‘I know not if the day be ours or no’

William Shakespeare, Henry V

In the emptiness of those days, it felt like we could write anything into the world; there was a hiatus in its trajectory, a blankness where purpose had once been, even if the goal were blasphemous. I hoped, as some of the more optimistic voices were saying, that the human race was fermenting with these new ideas of political tyranny and globalism, of intimate surveillance and dispossession of bodily autonomy, and that, although it was happening quietly, silently, we were rejecting the New World Order and its long-incubated bio-tech feudalism and were turning our faces towards freedom.

I had no certainty in this, and my feelings oscillated between the nihilism of a world so easily stripped of human decency and a world where the human spirit, albeit surprised and defeated in the main, initially, was able to gather its energies and slowly, steadfastly, re-orientate itself towards a future triumph.

Paul and I would spend a lot of time sitting in the croft on the benches there, not saying much and just wondering. Our view was bordered by trees and beyond that the buildings of Leith; the schoolhouses, the fine stone tenements, the elegant Georgian flats with its wooden lattices and small glass panes – the legacy of a more prosperous time, when shipmasters, captains, bankers, corn traders and lumber yard owners would step out of their affluent dwellings and saunter the few minutes to the nearby docks to oversee a business that traded all over Europe and many distant parts of the world. Back then, they had their own version of a fifteen-minute city, for nearly all who lived in that community tied to the surrounding waters, it was a fifteen-minute world. All activity taking place under the watchful gaze of a woman with her child on a boat and the words ‘Persevere’ written underneath.

Who was winning?