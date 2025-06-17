‘Because grievance status is awarded as political compensation for economic incompetence, it constructs an automatic cultural mechanism that advocates for dysfunction.’

– Nick Land, Dark Enlightenment

An email had been sent around staff informing us there would be a joint union meeting of the SSTA and EIS union members. At the end of the day, we were to gather in the games hall. There, we would be instructed on the unions’ guidance of things not to do. Allowing that the world was in a state of petrification over nothing, and very little was being asked of us as teachers anyway, I wasn’t sure what else we could be tasked with not to do. It was more likely the impetus for the meeting was an outgrowth of the hardly-residual resentment still coursing through the blood about teachers having to turn-up at all. ‘We might have to bloody turn-up, but we won’t be bloody doing anything!’ was the interior position of most educators I met. It might be useful. The unhappy congregants would have a chance to vent. Though, even if they took off the masks, I doubted they’d make any sense in what they said.

The meeting place was a typical school gym hall: planks of hardwood flooring heavily lacquered, a painted basketball court and badminton courts overlaid the wood and one another, making the lines confusing and pointless. Spaced regularly along its breeze block walls were hoops with nets for basketball and low wooden benches ran along the sides. Same everywhere in Scotland. As it was a gym annex, the roof and its struts were high above the floor. A roving gaze upwards could see that it exhibited the historical ineptitude of the pupils at badminton over the years: beams and stanchions that propped up the plastic corrugated roof were relieved of their utilitarian monotony by a variety of colourful and period-unique shuttlecocks from the decades-old plain corked variety with material feathers, to its white, brilliantine successor to the multi-hued shuttlecocks of the present day. For the antiquary, it was a delightful history of shuttlecocks from 1992 onwards. Consistently poor technique and deliberate malice over the years accounted for their permanently lofty position.

I had the opportunity to count all these errant cocks when invigilating the English prelim exams in the hall. Whoever has done it knows, invigilating is extremely boring. You are glad of anything to distract you from the heavy granite-like tedium that presses upon you. Noticing one marooned shuttlecock, I tasked myself with identifying them and totalling them up, all as a form of mental relief, hoping to pass at least five dragging minutes. I counted over thirty-six flightless shuttlecocks all in all on the high-up ledges, on the steel beams that cross-sectioned the ceiling or lying stranded on the backs of the high suspended strip-lights, as I wandered-up and down those rows of scribbling pupils. It took ten minutes. That’s ten minutes partially released from the nihilistic rage, the existential angst and grief of exam surveillance. Quite good.

All previous and subsequent visits to the hall had the same unifying outcome: boredom. Career fares. Rehearsals. End of school celebrations. Exams. Even in these extraordinary circumstances, would today’s tarriance be any different? I doubted it.

The unionised staff gathered after 3.15pm. (Nearly all Scottish teachers are in a union. You can be talked about if you’re not.) My colleagues had instinctively spaced themselves out, at least six feet between each of them…The Science. The two sets of double doors at the long west-side wall were open and a gentle, late summer breeze washed and refreshed the room to calm everybody’s nerves. Light spread in from outside, mixing with, adulterating and softening the harsh glare of the strip lights and, if you felt stressed, you could look through the doors at the trees standing serenely outside in the car park and see the edge of leaves bordered with a golden sunlight, rising and falling gently in the zephyr.

I had hesitated to go. I was not exactly keen to announce my maskless status to an entire school of teachers who were almost certainly tightly-wound, terrified mask-zealots. I didn’t know, of course. I’d hardly seen anybody. It could become awkward. It could become combustible. Would I be called out as a ‘heretic’, ‘a non-believer’ while I stood as part of the collegiate body, then decried from the union’s bully pulpit by the union representatives, during their address, and, as the target of a vitriolic tirade, a very slight at first but distinct open space would appear around me, formed by discretely shuffling, interiorly repelled colleagues. A clearing that, as the denunciations and accusations intensified, quickly widened, whilst an inwardly churning, febrile circumference of humanity, at first coldly examining me, then as their other mask slips, start roasting me with scowls, before pointing at me, shouting, howling allegations and righteous condemnations, their angry faces showing their lethal intent. Then someone will walk out the hall, come back in with something in their hand…it’s a stone…she’ll throw a stone…then someone else will go out and bring more in…to share them round…it’ll be a fucking stoning right there in the gym hall!

