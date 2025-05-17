"People with advantages are loathe to believe that they just happen to be people with advantages."

C Wright Mills, The Power Elite

A lot of parents, carers and extraneous family that stoutly and blusterously defend their poorly behaved children will be frustrated in their search for a pedagogical scapegoat, if the teacher in question does not indulge it, fawn to it or allow themselves to be intimidated. Surviving the first wave of unfair invective and denunciation is the crucial factor, after which point, triumph, or better yet, a reasonable conversation, becomes possible. Admittedly hard with the parents where worries supplied by their infamy is pre-loaded – one of our pupils’ parents used to carry an axe; he wasn’t encouraged to come to parents’ evenings - and whose binary approach is either accusation or non-appearance. Most underclass parents fall into this category and many working-class parents too.

Shared values and understandings between reasonable adults consistently applied is seldom attained with whom it matters. The parents’ fault, mainly. From way back. Drugs, pills, unthought pregnancies, responsibility deficits. Cascaded down the generations. There’s rarely a forward movement made to a satisfactory outcome. We inhabit the Zone of Contained Conflict. Thus, managers in education, rightly or wrongly, work on a sliding scale of intimidation: depressed simultaneously by the parental finger, the council’s thumb, the union-weighted teacher’s rights and their own standing, each pressing and uplifting at varying times, degrees and places.

The level of responsiveness rises and falls too depending on the parents’ wealth, profession, bluster and powers of articulation. A professional’s career and standing can be severely damaged by a disgruntled, persevering parent.

Class is nearly always a pre-eminent factor. Connections and money, and, it has to be said, social intelligence, makes the system deliver. Possession of these factors invariably means you will have few disagreeable or disgruntling conversations. Teaching professionals are highly susceptible to the esteem of those successful in the mysterious marketplace of commerce. It’s a world they poorly understand and is filled with such wondrous associations that they are nearly always charmed by it.

In the case of my school, the capacity to manipulate the system, damage careers by complaining to Higher Ups is diminished by the complainers rung in society, and their way of going about it. The man accommodated in the back street with surplus from the restaurant is not going to have the Maître D sacked. If dissatisfied, a parent’s liquidity deficiencies leave a limited menu of options available to him: claim victimisation of some form, possibly involve outside agencies, or, potentially, and admittedly rarely, exert a rage that verges towards violence to invigorate effectiveness. (This has the highest fail rate.)

The first two prerogatives are the most popular. If the underclass - and some minorities - have learnt anything, it is the nodes of power respond to the language of victimhood. It seems to be encouraged by the ruling ideology. The use of these politicised words is like salting the earth around the ashes of the burnt down pride and solidarity of the working class and the civil rights movements. Imploring others to redress a grievance in the name of pity and outrage, often a pity that is only professionally maintained and serviced as a guise, is degrading to the appellant. The body knows it even if the mind denies it. Dangerous to the bearer, a resentful victimhood hardens over the lava-like feelings of shame caused by framing appeals in this manner. Thus, the incipient revolutionary forces ready to burst forth to claim their human dignity are encased in a granite cooled and hardened by convection from their very own manipulative words, and conducted by their own weaknesses. On top of humiliation, debasement.

A few, very few choose the cleansing force of violence to free them from their inferiority complex, their wretchedness, apathy and try to fan the fires of their self-respect in the face of frustrating bureaucracies or patronising bureaucrats. Unfortunately, sabotaged by the insignificance of their crusade and their own autophagic subconscious, the results are inept, clueless and vaguely comical. There’s a paltry release, at best. The first day of an once deputy head’s tenure at my school was made memorable whilst walking to her car in the school car park at the same time as another colleague was starting to drive off in their own vehicle. From nowhere, an incensed, shouting parent rushed at the motor, sprung onto the departing teacher’s car bonnet as it still moved, while swearing and threatening all kinds of revenge, making clear fully how unhappy they were with whatever the situation was with their child. The deputy was aghast. ‘What type of mad place is this?’ she asked herself. Indeed. We once had a parent turn-up with hammers at the front gate. Although, admittedly, this was to weigh in on the side of her own offspring in a conflict between pupils, not brain a teacher.

The term ‘underclass’ is not an economic or moral pejorative. Granted, economics is a major contributor to individual and family problems, there are equally, possibly more crucial determining elements. To deal with the UN-derclass is to conduct with – yes, the UNderpaid, but the UNdernourished, the UNderwhelmed, the UNregulating, the Unmannered, the UNappreciated, the UNwell, the Unloved too.

