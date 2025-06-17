"So if you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science."

Anthony Fauci, MSNBC, 9th June, 2021

There were absences on that first day back. Predictable ones. Some members of staff were ‘fragile’ and had to be ‘protected’. They could work from home and let some other poor sod take all the risk by having more class contact time. Needless to say, the absentees were the expected ones: those who embraced absenteeism as a lifestyle, however, when in the building, they returned with an obnoxious sense of entitlement worse than any pupil. ‘You need to understand…I have been absent for two months!’

Staff who were brave or conscientious, or obedient, enough to turn-up for work had to do more of what used to be called in Scottish schools a ‘You have tae’ (pronounced: Yuf-tay) and what is now generally known as ‘Cover’. Staff whose courage was spent by the mere fact of reporting for duty and now, exhausted, would rather cower in a secluded room, per union recommendation, were extricated by the invisible force of some colleague’s sniffling nose, compelled to wander exposed around the corridors, taking one of the Afflicted’s classes. Great! More normality.

One of the teachers who had cover in the English department, due to Moira’s absences over health precautions – not that these fears stopped her over-eating and not exercising, but they did prevent her from coming into work – was Ed from the union. A science teacher. Ed was a nice guy. Albeit when discussing politics, he could, in the middle of a perfectly sensible, urbane dialogue, ejaculate a tenuously connected opinion to the topic under discussion that was so violent, so outrageous, so vehement, it was like accompanying Moonlight Sonata to a machine gun firing…

…‘It looks like they’re building homes over there at the Links,’ [I might say]

‘A new block of flats, is it?’ [might say Ed]

‘Yes, same old rectangular box design though,’ [I might say]

‘Phaw, uninspiring or what?’ [might say Ed]

‘They’ll cost a bit, I bet,’ [I might say]

‘That’s because these fucking capitalist bastards will destroy working people every fucking way they can, coming up from London to fuck this country up and steal the fucking land any way the fuckers can!’ [might say Ed]

[silence]

‘Well…it’s a bit cloudy…’ [I might say]

‘Yes, it is a bit. It’s forecast rain later…’

[And so it goes.]

He’d then resume the discussion unperturbed by the thermobaric torching of the emotional landscape on which, until then, pleasant and genial exchange had taken place.

On one occasion, another colleague of mine, looking to cover a class in science, visited his room to enquire where the class was housed. She entered the room to an astonishing sight. On every desk sat one or two Bunsen burner gas jets blazing away. At each desk, on their stools, pupils sat and worked happily scribbling in their jotters, unperturbed by the naked gas flames a few inches from their heads. All the windows were open. Was it an experiment? No. It was cold. He wanted to heat the room, he told my colleague, but he kept the windows open for safety.

Science.

Ed had arrived in the staff base from the ground floor Science department, but was a few minutes early for his cover. I was alone in the communal room. The other English teachers must have had classes or were self-isolating. Ed walked straight in. He did have a plastic mask with him, the type put over someone’s face when receiving oxygen from a tank, and he held it over his mouth and nose on entry. He strode past me across the central space, turned sharply to his left, continuing to walk, and then he halted five feet away from me at the other end of the room (if he changed his position by ninety degrees in relation to me, he could have been up to nine feet away). Observing him, I noticed his plastic mask had a hole where a plastic tube would be attached to deliver the oxygen into the well of the mask, presumably he was using it to breathe through. The hole had no filter or means of covering it, unless he placed his finger over it, which he didn’t.

‘Hey Ed, how’s it going?’ I asked pleased to see him. ‘This should be good,’ I thought having apprised his earnest demeanour and his props. It was only the second day back, but I was thoroughly bored with the pantomime already. This interaction might offer some amusement. A bit of light teasing with Ed could be fun. I’d have to be careful not to provoke an over-reaction, but if he remains unaware of a couple of my ironic jibes, then where’s the harm?

Ed was a nice guy, however, what the everyday life presentation of self-concealed, it did not destroy. Angry blurtings out of the blue was one hazard, but there were other reasons why it was dangerous to raise the periscope of irony too far above the surface waters of amiable chat with Ed. He had a brutally honest and simplistic way of expressing his displeasure if he suspected he was being mocked. The innocence of his expression, its sobriety and its justness made one feel terrible, shrunken, diminutive in moral stature and wracked every nerve with guilt. It was awful. And I was raised Catholic. It was worse than a searing Confession with the curtain pulled back and the priest glaring at you eyeball to eyeball as you told him you touched yourself to naughty pictures.

