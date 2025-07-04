‘If you gaze long into the abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.’

Frederich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil

The Second Lockdown was beginning to unfasten. There was a very slow return to school in late February, after the February break. Teachers were to come in every day, but pupils were still appearing or disappearing. The intransigence of Track and Trace to continue in its existence despite its ineptness, necessitated its ongoing application. Absence was institutional, or pupils’ mood accounted for it; or their family’s; or an inclination to continue testing in the hope of more time off, dismissive of the consequences.

Returning to school was strange. If the first lockdown had made the pupils deeply apathetic, this one had made them totally and utterly indifferent. It is not just that they did not care, they did not care enough to sustain any pretence of care at all – a new low for … where the pupils could always be relied on to at least tell you they’d ‘do the work’ when you hauled them out of class for a reprimand – both of us knowing it was all done for form’s sake.

Now, though, now, any incentive or deterrent had gone. They all knew the system was going to be rigged in their favour and some indulged us teachers by doing a cursory amount of work, to get a decent-enough qualification, others would just to go through the motions to shut us up. Most simply faked working while scrolling on mobile phones. A feeling of the absurd permeated the building. The disciplining yoke of habit had been lifted and, unburdened of it, pupils found school to be a fairly meaningless enterprise. ‘Leave me alone, give me the certificates and I’ll be off’ was the resounding message.

Another disease was the true ‘pandemic’. They really, really, really could not get themselves off their mobile phones. Worse than before. It was grafted on to each pair of hands. It was a fight to try and get one pupil to put theirs down. A literal fight…almost. Then I’d have to go through it all again with the next one by which time the former had become a recidivist and I’d be back where I started. It is not that the pupils were particularly defiant or rude – they just did not bother anymore. Urging, shouting, threatening – they absorbed it all, their attention staying locked-in to that little glowing rectangle in front of them.

To be honest, I didn’t have the heart to force the issue like some firebrand preacher threatening a divine reckoning. I asked. I encouraged. I flattered. I pleaded for their future. But all that came forth was a mobile phone placed on the desk and the tiniest drop of effort. The flow of progress had been stemmed and was not to be resumed this year, if ever. We would now limp like wounded, haemorrhaging animals to an educational Jerusalem of an impending future where some abominable coterminous of penitent teacher indulgences and institutional corruption would conjugate to give birth to exam results bearing no resemblance to the denuded, dispirited reality of the standard attained.

My lasting memory of that period, as we went through another phased return, this time the upper school having priority as it was not yet clear whether exams where to be abandoned for a second year or not, was of pupils sitting haphazardly in chairs, jackets on, chalky faced and unable to come off their mobile phones. I’m sure it wasn’t always like that, but that is what I recall most vividly. The other memories are the pleasure at leaving early. We were only in school for part of the day, since other years were not there.

The possibility of being infected or transmitting an infection chased most teachers out the building when classless. The school was nice and quiet. It was quite spacious without a thousand pupils squeezing through the corridors every hour too. And working two or three hours a day meant that each lesson could receive a good burst of positive energy rather than the usual enervating five or six periods that created, in me anyway, a good deal of distemper and uninspiring dross. Five or six lessons a day, on the hour, by irritable and tired teachers, in a building over-flowing with teenage emotions, psychological disparities and social problems is not conducive to good education.

It was about this time that in my resistance group, J, who was, along with many other talents, a great data analyst, started to share with us the official Scottish government All-cause mortality figures. They were astounding, to say the least. By March into April, several age groups had been vaccinated. The over-eighties had been injected before the New Year. After them, it was the seventy to eighty-year-olds and after them it was the sixty to the seventy years old and, finally it was the over fifties. Now that a good few weeks had elapsed, a pattern was beginning to emerge.

Around twelve weeks after the vaccine was administered there was an inflection point in the graph that showed the rate and number of deaths for an age group beginning to climb upwards. That this might be seen in one graph for the over-eighties could be an unimportant characteristic, attributable to many possible causes, not excluding simply being part of the normal run of graphs, which are never straight. However, the same inflection upwards of the same graph, All-cause deaths, started to appear in all age groups’ data, at the same stage of post-vaccination. Twelve to sixteen weeks after an age cohort’s inoculation, the number of deaths ascended. In the over eighties, the over seventies, the over sixties, J would point out to us the point of inflection. It showed quite clearly the rise in excess death in the cohort in relation to the five-year average (the mean of which was from where excess deaths were judged).

