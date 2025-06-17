“We have internalized well the lessons drummed into us by the state; we are forever content and comfortable with its premise: we cannot escape the environment, the social conditions; they shape us, “being determines consciousness.” What have we to do with this? We can do nothing.

But we can do—everything!—even if we comfort and lie to ourselves that this is not so. It is not “they” who are guilty of everything, but we ourselves, only we!”

Alexander Solszhenitsyn

And so, the routine began. I adapted surprisingly quickly, despite being out of the habit of classroom teaching for three years and combining it with returning to extraordinary circumstances. Or I thought I had. But in teaching, it never changes, yet changes all the time. Another paradox. The core might not change, and cannot change, but around that core, everything is in permanent flux, permanent revolution. Initiative after initiative. After initiative. Course re-arrangements. Exam modifications. Branding changes. IT upgrades. New apps that do all the things a pen and paper did. It never stops. Signifying nothing.

While I had been away, another new initiative had been launched – the Nurturing School. This meant all members of staff taking responsibility for the well-being of all pupils and treating them with respect – in practice, this was almost meaningless, except, uniquely, it did impact on one important feature of the profession: we were strongly discouraged from shouting at pupils.

Unawares, I had broken this latest edict on Day One. I barely had my foot in the door when I employed the tried and trusted method of shouting loudly at a miscreant ‘child’. It’s not ideal and I rarely do it, except for safety or when someone is invulnerable to the niceties. An older boy, as tall as me, was walking past me, between periods, and he turned round and burped in my face! What?! The beast! The monster! The little weasel!

I was not perturbed about Covid. I was outraged by his egregious lack of manners. I told him to come back. He ignored me, laughing at this atrocity committed on my person as he strutted side-by-side with his amused comrade further along the top corridor. Incensed, I followed him. The corridor was busy, ironically crowded with pupils, so catching-up with him was challenging, however, I called above the throngs heads and insisted loudly that he ‘Stop right there!’.

He didn’t. He revelled in my hapless pursuit. Turning round gleefully to measure my progress against his flight. And he disdained my insistence that he cease his locomotion. I called again and again. He continued to treat my absolutist demands as merely the gentlest requests proffered by a devoted but unenticing lover for whom he has developed a genial but dismissive contempt. If I lose this publicly, I’ll be chasing ten of them down the corridor next week. Always the same dilemma.

I finally reached him in the jam of people in the Modern Languages department at the other end of the top corridor. He was smirking at me, enjoying my fury. Good. I’ll give him several volleys of it. See how he likes that! Even though I was right behind him, he was still glancing back and mocking me to his friend. I grabbed his rucksack that was slung over his shoulders – a legally grey area when it came to touching pupils – he turned round. And I began.

‘What do you think you are doing?! What kind of way is that to behave?! Who taught you to act like that?!’ I shouted this at close to full volume. I could tell he was immediately stunned. The entire corridor had stopped and stood silently watching us. They were all ears. My status of ‘new’ meant ‘they’ wanted to see my stripes, ‘What was the cut of this interloper in our midst?’, was the silently posed question by the amorphous pupil mass.

I barely gave him time to reply. ‘Tell me! I want to know? [Pause. Then louder.] I will ask you again: who taught you to act like that?’

He was flustered. ‘Act like what?’ he said, regaining enough fight to fire off some sort of response.

‘Are you joking? Are you kidding me…’ I shouted indignantly.

‘N-n…’

‘You think it’s acceptable to walk along and burp in someone’s face? [Very loud.] Do you? Is that what you’ve learned?’

The questions were coming much too thick, too fast and too loud for him. It’s not nice, but it does work in teaching: a bit of Shock and Awe; it cuts past the inevitable and, in my opinion, inevitably worse because its toxic. These back and forth accusations, common in such situations, the victim being envenomed by their own repressed bile, left biting oneself at the emotionally unsatisfying encounter. The barrack room lawyer act that poisons relationships.

Keep hammering home the point. He’ll get it.

‘I’ll ask you one more time: Who. Taught. You. To. Act. Like. That?’ Each word mouthed dripping with contempt and condescension while two outraged eyes bore into him.

