‘Masks do not hide, they shape the human heart’

C.A. Trypanis

Thirty pairs of eyes stared at me from above bright aqua surgical masks. Four columns of people, four rows deep, between two and three people behind each set of desks. They were sitting silently, looking at me like children from The Village of the Damned. My school’s children had never been so well-behaved. Fear of this new situation and the placing of a ‘medical apparatus’ over their ventral orifice was having the effect of pacifying them in a manner that befits the delivery of learning. It only took a global ‘pandemic’ to stumble upon effective behaviour management in my workplace.

I could step out of my classroom and walk from the start of the top corridor to the very end of it, including off-shooting areas, twenty-three rooms in all, and see the exact same thing. Row after row of pupils, all sitting passively, not saying a word, waiting, masked. The change from the habitual to the odd yet still recognisable dictated to the pupils a self-regimented, defensive reaction to quell the low flames of anxiety that charred the edges of their consciousness. Everybody was defamiliarized. We were all experiencing the Absurd. This was a different world now. Many pupils were seeking guidance from the teacher in this new ‘infectious’ world, even just reassurance, that someone thought they knew what they were talking about. Teachers, by that light, were still teachers. They knew stuff. They might provide relief. The pupils all sat, prepared to listen.

Before all this, pupils had lined-up to enter each of the classes and, like a Mother of the Geisha House compelling obedience to the finer details of presentiment and imperial etiquette before being ushered into the presence of the Emperor, a teacher stood imposingly erect at the door, mouth bent into a surly frown. From the offset, they adopted the role of severe sentinels of sanitation; checking the correct position of the facial appurtenance. Assuring themselves that it covered both nose and mouth. Blanketing the nostrils. Yet not stretching more than halfway up the bridge of the nose. And then reaching satisfactorily below the chin. While during the same assessment, monitoring hawk-like the cleansing of each set of hands. Rigorously and thoroughly.

The apprehensive and acutely terrified teacher did not restrain passing comment on face coverings that failed to meet the standard expected. Lives depended on it. Utterly oblivious to any logic. A child was only submitted to pass through the entrance once every inch of skin of the metacarpals, the phalanges and the digits was completely smothered by whatever alcohol and toxin-rich germ-killer the council had supplied.

Pupils were put under duress to sanitise their hands with cheap council provided sanitiser from newly installed dispensers affixed to each classroom wall. I had looked-up different types of sanitiser and found that many were banned in the United States as their chemical compounds, including high percentages of alcohol in them, could damage the immune system and effect blindness in a few cases. It’s a complete spectrum attack! Pupils were, likely, smearing their extremities in harmful compounds which would increase their susceptibility to viruses. And further gnaw at the edges of their core health. They were often expected to sanitise their hands on the way out too. Had anyone risk-assessed the possible consequences of rubbing these products on your skin twelve times a day? Health and Safety – what a fucking joke! When you actually need it…no one gives a fuck.

Some young people had brought their own sanitiser. They periodically applied this throughout the lesson too. The percutaneous absorption of alcohol was at binge-levels. Keep this up, they’ll be staggering out the classrooms singing ‘Dock of the Bay’ and looking for a kebab.

Thus in Scotland, in every school across the country, at the head of every classroom, in front of the smartboard or projector screen, there was a pedagogue standing, mask over their mouth, afraid to cross the red and white striped tape they had laid down as a barrier between them and their charges. The ‘zone of exclusion’. In many cases, these were science teachers.

I cannot stand witness to how each lesson unrolled in every class in my school by each pedagogue on that first day. I am sure there was some perfunctory recognition of the last few months and a few new rules announced to mitigate infection. There’d be an optimistic urging to ‘get through this’. And then the comic-tragic farce of degree-educated adults speaking through masks would begin. To teach…ha! Teach what? Idiocy?

The pedagogue would introduce their lesson from the quarantined area. They’d give the information required and outline the task. The pupils would take out their jotters. Jotters – they had been advised to keep in a plastic box for two days before the return to school to ensure they were ‘Covid-Free’. Take out their pencils – no recommendation for pencils, pens, pencil cases, lunch boxes. Riddled with Covid probably. Then start the work. They might use their iPads – no instruction to circumvent infection given on these. (Pupils had been given iPads free from the Council, who had been given them for free by Apple. That is how much they valued the great data harvesting project.)

They worked quietly. This Covid dystopia has its good points. And then it was time to go.

All lessons finished prematurely. Curtailed by numerous reasons. Pupils were allowed to leave early to prevent corridors becoming crowded virus-riddled, super-spreading, contagion dense death traps. Seeing even a lightly populated school corridor as an over-sized Petrie dish, teachers conscientiously delayed the release of their class or sent them out in small groups with a few seconds between each dispatch…when you go mad, you never notice…There was no fan to circulate the air and the air conditioning was off. The advice to hold your breath while traversing the long passageways was not forthcoming. Wisely. Because, based on the infallible and never yet rebutted premise of school life – someone always take it too far - we’d be standing round asphyxiated young people, everyone too scared to touch them to aid resuscitation and certainly not prepared to give mouth to mouth!

