“…the teacher, who, stunned with the hum, and suffocated with the closeness of [their] schoolroom, has spent the whole day (themselves against a host) in controlling petulance, exciting indifference to action, striving to enlighten stupidity and labouring to soften obstinacy…”

Old Mortality, Walter Scott

No nurturing. Nor shouting. I was already at odds with the culture, irrespective of Covid lunacies. Not that I loved shouting or used it much. However, in times of emergency or when a class threatens to fall apart, a raised voice can establish much-needed order. I had witnessed well-behaved children act like a pack of lethal, co-ordinated predators homing in on their prey – a handful doing the ‘killing’ of the poor hapless pedagogue, the rest rushing in to scavenge the remains.

It was astonishing to see how once the fulcrum of order was destabilised, nice, polite young people quickly calculated that survival in their peer group depended on their assisting in the humiliation and overthrow of a teacher in a school like … . I remember a very nice and good student teacher had a nervous system melt-down in front of her course examiner as the entire class, a very nice class, turned on her in this way. (Mobile phones have changed this somewhat as the pack leaders now tune out and on to their mobile devices rather than test continuously for weaknesses in the loco parentis.) If we remove the raised voice, then what?

Shouting was an ambiguous tool in teaching. Lou, the PT after Angela, was a formidable bawler. Her arrival was heralded by a cacophonous yet sharp voice echoing up and down the corridor. Her volume was of such a magnitude that sotto voce Derek had to complain to her that her vocal strategy for discipline and punishment was disrupting his lessons. She brought him a pack of cakes as an apology. She was half a corridor and a set of double doors away.

Lou could be ferocious. When she first arrived, kids were pinned against the wall by the verbal nails fired from her nail gun-like vocal chords. Given her effectiveness, class after class was brought to her by teachers asking her to straighten out misbehaviour. However, rarely does verbal rinsing, keep and maintain order alone. She supplemented her demands and punishments with being a good teacher who quickly won over the pupils. Her shouting would, however, remain controversial.

Lou’s sharp, thrusting verbals gave the feeling of being run through with a sword; it went right through. And I was just a bystander. Not the object of her ire. When she caught you unawares, an initial wailing overture swiftly followed by a resonating bass perforated with an acapella of rage, the soundwaves impacted on your meagre, fragile frame: you thought you were having a stroke. Your body seized up and each wave reverberated through the corpus, devastating the internal organs and slicing the soft tissue and ringing the skeleton. It must have been an epic experience to be the focal point of delivery. I’m sure what short lives the pupils had already experienced flashed in front of them.

Lou brought a new level of discipline and order. With not a little ego too. She was one of those teachers that provoked ‘deep calm’ when she appeared in classrooms – something I have never achieved. Deep Calm was the collective feeling that settled over a class when they knew not to fuck with a particular teacher at all, not even a little, otherwise you were going to be emotionally savaged in ways that would live with you forever. Worst of all, you’d have deserved it too.

It was, in truth, Deep Fear. You might think pupils would hate it. Actually, the opposite was true: there seemed to be a serenity, a pleasure rooted in a powerful sense of security in the entire group knowing that they would be publicly scolded and disgraced if any one of them stepped out of line. There was peace as Lou’s ferocity underwrote the nicer side of their personalities and protected them from…each other and themselves.

Another departmental colleague, Kate had taught me this. Not as fearsome or as relentless as Lou in her verbal desiccation, Kate could still unleash a modulation similar to being perforated by a shotgun, both barrels. When I first started at …, I had held delusions of giving pupils a greater latitude to express themselves, which, in retrospect was really a form of denial coupled with anxiety about how I found disciplining difficult. My classes were not quite chaotic, although Will did tell me he sensed a ‘feeling of chaos’ in one and, subsequent to that, both he and Angela tried to set me up with observations by going through a blatantly obvious and patronisingly staged routine during a meeting so we could all ‘share practise’. I was offended. Deep down though, I understood their concern.

Kate’s Great Lesson to me was an experience. I went into her class, knowing her severity, and I could feel the mood: the kids were just happier. Lou heightened and intensified this. It did not necessarily increase the happiness of the greatest number in her class. It did enhance the security. Act the wrong way and you’d inevitably be reduced to wobbling, crying, pitiful jelly by a vituperative vociferation from an unflaggingly aggressive scolder. Antithetical to the politically tailored outcomes of educational researchers, the majority of kids preferred this from my observations. They always will until they are fully loved and raised in freedom.