If you’re going to have a five-year average, then it is natural that some of the rate of deaths in a particular age group will be above it as some will be below it. Nonetheless, to have every age group start to tick upwards at the same stage after an experimental vaccine roll-out is a peculiar anomaly. As J asked, ‘What single factor applicable to all these age groups had changed that could make the rise in excess death explicable at the same time and in the same way?’

The trend was discernible as early as March; this was when the first data on All-Cause deaths was released which was relevant to the vaccine programme. As I said, J was an excellent data analyser, as far as I could tell these things, and immediately saw a potential ‘signal’. However, the most significant data appeared in late spring when, as more and more data points piled on top of one another, all indubitably indicating the direction of travel. There was a serious problem. The graphs were only going-up – across all categories.

At that point we were meeting in a café provided by a sympathetic owner. It was very kind of them and a risk too. If it got out that this was a meeting place for so-called ‘anti-vaxxers’ then the café could be ruined. At one point, the owner had a fire in the kitchen of the café. We joked it might have been MI5 – I’m sure each of us entertained the thought as a serious proposition: the past year and a bit had made us highly sensitive to these possibilities.

It was in the café that J showed me the latest data for All-Cause mortality across a range of age groups. He carefully unfolded the papers onto which he had printed out the line graphs recording the progression of death rates in different age groups and laid them on the table. He had shared privately with the group some data on the issue online, but only indications of what was happening. What I saw looking at these graphs on paper was absolutely shocking. All age groups were showing the familiar pattern of upward inflection, demonstrating a clear trend over months despite the unevenness of deaths week to week. However, the deeply unsettling part was the acceleration over the past couple of weeks where the rate of death above the five-year average had jumped from single figures, into the teens and now, in one graph, was hitting as high as thirty percent.

‘I had to sit down when I saw this one,’ J said to me. I understood why. If this trajectory was maintained, we were on the brink of a catastrophe without precedent.

‘This is huge,’ I said quietly. Disbelieving. There’s believing in depopulation and then there’s depopulation happening. They are not the same thing.

‘I cannot believe that no one is noticing this in the Scottish Government,’ he said. ‘They are compiling the statistics. They must know. They must know this isn’t normal.’

This must be it. This is happening. They’ve done it. They’ve went for it. This is the start of their depopulation. But…but…the world is so normal, so every day. Can the most terrible things happen and it’s all so normal, just so ordinary? Why would they want to kill us? We’re nice? Not us, they wouldn’t want to kill us.

I looked at the paper and looked at J. If this accelerated to trend, we’d have…everybody who took the vaccine would be dead over the next couple of years. I felt power was there in the room with us, its unassailable, remorseless presence denoted by the creased paper in front of us and we were…we were nothing to it.

J presented this to the group. They were stunned. I didn’t speak. It was clear J was still in disbelief. The government knew. We knew. An epochal moment was at hand. And yet we were completely powerless. I looked outside the large glass front windows of the café. People were just milling about as if life was semi-normal, as if nothing was happening, as if all this would go on forever.

I pondered the thought that every life is about to change radically and what that might mean while the others tried to process by discussing the figures. I stared at all those people: across the street, walking past, chatting, laughing, stopping to look through the window to wonder why the café was closed but we were sitting in it – all, all, all so utterly normal. Imagine they knew.

What good would it do now?

In this instance, it was an alarm but not as apocalyptic as it had at first appeared. Providentially as it happened, the rate of death fell back the next week and never reached the thirties again as a percentage of increase above the five-year rolling average, although excess deaths were to continue for the next couple of years in Scotland, and even longer in England. No one said anything about this in the media (they’d all been emailed with the details) and the government (they’d been contacted too by email and through social media). It was and still is ignored.

