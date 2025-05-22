‘My own sense of the thing is that underneath the happy talk, underneath the dogged adherence to failed ideas and dead theories, underneath the shrieking and anathematizing at people like me, there is a deep and cold despair.’

– John Derbyshire, Gawker

It felt like a long time between the beginning of lockdown and re-starting my post at secondary school. I had been on a prolonged career break, almost two years officially, and had temporised about making a full return or handing in my resignation. All due to Brexit uncertainty. Beset by a nagging anxiety, I hesitated: ‘Was the tourism work as secure as a salaried teaching post?’ No. ‘Was I making enough money to give up a permanent contract?’ Not yet. Like fitful sunshine in a Scottish summer, the tourists can quickly disappear. An economic downturn, a new tax, or if the country you live in leaves the continent-wide economy it had been a part of for almost fifty years, all of these can upset things.

For those that can cast their minds back, during the Brexit years two factions dominated the public space: one telling us the start of an Athenian Golden Age beckoned; the other of the initial stages of an economic death spiral followed by a Mad Max-style apocalypse. ‘Experts’ chose their own data and pronounced conclusions that echoed their own political views. They were amplified by partisans on either side and they then resonated with whatever side of the debate a person was on. Tunnel vision, tunnel thinking beset all parties.

My judgement was solely limited to the immediate. The myriad of consequences paraded endlessly until December of 2019 were, mainly, mere prejudiced conjecture. The actual solid direction was unknown. And decisions rested in hands far removed from any influence I had or with whom I shared any confidentiality. I only knew what I knew. And what I knew was that it was honeyed times for the tourist industry I was part of. Edinburgh was buzzing with the vibrancy and spending of people expecting a good time. This desire was met by a honeycomb of hospitality outlets across the city, to which eager tourists swarmed in hundreds of thousands; eateries that were far removed in quality from traditional Scottish hospitality, provided a sweeter, richer experience.

Back in the iron days of Scottish hospitality, it was not unusual to have packet biscuits served in a tea shop, nor was it unheard of to go to a restaurant and be served boil-in-the-bag as a main course! Although that was a particular low in my culinary life’s journey, happening as it did in a restaurant in Irvine when I ordered Chicken Supreme. Still, I must stress, it was not an outlying experience – a microwaved-from-frozen apple pie served-up in a cafe was another deep trough in the sea of sapidity for me: it was white, pasty, irradiated, boiling hot and topped with can-sprayed cream that putrefied to a milky sweet liquid, gathering in pools on either side of the sallow, flaccid, gelatinous pudding. I still ate it. And still regret it.

I had once asked for curried chips in Rosslyn village, before the boom in its popularity as a destination thanks to Dan Brown’s book The Da Vinci Code and the Hollywood film. I expected light, fulsome potatoes sautéed in oil, salt and a mix of curries and exotic peppers. I was given undercooked oven chips with home brand curry powder thrown over them.

An attempt to have soured cream with my potato wedges in a restaurant in South Queensferry (another thriving tourist site now crammed with lovely cafes and restaurants) led the waiter to return with a single cream the first time. I had to delicately tell him that this ‘was not sour cream’ and could he come back with the requested garnish; following my rejection, he returned with a porcelain dish full of mayonnaise. With tact, I had to once more correct the oversight. After the second refusal, he returned with whipped cream. Embarrassing for both of us, I had to bluntly inform him that the true nature of the condiment did not satisfy the typography of the edible ornament for my meal that I had set my heart upon. After the third refusal, following an embarrassed rush to the kitchen, he returned defeated and asked me exasperatedly, ‘What is soured cream?’. Eventually, the chef must have looked it up because it arrived on the fourth submission. None of the preceding was rare…back then.

However, in booming Edinburgh, the expiration date on such shoddy outlets would be days rather than weeks. Tourism was raising the standard of the hospitality sector. Sharing economy sites like Airbnb and Booking.com had opened the floodgates to those on a budget. Cheaper rooms meant more disposable income to enjoy themselves, primarily on food and events. The numbers demanding a good food experience were increasing and their wallets rewarded those who supplied it to the highest level. Current and would-be owners in the industry noted this and re-framed their ideas accordingly. The higher the standards, the more people came to sample the goods. Everything in this sector was just getting better.

In short, before Covid, things were good. One more year and the security blanket of a permanent contract with Edinburgh Council could be discarded. But, when lockdown began and the tourists vanished overnight, possibly for years to come, I regretfully concluded that I would have to email the headteacher, Mick, that I would be returning to school. My lack of enthusiasm to return was seemingly reciprocated by Mick’s reluctance to welcome me back. In the interceding years of my absence, he had sent me other jobs to apply for and had emailed me, just prior to lockdown, that he thought he could persuade the Council that a further year extension of my ‘career break’ was necessary.

I didn’t know if he had a jaundiced opinion of me - I had barely worked with him – or that there was someone else really, really good in the department covering my job. My absence had begun just as he joined the school as headteacher and my interactions with him had been few and far between. Probably the stability of a permanent member of staff who worked in the school was what he wanted. Supply staff are very hit and miss. The good ones want a permanent post, usually get one somewhere and are off; the bad ones…are always turning-up and with their classroom discipline causing chaos - words are said – tempers lost – complaints - management has to sort it all out. Messy. My absence was likely a welt of continual disruption, at the very least, if not more frequently a putrid sore. An eagerness to lance it permanently would be understandable by a headteacher.

