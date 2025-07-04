“Grade inflation has become not just a problem but a quiet corruption of the educational process.”

Professor Stuart Rojstaczer

There were to be no exams that Spring. In their place, we were to have ‘windows of assessment’. The Scottish Qualification Authority would supply schools with papers for each level of certificate and sitting papers in school would be conducted by teachers. Experience told me there would be massive grade inflation, nonetheless, despite the likely skewing of results, these were exams of some sort. A standard. Far preferable to awarding grades based on classwork where the ‘gold standard’ was bronzed, then brassed, then abandoned as previously. The measures took a realistic account of the struggle to get work from pupils due to lockdown, track and trace, and the three headed hellish hound offspring of this union between Echidna and Typhon: a pervasive, enervating Apathy, a capitulation to the Petty and a withering Cowardice.

The pupils were to sit their subject exams in classrooms. Papers were distributed amongst colleagues in subject departments. No teacher was to mark their own class. An impromptu timetable was drawn up by SMT and handed out to the pupils. There were to be no days off. Absence had reached epidemic levels over the past year (in fact, the only other ‘pandemic’ I witnessed, phone addiction aside, between March 2020 and June 2022 was the pandemic of school absences), therefore, now, when it was futile, the Council decided that young people must attend school to stop the breach in discipline and the loss of a generation. Too late.

Another strange atmosphere offered itself to psychological integration. Kids would turn-up to their exam in my class, all arriving on time for once. Me sat in my chair at my desk letting them file in across the blue carpeted floor and they’d take their seats, before I leapt up and read them the exam rites. No talking, no moving around, no phones, hold your hand-up if you need something. All of them were wrapped up in jackets like attachment blankets. They’d then start the exam. Each worked with unheralded focus on their exam papers. I was surprised. Some wrote knowledge accrued over the past year, others were hoping that if they just wrote enough on the day, it would see them pass. The long-standing belief of many months remained intact, that dispensation would be given when marking. Only the requirement that they write a few pages need be satisfied for this to be enacted.

After a day of examination in English, the department had set all its papers for pupils. Congratulations were passed around us continuously – typical in teaching for Lilliputian achievements - little more was demanded of us pedagogues than a prelim, which is an annual occurrence. The papers were gathered in, accounted for, then dispersed to the members of the department to mark. This was the practise in all departments – even external examinations, essential in the Arts and Music departments for integrity, was abandoned: you can catch Covid from an oboe, don’t cha know?...even at a distance. (One of the most absurd images – and actions - of Covid were entire orchestras, all kittled out in masks, but, the wind sections having cut a space in the mask through which the reeds of their instrument were inserted to be enclosed by the musician’s naked, pursed lips. To be played. Dear God, will we ever recover from this stupidity?)

Some subjects mark their papers quicker due to exam formats and smaller numbers, but English necessitates reading a lot of essays, deciphering handwriting and applying a hermeneutic expertise to ambiguous responses. The return to the exam body was somewhat slower.

Nonetheless, the marks achieved and pupils’ ultimate final grades were known within two weeks - a wonderful achievement by a collective of English teachers who, as a corporate body, regularly struggle to meet a deadline. Numbers were processed in school, the final grades were sent off to the SQA. It was the SQA who would inform the pupils of their results, dispersing them by text and certificate. We were under an embargo not to say.

The pupils knew the papers were marked and tallied. The charming Swiss and Italian girls, who had diligently attended the online lessons during lockdown, completed all the homework and who had even logged onto the after-school tuition, came to my door, half-curious about the results. I said I couldn’t communicate this information to them, but they were so nice and they’d be leaving so soon and they deserved to know so… I relented and told them that they’d both gotten As. They were delighted and started crying. In her gratitude, the Swiss girl thanked me for caring about whether her host family were kind to her and said, ‘You were the only teacher who asked, the only one who cared.’

‘I’m sure that’s not true,’ I said with a disingenuous humility. I’m sure it was possibly true. Many teachers don’t give a shit. It took me a long time to see through the individual PR put out about ‘The kids come first’ by so many. For me, Covid was the last straw, exposing the profession and its practitioners as no more ‘moral’ than any other, despite claims mounted on an assumed socially progressive status. Nor were educators free from psychological traits such as narcissism or sociopathology any more than, say, lawyers.

I say that with compassion.

‘To no one’s surprise’, I wasn’t surprised or perturbed - albeit some of my colleagues might have thought this was a credible process - the results were incredible. Finally, August’s annual exam de-briefings would show some progress…with a spike equivalent in relations to putting the Empire State Building in a sleepy Scottish village.