T, middle-class and living in a nice part of Edinburgh, and therefore in a milieu where some quite well-place government officials happened to live, was, amazingly, a neighbour of and knew the head of the team that compiled the Scottish data on All-Cause Mortality. She secretly passed on his email, and someone contacted him to point out that the figures he was releasing showed something was seriously wrong. I do not know if the man heeded the email. I do know that a few months later J told me the government changed the way they categorised the figures making the All-Cause deaths and their excess a lot harder to see from a data analytical perspective. But, as J said, I’m sure he knew and if he knew, bureaucrats always being quick to cover their wide-flattened-by-office-working posteriors, then so did others up and down the government ladder. They either knew what they had done and were covering it up or they hadn’t known what they’d done and were covering it up.

The bombshell about the rise in deaths post-vaccination was pre-figured by the constant sound of ambulance sirens around Leith. From the middle and towards the end of the second lockdown, since I was able to stay in bed longer, I’d lie stretched-out and listen to them. To me, their high-pitched caterwauling were the cries of the coming Apocalypse. One memorable morning, between eight and nine, I counted thirteen individual sirens. Thirteen! That was an incredible number. I’d never heard so many. (Although, when I said in passing casually to a returned class in April about the number of sirens I was hearing, one pupil countered with, ‘Can you tell the difference between an ambulance siren and a police siren? I cannae’. It was a fair point: I couldn’t either. I could not discount a serious, unprecedented crime wave was taking place.)

If hearing was not necessarily believing, then there was the evidence of my own eyes. I was seeing ambulances everywhere. I saw them flash past down at the Shore, screaming as they raced round the Links and wailing up and down Easter Road – now that the main artery for vehicles into the area, Leith Walk, was closed due to tram works – none of my looks were returned by these darken windowed, white confessionals of parting words uttered by wild pale faces.

If a questioning pupil had given me the intellectual discipline not to assume all sirens were ambulances, I felt that it was a sufficient, but caveated, premise that a good number of them were likely to be ambulances, in which case, there were more of them screeching around a definite urban landscape than I had ever heard before. Their noisy threading echoed along the stone corridors of Leith’s tenements, reverberating to a frenzy and then the sound, escaping the high walls, bounced over the slate rooftops to my classroom where I listened to them sombrely, persuaded, with a few reservations, that we were on the verge of the Great Die Off. All streets will be visited in time, all homes, all families.

I looked at the pupils, a first year class; most of them, their young, unblemished faces were looking down concentrating on their work. They were still too young for the vaccine, but it was coming to them soon enough. ‘What is the point of all of this?’ I thought, my eyes resting on one or two particularly noble-hearted youngsters. ‘You can try to help a child learn for the betterment of their future, and a Super-Elite coupled with a society’s Fear can take it all away in a few months.’ What were people thinking? What were parents thinking? What was any supposedly ‘responsible’ adult thinking?

The horror of it all was strangely banal. Disorientating and alienating. Every time I raised the vaccine issue, I was shouted down. Did I care anymore? I thought I did. But, my emotional reaction to everyone slow-walking to their own extermination left me empty and flat. If they all died, so what? No one’s ever made love to their appointment with death like this lot. No matter what I say or do, they’re zombies. They’re dead already, give them the certificate and get it over with!

Perhaps at some point, resignation kicks in whether you want it to or not. I had, after what felt like endless efforts, pretty much given-up trying to convince anyone about the hoax and vax-genocide. I’d taken to thinking about survival for myself rather than being some great crusader awakening the dormant, self-destructive masses. Was I indolent? Was I now just distracted? Had my belief in my own duty hollowed me out and left me an unfeeling wraith?

J’s statistics seemed to confirm the circumstantial evidence and they fitted with the general mood. We were dying. During the Spring and early summer, Paul and I would meet-up at Leith Links where a wilder part of the park was cordoned off by a hedge row, a part of which was used as a croft for locals to grow vegetables, sweet peas and the like. We would sit there completely alone, just the two of us on many a bright summer evening, in the centre of an all-encompassing, oppressive atmosphere of disaffected devastation. No one was around. No one came to the croft. The little wooden coffee hut there was shut up. Next to nobody crossed through the park though set in the midst of the most densely populated area in Scotland.

