"We look to Scotland for all our ideas of civilisation."

Voltaire

There had been a great deal of controversy about whether Scottish schools would go back at all. Schools in Scotland throw open their doors a full two weeks before English, Welsh or Northern Irish schools. Their opening or continued closure might signal whether staff and pupils would re-enter the corridors of learning across the UK and if some baseline of normality was going to return this year at all. We already knew all universities were going to be exclusively online. Would schools act similarly?

Clearly, the Scottish Government’s preference was to keep schools shut. There were noises about perfecting ‘online’ schooling. It was the unions’ preferred option. The majority of teachers were happy to continue with fewer hours, less work and the same pay. Pupils liked the free time.

However, slowly, a backlash was building to prolonged school closures. Parents knew their children were not being adequately educated. After the initial excitement about the change, children had become truculent and apathetic in completing their work. Parents found it harder going trying to teach them as the weeks passed, despite many of them working from home and having the spare time. It turns out, kids are equally resistant and moody with their parents as they are with teachers, perhaps more so!

In the face of this opposition, albeit relatively mild, the Scottish Government started to flail around looking for a way to present closures as a positive or sell alternatives that re-packaged closures as a part of a package. It was humming and hawing for weeks. Not unlike clay pigeon shooting, no sooner did the Scottish Government ‘pull’ one of its ideas, watching it hurtle across the public space than it exploded, hit by buckshot from one of the many parents’ groups’ blunderbusses determined that nothing other than a full return was acceptable. Pigeon after pigeon was pulled, none completed their natural arc intact. Government started to make policy on the cuff. A good sign for opponents to Covid like me.

The First Minister at the time, the Frightener-in-Chief, was still appearing daily on the TV giving her mid-morning briefings, loving the attention and the import it bestowed on her. It fitted her bent and her capabilities too: the simple task of authoritatively and exasperatedly relaying instructions from others to the people of Scotland. No thinking or ingenuity on her part was required. Just as well, she’d have fallen far short. She was an impostor, to be telt, not a leader, not to be trusted.

She was playing to the Scottish nationalist base in the worst way possible: feeding their weaknesses and inverting it into a sort of moral courage. Whatever restriction England imposed, Scotland would impose and raise it with another harsher one and expound it as a policy with a greater ethical content than callous Westminster, in order to highlight the cultural difference between the countries: we cared more about human life than English politicians or people did. It was cheap political point scoring, and, sadly, plenty of people bought into it.

I had supported independence during the 2014 Scottish independence vote, a moment in history when a couple of million Scots discovered their latent national self-esteem, and, in the face of a global establishment, voted for their freedom and independence. I was proud of that. Not this. This was a tawdry, bigoted variant of nationalism, one the independence movement had forsworn years earlier.

It was stomach turning to hear once-proud nationalists metamorphosise into cawing, virtue-signalling, half-wits. We were better at following government mandates than down South; we protected the vulnerable more than down South; we valued human life more than down South. We were good, no, we were better. Sickening.

The independence movement that had stunningly embraced autodidacticism in history, economics and politics a few years before, sharing data, asking questions and providing resources across their social media accounts, and used the knowledge gained to resist the unceasing broadside cannonades of fearful exigencies and cataclysmic outcomes predicted, and threatened, by everyone from the Pope to David Bowie, from Barack Obama to all the states of the European Union. From heroic self-determination, they had permitted a nonsensical fear to convert them to sheep, led by the most shameless judas goat in recent Scottish history.

This nationwide infantilism had precedent a few years earlier in the seemingly never-ending controversy over Brexit. After the UK had voted to leave the European Union, Sturgeon spent years spouting the slogan, ‘Stop Brexit’, accompanied by the crude conjoining of Brexit voters with intolerance, bigotry and a sort of English fascism. Scotland was superior to that, and it became her moral crusade to prevent the growth of fascism in England by preventing the ceding of the UK from the EU. Like every immature Scot with an inferiority complex, her preference was for compliments from the ‘adults’ in England than the coarse, powerless, marginalised Scots.

