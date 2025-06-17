“It always demands a far greater degree of courage for an individual to oppose an organized movement than to let himself be carried along with the stream – individual courage, that is, a variety of courage that is dying out in these times of progressive organisation and mechanisation.”

Stefan Zweig, Beware of Pity

I woke-up that morning with a sense of resignation. Whatever was going to happen in work today, it would be pathetic and sad. Would we be assembled in the car park, safely spaced apart, to be lectured about infection control and flattered on our ‘resilience’, or would we line-up outside to be sent to distant parts of the building, safely isolated, to get on with our work? It was an in-service day so there would, thankfully, be no pupils. One less hazard to negotiate.

The last five months had been a slough of despondency. It was difficult to live in a world that manically clung to a set of beliefs to which your thoughts and desires were so asymmetrical. There were some laughs and a couple of heartening developments, but it was difficult to be socially segregated, emotionally, intellectually and physically. School offered no prospect of relief from those feelings; it likely was to add criticism, estrangement and stress to the maelstrom.

I plodded across Leith Links that Monday morning, under a sky that was bright and promising. Similar to the Meadows, Leith Links is crossed with paths and lined with some beautiful trees. However - although perhaps less so today as Leith is slowly and reluctantly restituted into a gentrified area, with much recidivism along the way - I have always thought of Leith Links as the shadow side of the Meadows.

Whereas on the cropped grassy plains of the Meadows a summer’s weekend will see fit young Edinburgh University students play an assortment of handball, cricket, touch rugby and football whilst on the fringes of these playful games book readers loll with lattes, picnickers sit beside hampers and well-turned-out couples circle the smoothed walkways with expensive prams. Leith Links on a similar sun-spread Saturday and Sunday, has the grass arena littered with dope smokers lounging on an uncared for, long and spilling-over the verges greenery, children screaming and arguing wildly in the play park, a sprinkling of obese sunbathers horizontal on the turf with all clothes still on like jimmies on mint icing, a procession of aggressive looking canines marking territories watched over by similarly pugilistic, hoodie-clad owners strutting along the uneven, pot-holed paths. Spectating on this scene are those drinking all-day on the periphery, sitting on the benches punctuating the park’s throughfares; there they talk loudly to one another, regularly bursting into obstreperous, obnoxious guffaws, while steadily working themselves through gradated stages of inebriation, one can in hand, the others in a plastic bag at their feet. The final section of this constituency are the Asleep: they are already drunk, and now passed out on benches, reddening like basted turkeys, or lying flat out on the grass under the hot sun, a plastic bag and a collection of crushed tinnies beside them.

Today’s excursion through the Links lacked those riotous shades of humanity. The park was unoccupied; bereft of a single soul; a spiritless feeling drifted like mist across it. Anything could happen on a day like this: innocuous, yes; banal, yes. It was an empty stage in a silent theatre, a prologue to a performance which, like in a Medieval mystery play, evil would be a central character. Reluctantly, heaving my carcase across the park avenues, I morosely dwelt on a recently sighted template that I worried foreshadowed my imminent future.

The local doctors on Leith’s Junction Street had grudgingly re-opened having concluded that diagnosing multiple and complicated health issues by a photograph, supplemented with ill-informed, often incoherent, descriptions of symptoms was not going to improve the wellness of Leithers – there are many sick people in Leith, the majority of mobile phone conversations I overhear are the superannuated on the streets loudly complaining about their health and medications. Covid or not, lockdown in the area would come under serious danger of combusting unless some form of pressure valve released partially the incessant duress of people’s demands.

The surgery’s front door was not an open invitation to go in. It was a strict ‘By Appointment Only’ policy and it demanded the early arrival of each appointee to allow their scanning by a temperature-reading gun. They entered if the readings on the gun displayed a satisfactory number. They were then tested. If the flow test showed negative, they sanitised their hands and sat in a near empty waiting room. The guard at the door vetting arrivals was attired in a uniform that would soon become familiar: the plastic apron, the mask, the latex gloves, the visor, although he went a step further and had a plastic hazmat suit as an undergarment. To perfect the dystopian picture, he carried his temperature-reading gun at his side as if he were a stormtrooper of some techno-fascist state.

I would watch from across the street as the elderly and ill would dodderingly approach, fully masked, compliant and usually sporting a crutch or two. The impassive eyes of the guard would acknowledge them, stop them and point to where they should stand. They dutifully did so. He then raised the temperature gun to their foreheads and pulled the trigger. He examined the reading on the gun. A nod of the head signalled permission to enter, for further examination. Such was life in a bio-security state.

The image of a Council hireling performing this task at the doors of Leith Academy fixed in my mind. Surely not! I won’t do it! I thought. Yet, I was unsure of myself. I had decided not to wear a mask and had kept to this oath all the way from my flat to the road that led to the school, a full five minutes through an empty park; I was not confident I was prepared for a confrontation with a medical team. If they refused to allow me to go in, what then? Would I put a mask on if they gave me one? Calling the police for a random, defiant shop customer might be difficult, but I was going to work there every day. I could not avoid consequences for long. And, it is important to remember, my colleagues were both extremely frightened and resentful of this return. I expected to be a pariah; a public confrontation would make me a leper. I would be an easy target for their sickly resentments. Get into the classroom first.

I almost never go in the front door of the school. My preference is sneaking in the side door. I thought it was wise to uphold my personal traditions on that day especially. To get there, it’s a walk through the bricked and pleasantly laid out car park to the entrance at the west side of the building. On this day, I felt my enervation. I had not met anyone so far. A few cars parked in the bays assured me it was not the wrong day. I walked up to the blue painted double doors and peered through the small glass window into the school itself. The corridor was empty. I pushed the door and walked in. Silence. I turned to take the steps to the top corridor that escalate from this passageway when Zi came in. She was the Mandarin teacher, native Chinese. She was a tall woman with dark short and sallow skin. She’s a very nice lady, quietly spoken and intelligent. She was wearing a surgeon’s mask.

‘Hi Matthew,’ she said. Amazingly, she remembered my name, despite my long absence and her being a relatively recent arrival.

‘Hi Zi, how are you? I replied, yet, despite the renewal of an acquaintance after such a long gap, I was anxious to go. A prolonged discussion would only delay a dash for my bolt-hole. I paused, however, to be polite. ‘Ready to get on with this?’ I asked.

She saw I was making to leave so she gave a bit of a laugh. However, just then, Lianna, a fellow English teacher, burst through the side door just as I was putting my foot on the first step of the stairwell. Agh! Another!

‘Hi Matthew,’ she said greeting me as if I had never been away for three years. She was unmasked, which was a huge surprise. Lianna was not a rebel. Did she not believe? Had I misjudged things? My hopes fumbled clumsily.

‘Hi Lianna, nice to see you again.’ Instantly I was back to school and all the things that irritated me about it: predictable, formulaic, sterile, polite, mostly meaningless. I didn’t feel inclined for the fripperies of melodramatic conversation that would circle around the abyss like small bits of swirling detritus in water draining down a plug hole. I just wanted into the building first of all, then secure myself in a classroom before the rubber-suited medical totalitarians showed-up at the doors. Their absence on this occasion surely being an oversight of timings on the part of the New World Order and its council catamites. An eight-thirty start must have caught them on the hop.

‘Nice to see you too,’ she said.

‘I better go. I want to make sure I’ve got my computer working,’ I said half-apologetically, barely interrupting my ascent of the steps.

‘Oh yes, yes, you’d better do that,’ Lianna reassured me, despite my impoliteness.

As I started to climb the stairs, two at a time in my manufactured urgency, I heard Zi say to Lianna at the bottom of the stairwell, ‘I feel silly wearing a mask.’ What! I’m having an effect, I thought, congratulating myself. See, I’m changing people’s thinking already.

Lianna immediately placated her, although it could be mistaken for a remonstration. ‘No, don’t feel silly. You have to do what you feel is right. Do what is right for you. I forgot to put mine’s on coming from the car. It’s in my bag.’ She pulled it out and waved it about as proof, then stretched back the two loops of elastic and put them over her ears. The saggy mask looked like an oat bag.

Mmmmm, that’s more like it. Lianna was a bit scatty and prone to the most outrageous non sequiturs. In any conversation I had with her, I was never confident we were talking about the same thing. Each discussion became a comical grasping attempt by me to make my rejoinders attach to the disjointed contributions from her into a flush assemblage of coherent dialogue. Group discussions in the staff base would regularly suffer from incongruous ejaculations by Lianna whose connection to the topic was tangential at best. What then followed was an ongoing series of blurted out references whose underpinning assumptions were known to her alone. I often wondered what type of teacher she was and what kind of experience the pupils received under her tutelage. After years of working beside her, it was still a mystery.

Her submission to contradictory edicts was expected. None of the scenarios that I’d run through in my head concerning today had a single member of staff not wearing a mask. I literally could not imagine it.

I was not without friendly relations. When I went past Ruth’s room I popped in to say ‘Hello’. She was unmasked. A hopeful sign. I sat at a desk a few feet away so as not to push it and have the sombre experience of being warned to retreat or her donning a mask by way of subtle hint. We chatted, and, after a few minutes, another couple of staff came in, greeting me and welcoming me back. They were not wearing masks either. Strange. Was there a people’s rebellion going on? My heart trilled at the thought.

The bell sounded. The day was to start with a video broadcast on the Smart TVs. We were to gather as departments in classrooms, safely spaced therein. Our little reunion broke-up and we dispersed to our meeting points. Ruth being an English Teacher came with me. We walked the few feet to the designated room: she, masked – she had put one on at the sound of the bell - and me, unmasked. I entered to where my English colleagues sat.

They could not have been further away from each other given the eight people that were in that room. Two at the back row of desks and chairs, one far left, one far right; two at the front: far left and far right; two in the middle: far right and middle. All of them sitting primly, quietly, as yet no masks covering their mouths. This would be an unusual meeting. I went to the middle left. I’m sure, if a couple of them could, they’d have glued themselves to the far wall, just to get those extra inches of distance. The windows were open, as mandated.

A couple of members of staff were absent. It was, one of them had told the school, given her health conditions, just too dangerous for her to come in. She was an established professionill. The other was the mysterious ‘Francis’, who I’d only met briefly two years ago. There were ‘issues’ apparently, but she would be in the next day.

Leaderless means directionless in teaching. It’s never been properly investigated and proved, however, in my experience, when one rung of management is removed, the capacity for a group of teachers to take a decision is reduced by a thousand-fold, and it was not high to begin with. But this was good for me. This was ideal. No Head of Department to complain about me. No one to impose pointless meetings that could raise my colleague’s anxiety about my naked face. I would be able to get into my room and hide. I reasoned that if I could establish my presence subtly as ‘normal’, then people would grow accustomed to seeing my full face, soon barely noticing the anomaly of my maskless state, thus effecting a nominal acceptance. That was my strategy.

Alan would be our PT in Francis’ absence. He was extremely competent. There are few Alans in education. He is capable and hard-working, and, he’s fair. He has presence and for that reason falls most naturally into the unofficial role of the school’s most effective disciplinarian. He was not rebellious; he was career-minded and followed the corporate rules. However, I did have a feeling that he’d listen – which, in a corporate culture, is the most that can be hoped. Even if you lose the argument, being listened to is quite placating. Most attempts at influence over school or education is a series of lost arguments – a good description of my ‘career’.

The screen at the front of the classroom was on and someone had logged into Microsoft Teams – the delivery system for lessons the previous few months of lockdown. I was totally unaware of what it was. It had been mentioned two years ago, I think. It was not in widespread use across the school that was for sure. We waited as the least competent technical person of the department, Lianna, struggled with opening it up; finally, she clicked on ‘Meeting’ and started the video stream.

This was all completely novel to me. I sat and stared at the black screen like everyone else. Mick was due to address us as a school.

‘He’s late,’ someone observed.

‘Trust Mick,’ said another.

I quickly gathered that Mick’s reputation was mixed among colleagues in the room. I’d heard a few stories during the summer: he couldn’t deal with staff; he couldn’t enforce discipline; his emails had howlers of spelling mistakes and was resplendent with poor grammar. Apart from the last two, I had heard the same complaints about every headteacher in every school I’d ever worked in. Usually, with some justification, but never as much justification as the complainers thought and little understanding on their part of the constraints of a headteacher.

It was teaching culture: grumbling pointedly with no iota of self-awareness. I have often heard lazy, disorganised, regularly absent members of staff stridently hold forth, without any sense of irony, concerning the deficiencies of management. In one instance when I was present, a couple conducted a forensic detailing of one depute’s failings, listing contemptuously the incompetencies of this particular member of SLT, who, I knew, had more competency in her little finger than these colleagues possessed in their entire bulbous and extensive bodies.

Mick’s weaknesses or lack of them I would decide for myself.

Then a voice and picture appeared. It was Our Beloved Leader. His face filled the two metre long by one metre high screen. Before he had arrived, Mick had been touted as quite handsome by a couple of female members of staff. The screen’s width was accentuating his less pleasing points giving him a touch of Boris Karloff around the eyes, but he had regular features and nice, thick, dark hair – something I observed with a touch of envy as mine was beginning to fall out.

Mick started in characteristically optimistic hue, welcoming us back to school and outlining the challenges we faced. None except a fictional threat. He congratulated staff on the school’s exam pass. A fraud, and everyone knew it. He talked about the needs and fears of the pupils that would be arriving in a couple of days, although his delivery was atonal as if read from a book called ‘How To Talk About Empathy’.

My first impression was of a reader of management books and an imbiber of handed-down ideas without necessarily having the underlying emotional coils which would spring those ideas into everyday effective actions. A colleague had told me, on Mick’s first day as headteacher, he had begun the school in-service by describing himself, from child to man, documenting the ‘journey’ with photos and with some humour and feeling, apparently. It had quite charmed my colleague, at least, and the rest of the staff, so he said.

Mike had trained the woman’s team at Arsenal and had known Arsene Wenger; there was a little sprinkling of star dust on him to further heighten the favourable impression. People were taken and excited. However, my colleague’s shining opinion of him was dulled when his wife told him of her headteacher’s presentation to staff, who also happened to enter the new role on the same day. She too presented on her life and career, from baby to full-grown headteacher. On further cross-examination of statements and jokes, he and his wife concluded it was the same power point, the same presentation! Bar personal details and different photographs. Edinburgh council had laid this down for new headteachers.

Mick routinely listed with mechanical appreciation the challenges young people at the school faced due to Covid. Far more dangerous than a cold, he conceded, a few youngsters had been left with people for five months they would have been better away from. He covered all the procedures to minimise the risk to our lives and our charges. I’m not sure how people were still taking all this seriously, given how we had chatted and groused as normal. Yet…they were. Once our control procedures were explained, Mick informed us that another couple of SLT members would speak. That was it. Minimalist – I liked it. He did seem to be uncomfortable addressing staff in a personable way, falling back on summative conclusions and injunctions that could have been taken from an NHS Scotland pamphlet.

Alan, Verity and Theresa then appeared, one after the other, all broadcasting from their own isolated rooms downstairs. They too were quick and from an 8.30am start we were done by 9am. There was to be a department meeting later in the morning, but presently, we were now free to prepare our rooms for the opening of the school.

This meant the ludicrous marking of the safe areas, spacing out desks to make them one foot away from another(!), wiping down the desks and generally engaging in futile idiocies. I retreated to one of the rooms to check I could still gain entry to all my lessons that were in digital format on the Cloud. I couldn’t. This would be my tedious work for the morning: phoning and emailing the council’s IT team to get re-instated on the system. Nonetheless, it didn’t stop me wandering along the corridor, curious to see how the land lay and observe the circus in full swing.

On in-service days, the practice among teachers is to casually coalesce in little clusters inside rooms, outside rooms, beside the toilets; catch-up on people’s holidays, grumble about the return, socialise with special treats in the staffroom and chit-chat on the way to and from meetings. None of that frivolousness this time. We were to remain isolated in our silos; although the teacher habit of gathering in pairs to discuss matters was difficult to break it seemed, even with the beating wings of the angel of death above us.

I meandered down our white-walled, grey plastic-floored, long top corridor, a setting that would not be out of place in an insane asylum, deliberately focused on being as innocuous as I was capable of being in a near-empty passage. Janey, the classroom assistant of the Social Subjects and English departments – a classroom assistant helps with admin for departments – was standing in a doorway with her back to me talking with a whispered, suppressed urgency to a couple of teachers. I’d known Janey before I’d left. She was a sensible type. Her predecessor had been much-lauded as a competent, larger-than-life personality, and she was good. Then she resigned and Janey came in. She made her predecessor seem like an amateurish, sloth. Efficiency doubled, if not tripled. She could do everything and did it as soon as she was asked. It turns out that everyone is replaceable…with someone better.