The problem in such an approach was walking the fine line between effectiveness and abuse. In her determination to be absolutely and completely in control, Lou would take a pupil into a room and begin a very sharply worded dressing down of that pupil’s miscreant behaviour. My school having its fair share of ‘bammers’, and them not knowing her at first, in the first instance she would receive a little bit of cheek in return. This only resulted in a more assiduous excoriation with a greater whetting of the words and placing of their pointedness for more effective penetration. For a small, thin woman, she had a powerful set of lungs. The more resistance shown, the louder the voice, the more searing the criticisms, until there was the inevitable breakdown of the rebel.

I have seen perfectly nice, although erring pupils, reduced to gasping, uncontrollable sobbing jellies, having to be left alone in the room to recover from Lou’s, in all truth, partly gratuitous tirades. Three that I recall in particular were a boy named Adam, one called William and a girl whose name I do not quite remember but who was extremely rude, obnoxious and aggressive.

Lou had Adam crying within five minutes. As the tears slid down his cheeks, he frantically confessed all his own shortcomings to me, a litany manifesting of his own self-hatred. It was heart-breaking. (He was, in fact, the person who introduced me to the term ‘anti-vaxxer’. He wrote an essay denouncing them for their conspiracy theories. I’d never heard the term previously or anything about the subject before. He accused them of making wild claims about vaccines and autism. Adam was autistic.)

I’ll never forget the picture of a red-face William, blubbing like a child, his breathing a struggling staccato, straining to take large gulps of air as he wailed, sitting in the small seminar across from the English base, all alone with the lights out. As Lou was lacerating poor William, I remember the words ‘That’s too loud!’ bursting from me to my colleague Suzy while we listened to her from the safety of the English Base. It was a rare criticism I made of Lou. I didn’t intervene.

The girl whose name I could not remember, although I think it may have been Madeleine, was a ‘horror’. I had her in my class for a day or so, and suffered numerous brazen remarks - constantly disruptive behaviour, far beyond the normal. Needlessly and provocatively and personally rude, unlike your generally uncivilised and discontented. All teacher’s she came across complained about her, justifiably.

There was some sort of issue there. It was never disclosed to me, but it had made her frothing, fizzing mad all the time. Her face was contorted by contempt; her eyes animated with a blazing hatred. It will have been something terrible. It always is. Justified misbehaviour or not, Lou would apply her own methods to establish pax Romana.

Once teacher after teacher failed to cope with her, she was moved by Lou into her own class as a student. Resultantly, it was as if she had been cast into the Black Hole of Calcutta. She literally disappeared. I never heard of her after that, for a long, long time. I thought she’d left.

But she had not disappeared. She was still in Lou’s class…for one, maybe two, maybe three years. It had all just stopped. She no longer caused problems across departments anymore. Distressed teachers, wringing their hands and nervously pacing the staff base before a lesson with her, bemoaning their lot, wishing her absence, and rightly fearing her presence for the inevitable abuse and the subsequent, excruciating challenge of ejecting her, had ceased their imprecations to the Sky Gods of Education. Her name ceased to be enunciated on the lips of martyrs to comprehensive education. I too forgot about her. For years.

Then, one day, I saw her coming out of Jen’s class and I was shocked. It took a little bit of time for the face to trigger my recognition. Yes, the face of this being was very similar to the girl I had known…who was it now? Was it…No! It couldn’t be! Was that [might-be] Madeleine? It turns out, it was her, but she was now…enormous…enormously fat. It was not the only change. Her body’s transfiguration was accompanied by a radical yet compatible transmogrification.

She no longer was an angry, in your face, dervish. A howling nuisance, terrorising classrooms and who teachers genuinely hesitated to upset, that person had vanished. This girl was a placid, lethargic, rotund passive being who roamed the corridors rather than walked along them. A grazing, plodding mammal, not a swift, red in claw hunter was now her demeanour: like a large sea cow, part floating, part paddling slowly through the waters she moved constantly through the hallways. I stood blinking in the corridor as she passed. I did not believe it. Yes, yes, it was her. What the hell had happened?