For a Scottish independence politician, Brexit was a gift. An able one could have played the Brexiteers and the Remoaners against each other to get concessions for another Scottish referendum, especially after the 2017 General Election in which prime minister Theresa May lost her majority. The fact that she did not take advantage of this made me suspicious of her. Maybe she was a puppet? But of who? I started to be exceedingly dubious of her. When Covid raised its banner, and she fell mutely into line, not even asking the basic questions expected of a responsible government official, my suspicions seemed to be confirmed.

My scepticism gained further justification upon witnessing a visitor to her official residence in Edinburgh. I had gotten myself confused about the time and location of a protest against further school closures. I thought we had to meet outside Bute House in Edinburgh’s picturesque Charlotte Square. No, that was wrong. We were to meet an hour later than I thought at the parliament, across town.

Arriving around twelve o’clock outside a silent Bute House, I stood astride my bike looking around an empty square. Where was everyone? I checked the post for the protest on my phone. It was 12pm at Holyrood, then we were marching to Bute House. Gah! You idiot!

Annoyed as I was at myself, there were worse places to be stranded for an hour or two. It was a bright summer’s day and the environs were pleasing – it was a square that had Georgian buildings on all sides; an interior road that belted the public quadrangle, before a pavement wrapped around it creating an island, rimmed on its interior with a wrought iron fencing. These rails enclosed an emerald grass square. In the centre of this greenery was a stone plinth that supported a statue of a horse and its rider, none other than Prince Albert.

The entirety was positioned at the western extremity of the elegant, historical George Street. It was a road lined with the same Enlightenment façade on the buildings, the unseen sides usually constructed with red brick and plaster, that now provide succour to restaurants and fashion boutiques. At the eastern edge, like a counterweight on a municipal thoroughfare scale, lay another public piazza, named St Andrew’s Square. The same architectural sentiments were reflected in the surrounding Roman-Graeco structures shaped like the forefront of ancient temples, although originally banks when constructed – they were now social clubs or shops, hotels or restaurants. The entire axis had been constructed on a design that won a competition, judged on Enlightenment principles taken from the Ancients. These days Edinburgh no longer embellishes herself like this. Flat pack construction is the glass of fashion currently, and the mould of form.

The sun shone pleasantly. I took my bike to the iron railings and sat in its warmth. I had noticed, when I drew-up, that there was an extremely expensive MG sports car parked in front of her official residence. I had only been sitting for a couple of minutes admiring the day when a middle-aged man in a soldier’s uniform, his chest covered in medals and colours as salute to his deportment, stepped from the front door of the First Minister’s house, into the MG and then it roared off. For some reason, the thought ‘British military intelligence’ popped into my head.

Obviously, I cannot prove that. Nonetheless, it added to my impression that the Scottish First Minister was really nothing more or less than a tool of the British state and her nationalist colours were a sartorial flattering of her true and quite different body politic. This British state that happened to be locking down its own population in preparation for vaccinating it.

Maybe, I’m being unkind. It might be for a good reason. If there was a hidden resistance embedded in nation states, opposed to the globalist plans, then it would likely be military intelligence. If. However, keeping to the purely visible world, the only place where evidence can be taken from to inform judgements, our First Minister had allied herself with the very groupings that seemed to be driving the reshaping of our world.

Whatever the wishes of her masters, and whoever her masters were, Nicola Sturgeon was facing the gale of public opinion blown by parents and channelled through groups like ‘Us for the Them’ and the Scottish Family Party. The SFP was not a huge organisation. Lockdown had brought them to prominence. It was unlikely they were any kind of movement, however, obviously, their position that schools should be open completely and the echo of that demand in England was putting pressure on Scotland’s government.

The Education Minister, the equally spineless John Swinney, had tried to split the difference of government wish and parental objection, suggesting a hybrid model of pupils returning by their year group on certain days of the week, working online the rest of the time. It never became clear whether this meant teachers working in classrooms on a shift basis or from home on certain days and doing lessons online. Something which would be challenging given the poor Wi Fi of many schools, the lack of IT equipment for pupils and the difficulties of timetabling.

