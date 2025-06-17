"Here, suffering has no physical torment, but only the endless sighs of those who lived without hope yet without blame."

Canto IV, Inferno, The Divine Comedy, Dante

Traditionally, my school had two union representatives, because, uniquely, our staffroom was divided between two unions. Angus’ capabilities and reputation meant he was the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association’s representative in the school and wider Edinburgh (the union being quite a small one). The membership of the SSTA in ….. was unusually high, in part due to malcontents who would have been sacked in any other profession, and who were saved from the chop by the ferocity of Angus’ defence, his influence, and his enmity if defied.

The other union to be represented was the Educational Institute of Scotland, the EIS, and its envoy to lost souls of unionism was Beth Harrison. Beth was yin to Angus’ yang, but that would, perhaps, be too complimentary and misleading concerning Beth’s qualities. It would be more accurate to describe her as a nebulous, drifting being of entropy. ‘Boring’ does not seem to capture it: she was bromidic, monotone and monotonous incarnated as a human being.

To be caught alone in conversation with Beth was to experience what it would be like to be a fly caught on flypaper: stuck, exerting frantically to get away, not fully understanding what held you in place, yet as you struggled, determined to fight the unknown force that fixed you, you would, in turn, become tired, then deflated, then despairing, then resigned to destruction.

She was exhausting, draining, to the point of wishing for extinction, your own. If cornered by her and a premonition came to your mind that some object would fall heavily upon your meek frame, crushing it and ending all things forever, you’d meditate appreciatively on the intrusive idea of your own annihilation, and thank God for the release.

Like the Ancient Mariner, stopping one in three, her glistening, light green eyes transfixed you. Particularly if she caught you unawares; usually in the classroom, coming out of the toilet or nipping into the staffroom. If you allowed yourself to sink into those lime, gauzed ponds, you were lost. Her voice was a toneless drone, like grinding machinery. She had developed the technique of raising her voice when the poor victim of her monologue tried to speak in return, or, more likely, begin to make an excuse to leave. She steamrolled over feeble pleas, in the belief that her prisoner’s habituated politeness would induce them to listen for another few minutes. This combination, her endless monotone and its aggressive amplification, would always quieten, sap, exsanguinate, and leave the captive prey helpless, as if stung by the insidious wasp which leaves its prey in a zombie like state, vulnerable to all sorts of manipulations.

She once caught hold of me as I was leaving the staffroom and entrapped me before I had my wits about me. She spoke to me about nothing for forty-five minutes. I could not remember the conversation immediately after it happened and I cannot summon any of it to mind now, a classic symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder. All I can recall is the sensation of a seeping loss of interest in life and an implacable image, involuntary and intrusive, impossible to rid from my mental foci: that of my nose being pressed downwards onto a slowly turning grindstone, compelled to do so by the unbearable heaviness of my head. The stone revolved with a consistent, slow interminability as the pressure on the back of my head and neck continually forced my face onto its hardened surface. Before long, my nose was ground into a bloody, pulpy mess, creating a circular scarlet glaze on top of the grey turning block from which slender crimson streams spread out like tributaries from a murderous river and dripped in red rivulets down the sides. A dark burgundy oblique stripe that became wider and thicker as first my nose, then my features, then my entire head were all scraped away by the forces of friction working in conjunction with the over-powering depression of gravity. The stone turned in pace with the relentless rhythm of Beth’s voice. Slowly, very slowly, the sinew and gristle was scraped away and my head was reduced to a bloody stump on top of my shoulders. The only reprieve from the terror, the only solace I took from the horrifying phantasmagoria searing my inner visualisation was, without ears, I no longer had to hear Beth’s voice.

If you did meet her in the corridor, you looked for an escape – a person walking past, a nearby empty classroom - or you searched for a justification that could be blurted out before extracting yourself under the guise of something urgent to do. Will told me he once started to speak to Beth outside the English base on …’s top corridor. He retreated backwards and back further, continually, but Beth was just as resolute in her advance. As Will’s footsteps regressed cautiously and furtively behind him, she took one measured pace forwards. It wasn’t until a painfully elongated period of time had passed and they had both reached the male toilets, positioned at the far end of a very long top corridor, that Will, inserted a tactically shortened exclamatory statement into the domineering mono-sation. ‘I’ve really got to go,’ he declared, followed by a compensatory rictus grin, and with frenetic desperation shoved his hurried keys into the cludgie’s lock, and with no small relief, entered the refuge. He shut the door, he told me, rapidly behind him, as if narrowly escaping Medusa’s gaze, and sank to the floor flushed by feelings of deliverance; safe at last.