She had perhaps had a final spurt of growth as mid-teenaged girl, although that did not account for the entire metamorphosis. The face of quite a small girl had been extended in width it seemed due to the tightening of the skin. This pressure was generated by large, rounded folds of fat that pulled in all direction of the visage’s dermal covering. What fat could gather on her features itself gave everything a curved, plump, gelatinous quality. Her face looked like someone had drawn it on butter. The eyes nose and mouth sat like a print on a partially deflated football. I was aghast.

I caught-up with Lou later that day, wanting to inquire what had led probably-Madeleine to this massive weight gain. My enquiry was not so clumsily direct as my thoughts.

‘Madeleine’s been quiet for a while,’ I said when I caught up with her outside a classroom. ‘I saw her today. She’s changed…’ I paused, ‘…her behaviour’.

Lou faced me directly and spoke to me in her serious voice. ‘I broke her,’ she said to me. She looked at me neither apologetically nor defiantly, more an authoritative that’s-the-fact way. I raised my eyebrows in response.

‘It was just a matter of time. She now gets on with her work, no problems,’ Lou smiled. There was pride at her success. I left it there. It may be that Lou’s bridling of Madeleine was completely unconnected to her amassing of…mass. Who can say? My sense was they were casually connected.

Whatever emotional wounds Madeleine had for which her rage and insubordination were symptoms was not going to be worked out in school or on teachers. Lou had closed that avenue of release. Lou clamped down on that part of her that railed against humanity and the world. The route blocked, Madeleine had, I presumed, resorted to eating her hurt instead. It was a lot of pain by the looks of her.

Broken, she now wandered listlessly, from class to class, doing the work. No trouble. Another of those amputated of spirit by Lou’s Hecate raging, William, turned out like that too. He went from too cheeky but likable, to completely apathetic. Utterly indifferent to a compliment or a criticism. I met him in a class months after his barracking. He’d put on weight too and his fatalism would make Oswald Spengler reach for the happy pills, while wishing to spend the evening with Schopenhauer to cheer him up. Something had died inside him as appeared to have done with Madeleine.

‘Children have to be broken,’ said Lou. A phrase I heard her say quite a few times. Whenever the department conversation turned to the parenting behind some our more problematic attendees, Lou would make her philosophy of child rearing known to us. It was brutal. Wrong. None of us challenged her on this.

We wanted an easy life or promotion or to develop something that required her approval; we all kept stum. It could be ignored. We were cowardly. I certainly was. I should have had a quiet word. What did it matter? It’s at the low levels where it matters most. It’s just that she was effective in maintaining order in a school which could be a battle. Lou could be relied upon to deal with pupils that I found challenging. She covered-up my own weaknesses. Did I want to lose that as well as the fact that I might need her good opinion later? It wasn’t that bad. It’s only the ‘difficult ones’. It’s just one or two. I never suggested she tone it down.

Another reason for my taciturnity was under all the bluster and fury was a very vulnerable woman with big brown, oval, sad eyes. She conveyed a degree of fragility when situations started to come close to home. When a parent stood their ground and demanded Lou not raise her voice to their child, she’d back off. One grandparent, whose grandson had been bullied to the extent he’d been knocked unconscious, was incandescent that Lou had shouted at his progeny for having his mobile phone out in class.

This incident blew up into a massive issue. Understandably determined that his grandson should never suffer anything similar in or out of school as he had previously, he was like a Scots terrier on the subject. He did not let it go. He had multiple meetings with the Depute Rob. No assurance given satisfied him Lou was sufficiently penitent and had atoned. He wanted blood.

I, accidentally union rep at the time after Beth’s departure, made some noises about ‘preserving the right to shout’, since, as persuaded by Lou, ceasing to shout completely, not just at the grandfather’s grandson but at all pupils was the object of his crusade. I should have kept out of it, agreed quietly that Lou was too loud – but I had a compulsion about defending some types of unhappy women. Foolishly, I allowed myself to get embroiled in these things far too often, usually through Lou. I was blind to her manipulative side.

There were other factors too. My sympathy for her had deepened when Lou told me about her family. We had spent time at her flat doing development work, getting a day off to do so, which was a nice change from being in school. Post exchanging ideas on the curriculum, we sat in her living room, Lou cross-legged on the floor, me on a chair, discussing our lives and families.

Lou told me that her parents were high-flying in the council. And that they were control freaks, subject to long, deep depressive moods. The evening meal at the table used to be a nightmare she said. One long test of endurance, conducted in a heavy, leaden atmosphere not dissimilar to existing under a steam pressing iron. Any statement ventured into this emotional gloom was likely to be met with a cutting comment from one parent or another. One of her sisters was handicapped, I think that’s correct, if I remember rightly. Another had, unsurprisingly, crippling psychological difficulties.

