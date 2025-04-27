A Teacher During Covid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
1h

Re the 2009 swine flu, almost-national-treasure Jon Snow seems to have suffered a bout of dementia, amnesia or just government-jackboot syndrome.

This is him exposing the swine flu hoax (with Wolfgang Wodarg) on Channel 4 news (it's only a short clip):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gs-DBOFWCpc

And here's our Jon doing a fearmongering piece during the Big Fake Plague, on 'Epidemics through the decades' (50 years of reporting on scary bugs). I waited, riveted to my seat (well, kind of) to see what he was going to say when he got to 2009. And, lo and behold (about 11 mins in, if I recall), he totally 'forgot' both that it had been exposed as a hoax ('scandal!!') and that he himself had exposed it on prime-time TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwiOOFXRQIk

I don't think they even care any more that we notice these things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AteacherduringCovid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture