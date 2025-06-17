"Madness is rare in individuals—but in groups, parties, nations, and ages it is the rule."

Frederich Nietzsche, The Gay Science

I wonder how Lou coped through the Covid period. She told me privately once that she had ‘a problem standing up to authority’ despite her authoritative personality. I am sure that she complied. It would have been too much for her. I doubt she would have spent time questioning the media narrative. As with most teachers and college lecturers, despite having fairly healthy assessments of the intelligence they possess, ‘viruses’, ‘transmission’, ‘infection loads’ and ‘immune systems’ would only be vague and hazily understood concepts that could be stitched together any old way by ‘the experts’ to create a reality widely accepted by the fuzziness in their minds, and from there unquestionable directives fashioned and imbibed.

Why did teachers not do their own research? After all, they are teachers. Lou was a hard-working, intelligent person. Most teachers know how to work enough to get the job done. Research isn’t onerous. Why so little peeping behind the curtain?

Set Lou work, show her how to do it and she was off. Yet, I’ve noticed with teachers: set a genuine abstract problem that required a deeper understanding and entailed a necessary period of indecision and confusion – with the self-doubt and frustration that goes with it – they will scrabble at first to achieve it quickly, then they would flail, go round in circles, lacking the basic principle for approaching the problem, and end by preferring to dismiss the challenge as ‘pointless’. Their possible effectiveness circumscribed by their own weaknesses.

This happens all the time in schools. The best teacher the school ever had, a gay man called Pat, a religious education teacher with encyclopaedic knowledge of his subject, unbelievable classroom control, in which he mixed a furious, belittling rebuke with a constant, uplifting humour that the pupils loved, was managed by a Home Economics teacher: religious education had been put under the remit of the Health Faculty and its Principal Teacher.

This faculty re-ordering required Pat discussing with the HE teacher different courses. Pat gave her the materials to familiarise herself with the content of the curriculum: a little more esoteric than cooking and hygiene - different theologies and some basic philosophy. When the meeting came round, Jim was told that both Theology and Philosophy were ‘a load of shite’, ‘total nonsense’. Pat inferred the well of this negativity was the poor woman had stewed her brains trying to make sense of it all and had, for the purposes of ego integrity, decided that the finest minds in history ‘talked shite’ and were ‘windbags’.

Many, many teachers have bone-deep aversion to Maths for this reason. It makes them feel stupid. The moment Maths comes up in a practical task, such as working out the percentage grade of pupils’ results, the whining starts: ‘I hate Maths’, ‘I can’t do Maths’, ‘Math is useless’. All the things the kids say. When Lou pulled-up the entire department for our low-scoring English folios, I pointed out that if you matched the grade of the work to the percentage folios were awarded in the final exam, then the marks were average to quite good. She’d not understood the mathematical weighting of the results.

The entire department spent the next twenty minutes, assisted with multiple explanations by me and Drew, working out their folio grades, reliving their Maths-based traumas and being hopelessly confused. Eventually, it turned out our folio grades were fine and the emergency passed. Teachers don’t like thinking about the unfamiliar. It cracks the mirror. It is one more trigger that sets off those demons who play Merry Hell in the consciousness until chased back down into the mental basement.

Normally, these foibles, vulnerabilities, idiosyncrasies would be a matter for poking fun or joking about, sometimes even by the hapless practitioners themselves. In Covid, these limitations took on a more serious turn. There was no amusing one’s self with people’s eccentric infirmities. These infirmities were throwing us into the abyss. They were making the profession look irredeemably stupid.

Of course, there was another reason to do not do your own research. Not understanding data, statistics and the theories around Covid means you do not have to put yourself in the situation of making a choice. You are absolved of standing on the thin, wavering platform of your conclusions supported by your fragile reasoning. In a hurricane of opposing informed opinion, for Lou, as for nearly all teachers, I think she would prefer not to understand. She would simply want to be told what to do.

The prohibition on understanding suppressed one faculty. Others also lost favour. Laughing evaporated during Covid. Irony of ironies, despite living in a unique historical epoch when the underlying Clown World had been raised to the surface to provide a never-ending surfeit of absurdities, lunacies and comedies of all types: linguistic, parody, irony, slapstick and character, we had stopped laughing. ‘People were dying!’