By the time I knew her, Beth had been moved on from her position as an English Teacher to a new role as a Support for Learning Teacher – another pathway for failed practitioners looking for an easy life – by Alec MacAughty, the headteacher pre-dating Mick and Jarvis. This was a strategic move by Alec to introduce a tolerable level of abnormality to a department that was quite clearly dysfunctional.

The principal teacher of English at that time, Roy Ganderson, was particularly skilled in alienating people including those in his own department, a couple of whom he waged a two-decade war with. Two other members of staff involved in this intestate dispute (Ali was one of them), admittedly, were better suited to academia, a private school or a-dolt education. Their objections arose due to perceived compromises in standards of the past with today’s wider and grosser latitudes in behaviour and achievement. Roy couldn’t handle the situation.

The two educators in question were dismissive of pupils’ opinions and of school paperwork – an attitude that created constant difficulties for them in a world of brazenly empowered young people, parents and administrators. Roy’s hapless and authoritarian attempts to bring them into line triggered a quake of bitterness with both men that permanently disfigured the landscape between them: imagine a pock-stricken battlefield between opposing armies’ trenches at the dawn of mechanical warfare.

Each department meeting, for years, presented the comical sight of one member of staff, the unyielding and erudite Dr. Calum Campbell, sitting at the doorway of the room where the meeting was held – he was compelled to attend, not even Mad Dog could save him from his contractual obligations – adamant not to be a contributing member. He never said a word for twenty years, except when directly asked. He waited like a lifer until his time was served and he was to be released.

The instant thirty minutes was over, he and his other professional inmate and compadre - Ali, although he condescended to sit in the room - would up sticks and depart. The bond’s words expressly followed: the time they owed and not a jot more. They’d give-up their pound of flesh but not their blood. Ali Robertson and Dr. Calum Campbell may their names be remembered as among the last of the great characters and captivating caricatures of the teaching profession!

Will, unsurprisingly, had a tale to tell about Roy’s dominant quality of dull solidity. At one point during a lesson Will had had enough of a pupil and his sullenness, and that took a great deal of misbehaviour since Will was very committed to the relationships he had with pupils, particularly the ‘bad uns’ who all loved him. Just before the bell went for lunch, Will, having had his fill of this specific reprobate, decided a higher level of intervention was necessary.

‘Right you, come with me!’ Will told him when the boy had finally exhausted his patience. As usual, he acted out his gestures in front of me as he related the story.

‘Where am I going?’ demanded the Heretic with impressive defiance. Many people will not know now, but before mobile phones came into schools, many of the children were much better at out-right insubordination and revelled in it as a method to chisel their adult identities as well as relieve themselves, and others, from their boredom, self-hatred and deep-tissue anxiety.

‘You’re coming with me to Mr Ganderson’s,’ asserted Will.

The young urchin’s face instantly drained of all colour. He became whiter than the pasty-faced, processed, half-baked doughs currently waiting to be smeared with cheap red pasta sauce in the school’s kitchen which a lengthy spell at Mr Ganderson’s may deny him from enjoying in his immediate future. This, Will presumed, was the cause of the young Artful’s pallor.

‘W-what?’ stammered the Urchin, genuine panic in his voice. ‘What? No, no, I’m not going!’

Surprised at such an emphatic reaction that seemed to come from the inner core of the Heretic’s being, a place difficult, if not impossible, to reach under nearly all circumstances. With an electric excitement on the precipice of a revelation, Will thought to himself, ‘What’s this?’ He wanted to expose to inquisition further the young Promethean but aware that, in education, the window rapidly closes once you point and do not pull the trigger, and you risk tripling your problems if consequence does not follow hot on the heels of a Final Warning, Will, despite the young wastrels’ dread, could not slide back or delay once the threat had been issued. He was too long in the tooth for green errors.