He’d reiterate, at a slow-pace in words gutted of feeling, the nature of the so-called ‘verbal assault’ and its impact on him in a detailed, bold factuality, like a policeman testifying in court to some minor disorder by a member of the public who, although generally in good-standing, had allowed high spirits to get the better of him. The Accused had to listen to the constable as he articulated, in front of an elevated and austere judge, sombre and unsmiling ancillary legal officers, surrounded by grave wooden panelling, his own really rather minor breaches of etiquette described, to his now pinking ear, atonally, extensively and ploddingly, in a quite different context to their commission, emphasising the transgressory nature and the questionability of the actor’s character, all to his consternation and humiliation. Ed had that gift of recriminatory accusation.

I had another English Teacher friend who told me about a night in Edinburgh Town that led to one of his party being in court and undergoing such an experience. After much imbibing of a ubiquitous Scottish lager, his sodden Fellowship, my friend told me, decided to take the bus from the city centre to their respective homes.

They merrily sang and jeered their way to the bus stop. The bus to transport them to their abodes duly arrived and one of the friends stepped on. This companion, who my friend told me was both highly intelligent and arrogant, now decided that paying was an outdated concept and that someone as fine and exalted as himself need not bother with antiquated practices of a more primitive age. Although, it may have been the case that his travel money had been converted into a more liquid form and had been otherwise invested. Too proud to borrow, he determined to bluff.

Faced with this demand, the bus driver, not being a free thinker, and employed for two purposes alone, that of steering the bus on its pre-ordained route and taking the payment from travellers, was stubborn in his refusal to accede to the claims of this avant-garde passenger. He denied the application, not a little aggrieved due to the overtly condescending and overbearing manner of its delivery. This in spite of the vocal support and encouragement supplied by this Zapata’s campaneros who stood behind him, and, being fully lubricated, vociferously urged the harbinger of the future on towards his revolutionary ends.

This assemblage of radical Bakuninites may have been quite intimidating to some simple operators of municipal travel. However, the Edinburgh bus driver is a thrawn breed, not easily cowed by public hectoring. They exist almost permanently in a bad temper, confined as they are in a rudimentary driver’s cockpit behind a plastic screen, installed to shield them from the aggressions, verbal and physical, that the good citizens of Edinburgh see fit to bestow upon them. This restriction and its historical necessity has given them a squinted view of the humanity entering through their piston powered doors, whilst providing the necessary protection to permit them to be careless about how they contract with them.

Added to this, Edinburgh, being a small city geographically, its bus service is centralised: all buses go from the outskirts to the city centre, through it, and onward to the other side of the city. All buses will pass through quiet, affluent suburban areas and socially deprived, dilapidated and penurious territories. One single route might see a bus driver pointedly snubbed by a well-to-do patron from the middle class in a haughty, plum accent, then threatened with death in a whiny Scots patois unmistakably from the underclass because payment for service is ‘exact change only’. This has made the Edinburgh bus driver resilient and implacably intolerant of incivility.

The bus driver withheld assent to my friends’ troupe’s arrogated right to admission. Instead, he called the police via a radio system in his cabin and, to thwart them further, was unyielding in his outright flat refusal to move the bus. Intoxicated, high-spirited and believing right was on their side, the young Kropotkins, settled in and, borrowing the model of the boycotts in the United States, occupied the bus. The passengers on board were less than impressed being caught up in such subversion of the natural order but my friend and his fellows, led by a young Saint-Simon, disregarded their ire and were not to be moved.

Oppressive agents of capitalistic authority quickly appeared in the guise of two police officers. They ordered the insurgents off the bus, and, the effects of the night’s stimulants waring off and the more serious turn of events, meant that all dutifully declined to pursue their mutinous actions further, except the leader of the group. He was intransigent. He had seen a new world that ripped asunder the old, stale ways of conducting business and he was prepared to fight for it, and so entered into contention with one of the officers.

‘I am warning you to remove yourself from the bus or you will be arrested for breach of the peace,’ stated the officer of the law.

‘Warning me, are you? Who are you to warn me?’ said the Young Revolutionary, the remnant of the evening’s fumes puffing his substantial self-conceit while simultaneously revelling in the pleasure of playing to an admiring throng who all stood on the pavement, in front of the bus doors, from where our hero swayed back and forth, a true orator, speaking extempore to the deputies of judicial power.