Strangely, one of the metrics laid down by the General Teaching Council of Scotland to evaluate classroom lessons was ‘Joy’ (the highest classroom ‘mood’ achievable). Had they ever been in a school? In decades of teaching, I have never given a joyful lesson, except maybe once, for a few minutes, with a really ungifted class. We were doing a bit of creative writing at a very, very limited level and suddenly light flooded in. But I’ve never seen a joyful lesson given by anyone – despite walking past rooms thousands of times or walking into them hundreds of times. I have heard one though. Once.

A dishevelled, young Irish teacher of History, serving his probation at … called, what else, ‘Paddy’. Paddy would walk around in rip-off cowboy boots, his step echoing from the click of his raised heels and the clink of his boots’ loose buckles along the corridors in an almost wandering cowhand-type of way. He’d sport a dangling chain that jangled away constantly joined in harmonies with the change he kept in his pocket where his right hand seemed to have taken-up permanent abode and fingered his cash noisily as he walked. Clinking metal must have calmed him. For my part, I was unsure if this was an abstract, minimalist musical performance he was treating us to, and we were just not getting it or he was an oddball.

His hair was long, dark and somewhat greasy. He looked like a nerdy teenager, a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, having been force fed Hank William records and, left with no template as an alternative for adulthood, had to imagine himself as a vision of America’s West, updated to Edinburgh and a comprehensive school. When I spoke to him very briefly between classes, he gave the impression of sub parum language abilities; he was barely articulate. He relapsed into the most commonplace cliches, uncomfortably delivered with ‘aright’, as a form of conversation, which gave me a desire to keep our interactions to truncated ‘Hi’s.

Nevertheless, defeating appearances and prejudices, he was, it turned-out, a stunningly brilliant teacher. Probably the best I have ever come across, even better than the sainted Suzy, who has never yet been eclipsed in achievement. What is more, this conclusion is based, unscientifically, on almost one lesson alone that happenstance allowed me to overhear.

I was sitting in my room and through the cardboard thin walls, I could hear the class next door laughing. ‘Strange,’ I thought, ‘That’s not the … Laughter I know’. Often, when a group of young people laugh in a classroom in …, it is seldom without a trace of mockery, confluent with an undertone of nastiness from one or two, that quickly spreads and adumbrates the arrival of an internecine row. Which is baked in. Someone always, from these sort of febrile conditions, ‘takes it too far’.

When … pupils are allowed to enjoy themselves, they can’t handle it. A crucial piece of machinery in their brain burns out. The circuit breaker. One, sometimes a group, always, always push beyond the boundary of sense. They mix the good humour with unpleasant comments, then an insult is thrown and physical provocations follow, to wind them up ‘for a laugh’. Before you have a handle on things, the class transposes quickly from a pleasant, good-humoured lesson with a life-affirming goal, to a raging rant, poisoning relations with the transgressor forever, and permanently despising the rest of the misbehaving degenerate crew as you incautiously express your keen desire to damn all these brats to hell. Hopefully just internally. And that’s a best-case scenario. This is why most teachers go for a damped down control option. Stir up apathy. Selectively apply boredom. Keep the ugliness down the hatch.

This mirth, however, wasn’t that kind. It was…different. I started listening closely. No, there was a unique quality to this laughter, a deeper quality to it. It resonated with a satisfying human element. It lacked that frenzied, scraped hollowed-out aspect that the damaged pupils, who are always with us, brought to classroom joking around. It sounded beautiful, in its way.

As my ears drank in this Orphic resonance, it grew louder and richer. What is this? A miracle. Am I witnessing, or hearing more accurately, a miracle? My aural tissues thrilled to the string bass vibrations overlaid with lighter golden threads whose ends lightly flitted delightfully over my inner ear’s taut fibres. The laughter was rising and falling, rising and falling, and each crescendo was higher and happier than the last.