‘No, yer comin’ with me,’ said Will with matching potency and started to walk along the white corridor to Roy’s classroom, turning back to admonish and threaten every couple of paces to encourage a very reluctant, tardy compliance.

The boy’s face had crumpled. A terror seemed to have taken hold of him that melded a desperate resistance to Will’s commands and an inexorable compulsion to follow them. He slowly walked forward. Verbally protesting in the most extreme ways permissible, yet unable to outrightly defy these injunctions to ‘Come with me!’. This Young Turk by turns hobbled, delayed, ejaculated unacknowledged protests and sourly dragged his own small carcase to the room of Mr. Ganderson.

At this juncture, Will told me, despite the outward irascible heckling he was having to display, he was internally bursting with curiosity to discover why this difficult, troublesome, indurated child was reacting with such an extreme aversion to the prospect of a meeting with Roy who Will rarely heard shout or lose his temper, and who he knew was quite a mild-mannered sort of a bloke.

Will, with appropriate solemnity and facsimile of remorse at having to regrettably present on more deviating child, entered the chamber of Mr. Ganderson. Aside from Roy, it was bereft. The urchin, now silent and resigned, in tow, his head and eyes lowered, standing not beside Will but behind him, redundantly hoping not to be noticed despite being the single eye of inquiry.

‘Mr Ganderson, this young man has been defiant and outright rude, completely disrupting the lesson,’ said a pretending-to-be-far-more-vexed-than-he-really-is Will. He indicated the drooping Urchin, whose life and all the fight that animated it had seemingly been removed, like a uniquely harrowing enema.

Roy eyed the boy who declined to return his gaze. ‘I see. Thank you, Mr Gibson,’ said an officious Mr Ganderson. ‘Sit over there,’ he instructed, pointing to a group of tables that made a rectangle. The boy, broken, slouched over like a toppling sack of potatoes and fell with all the weariness of the condemned into one of the blue plastic chairs that stood beside the tables.

Roy was very red-cheeked and had a white beard. He was balding but had plenty of white fluff on either side of his hirsute-less crown. He gave the misleading appearance of cheerfulness and benevolence, and this sharpened Will’s desire to uncover the nature of the chastisement that was about to unfold. Under normal circumstances, Will would leave them to it, having seen it all before, but he ‘had to stay’, driven by this enthralled curiosity, to discover what on earth could produce such comically melodramatic effects in the young Renegade of Progress.

Taking one of the chairs near the door where they’d come in, Will settled himself down in it, looking forward to the show. Roy ceremoniously removed himself from his teacher’s desk, and walked over with a dramatic, restrained step, a portentous gravity pressed into each one, all this delightfully thickening the tension, to the rectangle of collected desks and sat on a plastic chair perpendicular to the errant learner.

Will moved uncomfortably in his chair, as he discovered he was on edge himself. After a pause pregnant with significance passed, Roy began. At the first few intonations of Roy’s voice whatever desire to struggle or any energy remaining in the urchin could be seen physically expurgating from his flagging torso like the last brief exhalation of air from a deflating and now limp blow-up bed.

Warmed up with a painfully laborious exercise in identification, Roy’s Jeremiad to the child began. His deliberately paced, ponderous, atonal words, stretched in their benumbing articulation beyond human capacity for endurance, fell upon the dismal sapling like repeated blows from a stone hammer, reverberating in every sinew of his torso, and no doubt crushing his very soul, if he had one, which he must have had as it appeared, miraculously, transmogrified into the matterium, and there it was unceremoniously squashed under the blows of Roy’s stultifying, timeworn reciting of timeous doctrine. The battered urchin’s nubilous noumenon now reduced into a pulpy liquid that leaked from him and gathered in a damp pool around his chair.

Will could hardly stand it himself. He immediately felt an urge to smash the glass of one of the windows that ran along the southwest side of the classroom and dive through it as a means to escape the annihilation. He could barely turn his head to watch the poor unfortunate child fold further and further until, threatening, through entropy, like the universe will one day, to topple within himself and become merely a dot of mass in a void of nothingness. What had he done! What underserving castigation had he unwittingly inflicted on this innocent being! This poor child! Someone had loved him…probably…borne him in her arms and in her heart. What excruciations had he set him towards! What lacerations of mental well-being was he now responsible for? What insurmountable burden had he levied on this dear, sweet cherub! It was too late! The antecedent of Adam was lost! He must put his conscience afar! He must look to himself! Filled with regret but fearing more for his own sanity and prolonged emotional equilibrium, Will repented of his desire to remain a witness to this inhuman, shameful, torturous scene, and tried to excuse himself from the insufferable pressure of the sheer unabating, concentrated tedium. It had only taken two minutes and Will was done. His goose was cooked.