Nah, I’ll play it safe – just in case. I am not saying my colleagues were murderous. I am not saying I was in danger. I realise that some of these thoughts appear maniacal, paranoid, at minimum, and I did not really believe, at the gut level, my colleagues were going to rip me apart as some sort of cathartic keening; but what do you do? How can you assess people who have, collectively, gone mad? What is sure anymore? Not only was I in a world where people had either revealed their incapacity to reason or their refusal to, but it was a completely narcissistic world, one where the individual’s life alone was paramount, and fear had strangled all other values and behaviours. Who could trust others in such a world? These people are not safe to be around!

To avoid any possible confrontation, I went down a little later and resolved to stand close to an exit. Just in case. I gave it five minutes after the appointed start time. I left the classroom and meandered down. I was in no rush. Trepidation was attached to each leg like a prisoner’s ball and chain.

The meeting was starting when I arrived. Unfortunately and ironically and defeating my intention completely, being the last one to enter meant an entire hall full of heads turned round to see me come in; some turned away quickly, the meaning of such an alacritous head-twist was unclear, but, thankfully, no one stared angrily at me as a possible harbinger of death, and a few eyebrows were raised towards me in a friendly gesture. I was somewhat reassured.

Jonathan and Ed, two distinct and divergent characters, were the representatives of each collective body and stood at the head of the congregation. Each six feet apart. Jonathan could speak very well and Ed wisely let him do most of the talking. To signal the meeting’s commencement, Jonathan stood to the front while Ed stepped back. Jonathan had taken his mask off in order to be heard clearly. Much to my chagrin, I was denied the comical scene of being addressed by a union rep through a mask, watching it inflating in a bubble as he spoke then tightening over his gaping mouth like a second skin as he grabbed a breath, and throughout not hearing a single comprehensible word. Disappointing. I consoled myself with the thought that I was only fifteen minutes away from the next hilarious absurdity…or closer.

‘Extra-curricular, homework classes, extra-study classes, lunchtime clubs, all that’s over!’ said Jonathan dramatically; he stood there forthright and bold. There was a general murmur of approval. ‘If we’re being asked to come in here and risk our health, we don’t have to risk it further by doing extra work.’ More nods and agreement from the gathering.

‘We are the ones who are at risk here. We are the ones who are being forced from our homes, where we were safe [noises of agreement], where the rest of the country is staying because it is too dangerous for them to be out and about [‘Yesss’]. But it seems to be acceptable for us to be put at risk, doesn’t it? [Vigorous nodding] It seems to be permissible for us to get infected and take that back home to our children, to our partners, to our vulnerable parents who we need to look after, that seems to be allowed by this government? Doesn’t it? [Affirming sounds and nodding, ‘Bastards!’ said a lone voice.]

‘Once again, teachers are second class citizens! [‘Yessssss’] Once more, we are being asked to do the jobs that nobody wants to do! [‘Yes’, ‘Absolutely’] A few weeks with their children and all the illusions parents harbour about teaching fall away. It’s not an easy job. It’s a hard job. It takes skill to be able to teach. It’s a special person that can teach. You can’t just come off the street and start doing it. [nodding and approving ‘uh-huhs’,’They think you can!’ said the voice] Let’s see the Scottish government run the country without us. It’d fall apart. Fall…Apart. They need us. We make this country. Where would we be without education? [murmurs of approval]

But they don’t respect us. [‘No!’] They don’t value what we do. Our lives are on the line here and they do not reward us appropriately or care for us. [‘No, no, they don’t’] They’re prepared to make us expendable as they cave to parents’ desire, desire to get their kids back to school. They’re worried about their votes. They’re worried about their seats, their income and their pensions. What about our rights? They should worry about our votes? What about our pensions…if we live to get them! [‘Murdering Bastards!’ said the voice, ‘Here! Here’ rejoined another] We will make them worry about our rights and our votes! [‘Hear! Hear!’]

We will be absolutely ruthless about protecting ourselves. If you feel ill, if you feel that you feel ill, go home. If a colleague has been ill and you have been exposed to them, go home, and wait for the test results. If you test positive, stay at home, and don’t come back until you test negative consistently. If you’re exposed to a pupil who tests positive or who is off, go home and take the test and follow the procedure. Ten days isolation minimum. Go home. Stay at home. Stay safe. [‘Yessss!’]

The government won’t protect our health. The council won’t protect our health. But we will protect our health! We will protect each other! And the health of our loved ones!’

The room exploded in cheering. Think of all that viral material spuming out these gobs. They’ll all be infected tomorrow. Should I make a point about convection currents?

And that was about it. Ed followed with much more humdrum points delivered in his somnambulic style, then Jonathan and Ed spun it out for a little longer with some direct advice. There were no questions as far as I can remember. People did not want their e-mask-culated voices to be heard, I presumed, and no one wanted to lift their face covering to give aural clarity. The meeting was over; we evacuated the space. None spoke to another.