It's not just those from lower social stratifications that undermine education with respect to learning and becoming effective ‘citizens’. The institutional and the individual cultures that find a comfortable collusion in a common denominator which is kindly called ‘mediocrity’ is a major failing. Weakness in education, defined as vague values, low standards, too many interested parties and agendas, careerism and a culture of compliance, in all spheres, unable to resist the merest pressure, is a cancer eating education from within.

One source of this corrosion is that in state schools, it’s not a coherently shared endeavour: it’s the bastardisation of compulsion, discipline and order. At its root it’s confused as to whether it is a service provided to a consumer or an instrument of social good, with no one really knowing which is pre-eminent…or, worryingly, knowing what is best.

For instance, we are encouraged to keep parents happy, ignoring their shortcomings or their child’s fundamental misalignment at nearly all costs. Unhappy parents mean complaints. The school does not want that. This is treating parents and children as consumers where the teacher, the wider community or democracy (ha!) does not have a stake in an individual’s decisions, standards or ethics.

However, the parents don’t want to complain. They don’t have demanding aims for achievement. They lack confidence. They do not reflect on morals. They don’t apply high standards to their own lives. They want what is expected. They just want to hear nice things. They want to be validated as ‘good’ parents. And to facilitate this, they do nothing more stringent than ask a couple of simple questions whenever they meet their child’s teacher.

(The setting…a Parents’ Evening in my school but it could be every Parents’ Evening everywhere for the last forty years in a state school. Two parents come in, with child in tow, and eye me warily. The child has been problematic/apathetic/half-decent/good.)

Me: Hello.

Parents: Hello.

Me: Is there anything you’d like to ask me?

Lead Parent: No, we just want to know if they’re doing well.

Me: They’re doing well.

Lead Parent: Thank you.

(They all get-up and leave. Happy. N.B. I usually string this out for the required five minutes.)

We start from a position of dishonesty: it’s all good. Everyone is alright and no one could do anything differently. They just want to avoid pain. To be happy. And so do teachers, so the path of pleasing omissions and positive encouragement suits everyone. I’m not arguing for criticism and finger-pointing, but the lack of verisimilitude about the problems, the unwillingness to discuss or think that there is a problem (and it’s frightening how a glib positivity, to the exclusion of all else, inhabits some of the more insubstantial of my colleagues) is disturbing. No…it’s disastrous.

This is not helping the disadvantaged. The disadvantaged aren’t helping themselves. Teachers are quite happy to leave the field fallow (I don’t blame them) - in many ways, state education is an organ of inertia with a paycheck.

‘What’s your proof of this?’ the Prince and Princesses of Pedagogy might shout at me from their ivory towers and fantasy land of never-ending Progress built on manipulated data from low hanging exam standards.

Easy. Our school system has produced a situation where tens of thousands of its staff, ‘educated’ people, wore masks for two years hoping it provided protection from a virus, unquestioningly and despite glaring contradictions. Standards had to have cratered to allow this possibility to become a reality. Our science departments, our rational thinkers, our instructors of research, investigation and problem solving – bereft of basic reasoned thought or cringing cowards, which is it?

And this is not an argument for some sort of re-imposition of an iron grip to restore an Old World Order that was better. No, I am simply pointing out that it is the Last Trumpet marking the end of Scottish education, indeed, western education, which is deservedly doomed unless difficult conversations start to take place. The decline has been going on for a long time. It’s all probably too late though.

Rob Deer had a ‘tough’ reputation and was a highly effective disciplinarian in the ‘shock and awe’ of rebuke when a pupil’s behaviour was outrageous. He spoke several languages: French, German and Russian, giving me a brief lecture on the distinctions between the Bulgarian and the Russian alphabet when I misrecognised a character on a whiteboard. He was, as Will observed, ‘the intellectual of the school’. To a class whom I was teaching Animal Farm, he gave an hour history of the Russian Revolution off the top of his head and I only had to remind him of Kerensky’s name. In passing, he corrected the English Department on our assumption that Darwin had claimed human beings had evolved from apes, before expiating on the Theory of Evolution for our instruction, in a way that was not tedious or pedantic. He was a great teacher, moulded from the clay of an education system that once delivered for children from all walks of life. The type of teacher, plentiful decades ago, who made the distance between a secondary school teacher and a university academic a footbridge rather than what it is now – a cantilever, continuous span bridge set over a yawning chasm.

He did have his flaws. ‘When a parent comes up, he’s as meek as a lamb,’ vented a classroom assistant to me out of frustration once.