‘Mr Ganderson, you’ll have to excuse me,’ he said, with Herculean effort breaking through the suffocating intonation, ‘I’ve got a class to teach.’ A lie. It was lunchtime.

‘Very well, Mr Gibson. I shall resolve the matter with this young boy,’ said Roy, each word dropping like a corpse, his manner suggesting he had a bad case of rigor mortis but was self-managing it. Will exited the classroom casting one glance at the poor victim, a sink hole seemingly in his chest and a face that was deeply etched with signs of a grim, inextinguishable dark flame of despair, burning him, but – O! Is there to be no mercy? - not consuming him.

If there were ever a competitive event held among the teaching profession for triumphing in enervation, it would be, in the regional heats at least, a close-run thing between Beth and Roy. However, when all is brought forward, Beth alone would wear upon her brow the much-shunned Tiara of Tedium. Roy, at least, had interests, some humour and some awareness of human life about him.

Beth never gave that impression. The ability to warp time, to make each minute feel staggeringly, unbearably long and infuse it with a nameless suffering, is a special talent. After a brief exchange with Beth, people would enter into a communal teaching area visibly depleted of spirit yet able to summon enough anger to publicly vent spleen at Beth’s now exited presence for having lost so much time and energy in one encounter with her.

It has to be said, in her defence, that she lunched with other members of staff both in and out of school and seemed quite popular amongst her group of, admittedly tepid, older ladies. As a friend in teaching once observed to me, ‘You know during In-service days, when you see someone you know is absolutely dull exchange a few words with someone else who you know also to be a crushing bore, and they laugh at what each other have said?’ I nodded knowingly. ‘What the fuck are they laughing at?’

It was a mystery to me. But they did. And in such circles Beth moved unperturbed.

Beth’s classroom teaching was a wasteland. She ruled through the medium of monotony. The channel in which she excelled. Before she was moved out of full-time English teaching, her lessons would be having the pupils read the class book. Taken as a sign of a Higher Power’s Merciful Grace, Beth did not read the novel the class were studying to them herself, otherwise there would have been an outbreak of seppuku among the pupils.

There are good reasons why a teacher should conduct and actively manage the reading of a class novel. In Beth’s case, fate wisely forewent them, not because Beth was self-aware, as far as I could tell, but because it would be just too much effort for her to read the book aloud. She never put herself out, unless…unless…nope…she never put herself out. Apart from coming into school, which must have been an imposition.

Predictably, when reading the book for the most part individually, pupils finished at different times: some struggled to get through a few pages, others completed the book in a week, then the work associated with it the next week. For those enthusiastic, highflyers, they were told by Beth to ‘read the book again’ and then, if their dynamism remained unabated, she would throw further sand in the engine by asking them to repeat the work. (This was all before my time, and I only know of it due to a series of reports on Beth by management that must have been overlooked by Roy when he was clearing out his classroom cabinets before his retirement and which fell into my hands by accident. Unless…he left them deliberately as his last testament.)

A change of role did not mean a change of attitude. As a Learning Support Teacher, Beth’s workload was reduced greatly, and in line with this so too her commitment equally diminished, if possible. Support for Learning Teachers (SfL) follow designated pupils from class to class, assisting them with their work. These pupils can be difficult and sometimes confrontational, but mostly they are quiet, timid and just not very able. It is not exciting; it’s an undemanding role – attending meetings and putting together learning plans is about as onerous as it gets. Nonetheless, it was still a bit much for what Beth planned to do.

Beth’s rather large, swaying frame – her wide hips would move in one direction while her ample bosom would move in another, accentuated by her slow, heavy legged walk - would appear five to ten minutes late for every lesson, her breath heavily doused with coffee fumes. Her charge had been sitting helpless for that length of time. Unable to start and, cumulatively, falling further behind. Occasionally, she could arrive later.