The result of this medical rigour was every class had pupils drag themselves in ten minutes into the lesson. A loose chronological exactitude permitting pupils’ clandestine and forbidden socialising with friends off main school arteries. The silencing of the school bell reinforced the sense of relative timings. Given the situation, the removal of the bell was probably wise, however, the irregularity of arrivals and departures added to lessons’ incoherence.

Many, especially the ‘at risk’ children, or the ones with ‘risky parents’, were allowed to leave classes even earlier than others. Imitating modern day Melmoths, they wandered out of time. Around the school, hanging at classroom doors, seeking refuge in common areas.

Delivering an entire lesson, including getting some work done, to all registered members of the class was not happening. Pupils were in school and not in school at the same time. At best, their learning was a mish-mash of partly imparted and fragmented instructions.

What discipline that tenuously existed around time-keeping would quickly collapse in a few days. It was never clear whether a pupil was late, delayed by a teacher or had been taken away due to Track and Trace. For my part, no matter what time a pupil entered the class, they were greeted by me with a resigned nod. Previously, there’d be a ceremony of public interrogation, before they went quietly to their seat. Trying to keep a standard. Not now.

When the work was eventually set, you were not allowed to go amongst them. No dispensing your wisdom. No assessing and correcting. Might as well sit back at your desk and let them get on with it...read the paper…

On that morning, the first day of return, before queues of masked pupils, panopticon pedagogues or online addictions became the new normal, The Senior Learning Team, once known as ‘The Senior Management Team’ – titles and acronyms are always changing in teaching – were standing at all the entrances, impromptu gatekeepers of admissions.

Start times were staged. The first group of pupils were to enter after 8.30am. Pupils had to line-up, distanced, and enter the building in a controlled manner. I arrived just before the bell to my usual aperture: aiming to sidle in unobserved through the side door, but that was the headteacher Mick’s spot. He had them all queuing quietly. Waiting to enter in batches. He was wearing a mask as he organised them. Ensuring each were similarly adorned.

It was all a bit awkward. There was the Headteacher authoritatively instructing the children wearing a mask. There were all the pupils, standing against the wall like extras from the film ‘Contagion’, and there was me, blithely sauntering in, saying, ‘Good morning, Mick’, as if all this was natural. (I had nominated an elevated unconcern as my approach. If I lost my confidence, then sure as shit I’d start being put under pressure. An airy indifference was my best defence.)

Inside, I once again made my way through an empty corridor. Past all my colleagues. All separately perched on chairs in their empty classrooms. All with their masks on. I strolled into my room. I sat down, started the computer and waited for who would turn-up. My guess was not many. It turned out that that was an erroneous supposition. For the first time in my teaching caree…job, I was happy to see lots of pupils. No one really believes this! Mmmmhhh, or maybe they do believe it but think that the countermeasures are effective? Ha! My thoughts were inconclusive, my feelings mixed, but getting children out of the house, engaging with colleagues, at least life was moving again. Out of stasis. With movement things could change.

One of the habits instantly apparent from the pupils’ return were the effects of their prolonged incubation. They had submerged themselves into the stagnant, sapping and satisfyingly warm pool of ‘not giving a toss’ anymore. School must be a horrible imposition on a young person’s life (it is) because in spite of the many years of routine it accustoms them to and the goals it tries to ingrain into them, it only takes a few months absence from its strictures and the entire long-inculcated educational ideology is thrown off alongside the majority of pupils’ motivation to chase the pieces of paper we dangle in front of them.

From the start of the Great Return, there was a general flatness about everything in school. The ambience of quiet despair was immediate and pervasive. It took no time to feel it and not long to see it. Writing was slow. Understanding was retarded. Attention spans were fractured. Shattered, actually. It was taking twice as long, or longer, to get work done. It was a task on par with one of Hercules’ to get the work in. They could no longer be bothered.

They could no longer be bothered…it had started before Covid, but Covid put it on steroids, gave it after-burners, took it to another orbit…the preoccupation young people have with their mobile phones…Throughout lockdown, judging by the effects, kids must have been given their phone to amuse themselves for hours uninterrupted. I quickly noticed the change. A shift, by a large magnitude, to pupils’ attention to their phone.

They could not put it down. Despite being told. It was a battle to get it placed on the desk, then in the pocket, then into the bag. After achieving that exhausting feat, no sooner did you turn around and it was out again! Excuse after excuse to keep it, lie after lie when caught red-handed, each crude scrap of disinformation profaned the crystalline purity of the teacher-pupil relationship as the malefactors desperately tried to keep their phone on their desk and accessible. All they wanted to do was scroll on their social media apps and respond, with impressively dexterous fingers, to others online. Their life was their phone.