It never got beyond an idea. The unions were not happy about anything that could engender more work. The SFP and affiliated groups were not considering anything less than a full return. Neither were parents. Parents were not going to accept their children staying at home any longer. They had missed enough education. If that meant aged, immune-compromised teachers were going to be infected with Covid and possibly die, then so be it. Fuck them! Don’t they get it? I-Am-Sick-Of-My-Kids.

Anyway, the teaching profession could do with a clear out. Get the weak, the ill and the vulnerable out, said these Eugenicist mothers and fathers. ‘If they don’t want to teach, they could leave,’ they said. Little did they know teachers! Most teachers are so de-skilled and institutionalised, it’s akin to asking a Turkey to start training as a break dance artiste as to propose a new career for a settled-in teacher.

The decision came only a couple of days before the scheduled return. We were going back! Tens of thousands of teachers’ hearts broke. They wailed. They gnashed their teeth. They wrote entitled protest posts on social media claiming that they had joined the teaching profession to teach, not to die in the line of duty. They were risking their lives to go back! They were risking their lives and the lives of their vulnerable family members! I even saw some comments on social media pre-empting the, assumed, inevitable deaths, calling the Scottish Government ‘Murderers’.

On the other side, the SFP claimed victory: parents were jubilant, their little darlings were going back to school. They could be with their friends. They could learn again. Their development could be resumed…and parents could get on with enjoying lockdown, working from home in peace and quiet, if they were fortunate enough to have a nice, middle-class job, and a garden. At the very least, parents no longer had to undergo the daily humiliation of trying to teach their child subjects they were clueless about, nor navigate the unpredictable, flaring arguments between parent and child occurring when parental demands of scholastic rigour, many based on fantasy and illusions conjured by themselves and not disabused of by a profession that had embraced a ‘no standards’ pedagogy, parent pleasing and an ‘impossible is nothing’ ideology, met the hard, implacable rocks of reality.

True, some families had enjoyed their time together. Nonetheless, huge swathe were bored and fed-up with one another. The facsimile of a teacher-pupil relationship that had been impressed upon hitherto established, harmonious familial connections was warping. The distortion was threatening to crack and fragment irreparably the household unit. A parting necessitated by the state’s impartial, removed decision was a non-confrontational, non-parentally enforced way of re-arranging the only-recently established unhappy routine. We were to return to previous habits, more congenial to the familiar rhythms enjoyed by those attached closest of all by society, by reciprocated understandings and by blood: the new regime would be school then family time. In short, ‘Gies peace!’ the parents cried. The Scottish Government obliged.

The more one ponders the circumstances and beliefs around the return to full-time schooling, the more one is forced to draw one of two possible conclusions. The first is that parents and their proxies were prepared, with all Scottish institutions consenting, including the teaching unions and the government, to put the entire teaching population of Scotland at high risk of death just so they could get their kids out of the house. Cold.

The other possible conclusion is that deep down, deep, deep down, no one was taking any of this seriously, and, at the same sub-strata of knowing, they were completely aware that Covid was Kabuki Theatre, teachers included. Who in their right mind would walk into the Jaws of Death for a teaching job? Puzzling.

Every night the news was filled by bulletins of rising cases and deaths. The undiscerning viewer believed these Covid cases had a causal link to deaths. Trying to persuade people the figures were misleading, a ‘category mistake’ was futile; the Covidians’ minds were locked down more completely than their bodies. Yet, they were still prepared, based on what they ‘knew’, to send their children to school and infect the at-risk teachers and their vulnerable family members unlimited to the price of their mortality. But not only the pedagogues and their ancestry. Their own children could pick-up an infection, and risk that virus then infecting themselves or some vulnerable person close to them. Why do this? Why be so cavalier with an unknowable number of lives considering the potentially dreadful consequences? It did not make sense if you considered the threat real. A reality that, based on seeing and hearing, had majority acceptance.

If this was the case, the parental population were selfishly putting the teaching profession in serious danger – there is no shortage of fat, immuno-compromised teachers – and neither the government or the union was protecting them. It was premeditated murder. Simple as that. It was the care homes all over again. Democide.