Generally, when she was in the class, Beth would assist the pupil quietly, however, at times, for some indiscernible reason, she felt the need to loudly interrupt me as I made my explanations - for clarification - I always deferentially assumed she knew something I did not given her lengthier experience, although the pupils were regularly more confused after her clarification than before it, as was I.

At times, she interjected loudly, whilst I was speaking, to reprimand some harmless youth, usually doing nothing, literally. I quite enjoyed this on occasion, seeing Beth animated was rare, innocuous and funny. The pupils were humoured by it more than quelled by it too. (There was a Pupil Support Assistant – PSA – staff who do literally the same job as SfL Teachers but for far less money – Lizzie was her name, whose constant interjections and openly public personal criticisms of pupils was amazingly disruptive, hilarious and unpredictable. She could start a fight in an empty room. In one instance, I left the room to retrieve a jotter for a pupil only to return a minute later with Lizzie conducting a stand-up shouting match with six other pupils. The pupil provocateurs were lovin’ it.)

Since all the supported children were vulnerable, Beth would leave five to ten minutes before the lesson finished…to avoid the ‘rush in the corridor’. This had a nice circularity and complemented the late arrival at the beginning of the lesson. Statisticians will calculate that she potentially enjoyed a fifteen to twenty minute coffee break straddled over lessons depending on her proximity to the Support for Learning base and its kettle. She worked forty minutes in every hour and had numerous periods set aside for paperwork. Needless to say, Beth left school on the bell.

During the financial crisis of 2008, when budgets were slashed, Beth had to, very unwillingly, return to the classroom to take on an English class each week. Her old habits of instruction reasserted themselves and every visit I made to Beth’s classes to find a pupil or pick up a book presented me with the sight of pupils lethargically holding books in their hands with little interest, slipping from their chairs or silently drawing on their jotters – as long as they’re quiet. Beth retired the next year after her hated redeployment to the front line. For once, her union position couldn’t allow her to escape the hard logic of the desiccated, calculators who set school budgets.

When the annual handover of each classes’ work to the next year’s teacher was performed after the summer, it was discovered that Beth’s class had only empty folders. They had not completed one single piece of work throughout the course of four school terms!

Beth was typical in attitude, ethos and culture of a union rep in a school and, since union reps often went on to work in the main union offices, union officials who staffed the EIS were not too dissimilar to Beth. When I had a meeting at EIS’ central office in Edinburgh, the staff who sat in the clear glass offices and perambulated awkwardly along the corridors presented a familiar picture of sedate, comfort-premium-shoe wearing older, rather hefty, women that are often left behind in schools. The atmosphere impressed itself upon me as sleepy and staid, unstirred by any great passion to redress wrongs in education or elsewhere. Complacent. Dull. Conformist. Unquestioning.

As a young teacher I had dabbled in the union, thinking it might be a good vehicle for protecting rights and would provide buttress for a potential political career. The local Executive Committee that I attended was comprised of, almost exclusively, an older generation of members. I spent two years there, attending regularly and trying to push through resolutions, but all I really learned was that it was a nice little stipend for one or two of the officers; and that, back in the day, many were sleeping with each other at the conferences.

The union was very wealthy. The local branch had £100 000 in the bank doing nothing. (It explained why every month we had catered food that was sumptuous – a reward for turning-up.) I understood why the union could afford to pay the chief a completely undeserved £200 000 a year salary: they were rolling in their members’ money. They had tens of thousands of members in permanent, secure jobs. Those same members could get good deals on financial products such as home insurance, car insurance and so on, from which the union got a cut. Nice.

The leadership, the reps, the culture, the rank and file, with ALL of this combined, I had little optimism about raising with the union or union members the possibility of Covid being a hoax. They’d not give a hearing to this view or to concerns the response was over the top. They were all too at ease, too soft-thinking, too inured in routine. These factors had shaped and moulded their brains unawares, and along with it their capability to think through ideas to a harsh, unwanted yet truthful answer.