As I stepped closer, completely aware that my maskless state was being registered by the two teachers, fearful eyes flicking at me repeatedly as I approached. While erstwhile they were drinking in the blabbering, low voiced worries that were being released by Janey, ignoring me for the moment, I stole a glance at her as I neared. She was sweating and literally shaking. She had reddened in that unhealthy way that suggests a fever but which I recognised as an intense, extreme anxiety, a prologue to a full-blown panic attack. I stole a look at her eyes for a second as I passed by: they were dilated hollows of a nameless fear. She looked like she was crossing an abyss on a tightrope or had been told she was to be executed in a few hours. She was absolutely terrified.

She never spoke as I ambled past. No one said anything to me. I think if I’d stopped to talk to her in my facially denuded state, it would have killed her. This was my first sighting of those who were intensely petrified of dying of Covid. The people who wanted to stay indoors, stay in lockdown, stay safe! Forever! There would be plenty of stories over the next couple of years of those so incapacitated through fear that they would stay in their homes for years. Later in the ‘pandemic’, one colleague would tell me that his In-laws had not left the house for two years. The father-in-law was a retired academic and they lived in Morningside, the very plush part of Edinburgh. He was a biologist who travelled the world assessing PhD students, an expert in milk.

Trying to keep a low profile, I restricted myself to my room and the English staff base although I yielded frequently to my curiosity about how others were acting. I had plenty of time. The only time we met together in-person was at an English department meeting in a classroom later in the morning chaired by Alan. The word on the wires was Francis’ return was imminent. Although I’d never met her, she had already offended me. I’d been given a timetable by email that was horrendous. She’d managed to put me in a different room for nearly every single lesson I would teach.

People who are not in teaching probably don’t understand that your timetable is your passport to survival or to annihilation. It is that serious. Or, to be more accurate, it isn’t, but it can seriously impact on your quality of life. A good timetable can mean happiness and energy; a bad timetable means anger, slow burning resentment followed by morose capitulation. When a headteacher wants to get rid of a member of staff, a series of bad timetables will usually do the trick. It’s no exaggeration to say that I have seen teachers weeping over their timetables, protesting with unconcealed outrage at their timetable and have observed the futile, helpless protests at the weaponisation of a timetable by a manager armed with the fatuous explanation of, ‘It’s just the way the classes worked out’. An ill-used teacher hears the very stones in the car park and the bricks in the building cry out for vengeance when their timetable is arraigned against them. We all know too well what a bottom Second or Third Year set means.

I had a fatalism about timetables which meant I just accepted what was handed to me, normally. Generally, it was fair. However, in this case, I’d never seen such a bad timetable for a full-time, established teacher. Why had a woman I did not know given me such a schedule that broke the accepted rules of fair play? I didn’t know her to offend her. Had someone poured poison in her ear about me? Was she just winning favour with others by dumping all the shifting of classes between limited rooms on me? Did she want to bump me off in the infectious viral soup of the school corridors I would constantly be traversing to get to the next classroom? What had I done to her?

There was a colleague with whom I did not get along. Moira was her name. A rotund, loud, obnoxious, narcissist who made every conversation about her and when she did not get enough attention, raised her voice and acted the fool until she received it. I’d crossed swords with her before on several occasions: her incompetence at training a student being the most recent, though that was a few years ago now. She was a bully. And on the inside, a very sad and damaged person. She pulled strange feelings from me, a mixture of sympathy and disdain. Contempt for what she was, compassion for what must have happened to her to make her that way.

She was a fat person, the type that probably had eighty dreamcatchers at home and was into crystals and auras. She could be, without provocation, a malignant misanthrope. The previous headteacher, Jarvis, seemed to be extremely well-informed about department and union grievances: the suspicion was that Moira was informing him about the content of meetings and, worse, the names of the people who voiced any criticism of management actions. For those scratched by Moira’s calumnious claw, they were cast into the vortex of catty comments made to others behind your back, contemptuous looks as you walked past in the corridor and sentenced to being purposely circumvented in any aspirations entertained – Jarvis’ modus operandi.

A new principal teacher, ambitious, insensitive but filled with the purpose to make Leith Academy English Department a success, took Moira to task for a range of failings in her teaching. Her educational conscience offended by Moira’s dereliction and fallen state. She left work unmarked. She set unchallenging work. She sat in her chair pontificating rather than engaging with pupils. She never went out of her way to help anyone and other such small misdemeanours that, added together, ham-strung the attainment of her classes.