If not the case - anyone who attended school, including the fat, immuno-compromised teachers (who always tell you early on in your initial dialogue with them that they are immuno-compromised then take plenty of days off to prove it) did not actually believe Covid was a threat, in spite of their mask wearing, complaining and testing. How could this paradox be resolved? On one hand, people made clowns of themselves trying to avoid infection; on the other hand, the same people made clowns of themselves by putting themselves into harm’s way.

However, there was both a third and a fourth possibility.

The third was that not parents, not teachers, not union officials, not civil servants, not politicians were able to think their way out of a wet paper bag. Therefore, they did not see these glaring contradictions and were incapable of deducing any of the obvious conclusions. The most obvious being that Covid harboured little of the quantitative lethality claimed for it.

I quickly found verification for the ‘cannot think’ hypothesis on my first day back: I attempted to reassure a colleague who was claiming the government was trying to kill her. We stood in the school corridor, her face tightening with contortions of outrage at undisclosed thoughts estranged from my current circumlocutions. I was explaining to her the simple chain of reasoning that a government would not allow a workforce to be put at serious risk while it remained publicly culpable for doing so.

She couldn’t grasp the basic premise of self-preservation, consequences or follow the logical conclusion at all. The deduction that followed escaped her too. Treating the previous as simply an interim conclusion that supplied a new premise for a further revolutionary conclusion which was - Covid is all a massive hoax. Nope. The brainwashing had worked. She couldn’t think. She didn’t want to think. Covid was real. Her being in school was state sponsored killing.

The fourth possibility was only applicable to the Elect. The Self-Elect. Mixed on the issue of Covid, possibly indifferent, Covid was a gift that could give and give. They would use it as a convenient covering for their traditional mores. They were going to return, but it would be on their own terms. They would go back, but it was when they wanted, how they wanted, and where they wanted. These were the already mentioned Troup of the Professionally Ill. Or ‘Professionill’ for short.

Requests to doctors had already been made; sick notes already written; Senior Management had been contacted and the terms of their return had been dictated, by them. The unions had been sounded for appropriate responses to any headteacher who was not prepared to grant them the widest latitude for their absences. I did not know this at the time. I only found it out later. I had not suspected anything other than a reluctant, slow walking, protesting return by this cadre, but they were far more entrepreneurial and energetic in arranging sanctioned absences than they ever were in teaching pupils. I will ambivalently credit a number of my colleagues with this. Their disciplined mental duplicity to practise the Art of the Skive, was a kind of superpower.

The Return on Monday loomed closer. It was the weekend before. Like vulnerable, imbeciles on a projected trip, we were sent pre-emptive emails and notices telling us to ‘be safe’ and not to ‘tax’ ourselves. Still, there were some important actions that we had to take for the sake of everybody else’s biosecurity.

We had to wear a mask.

We had to test regularly, ideally twice a week.

If we suspected Covid, even while waiting on a test result, we had to stay home and isolate.

We were not to gather as a staff or in departments.

We were not to loiter in corridors.

We were to spread pupils around the classroom.

We were to open the windows.

We were to sanitise our hands before, during and after lessons, ensuring that pupils did the same.

And, this was by far the best Covid injunction in my opinion, abundant with choleric humour and absurdity: we were to mark-off with hazard tape a rectangular area at the front of the classroom, a space that would extend from the teacher’s desk to a distance not too close to any opposing door. Inclusive of any type of board or Smart TV fixed to the wall, it would be designated as a ‘safe zone’ for the teacher.

This line demarcated the length and breadth to which teachers were permitted move from their desks while pupils were in the room. It was intended to keep us alive. Within its borders we must stay. Not to be crossed. For everybody’s safety. It was a Berlin Wall. We could not transgress the red and white tape and mix with the pupil body at all. We were not to assist, confront behaviour or mark work anywhere near them. Stay Behind The Line.

Nor should pupils, in turn, cross that line and approach us, except in emergency circumstances that answered to no other alternative.

The pupils had to seek ingress or egress at the beginning and end of lessons to their desk or from the classroom via the proscribed paths alone, designated to allow each a safe passage in case of any awkwardly placed door or inconvenient arrangement of desks that complicated the route…

– at which time, teachers should be safely distanced at their desks.

With the desks nearest to the teacher’s own to remain uninhabited.

Thus creating a buffer zone that the virus could not transgress.