‘She used to eat dog food,’ said Lou, hesitantly unburdening herself of a family secret.

I was taken aback. ‘She eats dog food,’ I said. We had not quite explored the details of her parents’ emotional abuses. It made this revelation innocuous and shocking. Lou had thrown this into the discussion, possibly hoping, with the quiet desperation of having had to carry burdensome family secrets for too long, to finally, at last, have someone to tell and somehow release the compression.

‘She doesn’t like it, does she?’ I said faux-naively, after a half-second pause, my face looking exaggeratedly astonished: my way of ensuring no detectable disgust fleeted across it. I did not want to betray a reflexive judgement and hurt Lou by it – she was a good person – I think I swerved any inadvertent hurt, but I did not know how to navigate this disclosure.

I’d had a friend who’d eat dry dog biscuits. He said they were nice. I’d had a teacher friend who said when he was a young boy in Edinburgh his friends and himself had watched an older boy masturbate his dog. His scout master had been a paedophile, so was the parish priest in the village I grew-up in. Our martial arts instructor at school was imprisoned for conducting bizarre sexual occult rituals every day after school with one of his students from the age of twelve to sixteen. My friend told me his father tried to strangle his mother. Another friend’s father tried to kill his wife with a hammer. The married minister in the next village ran away with a male parishioner after twenty years with his wife. The town in the opposite direction was where the local fish and chip shop owner was caught in the public toilets with the local newsagent. Kids would shout in from the chippie’s doorway orders for a ‘sausage supper’. Someone told me their brother had offered…pah! Under the façade, there’s a lot going on. The mask brings order.

‘She says it tastes nice,’ said Lou with repelled antipathy herself. She thought her sister was weird.

‘I don’t fancy it myself,’ I said in an ironic tone, trying to inject a little levity. In defence.

‘It’s disgusting,’ she said, now her face displayed the revulsion she truly felt. ‘She takes the dog’s food straight from the can.’

An image of gelatinous meat sliding from the cylindrical tin can onto an attractively patterned porcelain plate, replete with a schlorping sucking sound, a silver knife and fork on either side, entered my mind. The Horror. The Horror!

‘But…why?’ I said, the loathing the revelation inspired made the words come out after a pent-up exhalation. Poor woman.

‘I blame my parents,’ she said finally and definitively. This was the entry point into further divulgements about her family. A family that was successfully middle-class, the parents were financially comfortable, quite wealthy in fact, and they were probably held in high regard in their respective workplaces, and yet, who, behind closed doors, generated such an onslaught of emotions, actions and words that it crushed and devolved their children.

‘Treat a person like a dog and they’ll behave like a dog.’ I did not articulate the thought. The dogs were loved, unlike that young girl. She wanted to be loved too. As much as the dog anyway. We’ll do anything for love. The mother loves the children of the man she loves. Were the children sacrificed for the lie of a loveless marriage? Two parents who hated each other, weak and trapped, taking it out on their own, helpless kids. Who knows.

Over the years that Lou worked at …, a picture slowly formed of a woman who was subject to constant criticism by her mother and who consequently suffered terribly from a ruinous low self-esteem. She was always at fault in her mother’s eyes. She was never enough, and the Family, despite Lou having children herself, was all about her parents; their needs, their concerns, their grumbles. Her blaring and aggressive vocal remonstrances were a therapeutic response to the ever-present bubbling away of subconscious criticisms. They took the role of a necessary release. Her constant over-work was a tool of denial. Her philosophy of ‘breaking’ was the one that had been instilled into her very DNA by parents that took exactly that approach to her and her sisters.

Lou had, like a psychological alchemist, attempted to transform the baser elements of her emotional being into something higher and more worthy. She was a relentless worker with a desire to drive pupils upwards. She sublimated all the hurt, anxiety and resentment to a noble end. She set a high standard for herself and the pupils, and the staff, and expected others to meet it. Few did. However, she still hammered away, defeat after defeat, disappointment after disappointment.