Who’s the teacher? Whoever it was, they were going to lose control. I was sure. It happened every time. Every single time. Yet, the laughter continued, rounded, grounded as if sounding from that corner of the heart that sings its love for life, loves people, loves themselves, never ceasing to extol loves gifts, even if we do not listen. Incredible. I’d never heard it here before in this place. ‘The teacher’s going to lose it now,’ I thought, ‘Any second now’. The laughter was peaking. It was joyful, actually, unmistakably joyful, I could see it in my mind: full of light. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Then it slowly, pleasurably, laden with satisfaction, like a perfect blue tide withdrew, trailing off to an affirming silence. No inappropriate shouts. No jeers. I realised the lesson was ending and the class were packing up their stuff ready to leave.

Not to be believed.

The bell went. My class, ignored by me, tidied themselves up and exited. I sat in my chair like one who had had an epiphany. No, I had undergone a religious experience, a conversion. Classroom teaching might work! Could teaching really be like this? I had forgotten to breathe. Filled with curiosity, I rose from my chair where I had been hurtled by astonishment and went to the entrance to the corridor. I stood there at the door of the classroom waiting to see the teacher who emerged from the adjoining room. One by one the children walked out. Yes, I recognise you and you and you. You’re difficult. You’re a pain. You spend lessons in a comatose! What is going on?! This cannot be happening! Finally, last to emerge, carrying his materials, slinking, his clothes falling limply from him as if on a coat hanger, Paddy stepped from the temporary Grand Hall of Olympus out into the mortal corridor.

‘Awright mate!’ he said, smiling, before turning and treading purposely down the corridor, jangling away. I was stunned and could not reply. I might have smiled at him or not. I was definitely in a state of shock, probably incapable of facial expression, I can’t remember.

Later that day, I caught Jonathan, who was in the same department. And we were speaking at that time too, which did make it easier to ask him about Paddy.

‘That Paddy’s a good teacher, isn’t he?’ I said. Jonathan almost never had a good word to say about anyone without tremendous qualification. Any positive appraisal was frequently so heavily caveated, it negated the compliment he had summarily issued about the person’s qualities. This turned the thin, lining of praise cast across them by Jonathan’s words into the one redeeming filament of a compound of sins and omissions. All, revealed by Jonathan’s careful retention, testament to the individual’s corrupt, bloated and maleficent personality, harbouring the greatest vileness and capable of the most abominable filth. Consequently, his unabated enthusiasm for Paddy took me aback.

‘Oh, he’s unbelievable!’ said Paul with admiration. ‘His planning, his creativity, the detail he goes into, it’s brilliant.’ What the fuck?! He’s even made Jonathan join in the acclamation of him! He’s a God. A God amongst teachers! Where will I get the oils? How should he be worshipped? How will we atone for our pedagogical past of mediocrity and grift? We need a sacrifice. Jonathan. Has to be. Put him out his misery at the same time. Sacrifice Jonathan. Kill him! Kill Him!

Impressed, although reigning it in, I added, ‘He’s got a good sense of humour. I rarely hear the kids laugh like that.’ To be more precise, I should have said, ‘I never hear the kids laugh like that,’ but Jonathan fancied himself as a witty entertainer of the pupil populace (with some justification, the only laughter I have consistently heard from classrooms over the years were Jonathan’s and my own, but nothing as celestial as Paddy’s) and he also had a tendency to a morbid, narcissistic jealousy when others were lauded and not himself that would make Iago blush. He’d take offence to someone being praised ahead of himself. I trod lightly.

‘He’s absolutely fantastic!’ replied Jonathan. High commendation indeed. Has he even cured Jonathan’s narcissism? This guy works miracles!

Paddy, who only stayed for a year due to the budget and the cheapness of getting in another probationer rather than hiring him full-time, reached a level of teaching I have never encountered before or since. There are plenty of good, organised, hard-working (sometimes) teachers. Few alloy those solid qualities with the more ethereal ones such as humour, control through pleasure, learning inspired by joy and the dread word, ‘fun’. I can only hope that Paddy is still teaching to that level somewhere in the world and that he did not blotch such a heavenly copybook by spending two years in a mask.

Though he probably did.