‘Can what’s happening really be happening?’ I thought to myself as I left the hall and wandered out the car park on my way back through the Links and home. ‘Had I got it all wrong?’ In my mind, such extreme, unthinkable political actions that included shutting down the Western World based on no good evidence could only mean an attempt to re-structure the political and economic system. It was clear. It was obvious, to me, blindingly obvious.

War on Terror - financial crisis - austerity, now Covid: all deprived people of their social and economic rights. I knew a few others could see it, but the majority, the teachers who anxiously hurried along the school corridors and nervously up the stairs seemed to only see a virus and a government that was doing its best to protect them. We were worlds apart. I was in a minority of one.

With a confidence born of long experience, I had assumed my fellow teachers would perform the necessary self-lobotomization to permit themselves to unquestioningly follow whatever instructions they were given with good conscience, but, out of curiosity and just a smidgen of spite, I wanted to test exactly how far they were prepared to mutilate the frontal lobes for the sake of obedience. I went to my Union’s Facebook page wondering if the deprivation of every right worth naming would cause even the slightest ripple in the pool of moral rectitude in which they very vocally swam.

The unions had been a disgrace from the outset. The historical position of defending working people was abandoned under a hail of fears. Instead, in Covid they became the proselytisers of generalised weakness subliminally advocating abject surrender to corporate assault. The top commanders in unions are extremely well-paid. Similar to the highest ranked politicians. Close to corporate CEOs. And they’ll be in position a lot longer. I do not know if there was a deal made or what it may have been…I heard many a dubious actor speak about our ‘union partners’. A flattering soft-soaping of these vain, self-righteous, ‘left-wing’ individuals, hiding their inferiority of class and education, by those wealthy, established persons and groups would flatter and convince the union parvenus that lockdowns and vaccinations were necessary ‘for the workers’? Most belligerent lefties just want to be paid more, and be respected. They’re simple fodder against frontal champagne assaults, carpet-bombing flatteries and invites to plush cocktail parties.

Perhaps they were promised a better world? There was much talk of that sort of thing. Means make ends. For me, if it took tricking people into a better world, then it was not going to be a better world. I did not respect that approach, but I could understand the appeal. If that was what the union leadership was doing.

Yet the most frightening possibility remained the most obvious one: they wholeheartedly believed in Covid. Resist global capitalism? Trade unionism couldn’t resist the TV.

As below so above. The ineffectual union official had snuck in by the lowest gates of the citadel of unionism, in through the drains even, and from there, had gathered a company of the liked-minded, penetrating all rings until the supine and ambitious dictated the terms from a position of leadership. The unions were penetrated!...by numbskulls.

In education, the union rep should be the first line of defence for the humble, dedicated teacher who is all too often subtly pressured by an insatiable, predatory management. For this purpose, a Union Rep must be a torchbearer of workplace rights, having garnered a profound knowledge of the uses and abuses of education and how it effects teachers’ practice specifically. Ideally, the reps should be supported by a well-informed, motivated, active cadre of committed trade unionists. Behind the tip-of-the-spear-rep, there should be the brawny, thrusting body of a school’s union membership.

Could be, would be, should be. This far into the narrative, the reader will be sure that even aspiring to a mediocre-minded ideal is to reach too far. The union rep can be effective and management can be pushy, even bullying, however, it can be the opposite too.

Union Reps are frequently the laziest, least willing part of any team and the most-likely-to-disappear-when-needed S.O.Bs in the school. They take the extra time the union role provides, initiate nothing, do the minimum and are never called to account.

The position attracts this character type. The union rep role offers increased protection to an insouciant, ineffective educator for the small price of a few extra meetings. Union reps are never sacked and rarely receive warnings. It’s not worth it. A wise headteacher will find them a cushy number in the school rather than antagonise a union rep with a remonstrance that instils an anger that seeks remediation by proxy, by encouraging and enlarging the complaints of others, unceasingly.

Alternatively, an individual’s temperament might require them to take a rambunctious, boisterous approach to the role, openly defying authority at every opportunity. In this way, they protect their renumerated post and cut-off legitimate criticism by the smokescreen of active antagonism.