‘This is the last warning,’ said the officer, unsympathetic to the liberation-minded objectives of this successor to Proudhon, seeing him only as another drunken, egotistical student, who was simultaneously a braggart and a nuisance.

My friend’s friend thrust his face into the police officer’s and leered at him, ‘You…you…I wouldn’t…’

The words that followed saw him dragged out of the bus and taken the half-mile to Gayfield Police Station where he was put in a holding cell for the night. Incensed by this affront to justice my friend and other adherents to the Cause marched to the station and started to chant for the release of the ‘Gayfield One’, until a different police officer came out and told them to ‘clear off’ otherwise they would be arrested too, so they did.

The next morning, suitably humbled by nature’s draining of spirits from his system, combined with a night on the cell’s hard bed, tortured by fears of losing a promising career and the cold, antipathy of the police officers’ stares that greeted him that morning, our modern Saint-Simon was arraigned before a judge.

Testimony was to be heard in the wooden panelled courtroom, where its long years as a seat of dispensing justice weighed heavily in the air; its burdensome atmosphere almost crushing the anarcho-student politician.

The judge, with wig, black gown and gavel, asked for the one and only witness to come forth, the arresting officer. Taking his place in the witness box, this agent of law and order slowly and painstakingly enumerated in a circumspect, exacting manner, with atonal modulation, all the indignities and insults the accused had heaped upon him, his fellow officer and the poor, old bus driver. In the dry, severe air of the chamber, each minor, almost humorous indiscretion, gained power and momentum, and a crushing impact; it bore similarity to a piledriver repeatedly hammering to pieces a stone object, such was the impact of the policeman’s charges when set on the brittle moral façade of our protagonist.

When asked what was the accused’s final insult levelled at the Sovereign’s Own extension, once several warnings had been issued, which was the one immediately prior to his forcible removal into custody, the police officer, standing in the wooden witness box, all learned ears attentive, the crest of the Queen displayed above the magistrate’s head with all symbolism of state and monarchy looking down on him, he articulated, atonally, his every syllable resonating among the austere assemblage, ‘You, you, I wouldn’t wipe my bum with your face.’

Ed’s citing of injuries received could be likewise no less onerously formal or unpleasant to hear. I’d have to walk a thin, high line.

‘It’s going well. How are you?’ he said, as usual, very polite, very affable, then there’d be the conversational grenade that blew the tone apart, and then, congeniality would return as quickly as light after opening a pair of curtains.

‘I’m fine,’ I replied. I hesitated. I was keen to initiate a more sceptical approach amongst my colleagues. My lack of a mask had relegated me to ‘non-person’ status with no influence. I was on the lookout for opportunities to push my point of view, try and raise a doubt here or there and attempt to make the case at the ground level. So far, all my efforts were unproductive. I was a highly suspect individual. When I tried to touch on the subject, people hit the alarm, and the shutters came down quicker than at a bookie’s counter during a robbery. Literally, I saw minds close in front of me. ‘Othered’ was an infectious state easily transmissible by listening to my ‘nonsense’.

I didn’t think Ed was a promising candidate for the message, standing there, less than two metres away, withdrawn as far as possible, his plastic mask held over his face, the prematurely white hair surrounding his bald scalp, wearing his suit, distinguishing him from other male teachers and indicating he took the job more seriously than his casually dressed associates. With his plastic mask enclosing nose and mouth and pressed tight to the skin with no gaps, he was taking Covid more seriously too. Still it was the only opportunity I saw to have a little fun and dispel my ashen mood.

After a pause, I decided on a frontal assault. I said matter-of-factly, ‘Don’t know what you think about this whole Covid nonsense?’

‘I know!’ he said indignantly. Ed agrees with me?! ‘The government are putting us at risk by having us in here!’ Then added, ‘It’s an outrage.’

I exhaled. For a moment I…but as expected, he’d missed the point. However, remarkably, before he started to speak, he had removed the mask he was tightly pressing to his face, hole in it uncovered, had stepped forward, for some peculiar reason, moving to a distance of four feet, made his exclamatory remarks, and, when finished, stepped back to his original position in the room, covering his face quickly with the holed plastic mask. I looked at him with a perplexity that edged towards ‘stunned’. This was golden. The gods in Mount Olympus, till now satiated with human folly, would themselves stop in shock before erupting in belly laughs and shriek in delight at this scene. Immediately I panicked. I was frightened that this moment of perfect and pure Absurdity could slip through my fingers like sand. Don’t! Don’t point out the multitude of contradictions! Let’s see if it happens again! Go slow.

