tales of horror were attempting to convey a more truthful picture than mainstream media. It never occurred to me that these podcasters might be duped themselves or on the payroll. So easy is it to confuse those people who fancy themselves worldly-wise!

As we uneasily and warily passed into March, a strange atmosphere was manifesting itself in the world around me. It was viscerally tangible and discomfiting, like itchy knitwear around the collar. Just before lockdown, on Leith Walk, the main thoroughfare between Leith and the city centre of Edinburgh, I met a dog walker I knew, Evan.

Off the beaten track, an aspiring writer and a familiar character in the area, Evan was a nice guy and we could speak fairly openly with one another up till then. By now, rumours of a lockdown were solidifying as the sole solution to the Covid cases expected by government. I told Evan that I didn’t know much about viruses except that once they are out circulating, they are impossible to prevent. He agreed.

‘There’s no point locking down,’ I said tentatively, a bit wary. ‘From what I understand, we just have to let it pass through the population and eventually our immune systems will adapt.’

Evan nodded saying that it was ‘unstoppable’ now. He seemed in sympathy so I told him that I had watched videos suggesting that things might be worse than reported. I felt unhappy with myself saying this. A vague feeling of disingenuousness diffused through me. I kept back the other possibility that was preoccupying me: it was all an elaborate hoax for some, unknown, end. I was not confident enough to offer an alternative, and, even if I was sure, I had a faint unease that I might provoke some sort of unwanted reaction from him. I don’t know where it came from. (I later saw a picture of him masked-up with a group of dogs and a comment underneath stating that ‘Covid could suck his ass’. I still don’t know if he was sceptical satirist or a believer.)

What strikes me most remembering that conversation, one of my last before lockdown, was not my lack of courage, but the physical and emotional backdrop which was spectator to our dialogue and under which it was conducted.

The bottom half of Leith Walk is a series of small two storey buildings on both sides, interrupted intermittently by unkempt and sooted tenements. A busy, occasionally vibrant, area, it teems with diverse humanity from assorted backgrounds. Its distinctiveness spouts from the mingling of two social currents; Leith whose tributary streets feed the main flow has been flooded by, and like a leaky dam, resisted, gentrification. There is a heterogeneity of classes and types swirling in its streets.

Some very expensive houses and high earning people live in and around Leith and they will frequent, in neat, expensive clothes, individual specialist boutiques that have, almost unnoticed, set up there, while at the same time, spit and sawdust bars will release its inhabitants to wander slovenly or aggressively up and down its pavements, as their level of intoxication mixed with mood determines, refusing to reform and conform to the socially liberated Wokeists, be intimidated by expensive apartments surrounding, nor shamed by their sartorially elevated inhabitants, rebuked by the cosmopolitan offerings of artisan cafes or the specialised diners mushrooming that serve them.

Always, the cacophony of styles and voices mix uneasily together: immigrants’ salutes in foreign tongues mix with outraged single mums who find it necessary to shout down mobile phones. Addled addicts congregate at the statue of Queen Victoria at the pedestrianised bottom of the Walk where they slovenly lounge and cackle, bothering the odd pigeon, while middle-class devotees greet each other extravagantly outside coffee houses, independent bookstores or designer cake outlets then float across pavements, and hover delicately, trying to decide between each of their inviting colourful window displays, like pistils to honey bees.

All combine to generate an atmosphere that is confused, unique and invigorating, in some form. I have seen some beautifully cultured women stride down its avenues gathering noisy acclaim from the inebriated and uninhibited, have witnessed angry men search for confrontation swaying between parties of hens on a night out, slanging matches conducted outside the pubs between those mortally offended and an attempted murder.

Interminable rain days aside, it is always lively and present. But on that day, we were conversing in a vacuum. The rich, spirited atmosphere had forsaken the streets. We spoke amidst long abandoned wynds and closes. Buildings stared at us, grimly. Curtains in tenements were pulled close. Doorways shut. Pieces of litter blew slowly in short bursts down the road, and then were spent, as if to make a point. No one walked up or down the promenade.

The shops responded to the scare by closing and pulling down their metal shutters: fading graffiti scrawled in large letters on the bleached metal added to the sense of dereliction and alienation. It was more than quiet and desertion. I couldn’t discern it entirely, but the air was filled with something and, contradictorily enough, that something felt like nothing, an absence of…of what? Was it fear seeping out the buildings, trickling over the pavements and running into the gutters? Didn’t quite feel like it. Whatever it was, it was driving people from the streets into their homes and keeping them there.

When I spoke to my final two tourists of the spring, the same aura enclosed us. We had only just entered March. All my bookings had by now cancelled. Support for lockdowns dominated public opinion. It looked inevitable. When I spoke to the young women holidaying together, surrounded by the old and modern buildings of Water Street, near Leith’s Shore, the site of so much raucous and compelling history, I tried to compliment them on not being stampeded by media fearmongering.

They equivocated. Seeming to agree, but not fully accepting my implication. We danced around the topic of Covid and swerved close to agreeing to decry it as exaggerated if not quite able to call it a complete hoax yet, though we never quite got there either. Already, we were hesitant in declaring ourselves or, perhaps, they did believe in the narrative and were determined to have their holiday all the same. Unsure of me. There was a measured ambiguity in their words, and in mine too, I suppose.

Ordinary conversations had become infected with suspicion and this happened very, very early on. And very rapidly. In comparison to what was to come when the propaganda incessantly rammed home the message of fear and started to scapegoat dissenters, it was barely a nudge toward demonstrating an outward conformity, yet it had still taken very, very little incitement for a mistrustful, guardedness to take a firm hold of the populace and spread.