The behaviours adopted in lockdown had a meteoric impact on formal learning, akin to the prehistoric one curtailing the lizard dominion. For young people, institutional education was no longer a serious endeavour. It had been cleaved and broken. Four months away from the cult and the pupils saw it for the sham it was. They just stopped caring. An immersive online world took hold. It was a phenomenon to observe: one hundred and fifty years of the factory system undone and unlamented by the figures at its centre in only a short few weeks. Correspondingly, the work ethic had seriously diminished. In truth, it has never returned. To my mind, education has not got to grips with this fact as yet.

The first day with pupils was depressing. I was glad we were back in school. Still, for anyone who believed mass education is an inter-generational project powered by the idealism of an eventual equality and the society-wide fruition of a free self-actualising individuality; that it was about enlightening minds, spreading opportunity and buttressing democracy by nurturing a confident, active, educated citizenship, it was a crushing, devastating disappointing. It was an obscenity that greeted my eyes that day.

Appalling to witness young people with their youthful faces covered with masks. Eyes dimmed, full of indifference or fear. The flight of any detectable human expression. It was eerie; it was disturbing, dehumanising. I was a helpless spectator to the systematic degradation of dignified, upright, energetic, loving beings. How awful! The nobility of mankind, its hopes, its dreams, its future replaced with its submissive and squalidness right in front of me. Imperfect as young people can be, the prescription of self-abasement was unwarranted and appalling.

What made it worse, of course, was the betrayal. The treachery of one generation to another. It is quite the sight, watching an older generation throwing a younger one under the bus. The invert of nature. All to ‘stay safe’. It hurt. Those children had placed their faith in adults to protect them: the adults were like windsocks in a gale of fear. And power was the wind. No one resisted. Not one person of any stripe bothered to investigate the issues in my school. Adults. Parents. Teachers. The world…it was worse than I thought.

The selfishness of fear. Fear makes people selfish. A person can be generous, willing to hand out a groat here or there, or help out if asked, but, when afraid, it’s a different matter: all their virtues go out the window. It becomes all about them. It was a daunting thought to imagine if this is what a mild dose of fear could do, what will happen when the screws tighten further?

‘Mild’, because I could not, with a historical perspective that included Nazis, the French Terror, the Soviet Union’s NKVD, the Stasi and the despotism of corruption that was Justinian Byzantium, see it other than an extremely tepid, attenuated contagion of dread in comparison to these precedents. How would real alarm and intimidation affect my contemporaries? All the little treacheries, all the immoral culpabilities the history books illustrated our proficiency in, were already being re-enacted embryonically. A further rise of fear’s barometer and our pretensions to liberality, decency and humanity would explode.

During lockdown, watching all the old people hurry along the streets with their masks on, not making eye contact, frightened, not just frightened, terrified, was a confirmation for me of how ill at ease most people are about their own demise. It lent an urgency to the question posed by the English poet John Milton, ‘Shall we never grow old enough to be wise?’. This quotation I asked often: when walking the streets, when visiting the shops, as old people passed by me, refusing to meet my gaze, staring into the middle-nothingness. Did they not want to grow-up? How long does it take to be sensible anyway? How many years must pass before you develop a spine? Before you reach a working accommodation with your own termination? Never? And where does that leave us? In a world of Old Fools, hoping for another few years, another year, some extra months, a week, just another few more minutes. What was the point of existing? Of stretching out such a state of cowardly, stupidity for another day?

I had to watch myself. At times, I was in danger of becoming a Eugenicist myself. The low expectations and cynical appraisal of people’s intelligence, the little esteem, no, the general disdain in which ‘they’ held the vast swathe of the masses’ character, was being validated every single day during Covid.

Who would deny it? How could I? The evidence was all around me. ‘Tell them this, they’ll do it! Tell them that, they’ll do it! They’ll do anything if you prod them with a little fear!’ I could imagine gleeful elites, stepping joyously from side to side in a sort of primeval victory dance, contingently satisfied with one another, clinking their champagne glasses, chuckling deeply, full-heartedly; and sneering, with the long, throat-constricting, nasal sneer of knowing you are absolutely and unchallengeably superior to the hapless, dismal global diaspora of clots and thick-heads; realising completely and utterly that you are fully justified in your elevated position of wealth, power and privilege; set above others, distinct, a higher man. This realisation in the Global Super Man, achieving ascendancy in the New World Order, would bring forth a golden laughter, a roaring Olympian laughter that delights in, just as it affirms, the true Order of Being.

We were all Sancho Panzas now. The idiot-people are to be manipulated as and when required for the needs and amusement of those that are their natural masters, play objects and tools for the thinkers and the leaders and their whims. Those human beings who still had a future. It was a victory transcendent, unearthly and one of fascinating splendour.

Because it was permanent.

Thanks to the new technologies and science of AI, genetics and brain monitoring. And all the old weaknesses.

I tried not to hate my gullible, fearful contemporaries for this other betrayal. The one confirming the bias of the occult power who have an unyielding contempt for working people. Of course, the triumph of the ‘elites’ was so strangely paradoxical. Their humiliation of ordinary people was a debasement of themselves making their aims sordid and ignoble. The did not see that. Such are the fine, tremulous, unseen connections of the world.