Was everyone lifeless, undiscovered in their flats? It hardly seemed credible. Although, the organiser of the five-a-side football Paul and I used to play had died at the age of forty-two, in his sleep. He was a bit of dick: he used to shout at and humiliate people during the game. He was a Rangers fan but I’m sure that feature of his personality and the football team he supported were unconnected.

[We tend to become sentimental and think of poor innocents, completely undeserving of an early death when words like ‘genocide’ are used, but this genocide would include: dicks, arseholes, wankers, pricks, bitches, harridans, self-righteous lefties, con artists, rich brigands, smug journalists, rightists, toxic environmentalists, benefit scroungers, pink haired people, fatties, ‘spiritual’ frauds, white socks and jean wearers, NEDs, sandal wearers, belligerent LBGTQ+, murderers, abusers, Oasis fans, thieves, tax-dodgers, bad musicians, litter droppers, lazy skivers, the pompous, know-it-alls, THOSE WHO COULD SAVE THEMSELVES BUT WILL NOT LISTEN and more: all of them were to go.]

I was hearing of a consistent trickle of sudden deaths. Friends of friends had died young, or youngish, or unexpectedly. Then there were the professional league football matches.

In 2008, I remember quite distinctly as does everyone who has followed football for any length of time, a Premier League footballer, Fabrice Muamba, collapsing on the pitch having had a cardiac arrest. It was a huge event because it was such an oddity. This never happened, not to fit, elite sportsmen. Even five years later, Muamba was still being interviewed by newspapers on the anniversary of this terrifying and nearly tragic event. Footballers are fit and do not have heart attacks. (Neither do young people.)

However, as we went deeper in 2021, and the European Championships began, we had the phenomena of football players collapsing on the field. In fact, they were falling to the ground all over the world and it was not just football: basketball, running, American Football, sports where intense cardio activity might take place started to see their participants keel over.

One of the most famous cases was the Danish footballer Christian Erikson who collapsed on the pitch during a game in the Euros. It grabbed the world’s attention. The first question we vaccine-sceptics asked was ‘Is he vaccinated?’. It was the question the authorities were determined to forbid being asked or answered. They stifled the issue. Lamestream media refused to ask. They were not quick enough. Not before the Inter Milan team doctor, Erikson’s football club, confirmed that the entire team had been vaccinated. If the vaccine was safe, why not just be honest?

Clip after clip would see footballers go down, struggling to breathe, clutching their chests, or legs just giving way. There were rumours about rumours – footballer players were believing the ‘conspiracy theories’, they were buying fake vaccine cards, they were under pressure to all get vaccinated. Never had so many professional footballers died. In fact, the two years after vaccination recorded four times more professional football players dying in that short period of time than had died in the previous sixty years since records began.

(When I met Matt Le Tissier over a year later, he would tell a story about his own attempts to stop footballers being pressured to be vaccinated. He went to great lengths to change the policy of England’s Football Association. He organised the signing of a letter which was supported by luminaries of the game that few in society would believe were ‘anti-vaxxers’. The only problem was that none of them would speak publicly. Behind the scenes, people were trying to do the right thing, but the fear of being targeted kept heads down. Only the bravest, Matt Le Tissier, and a couple of others, had the mettle to voice their scepticism openly.)

One of the celebrity footballers, now a pundit with great pull, was Gary Neville. He had a popular podcast listened to by millions in which he summed-up the weekend’s football. On one of these broadcasts, as the vaccine programme was reaching into the age group which included most footballers, the over twenties, Gary Neville went about as far as he could safely go to increase hesitancy about taking it. It was the best example over the course of those two years of a media personality doing the right thing yet smartly preserving his position and influence. Neville showed how it could be done.