‘No, no one,’ he said deflated.

‘No one? Then why are you acting like that? You came up with it all by yourself? Did you?’ I could see that I’d made my point and that both he and his potential fellow-in-arms, who if I’d been less strident would have started his own series of taunts at my expense, were completed abashed. I’d not put future survival at risk. It was enough. My heart always threatened to flood with sympathy for my opponent at this point. He was a child after all. I would quickly leave before I ended-up apologising to him.

‘Don’t do it again!’ I said and turned into the Depute Head Rebecca who had heard the shouting and come to investigate. Before she could ask, I said calmly, pointing to the errant individual, ‘This young man was being very rude’ and walked past her back to my room. With relief, I reached the relative protection of the classroom. I was embarrassed at my behaviour, but I was all too aware of the Law of …

A couple of minutes later, Rebecca appeared at the class door.

‘Are you ok?’ she asked. Beyond my well-being, she was curious to know what had happened. The offender had probably accused me of ‘losing it’ and being a ‘nutter’ (I was unknown to him; he might have regained himself enough to attempt to claw back some of his ‘rep’). Rebecca looked concerned. She was a nice person and a good manager. She cheerfully said, ‘I said to him that whatever he did, don’t ever do it again.’

‘Yeah,’ I replied, with a mixture of grimace and sheepishness. ‘I probably over-reacted. He’d come along the corridor, turned his head and purposely burped in my face…’ The explanation was enough for Rebecca. She was sympathetic. I don’t know if she was influenced by the implied danger from Covid or not, but she averred bad manners. She did not, probably giving me the benefit of the doubt and a little time to acclimatise back to my surroundings, inform me of my breach of the new nurture ethos. I feel that was good management. It trusted me to have some legitimacy in my actions and took into account that I do not generally act like that.

Strangely, I never saw that boy again. Pupils do get lost in schools like … . Some turn-up in your class and you’ve never seen them before and yet they’ve been at the school for six years. However, your brazen troublemakers, like I suspected this boy was, are always appearing like the proverbial bad penny. But him, he vanished.

I fell afoul of the Nurturing Ideology again, before the week was out as events transpired. I had only been back a couple of days when Jonathan and I had one of our customary fall outs. Jonathan and I had a relationship that oscillated between the near-adolescent and the insightfully mature. It was predicated on my fear of fully expressing myself and his need to appear more cultured and insightful than he is and receive validation for a self-conception that omits painful realities. Like everyone, but more obvious in his case, sometimes painfully so.

Yet, that is only half the story of our relationship: there may have been a dark, subconscious psychological insecurity that overlapped us both, but there were many ouvert, positive connections. We enjoyed commenting on some of the absurdities of teaching together. We had long, in-depth discussions about…football. Jonathan had an interest in politics and was prepared to think, change his mind and eloquently outline a position. He had been a bishop in the Mormons and was a talented orator. When young, he might have felt he was ordained, literally, to achieve some higher purpose under guidance of the Divine. This ideal of himself and the path of his life was devastatingly shattered for him when the reality of a divorce, loss of faith and ensuing depression hit. For him, it was like a mental nuclear explosion, the fallout lasting for years.

Some of our arguments were Jonathan’s responsibility, some were my over-sensitivities. Jonathan was frustrating because, although he was likable, he could never be trusted. He was unreliable in many ways. When I had been the union rep, he curried favour with management rather than stand with me on an issue of principle. He always did that – fawned to those in charge; it was a pattern. His glorious destiny unrequited, he morphed into a frustrated ‘wannabe’: blaming others, hoping to attain something at some level, but who, ultimately, could not see that he was his own worst enemy when it came to either promotion or popularity.

In fairness, he had the capacity to be politician, a presenter, a podcaster, but a possible inward lack of belief and a concomitant laziness meant he would more likely sabotage these opportunities than take them. There was an emotional imbalance and a plunging hurt within. Yet, no one could deny, he was another who had a couple of stand-out qualities and skills that could conceivably carve a distinct position in the world outside of education.