Rob was Old School working class – the shame, the hurt, the humiliation propelled him forward. Always on nights out, at some point late on, I would see him by himself, drunk, morosely staring at the floor, dwelling on previous failures, stunted hopes and past decisions. He had gone to St. Andrew’s University when working class boys didn’t go to St. Andrew’s University, except as it happens, one other, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who used to bribe Rob with tins of beer to play the board game Risk with him. He probably once had great hopes. Who knew what was eating away at him?

Possibly, he never escaped the inferiority complex of being working class, but a good education at least put him in a better economic strata and educated him enough to gain a position from where begin to tackle the churning, spewing, red hot magma trapped within. That was a choice available to him. What I do know is that today’s underclass and working class children’s unchallenged lower cultural standards, by parents and teachers, are eating their future like an acid.

I’m probably being idealistic. I’m probably romanticising. Rob’s monastical vaults and scriptoria of learning were not much protection against Covid and the invasive barbarism of mass propaganda.

The last time I saw him, he was in his post-retirement role of Head Invigilator overseeing the return of post-Covid assessments. He stood at the end of the top corridor, smaller, shrivelled, having shed a couple of stones of weight, in a suit too large for him, wearing a surgical mask. The Great Rob Deer, really? The Rob Deer who strode the corridors firing off volleys of rebuke or bestowing charming encouragements to entranced pupils was a greatly reduced figure and, despite his flaws, my heart hurt at the sight of him there.

Covid was breaking everyone.

A committed drinker with regular trips to the pub situated thirty metres from the school gates on a Friday, an outspoken Rangers fan, a proponent of reason and discussion, an intellectual, a Nye Bevan socialist, it was sad to see him retreat so far from his individuality.

Maybe it had all been a show.

Knowing the restive fear of humiliation that flows under the granite exterior of working people, unchallenged or redirected by education, but placated and siphoned off through dikes and vents, blocked at the crater, choked at the throat until seemingly extinguished, it came as no surprise to me that it was an accepting docility that chiefly featured on the paved concourse outside the supermarket near my home.

We had to queue to get in, parodying the old queues for empty shelves in the Soviet Union, although, in our case, we were waiting in line, always a quickly moving line, to get inside to the plentiful foodstuffs available.

I arrived at the door where two shop workers, young and eager, one blonde and athletic looking, the other larger, looking like he had gorged on too many discounted processed meals.

‘Do you have a face covering?’ the blond one said.

‘No, I didn’t bring one,’ I said, trying to be matter of fact and calculating a bluff manner would see me inside.

‘You need a face covering to get in,’ the light-haired one said again, his co-worker standing diffidently beside him, silent.

‘Do you really need one?’ I said, incredibly weakly, my true feelings frozen by imaginary fears.

With each word branded by a lack of confidence, it lent the flaxen-haired man more assuredness in his request, when his initial question had been somewhat sheepish.

‘Yes, you do,’ he said with his authority growing. My confidence evaporated. I gawked in silence. He looked at me. He took pity. ‘Do you have anything, even a scarf?’ He was a nice guy. He was going out of his way to be conciliatory, and, from his standpoint, helpful.

To walk in regardless seemed petty and foolish. I could feel the pressure in my mind of the other shoppers and their desire to get in. What’s the hold-up? Is it this guy? What’s wrong with this idiot? Their musings upon me would not be complimentary. They might be resigned to lockdowns but a nuisance holding them up while bleeding confidence like an open wound signalling weakness would be ruthlessly pushed aside. Indignity and humiliation stared at me. Again.

My idea of a grand, defiant gesture was falling flat. It’s so hard to do when your opponent is actually, in spite of it all, quite nice. And you’re scared. It’s painless to take the easy way and comply in a fawning, grateful demeanour…to eternal disgrace. I can’t. I…

I felt it was incumbent on me to register some sort of protest and, if not able to achieve anything else, at least two shop workers would know that someone was sceptical of what the government was telling them.

‘No…that’s ridiculous,’ I huffed, turned abruptly and strode past the series of mask wearing individuals who eyed me leerily as an oddball and, who knows, a possible killer of grandmothers, even their grandmother. But I was safe from the mob. Apathy, thank you.

I returned to my flat to ponder. I did not want to wear a mask. And wearing a scarf as a form of protection was just as foolish. It was also…also…a humiliation. Believing in the absurd was one thing, but not believing in it, yet acting as if it was true was a never-to-be-forgotten stamp on my soul whose image would always torment me. The lava of mortification ran in me as tumultuously as in any other member of the working classes. What was to be done?