There was another decision to be made. ‘Do I take the easy way out and agree with him or do I try to get onto something meaningful?’ I asked myself. ‘I’ve nothing to lose. He’s too far gone. The worst that will happen is he’ll complain about me to others…’. I hesitated. ‘…or officially.’ Ed was an honest guy, usually. But circumstances had changed. A once decent person could turn on you.

‘I don’t mean that. I mean that Covid is nowhere as dangerous as they are making out,’ I said calmly as if correcting a trivial error.

He looked at me. It was not a look of hostility or surprise. I imagine he deduced my position as I sat there maskless. It was an intense look however, as if a challenge had been thrown down. His face shifted its expression to one taut with focus, his lips compressed into a thin line of concentration and his eyes sought out my own and held their gaze. He could have been an emissary of the Holy See about to correct an errant Cathar.

It would have been more unnerving if he had, through his perceived necessity to hold his mask to his face so pressingly, not also combined this eminent look with intimations of a TB patient, or a smoker who’d give a coal power station chimney a run for its money or an adumbration of the first person to step on Mars. Inwardly, I was smiling.

Ed removed the mask and stepped forward. ‘It’s killing thousands of people every week. Hundreds of people are dying world-wide,’ he said gravely. Done. He stepped back and replaced his mask. I assumed he was keeping interaction short to restrain the viral material being circulated.

‘Thousands of people die every week anyway,’ I said, probably coming off as slightly callous and not helping my argument. ‘They’re just saying they’ve got Covid,’ I said derisively. Ed stared at me blankly. The mask over the lower half of Ed’s face misted with condensation and made me imagine my words were so far beyond the pale, he was taking oxygen for the shock. I fought the desire to openly mock.

When he was sure I had finished, the mask came down and he once more stepped forward. ‘This is a once-in-a-century pandemic,’ he stated augustly, ‘By the time this has gone around the world, millions will be dead and…’, he paused ominously, ‘…there’s still the second wave to come.’ Silence. He stepped back and replaced the mask, but he’d forgotten an important point, so he stepped forward again, and removed the mask to supply the addendum, ‘The Spanish Flu was more deadly in the second wave than the first.’ He nodded grimly at me, then he reversed his forward motion and replaced his mask when five feet back.

I was all-too-familiar with the BBC-Guardian reader talking points by this time: ‘thousands dying every week’, ‘millions more to die’, ‘the deadly second wave of the Spanish Flu’, ‘blah, blah, bah, bah!’. Bored by them. Normally at this point I’d murmur a few pleasantries and look to excuse myself, but I was enjoying watching Ed, the benighted disciple of the Covidians, apply his own unique interpretation of ‘safe and effective’ behaviour, while he tried to make a convert. I wanted to keep the conversation going, despite reasons bouncing off him like spears from a tank.

It was my turn. Novel information I was discovering, due to the ‘pandemic’ encouraging research, might be useful. ‘You know the Spanish Flu wasn’t Spanish?’ I said in the spirit of revelatory curiosities. ‘It probably wasn’t even a flu. It started in an American military base where they had been vaccinating for meni…’

Ed took the mask off and stepped forward. ‘They’re testing a million a week and numbers are rising,’ he said interrupting me. ‘The tests are showing this thing as spreading throughout the population and we have to protect the vulnerable.’

The mask was pressed back on the lower half of the face. Again, he took a step back. He was not angry or annoyed. He wasn’t defensive or insulted. He stared at me in a not unfriendly way, patiently waiting on my retort. I started to suspect that Ed, unlike many monomaniacal Believers, had spent a little bit of time viewing what the Sceptics had been putting out on social media. Was I missing something? Ed might know something. I no longer reviewed the other side. From early on, the blatant contradictions had damned the entire opposition for me. I was attacked momentarily by self-doubt, but then…I looked at Ed…masks…a plastic mask with a hole in it…no…the fingers of doubt loosened their grip on me and fell away.

I rejoined with more vigour like a born-again Christian after a momentary lapse. ‘Can you really test for a virus with a little, shitty piece of plastic? C’mon Ed, you know these things are done in labs, with heavy rubber suits and sealed rooms,’ I said provocatively. I did like Ed, but…how far into nonsense is he prepared to go?