She elected to take Moira on in a brutal, bare-knuckle bureaucratic fist fight. As the reckoning reached its apogee with a…meeting, Lou, the PT, entered the disciplinary gathering with Moira intent to Call to Account the errant Priestess of Pedagogy. She was armed with a list of educational Cardinal Sins supported by evidence. This was all presented, in good faith, to the depute headteacher, a woman named Sandra and to Moira herself. I don’t know if Lou expected some sort of confession from Moira as a sign of her sincere repentance, followed by an undertaking to perform any suggested penance - one that surely must include her doing her actual job - but that’s not how things worked out.

But Sandra wanted to be a headteacher and Sandra had socialised with Moira outside of school. She was part of the school Tribe who co-operated with one another to protect and advance each other’s careers. Jarvis, Sandra, Moira and a few others had an unspoken alliance. They either helped one another to step-up or, at the very least, retarded rival colleagues and, in a few cases, protected one another from rebels who did not appreciate how the land lay or chickens coming home to roost. Some insurgents had taken the intolerably arrogant dimension of demanding competency from tribal members, in their insufferable idealism. Not acceptable. They were excommunicated.

Later Lou told me that even Sandra was surprised at the sheer amount of evidence she had. Moira was humiliated. I’m not sure if Lou was given any assurances but if it was ‘going to be dealt with’. That never happened. Moira’s negligence was ignored, as they had been on several previous occasions when management had been contacted about her behaviour. She was Untouchable. Partly due to her duplicitous utility, partly to her knowing where the cadavers were buried, and probably partly due to the fragility of her personality that meant any redress would precipitate long absences, new health problems and an intractable difficulty for the school as she deftly played the system.

However, no one told Lou that if you come for the Queen, you better kill her, because, otherwise, she will revenge herself; or, the educational equivalent, exact a long and bitter campaign against you spanning years. Teaching allows you that sadistic luxury. You can work beside a detested colleague for decades, taking a slow, acrimonious, bitter, petty, always petty, and dreadful revenge over that time. I’ve seen it.

And that’s exactly what happened. Dynamic, demanding Lou eventually was spoken down to, interrupted when running meetings and dismissed every single day by an avenging Moira. She, untoppled, acknowledged as unremonstrable and unreformable, exulted in her status by imposing it upon Lou forcibly every single day: in tone, in address, in unremitting antipathy.

At one point, I worried for Lou keeping her sanity. She had had issues before she came to the school (no one knew about them), but after this defeat, her eating disorders and mental health slowly unwound. Eventually, after years of the waring, mortifying and cudgelling of her person, she left the role and reverted back to being an ordinary classroom teacher.

Lou could be manipulative and, although I was a supporter publicly and burned my bridges with Moira because of it, I could see she did not always help herself by trying to play all sides. When Lou was complaining to me about Moira privately, I told her that she’d have ‘to destroy her’ if she wanted to take her on as her indignant fury would be so great and prolonged that there’d be no working with her after the accusations were made public. I toned down the phrase immediately, but I did relish the prospect of Moira’s inquisition – her day-to-day rudeness, her lack of collegiality, her histrionics annoyed me – in that sense, I probably lent Jen an encouragement I should not have.

Moira’s enmity extended to me long after these incidents, texting me years later, out of nowhere, when I was off for an extended time, asking me how I was doing. As someone whose remit of interest extended little beyond her own amorphous self and her preoccupations, it was a blatant attempt to get me to make a slip that could cause difficulties for me with the council. She, undoubtedly, would be an eager informer of any incongruencies she could glean or fabricate in any explanation I might foolishly provide to her for my absence. Ironic, since her absence rate was astronomical. I ignored her missives. But, when she texted me after a death of someone close to me on my return to school, I made it quite clear that she had a ‘brass-neck’ and that she should delete my number. I barely spoke to her again, although she shared my text to let our colleagues know how dastardly and cruelly I had ‘spoken’ to her. School politics – ridiculous as they were - did have material consequences.

Apparently, Moira, or as she had been known in her time by various colleagues, ‘The Flem’, ‘Empress Ming’ and even ‘Grot Bags’, got on well with Francis. They were tight. A duo that reassured and validated the flimsiest excuse for time off provided by the other. I could see what they had in common – avoiding work and, if possible, school, was their mutual passion. This was the relationship as portrayed to me until Francis was temporarily promoted to head of department and struggled to do the job, causing difficulties for others.