The precipitate of our squabble on this occasion, was my not embracing nurturing as conceived by my colleagues, and Jonathan’s duplicity. I had put pupils outside of class who were not behaving. It used to be the convention for an intractable young person to be invited to leave the room if a couple of warnings did not suffice.

The culture had changed while I was absent. The pupils reacted with sheer astonishment when I gave the instruction to ‘leave the class’. They were completely disbelieving they were to be removed for something as trivial as interrupting me repeatedly or disrupting the lesson. Their histrionics were a little over-cooked, yet they really did object. Since my arrival was recent, I just assumed that I had forgotten how emotionally invested the school clientele were in ‘justice’, guided by such maxims as ‘fairness’, ‘that’s no fair’ and ‘it wisnae me’. Edifying.

Historically, my favourite response to the request to leave was a disgruntled, ‘How?’. This was the standard RSVP. Ali immortalised this retort for me when he wrote a referral about a boy who had put a plastic basin on his head. Ali’s account of sending him out the class was as the following:

Stuart was standing in the middle of the classroom and had placed a large plastic basin over his cranium for no clear reason. When I said that he must now exeunt the classroom, but communicated this in the patois of the child, he said ‘How?’ (meaning ‘Why?’). I told him the application of ambulatory methods would suffice for now being all he had at his disposal, but if he meant ‘Why?’ then the matter was plain: learning could not continue with an impaired student sporting a bucket on his head at the front of the class. He turned from me, quickly started his egress, then said, ‘Big eared cunt’, and walked outside the classroom, tossing off the basin as he exited. As I have quite small and befitting auricles, I do not think he was referring to me, but to another pupil with whom he had been arguing when entering the classroom.

I was still sending pupils out. I would deal with them in a few minutes. And that would be it. But it wasn’t. It was now standard practice, apparently, for anyone by-passing to interfere and…’nurture’. In multiple instances, I heard Ed and Jonathan, who were passing my classroom at various times, asking a (masked) temporarily banished pupil, ‘What was wrong?’.

When you ask a pupil expelled from the classroom what is wrong in …, you can expect a litany of complaints about the teacher who sent them out. Invariably, voiced very loudly, defiantly and with little care for the sensibilities that are being offended. There is a very acute awareness by the incorrigible Unrepentant of the revolution against the offending pedagogical authority that is being fomented by their voluminous recounting of the many injustices perceived by them. I could hear all the charges being laid against me from the corridor and so could my new classes. What’s more, Jonathan and Ed were conducting this audit of pupil disgruntlement outside my very classroom door. Having not a very strong handle on the pupil’s response or the wit to dampen down the loud tirade of accusations against me.

It was irritating in the extreme, hearing yourself denounced vehemently when your authority as a perceived newcomer was fragile. I sent pupils out of class to take the heat out of a brewing conflict and to enable a sensible chat with them without their ‘image’ amongst their peers influencing their behaviour. Almost without fail, this was effective enough.

My colleagues’ interventions were making things worse. I could see the class smirking, thoroughly enjoying the unfettered expressions of the temporarily re-located. When the apostate of disruption returned, they’d re-enter unperturbed, bolstered by the ‘nurturing’ they interpreted as validation and support. Undeterred, a now fertile plain for the seeds of disorder to sprout quickly, other members of the class would enjoin in sneaky, clandestine incitement, just to enjoy the show all over again.

Experienced colleagues should know better. On each occasion Jonathan and Ed had intervened, I had had to send the pupil out of the class again and then call a Duty Officer to take them away. It seems that their pep talk did not help. It inflamed the situation. Validated the pupil’s feelings of injustice. Undermined my ability to impose a sanction for any number of infringements. And lent a bizarre teacher’s consent in the cause of disturbance.

This happened a few times and it did not look like either man was going to stop ‘helping’ me. It was condescending. I deserved some credit! And, like most teachers, I was territorial. For good and bad reasons. What finally convinced me to end this nonsense was when, having sent a girl out for her rude behaviour, a by-passing Ed had engaged in a familiar chit-chat with her as she languished outside, and, having listened to her woe-filled tale, and all types of calumnies directed at me, loud enough to entertain the top corridor, he came in to me and told me to ‘go easy on her, she’s been having a hard time’. Fuck. Right. Off.