Despite their daily moans, in person and online, directed at ‘fascist’ corporations and school management, lending them the clothes of rebellious anti-authoritarians, identifying trade unionists were in truth embarrassingly gullible. An attitude of mind generated by three major contributory factors. They were shamefully obsequious to authority and their unionism was displaced personal unhappiness rather than principled insurrection. They had, frighteningly for educators, little grounding in basic concepts of science or thought. They did not possess the impetus, or thought it wise to learn, the ability to transfer a set of ideas from one context to another. The third subscribing factor to the faux-insurgent’s naïve docility in the face of the largest fabrication ever perpetrated on humanity was the dimension of that self-same falsehood. The Lie was simply too big for them.

Yes, they could understand management trying to get extra working hours, political administrations appeasing parents at the expense of teachers, councils cutting budgets – but the government to which they strutted with entitlement, hungry mouths open as their throats warbled with continuous chirping, cawing, and crowing, demanding more rights, more money or more respect, to accept that this government, which was so essential to their need to be dissatisfied (yet valued by them too), was lying to them, that there were people who were far more powerful and influential, who political figures were merely handmaidens of, and who had simply indulged their fatuous twittering and tweeting via proxies, and now were treating them with the contempt they deserved, would completely turn the mind of a trade unionist upside down. It was incomprehensible to them. The above series of thoughts existed beyond the boundaries of their ideation. It was an insurmountable distance from their emotional and intellectual frontiers – it was like selling them real estate on Mars.

It wasn’t trade unionists alone, although their anti-authority pretensions were doubly exposed during Covid. Scottish teachers could not think. Freely or widely or deeply. If they did think, they were too feart to act. Once more all the lofty curriculum aims and values were exposed as mere verbiage. The conduits of instruction could not practise the skills they claimed to teach. Transferable skills. Nope. Understanding abstract concepts and combining them. Nope. Investigation and research skills. Nope. Categorising new information. Nope. Statistics. Nope. Data analysis. Nope. If the closest the teaching profession’s union members got to being on the side of the workers was the rhyming of the word with ‘shirkers’, then the same thin connection existed in the relationship of teachers to their being ‘thinkers’.

Predictably, my first querying comments on the EIS Facebook page set off an explosive tirade of outraged members fulminating in their condemnation of my scepticism. (Never, ever, ever question a teacher’s right to more time off!) One commentator demanded that I be removed from the page, a widely echoed sentiment. I said I was a union member and had every right to post on the page – which I had, although I had changed my photo and my name to do so. The person came back asking me what union fees were if I was a member. I replied correctly and the pile on started.

I was told I was ‘unconscionable’. ‘People were dying!’. ‘What did I know?’ ‘Murderer!’ I responded with reason and evidence every single time – from medical articles to simple logical deductions. One female teacher told me she had a PhD in biology, specialising in virology. I asked her how a cloth mask could filter microscopic water droplets with viruses in them. I was told that I ‘didn’t understand’, along with a lot of nonsensical word salad, followed by a claim about virus load. When I asked how many viruses it took to create an infection, I was told I was stupid again.

The more consistent interactions were punctuated by a flying picket commentariat who swooped down to tell me I should be sacked from teaching, asking me what school I worked in, that they would find me and have me forced out, that it was a disgrace that people like me were in teaching, alongside the usual – I was stupid, I was a murderer, I was selfish. The final twist in this tourniquet of abuse was the exhibiting of a painful, aggressive self-pity as one or two teachers demanded that I tell them what I would do in their situation given they have parents…who are old…who are vulnerable…with health problems…and they need to be protected.

I asked these wallowing self-pity-mongers if they were visiting those parents. No, they said, they were protecting them by not going near them. Then, why the hell are you enforcing masks on children if you’re not seeing your parents? The masks are to protect us. You think that you might catch it, get sick and what? Miss work? Die? No one wants to get sick. Sick? As in a cold or a flu? Come on! You’ve had plenty of those before. We could die. So, you are scared of dying. I never said that. The facts show that your chances of death are tiny. Thousands are dying every week! Almost nobody under sixty. Not even three hundred people at this point in England and Wales (government website link shared). Where do you work? What concern is it of yours? I want to know. Tough. You’re a coward.

I knew some of them would call for me to be sacked by whatever local authority employed me. Hence the subterfuge. It is always disappointing when people live down to your expectations. Union members were hardly the vehicle of my hopes, yet, they could not achieve civility for a genuine discussion, servility, yes, that they had in abundance, but not an open-mind or a bone of courage in them.

My messages to the official union were completely ignored.