Under the guise of confrontational advocacy, they make themselves invulnerable to a school leader’s chastisement lest that rebuke provoke an extraordinary response from the unionist. Like Samson dislodging the columns of support bringing down the sanctuary roof on the mocking crowd of Pharisees, so too would the aggressive rep bring the Temple of Unionism and opinion crashing down on the crown of the poor, belated Senior Team accusers. Yet, unlike the enemies of the Nazirite who perished with him, the union rep and his mechanisms of defence would remain upstanding long after the offending parties had had nervous breakdowns and retired on health grounds.

If a rep manages to avoid the above flaws, then, the last obstacle to effectiveness was their susceptibility to flattery. The strongest union rep I ever knew was Angus ‘Mad Dog’ McKay, who was fearsome and not to be crossed. Angus was a domineering leader. The children and staff feared him. He never lost a fight. A rigidity of character and a facility to make a fool feel their foolishness in his presence probably barred him from any higher office than Principal Teacher. Abrasiveness was not in vogue in the positive, cheery, unaccountable New Age of education. But his influence, nevertheless, was large and sweeping.

However, as Will observed to me on one occasion, he was highly susceptible to praise which allowed a former headteacher to superciliously and skilfully groom him on many issues.

If they’re not idle or incompetent or nihilistically rambunctious, they often harbour, somewhere, a secret desire to be more lauded. Life has not recognised their potential in the narrow, cookie-cutter promotion process of the edu-corporate world. Their powerful personalities do not fit, yet like many principled people they cannot help but influence by other means. A headteacher who recognises this and pretends to consult and defer to a strong-minded union rep can turn them into another useful branch of school government.

As for the membership, the phalanx of fearsome militants that would roll over any heartless, bellicose management foolish enough to stand in the way of greater and more comprehensive rights, was a myth. They were more likely to sit, apathetic and resigned to any school policy imposed upon them, each sighing or smouldering internally, yet all similarly made impotent by self-doubt, all shiftily eyeing the other, willing someone else to speak-up, paralysed by their own fears, as genuine rights were publicly being diluted in front of their glazey-eyed stares. When the meeting was adjourned, they shambled in a despondent retreat from where they had been agreed to perform, by apathetic consent, a further layer of needless bureaucracy.

That’s if they are even aware of what their rights are in the first place. The far side of the moon is less of a mystery to a teacher than their contract. Except those rights that involve leaving early, holidays and sick pay, about which some individuals are extremely read-up and radical on. Most teachers are clueless about the panoply of rights they possess (but do not enjoy). Instead of proudly wielding them as upright and noble human beings, they choose to be truncated and muted as the practice of those rights, inseparable from the possession, fall into disuse.

What’s left to the dissatisfied, ignorant teacher? Passive defiance, mainly manifested as absence, sometimes cloaked as a slow-witted incompetence, are usual expressions of unhappiness – and, to do these protests justice, they can slowly cripple a school. But who benefits?

Complain, complain, complain, it’s a reflexive action in schools. Complain, complain, complain, every day and then they do it all over again. It’s a disease. Complaining is a sclerotic illness in education. It restricts and degrades the individual and enervates them. They never see it in themselves, but as they complain and complain and complain, morning, noon and mid-afternoon, complain to everyone and complain to anyone, they grow smaller and smaller. Their voice becomes shriller. Their complaints more outlandish. They become emptied of humour. Their entitlement grows gargantuan. Their effort reduces to the minimal. Complaining until there’s nothing left except a high-pitched squealing reed instead of a person. Seen it. Lots. Sad.

On the other hand, senior management were not beyond sleekit and craven measures themselves. The few teachers brave enough to actively not be ‘on board’, who questioned pointless schemes or expressed their frustration as some headteacher’s ‘favourite’ – always an unbearable suck-up who wanted their career sponsored – launched an initiative which added pointlessly to the workload and which fell away once the sycophant gained their promotion at another school, were cast aside and treated as a pariah, they were continually denigrated for their opinion by management - privately and publicly - and sabotaged in their career. Junior management were encouraged to partake in the ostracism as it was ‘let known’ that association, never mind an alliance, with such a person would not be prosperous for their own progression, and, often it was the middle manager, compliant as always, who was the tool of pressure upon the scorned one.

Headteachers and deputes have a lot of power, in the restricted sense. They can allow a pupil to humiliate a classroom practitioner without substantial redress merely out of spleen towards the individual teacher or offence at the teacher’s previous failure to be suitably fawning. I have known teachers who were ‘out’ who had the necessary support to be an effective disciplinarian withdrawn simply to make their working lives unbearable, in the hope that it would drive the practitioner to an early exit or retirement or the grave…who knows? It’s an unpleasant business. In weak people, hatred runs deep. And, as I say, given the staid nature of teaching, the resentments are deeper than the Mariana Trench.