That was it! I sent a reasonably polite email to Jonathan and Ed asking them not to speak to pupils that I had sent out of class. I thought they’d respect my request and that would be that.

Jonathan, my friend, instantly referred me to management. Ed, politely, emailed me back with a long defence of his teaching methods. A tiresome dialogue beckoned. Fair enough; at least it was a human conversation, not avoidance with added treachery. Like all teachers, they were highly defensive of their approaches. They felt I was attacking them. I just wanted pupils from my class to be left to sweat while I decided when to discuss their behaviour with them.

I quicky received an email from Mick supporting Jonathan and Ed and the Nurturing School ethos (which they practised! - I thought they were just being nosey bastards! I only discovered later that the Council had laid down the rubric in my absence to always ask, ‘Are you alright?’ when a pupil misbehaves, therefore Jonathan and Ed were not being as insufferably, egregiously pious in the role of Pupil’s Friend as I had originally thought - they were executing council policy).

I hardly knew Mick. My sporadic contact I had with him had been dramatic up to that point – a fire in a flat, a tragedy, requests for multiple year career breaks, a refusal to wear a mask and now this, internecine conflict. The swiftness of his reply and unhesitating support for Jonathan and Ed emphatically suggested he’d formed a negative opinion of me already. Another one! Was I that bad?

I returned the email stating that I felt Jonathan and Ed were undermining my ability to keep discipline in the class and I believed Mick should have taken the trouble to ascertain my point of view before siding with one member of staff or another. I also pointed out that I was disappointed Jonathan had taken matters this far as we had enjoyed a friendship with each other, had lunch every day together and had even went on an overnight trip together. I included both Ed and Jonathan in the email.

Devastating stuff. Nothing like alienating the headteacher when you’re half-expecting your door to be kicked down by the authorities because you’re a Covid dissident. Now, I was sure. When they came for me, no one was going to protest or make serious enquiries about my absence. That was taken as read. Likely, they’d be relieved

[I was imagining being ‘assisted’ into the van bound for the camps by my fellow professionals. If there was a hotline to give tip-offs on suspected Covid dissenters, when the call came into the Dissidents Desk about me, I predicted that it would none other than a colleague on the end of the line giving me up. Probably the librarian.]

It sounds extreme. I had no illusions. There’s a resentment in most people concealed under the routine presentation of their everyday Selves. It may not always be murderous, but it will put another in front of a bullet if it means they can live. The hidden self has been a pre-occupation of mine. Depression made me gravitate towards the history and literature of the USSR, particularly the Stalinist era and that of the Gulag. I’d even written a play about the gulags - a comedy, unpublished, unsurprisingly. There’s not a huge demand for Soviet era noir-farce in Scottish theatre.

One of the most outstanding features, in a quietly horrific way, was the petty callousness of the citizenry. They did not bat an eyelid to destroy a life, a family for…nothing. The most immoral acts were acted out…casually. With not a thought or feeling. I felt I stood at the edge of that world. The sun went-up, the sun went down – people would have my life if the pressure went up a notch or two. It was the same world. But different. I was disgusted. By all of them.

Fervently during the Great Terror, but all through the Stalinist period, ordinary people informed on each other to free-up a post for a promotion, remove a rival at work, to empty a flat and have it for themselves, to settle a score. It wasn’t everyone, but it was widespread and common. Those that did not shame themselves, the majority, stayed silent ‘minding their own business’, silently giving their blessing to small-minded malevolence to reign unchallenged.

The accusations did not need evidence. They simply had to be made. One man accused a neighbour of hiding Trotsky under his stairs. The neighbour was arrested. When the state apparatchiks are incentivised for blood, and the people can get a bite too, they’re like sharks.

This was Stalin’s great secret. He knew people as they truly were. He’d been beaten and betrayed all the way to the top. It had left him deeply cynical, angry and diabolical. He had the knowledge and hate to create a world where everyone fearfully watched everyone or else. Your friend, your work colleague, even your family, were ready to cast you into the great devouring machinery of the State.