The mask came off once more. He took the step forward again. ‘You can use the test they’ve got. It’s getting results,’ he said. ‘People are getting Covid’. Mask on. Step Back.

…I could relate the rest of the conversation, yet, it would be as tedious to read as it would be to write. Let us just say that we reached a dead end quite quickly. Ed, practically verbatim, espoused the content of the mass media, making their lies his own by adoption. I retorted with what I thought were incisive and disruptive, but ultimately, ineffective truths. Once this parody of infection control had exhausted its initial humour, it was replaced by a listless, spreading resignation that extended all over me, soaked in, and penetrated deeply into my body as the realisation gathered around my sinking frame that the whole Science Department were down there on the ground floor, sequestered in their section of the building, thinking and acting the same as Ed. Wearing their masks. Cordoning off their desks. Following The Science. Frightening. Frightening. The bell went and Ed went off to do his cover. He left me sitting there. The late summer sun was casting its light through the staff base windows.

It meant Nick was ‘in on it’. Nick was the tall, curly-haired, fulsome-lipped and intellectual Head of Science. Nick towered above his peers in the science department like one of Edinburgh’s many raised statues above the paving stones they thrustingly arose from. His plinth constructed with an impressive, encyclopaedic quantity of scientific knowledge.

Nick was not the one-dimensional ‘specialist’ that walks proudly and purposefully around the corridors of most schools nowadays. Nick had a wide hinterland. He engaged in conversations out with education, gossip or the narrow concerns of life. It was possible to learn from Nick. Ask him a question and you’d receive a satisfying reply – not a cliche. Make an inquiry of his subject, add in supplemental questions, he could give answers. As opposed to the teacher admitting ignorance or repeating their previous response, leaving you thinking you know more about the subject than the teacher in question. Nick loved his subject and continued to study it.

Not only was Nick clearly a very able scientist, teacher and administrator, he was also a poet. A very good one too according to Dr Campbell who, whatever his deficiencies as an egalitarian educator, knew good poetry when he read it. Nick was rare in teaching in that he was someone whose accomplishments could be imagined beyond the boundaries of a school. He did not limit himself to Physics alone. He was a self-taught biologist, kept a hive and tended his own garden.

Why Nick was a teacher and not a professor of Physics was unclear. I could easily imagine him discussing theories of Quantum Mechanics alongside colleagues on the Quad or among the cloisters of an old university - although that characterisation of academia as something rarified and exalted falls completely flat given their craven abdication during Covid – while appearing at the Literary Society to recite his own scribblings and taking courses in Zoology.

He might have been one of those precarious students who saw better employment prospects in a school. Maybe, a crack in his esteem that made unrealistic any assumption of tenure. Whatever effected his decisions and led Nick to teach in a state comprehensive, it was to the great and lasting benefit of many scientifically inclined working-class pupils.

I knew many pupils who Nick introduced to science and through his teaching, the deep understanding of the principles conveyed and the demonstrations he presented, found themselves mesmerised by the subject. In a school like …., you do not walk in the side entrance to find second year boys discussing particle physics or the impact of gravity throughout the solar system in (to me) sophisticated ways under the stairs, but I have, many, many times. Intrigued enough to cross-question the young Maxwells, my investigations have always found Nick’s teaching to be the nutrient at the root of their curiosity and speculations.

Near …., there is an old block of flats, called the ‘Banana Flats’ due to the footprint of the building resembling that fruit in its mid-sectional curve. A building in the brutalist tradition of Le Corbusier. It was ugly, an eyesore and, after completion, quickly became a ‘slum in the sky’.

The initial enthusiasm for its ‘Modernity’ withered with the poverty of communal relations it fostered and the immiseration of shared standards that occur when the foul behaviour of a few cause their discontinuation due to despair among the would-be decent. Weak community ties deterred young people’s applications, depriving the block of any fresh, revitalising blood. It quickly became housing for atomised, troubled individuals who passed their next-door neighbour as you would a-never-seen-before stranger.