I emailed him. He accepted my return stoically, hid any disappointment, and in typical fashion asked me to liaise with the deputy faculty link for English and the current head of the department. With Mick, it was all about liaising.

However, this turned out to be a more difficult task than simply sending an email to notify each staff member that I was returning. I was keen to inquire about my timetable – the bell weather of a teacher’s year in a school like mine, since it eerily predicts the green shoots of happiness to be nurtured across the days: sleight, fragile delights of potentially motivated pupils that bloomed precariously in thin soil, located on a high-up rocky promontory, jutting out precipitously over a deep, dry valley, subject to strong winds and a blazing, unforgiving sun.

The deputy Alan was accessible. The temporarily appointed Head of English, Francis was a different story. She could not be reached. I received nothing back from Francis after two emails sent over the span of a few weeks. What was going on? Was she dead from Covid?

Janice, the actual Head of English, was on maternity leave and Francis was holding the fort. It was a strange choice according to the rumour mill (conveyed at the occasional meet-up with former colleagues). She was a serial absentee. ‘She’s never in!’ said one colleague from Drama. She was renowned for it, apparently.

Enlightened by this opining a year or so before Covid and lockdowns, I quizzed an English department colleague during a coffee.

‘So how did she get the job?’ I asked, puzzled but anticipating my teaching days were nearing sunset and so taking only a casual, desultory interest in school goings on.

‘She’s been doing courses,’ said Ruth.

‘But surely the important thing is to actually be in school?’ throwing out a forlorn question. In schools nowadays, adherence to a careerist-ideology was probably as important as actual, demonstrable commitment. Officially sanctioned CPD (Continuing Professional Development) weighed heavier in apprising a candidate than simply being a good, efficient teacher that knew the job. Why were these courses paramount for promotion?

Simple - you cannot promote an ideology while ignorant of it. And schools are very keen on ideologies. (Some of them are so embedded, they seem like common sense realities.) A person knowing buzzwords shows the Council and all sorts of other bodies that they are aligned with institutional priorities. Those priorities are always political. To my mind, all they show is that the individual is compliant. You will never be tested on subject knowledge in an interview. It’s assumed you know your stuff. Big mistake.

‘Be in school and…doing a good job?’, I continued, interested enough to fish.

Ruth shrugged with resignation. ‘All she does is media,’ she said, and then she leaned in conspiratorially, ‘She goes through entire years and the classes never read a book.’

‘Really?’ I said, frowning in keeping with Ruth’s tone of disapproval, but sadly, I was not shocked or even surprised. I once had a headteacher who had been called ‘King of the Video’ when a classroom practitioner, because that is all his classes did…while he did the paperwork for his courses to gain promotion.

My diligence in pursuing my employment duties was continually distracted by the death of reason around me. People were believing anything: stories of washing food were routine (hilarious!) on social media. Photos of vegetables and packets of meat in baths with comments around ‘killing the virus’ were common. As far as I could discern, these were serious posts by ordinary people.

What struck most bizarrely were the boasts of deranged routines for ‘staying safe’. Publicly, people conveyed their entire process for achieving ‘Zero-Covid’, whether seeking recognition for this or to instruct others was not clear. It went as follows:

On arriving home, leave the shopping in the garage for forty-eight hours until the virus dies. Meanwhile, take yourself out to the garden. Start taking off clothes, removing them all, down to pants. Or further. There should be a hose left out previously. Hose down. Hang clothes in garage to let the virus die. Enter the decontamination zone of the porch. Rub entire body down in sanitiser. Step into home. Put on ‘sterilised’ clothes left at the front door.

This was happening! I was living in a world where this was possibly being performed by millions of people! Did they know that smearing sanitiser all over your body was likely to be toxic? Did they know that the ‘virus’ was settling on their clothes all the time? Did they know their home was full of trillions of bacteria and viruses making all safety measures redundant.

Obviously, a certain amount of income is mandatory to enjoy all these ancillary structures, the benefit of a garden to indulge your stupidity in these recoiling efforts. The moral and intellectual capital of the middle class had obviously been misspent on the acquisition of appurtenances, leaving little left for reason and fortitude. Those in flats or smaller homes were compelled by circumstance to be more logical and forego the mishmash of confused ideas applied witlessly. Although, I would conclude that a good number in smaller dwellings sub-divided what space they had into areas where Covid was contained and the rest they imagined to be ‘Zero-Covid’.

What a laugh the knowing ruling class must be having at the feeble-mindedness of the population! Reason and experience had been erased. The sun had been rubbed out. We were now spinning unanchored into the void, all of us, on a Clown World. Given people’s fatuousness, was it possible that my email, allowing I was unknown to Francis, was suspected of having a virus and by reason of that suspicion was left unopened, lest it be infectious?

When you abandon reason and experience, you can believe anything.