Stalin knew human weakness. He had a perverted sense of justice too. Often, the misanthropes, the informers, the oppressors, the servants of state terror would, in their turn, with a deliciously cold irony, be consumed by the system they utilised so ruthlessly. A Medieval moralist at heart, a Moral Scourge, he relentlessly punished The People for their sins. The more he punished them, the more they sinned to try to save themselves. The more he punished them.

They never saw it then. My colleagues could not see it now. The more you obey, the more you try to throw others in the way of the advancing steamroller of state, the more contemptible, the more pathetic you make yourself. You cannot obey your way out of a tyranny and keep your soul. You cannot nominate others for sacrifice and quench the bloodthirst of Baal. Sooner or later, it’s you they want. Probably because you are pathetic and contemptible.

Obviously, this was a dribbling, inconsequential, pointless disagreement. The extraneous pressure of Covid magnified it in the minds of each of us, probably. But…but…a little imagination…the hypothesis stood…just a little more pressure…an advantage …a re-orientation of circumstances…a ramping-up of state demands to conform. My colleagues would unregretfully see me and those like me carted-off, justifying my detainment with a series of charges they’d exclaim to each other testifying to the justness of my disappearance.

‘He was a health risk.’

‘All he had to do was wear a mask.’

‘He didn’t care about my health.’

People can quickly turn. Especially the frightened who are masked all day to stop a virus because someone higher-up told them it was dangerous and was ‘mandated’. Could I have faith in them to act humanely if someone a few steps up the ladder told them I no longer had rights?

Mick never replied. Ed asked me for a meeting. Jonathan and I didn’t speak for six months. Mick, I can appreciate, made a mistake, influenced by the perception that a difficult member of staff, me, was immediately causing problems with other members of staff. I understood this. Jonathan I was neither surprised or disappointed in, because I had been disappointed in him so many times before. He was simply adding to the record we all keep of each other’s little larcenies.

Ed was wired differently. Not sure if he can be blamed either. We had our meeting in a small seminar room on the top floor. He removed the comical element by not bringing his plastic mask this time. It was a sombre face to face. I tried to reflect that in my visage rather than allow my face to express the pointless waste of time I thought it was. All he had to do was say, ‘Ok, if a pupil is outside your room, I won’t talk to them’. Problem over.

It was too much to ask.

I spent an hour with Ed ‘saving our relationship’. I put it to him more than once that all that was required was to not start asking questions to pupils sent out of my class about why they were there. Just walk past and get on with what you’re meant to be doing. I did not elaborate that the painful and pointless dialogue conducted loudly between Ed and an offender was a pitifully predictable pattern of the pupil’s outraged critique of me followed by a dismal attempt by him to dissuade the pupil from their negative conceit of me, yet the result was, somehow, him still supporting, ‘nurturing’ and amplifying the pupil’s sense of injustice. If Ed was my lawyer, he’d get me the death penalty on a charge of breaking the speed limit.

Ed was adamant; he was not going to ‘change the way I teach’. I wasn’t asking for that, I protested: ‘Just stop soliciting feedback from outside my classroom’. Nope. He still wasn’t going to change the way he taught. He was part of a Nurturing School and we all had a role to play. He wouldn’t object to me addressing pupils outside of his classroom, or any teacher for that matter. ‘We are here to support the pupils,’ he said virtuously. I made the point that undermining a colleague is not exactly helping support the pupils.

‘I won’t apologise for how I teach,’ Ed said flatly.

‘I don’t want an apology. I’m not asking you to change. Just let me send a child out of class and let me handle it,’ I urged him.

‘I’m not apologising for applying nurturing principles,’ he said.

‘That’s not what I’m asking,’ I said, weary inside.

‘I won’t change as a teacher,’ he said. Maybe you should. You’re obviously not on this planet.

We were going nowhere. The bell went and we left it at that. Ed would do things his own way. Fine. We joked on the way out. May as well be friendly. Like I say, Ed was wired differently; he was not a bad soul. I just wasn’t sure what type of soul he was, most likely a lost one.

This was teaching. A small world where little things looked larger than they were to minds both wound extremely tight and for whom smallness was a way of life, despite not many things being more important than the education of young people.