This situation worsened in the Eighties. Drugs ravaged Edinburgh. The Banana Flats filled up with addicts who, having lost all self-respect and sense of dignity from no doubt unjustly punishing early circumstances, and years of substance abuse, regularly peed in the stairwells and the lifts, threw-up, freaked out, filled the air with the smells of forbidden extracts and brought petty crime to the flats along with drug deals and disputes, that were resolved only by violence, sometimes termination. Only the poorest and most desperate in Edinburgh would accept being accommodated in such a desolate, cramped and dangerous a dwelling. The building was not safe. The remaining sensible ones had fled.

It has improved somewhat with modest regeneration over past twenty years, but it remains unattractive. Its flats are still the bare minimum of hospitable. My school takes a regular tribute from its austere concrete hallways and boxed homes. In one of these, there is a family: a single mother and two daughters. The mother is a cleaner and works long hours to keep the lights on and to make sure that her daughters are not deprived of essentials, especially not to the extent their esteem might be harmed or invite the undeserved criticism from peers for their poverty. Forget community support. The disadvantaged in a school are often a circular firing squad.

To be talented and driven, coming from this type of background, is difficult, more strenuous than the casual observer or the supportive, propelling teacher might imagine. It means isolation. It means estrangement. It means being a target for the most greenly jealous and vindictive type of actions from a community that, you might hope, would support you in your dreams. (I knew one extremely intelligent girl from …. who was mercilessly bullied all her primary school years for the ‘crime’ of being an aspiring, diligent student. She remained a brilliant student, but she withdrew from associating with those around her.) However, one of these girls, the older one that I knew of, was extremely studious and able.

Each night, her mother would come home after a long shift, later than mealtime, take her dinner and lay out to sleep on the couch. The next day again, she would rise early and repeat the same schedule. This was her routine for years. There were only two bedrooms in her house, and she wanted both of her daughters to have their own room, to allow them privacy and independence, as well as giving them the space to study quietly without interruptions. This was a mother’s love! Despite her advancing years, physically demanding job and the arduous long hours, she deprived herself of a comfortable night’s sleep for years to give her daughters a chance at another life.

Of the girl I knew, she was fulfilling her mother’s dreams and making worthwhile her sacrifices. She achieved top grades for all her examinations and was now doing Advanced Studies in the areas she wanted to study at university. She wanted to be an Astrophysicist. Her mother’s commitment, love and self-denial fused with her own abilities to, literally, make her reach for the stars.

I am sure Nick’s passion stoked her own fire for this direction and his competency as a teacher gave her the knowledge and skills to achieve her dreams. Science inspired her beyond the tombstone block of flats to a future of excitement and possibilities.

However, sadly, there was a ‘normie’ element to Nick’s personality, and it was perhaps this that led to the tragedy of his menticide. When I started to investigate conspiracies a little more seriously, I was struck by the anomalies recorded as fact but were brushed over in any conclusion on a subject. These contradictions in appearance were not limited to JFK’s assassination or secret government programmes, but were there in the sciences, in history, in geology and archaeology…everywhere, in fact…equally as stark.

Ancient civilisations had stone carvings of ten planets in the solar system and other curious information which, in their primitive state, we might think was impossible for them to know. When I asked Nick about this, simply pointing it out as an interesting fact, he told me that the reason they carved ten planets was ‘because they had ten fingers’. Possibly, but hardly conclusive and I was a little disappointed in such a reply from someone so learned. Easily the most intelligent person in the school.

Then there was Nikola Tesla’s idea of free energy. This fascinated me for a time. Could electrical energy be dispersed around the globe, as Tesla thought, and bring a new standard of living to downtrodden humanity? Could the earth be attuned to the functioning of a battery where individuals could draw down electrical power with an aerial in the same way you might pick up a radio station?

When I asked Nick about this, he told me it couldn’t be done, otherwise ‘we’d have done it’. He then proceeded to tell me that if I had a rod of metal, it ‘would have an electrical charge from all the electricity already in the atmosphere because air is a conductor’.

‘But..that just proves the point,’ I said excitedly.

His physical reaction to this was unexpected. Nick’s pupils shrunk to pin pricks and his irises glazed-over. He muttered, ‘It’s not enough’, then said something about ‘a class to teach’ and hurried off. I’d observed this before when the ‘normie’ temperament was caught in a clear contradiction, one that was potentially revolutionary. The personality shuts down and they make their excuses and leave, like The Sun journalists used to do from brothels and orgies once they had their salacious statement from its denizens. Allegedly.