At this point, Moira, not so much a stickler for professional standards as an outraged, precious Prima Donna who could not stand the slightest inconvenience to her, what it would be flattering to call, ‘work habits’, turned on Francis, and started spraying invective around the English base to anyone who would listen. When Moira was put out, no relationship was sacred.

However, Francis might not have known that her reputation, such as it was, shrivelled under the pestilent droplets distributed from Moira’s nozzle: she thought they were friends. Within this jar of scorpions, was my ill-fated schedule a sting proposed by one and executed by another? Could they have discussed me? Was the hand of Moira here? Francis, like all weak-leaders, might hope to curry favour with her ally by doing a wrong-turn to a known miscreant. It was possible. Or had my paranoia went beyond what was likely? Fuck! Anything was likely. Especially now.

Anyway, what caused this abomination of a timetable, either vindictiveness or incompetency, I was not going to accept it. We were to have our departmental meeting with Alan later in the morning and I was resolved to gain satisfaction on the issue.

Identical to earlier proceedings, we were all spaced out across the classroom when Alan took his seat at the front. Alan, as a manager, was always good humoured and positive. He’s good at hiding his true feelings and opinions which may sound like a criticism, but, when you are dealing with some of the delicate egos that claim adulthood who populate teaching, that is a very important skill. He had not said anything to me about not wearing a mask. I’m sure it had been communicated to him that staff were upset though.

‘So, any issues, anything anybody wants to bring-up?’ he asked cheerily, his masked removed.

I leapt in immediately. ‘I’ve got an issue with the timetable,’ I said in a tone that was as grave as I could muster. I then explained that having every lesson in a different classroom was absurd and that it baffled me why Francis would give me a rota like this, especially as every other teacher in the department had, basically, all their classes in one room. My demeanour and identification of Francis as the prime mover in these events suggested a teacher-grudge was forming – a glacial resentment inching across the years threatened. Alan astutely saw the danger.

While explaining my complaint, Deena, a new colleague, interrupted me. I had just met Deena for the first time that morning. She was well-liked by others. She was nice. I sensed a helpful neediness there, a desire to sort everything out for everyone at the expense of herself, an indication often of a childhood spent trying to save one or both parents. Still, empathy was not on my mind. Today, I wanted to make my point emphatically without hindrance: Francis had insulted me!

‘Just let me finish,’ I said with a wave of my hand and Deena ceased the incipient point. I continued with my litany of complaint. Later on, I was told that Deena had went home in the afternoon ‘because she wasn’t being listened to’. I don’t know if my imperial gesture had offended her or whether she felt her own contribution in the meeting was not met with the respect it deserved, but she was off.

‘I’ll have a look and speak to you later about it,’ said Alan, once I’d finished. That was enough for me. Alan could be trusted to do that.

The meeting finished and we were left to our own devices. While I was working away in an empty room later in the day, Alan came along to see me. He was wearing a mask and sanitised his hands from the dispenser affixed to the wall that had that very day just been installed. They’d been put into every room in the school. He said he’d had a look and showed me the new rooming on my timetable. It was acceptable. It wasn’t ideal, but I couldn’t expect a room to myself since I’d been away for three years, so I thanked him. He alluded to the friction between Lou and Moira previously, who had battled over timetables and feared things would be a ‘nightmare’ and was pleased that this is not how it had worked out. He defended Francis’ schedule and assured me that she was ‘lovely’ and was just having an extremely hard time. I acknowledged that and said that I understood. (As it turned out, Francis would be absent again for the best part of the year and I would have her room for most of my classes.)

Alan had been fair as he always was. He had once resolved an issue between Moira and myself when we were reporting on a class we shared, imposing an equitable solution of dual responsibility. I had called him ‘Solomon’ for his fine sense of justice. We had both agreed, then Moira reneged on the deal amid a flurry of absences and excuses which was typical of her. She could never be trusted.

And that was the first morning in the New World Order. No fights, no confrontations, no denouncements (yet). It was all quite normal, except for…the fear, the intermittent distancing, the hazard tape, the isolation and the masks.

It was fine.

Except for the fact that it was insane.