Every year, at the start of the new term, successive headteachers have taken the entire staff through the results, concentrating mainly on English and Maths as the lead indicators of success. Each year it is an exercise in wilfully blind optimism. The percentage of passes varies only marginally across all the years. Having watched this debriefings for nearly twenty years, my memory stretches further back than the five-year historical comparison the headteacher uses to show progress. We are always around 20% of the year group achieving Higher passes in Maths and English, or the other indicator, three Highers or more. Some years it is 19%, others it is 21%; it has been as low as 16% - ‘it was a difficult cohort’ – and as high as 24% - ‘we’ve put down some solid foundations in our practise over the past year’ – but always, always, always, the same conclusion is drawn by the Headie which is that ‘if you look at the wider picture, the trend is going in the right direction, up’. I have heard that every year. We’ve been going in the right direction for decades. And still, after twenty years, we’ve went nowhere.

Damningly, astoundingly, this stasis in outcome has stubbornly remained while exams have been dumbed down and the most widely certified English exam, the National 5, has a pass rate of near 80% and half of those passes are at ‘A’ level. ‘That tells you everything you need to know,’ said Alfie the art teacher when I told him this. It does.

Yet this year, 2021, we suddenly blasted through the artificial ceiling and despite massive non-attendance, constant disruption, poor quality teaching and a lack of involvement with pupils, the grades were up 20%! We had finally done it! It was like getting the pay-rise that brought us to parity after all the years of inflation – a big pay-off to get us in to our rightful place: the Holy Grail of moping, hard-done-by professionals and career trade unionists.

The only negative, the only hair in the soup, cloud in the sky…the only problem was this was mirrored by all schools all over the Council, and probably throughout the entire country. There was a credibility gap. An imminent danger, beyond mocking the exam system, was the need for universities to start administering their new intake. With such stratospheric attainment, university places could be taken by students who really did not have the intellectual knous for the courses their grades were now promising. And there was little in the way of an established and sound method for the universities and colleges to weed them out. A problem that would be multiplied by the passage of time, because sooner or later these over-attained students would drop out, losing the universities and colleges a student, the course a participant, and everybody in the Tertiary education-pharma-ideology-complex-gravy-train money. That was unacceptable. All ideologies collapsed in the face of losses and…cuts.

What is to be done? Problem – Action – Solution. The word came down that we had to knock the pupils down a grade or two, especially cut back the ‘A’s which had bloomed like Japanese knotweed all over the struts and supports of the educational ideological infrastructure. We were suffering from too much success, too much ‘winning’.

We sat gathered in the classroom of the PT, Jessica at that time having returned and charged with the heavy duty of bringing our astronomical results back down to earth by taking marks off pupils’ work. My colleagues were reluctant to identify anyone as being marked down. Jessica made it easier for us, having pre-selected a range of pupils whose grades with a mark or two deducted would slip down a band and solve the problem. We only needed to agree to alter the marks to align the school’s grades to an acceptable level. One of those picked out was the lovely Italian girl from my class.

In truth, because I was so charmed by her pleasant, intelligent personality, I did have a cursory feeling that I had been a little generous in making sure she got an A – she’d achieved a good mark in her folio piece, which was assessed by me and this contributed to her final grade. Perhaps I had given her the benefit of the doubt in my appraisal and nudged her mark slightly upward. That was a little on my conscience. I’d not been quite rigorous with the process. And she had only achieved an A by one mark, which saw her lot thrown in with the others to be culled, since they were all under the suspicion they had been assessed too benevolently. Sat in the discussion, I could not exclude the nagging feeling that I’d been a little lop-sided in the number of ‘benefits of the doubt’ I’d given her.

Nonetheless, she was doing a Higher English exam in a language not her own, she was hard-working, and she just deserved it! But my doubts weakened me: I put up a half-hearted defence of her, and Moira, who I shared the class with, did support me, saying she was ‘excellent’, but I did not fight hard enough. She lost her mark. She was now a ‘B’ for Higher English. Oh heavy deed! Even today, four years later, this stands out as my second biggest shame and regret of Covid. The other lapses I can excuse, but I let this girl down. She phoned the school when she received the marks in Italy. I told her that because ‘pass marks were so high, all grades were reduced’. She was kind and accepting. I felt terrible. Weakness had gotten the better of me.

With no exam leave, senior classes limped on throughout May with pupils appearing depending on assessments, infections or inclination. A few of the weaker candidates were cunning enough to contract ‘Covid’ for their exam. Their coursework, invariably better than the exam for such pupils, would be used to assess. Clever.

Since some pupils sat no exams, I had the opportunity to spend a consistent hour a day over a six-week period with pupils who spent their time fixated on their mobiles and whose reaction to my attempts to entrap in conversation was a droning ‘uh-huh’ or an agonisingly slow and distracted ‘yeahs’. The next generation.