There comes a point in teaching when working harder is not enough. It simply leads you to a cul-de-sac where you produce a never-ending line of goals, targets, records, data and resources. You are working hard, but no one’s paying attention. No one wants to share a life of monastic devotion to education. Understandably. The role of pedagogical ascetic achieving visions of attainment sat in your cell, excavated in the rock of a distant mountain, chiselled there by your own psychic damage. Stopping. Reflecting. Thinking – following a train of thought -imposes reality. A reality that does not shape itself to our needs. Our illusions fit our needs. And reality shatters them.

Lou had a blind spot. She didn’t understand … . People come and go, along with their initiatives and strategies, and never do the exam passes rise or fall. You exhaust yourself pushing water uphill. Lou did this to an extent that it almost destroyed her. And, confronting the deputes and headteacher on the righteous basis that you were the hardest working person in the school who was unilaterally pushing up attainment and things must be done better to support this worthy goal, well - the senior management are realists – maybe insecure, with an unwarranted sense of privilege, and they too have their own illusions about their success and their competency, which they protect vigilantly and ruthlessly. To do so, they want to hear everything is going well. End of.

She failed to appreciate the role human relationships plays in a world seemingly dominated by data and plans and strategies. Teachers do not like change. They do not like disruption. They do not like too much accountability (reasonable enough – it would depend on others too much!). Being a Trojan in the office does not grant permission to criticise staff under the protection of the headteacher. Every headteacher has a tribe: some are in it, and some are out it. When you’re not in it, then be careful about the fights you pick.

Crossing management meant engaging in brutal, insidious and petty warfare of all, the bureaucratic type. Vietnam with emails. Endless cuts by paper, small omissions, sidelining, undermining and humiliating are the modes of attack. Lou had criticised SMT on a few issues. She demanded to be supported in ‘being effective’. Worse, she had criticised and opposed headteacher Jarvis who had given her the job. For Jarvis, this sort of disloyalty was not acceptable. The subversion of her status began in earnest.

The rumour mill passed on that she was insecure, possibly narcissistic and always feeling sorry for herself. It was told to me as a criticism by a colleague who should have been a friend.

Already secretly suffering from anorexia and anxiety, Lou was looking pale and thinner as the years passed, if that were possible. She only ever drank a coke or energy drink, possibly ate a yoghurt, but, it turned-out, that she had difficulties keeping this down. At one point she told me, her eyes rimming with tears, that she had been starving herself and a specialist she visited told her that her body was beginning to eat her brain for food.

All this came to the fore when Lou collapsed due to her lack of eating at home. Despite differences, and allowing Moira to continue a slow, long punitive campaign against Lou as she sought to exact an eternal vengeance, Jarvis gave permission for Kate to take some hours a week to visit health services in attempt to restore her health. I don’t know if that was kindness or obligation. It did have a short-term impact. She looked a lot better quite quickly. She stabilised physically and was put on a programme to recover her health, although, eating remained a challenge for her. She once told a colleague she had done well today: ‘I ate a chocolate biscuit in front of people’. Whether it was a sustained recovery or she faltered, I have no idea.

Lou and I had our own sort of falling out. She threw me under a bus on an issue – I can’t even remember what it was – and I sent her a strongly worded email in response. Given my own poor relationship with Jarvis, sidelining me might be politically wise, however, I was not prepared to tolerate it…whatever it was! After sending my email, Lou appeared in my room the next morning having conspired with another colleague that they appear together – not even a straight-forward conversation to smooth my offence. I didn’t yield in my point of view. A couple of days later I’d been told that Lou had burst into tears in the base and was now taking another job in another council, reverting back to a classroom teacher.

It was probably a wise decision. Lou had been a student teacher for a year, a probationer teacher for a year, a classroom teacher for a year and then had become a Principal Teacher of English. It was too fast with too little experience. She’d come from a banking background and possibly expected schools to be efficient and business-like. No chance. Her psychological black spots, her ideals and her ambition were killing her. By this time, she had three kids too. It was too much. She needed time to sort herself out. She burst onto the scene like a flaming meteorite, but now, her combustible materials all burned-out, she was falling through an icy, cold space towards an impactful implosion.

I wasn’t that sad she was leaving. I did express sadness, and I did give a fond ‘Goodbye’ speech in the staffroom which was genuinely meant. However, it was better for her health, and, anyway, a betrayal always ruins things between people. You start to wonder how much betrayal went on before you caught the person, and that never goes away. In teaching, absurd given the threadbare amount of power that is on offer, there is far too much betrayal. All of it pointless.