Yet this was the man who told me that if he was rich, really rich, he would start an ‘Institution for Scientific Truth’. The state of science pained him. Befouled by corruption, falsification and the rotten grant system used to exploit morally decomposed scientists. Change must come (all news to me at the time). There needed to be, he passionately told me, a body powerful enough to fearlessly publish scientific investigations transparently. Open to peer review everywhere, all in accord with the Scientific Method. He despised false, duplicitous, bought scientists. He hated them for the damage they were inflicting on something of inestimable human value: science - for Nick, a fascinating, captivating flaming torch in a dark, ignorant universe.

When I saw this fine, sensitive, multi-faceted intellect, standing in front of me wearing a surgeon’s mask, his wire rimmed spectacles sat on his nose just above the white edge of the aqua face covering, a low key pressed in my heart. I was surprised by that. I did not think there were any low notes left to echo in that chamber. Not Nick too! I struggled to hear him through the facemask. The mask said enough. His courage had failed him. I knew that he knew. I could see it.

After Covid, Nick left teaching. I assumed he was disgusted. But at what I wonder? A loss to the school and to those pupils still to cross the threshold of … and who, sparked by Nick’s teaching, could have been inflamed with desire for a scientific career.

What a waste. What a loss.

Things were the same and not the same at the same time. The first day set the pattern for the rest of the year. The pupils would sit quite passively in class with their masks on. They would do the work. They would leave. There was not much in the way of interaction. Pupils in … did not like speaking in class generally; they did not like speaking through the mask, which obviously muffled their voices, and spiced their self-consciousness.

As the odyssey into the New World Order continued, I asked questions to the first few classes in front of me and a few pupils after long pauses reluctantly ventured replies. A couple of times, because I couldn’t hear what was said, I had to ask them to repeat the answer. In one instance, a very intelligent girl was requested to make clearer her reply. Her first try was a short, barely audible exhalation of sound. The second attempt I still only heard a suppressed grouping of choked, wounded, limping syllables struggling to make their way around the edges of her face covering. I had to ask again. This time indistinct modulations teased my straining ears. Still incomprehensible. I had no choice. I asked again. Eventually, after a couple more unsuccessful responses, the girl, with fierce exasperation, pulled down her mask and just gave the answer. It was like performative art; a satire on life in a ‘pandemic’. I stopped asking questions after a week. It was torturing them.

Bizarrely, the first-year pupils did not have to wear masks. More nonsense. It was unhealthy for them to wear a mask. But I thought the mask was to protect us…the aged, immuno-compromised adults whose years of self-abuse meant we were highly susceptible to Covid-19! I was learning that a theory did not apply if another, more politically or economically important theory applied.

The Theory of Damaged Learning to S1s, since it was causing a stir in the newspapers, now trumped the Theory of Infection. The Theory of Infection by Proximity was irrelevant when it came to the Theory of Being in Different Classes for Lessons for Rooming Reasons. Walking down enclosed corridors with human Agar plates of disease to get to your allocated room was safe but being in a classroom without a mask, the windows open and continual sanitising was unsafe.

It did not stop there. The Theory of Jotter or Book Contamination was suspended when the Theory of Practical Necessity of handing out jotters at the start of term was in force. Retaining jotters in the class each day, unsealed, because chaotic pupils kept losing them. Safe. Replacing jotters with unwrapped, unpasteurised ones when hapless pupils kept losing them. Safe. Allowing pupils to browse in the library without spraying all the books beforehand. Safe. Picking them up and putting them back. Safe. Handing them to the librarian to be scanned. Safe.

However, library books that were returned were put in plastic boxes for two days before being replaced on the shelves. Were they put back with gloves on? I never saw Maeve, the Librarian Assistant, or Doreen, the ultimate Order-Follower, the Librarian, wear gloves.

Of course, the Theory of Authority was the ultimate theory and squashed all these petty and peripheral theories into pulp. All theories that we were assured were The Science were relative and subjective. This was apex-predator theory, the axiomatic principle that was immutable: Do What You Are Fucking Told Theory.

All we boneheads had to do was believe absolutely. Take our tawdry, torn and ragged souls and lay them down at the base of the Apothegm for white-coated, clipboard carrying priests to trample on. In return for our submission, we would be safe. We would live. At least for a few more minutes. We wouldn’t be humiliated, maybe. There’d not be much of a soul left, or any, but who cares about such fripperies! No one would think we were stupid…as we took out our iPhone watches and began the timer function to measure accurately the virus-sterilisation process of a pair of Harry Potter books.