The format of the podcast is that Neville is interviewed by Sky’s commentator on the game they have just watched, Neville being the co-commentator. Very carefully, the interviewer asked measured question after question to which, in emphatic, carefully crafted responses, Neville said he could ‘never ask a footballer to be vaccinated’ that ‘it was no one’s business’ that ‘it was not for him [as owner of a football club] to determine what people did with their health’ and other such heavy hints that he was against the vaccines. It was clever and clear. It recognised the danger these ‘vaccines’ were posing and Neville, to his credit, tried to do something about it. What surprised me was how onboard the commentator was. Together, they had obviously taken the time to calculate how far they could go and rehearsed it. Again, it seemed very much like everyone knew, except those that didn’t want to know.

Neville’s podcast was obviously aimed at the fans. I’m not sure they were listening. Once the fans came back to football after a year’s absence, every weekend saw football matches halted because of a repeated incident in the stands: a fan had collapsed. In fact, they were falling like flies at league games all around the country. It was not a mass die off, but it was a regular feature of Saturday and Sunday football for two years.

There was an unusual emptiness about the spring and early summer of 2021. It was a strange pocket in time. Hope and despair mixed together. The vaccine programme marched on, although those who were opposed to the ‘Revolution from Above’, like me, did not feel in imminent danger. In contrast to mass poisoning, there was a genuine optimism generated by the marches taking place in London. Huge crowds gathered and I was told the atmosphere was ‘amazing’ by the members of our group who travelled down to take part in them. England was the centre point of the global resistance. Nowhere was consistently producing crowds as often and as large protesting the restrictions and the threat of global government as England. People were talking about marches in the hundreds of thousands if not, incredibly, touching the million. It was England’s Finest Hour, as far as I was concerned, greater than anything, because the English people were virtually alone in their resistance.

Of course, the media never mentioned it. The people who voted for Brexit to preserve the ancient nation were now defending it in the teeth of the ferocious, gnashing jackal that was the New World Order. As a Scot, I have my issues with English suzerainty over Scotland, but, on a good day, the English people are the bravest, stoutest and most freedom loving people that have ever existed. For as long as England is a nation of Englishmen and women, freedom will never perish from this earth.

The numbers of the discontented and questioning were on the rise, however the scales still heavily weighed on the eyes of the majority. The low numbers of people on the street, in cafes and just generally ambling about were stark and unavoidable. It resembled so closely those dystopian novels or films when the ‘bad’ guys have won, a consequence of their triumph is played out in the closing scenes: lightly populated parks or empty streets where the defeated, now re-programmed, hero now walks aimless and bereft. We were in this dystopian motif. Had we been defeated? I didn’t know. It didn’t feel like it. Had we lost?

Did the dystopian creators know something, that this was how it was all going to turn out? Had the culture been seeded that long ago? Ten years ago? Twenty? Brave New World was almost one hundred years old. Z, which portrayed a similar world to Huxley, dominated by Maths, science and technocracy, was even older. Wells’ The Sleeper Awakes predates them both. Had they seen the future? Was it possible that this plan had been on the cards for a very, very long time? Certainly, people like Huxley and their Eugenicist connections were suspicious. Were all the gales of history and storms of economic fluctuations integral to a plan to lead us to here?

Was this why, when you looked at some of the artistic productions, whether mass or more refined, it could all be seen as a preparation for the subconscious, smoothing over its resistance and making it a plane for ideas to be easily incepted. Films like Gattaca about different classes based on genetics; films about AI controlling our lives; classics like 1984 which described the mass surveillance state that we naively thought only applied to communist countries. The super-hero films, the Marvel ones especially, seemed to be eerily prophetic.

Immediately preceding lockdown, Marvel Studios released the culmination of a ten-year slate of films that built to a two-part finale where the super-villain is depopulating the universe, with the best of intentions, to allow it to flourish. Coincidence? Slightly reminiscent of Six Days in October - John F. Kennedy allowed to be filmed in the White House – in which a group of dissatisfied generals intended to assassinate the president of the United States as part of a coup. It had been preceded by the film Spartacus, where Roman generals usurp the Republic, using the slave rebellion as a means to their own ends - a coup d’etat. Great Events presaged by films explaining it all. Was it artistic sensitivities that delivered these cultural ‘codings’ in this almost supernaturally prescient way, or did the artists know something? And if they knew, were they assisting with making us acquiesce or were they warning us?