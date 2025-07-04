"Mediocrity is not an absence of ability, but a refusal to risk greatness."

Jose Ortega y Gasset, Revolt of the Masses

Years ago, when C for E was just getting off the ground, there was an event at the Edinburgh Book Festival with a Professor Boyd, a man as much responsible for the design and goals of the curriculum as anyone else. I had a couple of questions I wanted to ask him, so despite my usual tendency to eschew all form of Continuing Professional Development or education-related events, I bought a ticket and went along desirous to pick his brain.

It was sold out, and, as far as I could tell when I arrived, the room was comprised by giggles of primary school teachers (collective noun: a giggle of primary school teachers: a group or set) who sat in the serried rows of the temporary auditorium, which, at its front, had a small stage. You can always tell a primary school teacher crowd. It’s all smiles and laughs and there’s an air of childlike, unseriousness. Also, there are always the odd pretty, young women mixed in with quite frumpy later middle-aged women and older women, not types that gravitate towards one another usually, family gatherings aside.

I sat up the back. I was by myself and, as usual, wrought by anxiety at the thought of speaking in public. But, also as usual, I had long experience of this nervousness and knew I would eventually force myself if I felt the question was urgent enough. And I did. I sat and waited. Suffering.

On time, an attractive woman in a red dress came on to the stage, quite the scarlet woman for an audience like this; her bold colouring established her dominance in the more mundane sartor of the floral and cardigan sporting ladies.

With smiles to the gathering, who, although I could not see all their faces, I am sure smiled back with a jolly forcefulness, as if they were all part of some inside group sharing a joke. Not standing on much by the way of convention, the usual flatteries of achievement aside, the lady in red welcomed the Professor. Immediately, an old man with bald pate and he too sporting a cheery disposition – everyone is so happy in education! - jauntily stepped onto the stage to applause. All predictable. He was so far up the educational hierarchy, he was like a deity to the poor, DipEd primary teachers who, always in these circumstances, smiled sweetly and sycophantically twisted themselves alluringly in front of Status.

For the life of me, I cannot remember a single thing the professor said in his talk, except that he had been a primary school teacher, then he had moved into academia by a long circuitous route. I pegged him as not a great intellect. Perhaps unkindly. He gave that impression. He was more diligent than brilliant. Perhaps that was the problem. He resented intelligence and would be having none of it. Not in Scotland anyway.

He explained the advantages of the curriculum; however, once again, it was in those vague, unspecific ways that over many, many department meetings and in-service days discussing it ad nauseam, had left me puzzled, disbelieving and infuriated. He waffled on and on adding nothing to understanding nor supplying any helpful elucidations. Nevertheless, the audience loved it. They were laughing away at this, giggling at that, unendingly amused at the ongoing in-joke that I was totally unaware of, and no one was inclined to explain it to me. ‘If you needed it explained to you…well, that’s just your problem,’ was the sentiment, sure as I felt it. Everyone was happy. Everyone was good. We all understood the brave new pedagogical world.

Except I didn’t and I had basic, simple, almost ‘stupid’ questions to ask. When he had finished his presentation, the floor was opened to questions. When I say ‘questions’, I actually mean laudatory statements or polite requests for simplistic, uncontroversial clarifications which were followed by effusive thanks from the querying individual to the professor for ‘clearing things up’. Almost like an apology for their own being.

From the half-turned faces that I could see amongst the rows of backs of head and from what I could pick-up, not easy when the ‘questioners’ half-laugh, apologise, squeal and garble their enunciations, all the eliciting, teasing and flattering was packaging for little more than trite observations delivered to the professor, and was accompanied with that bizarre and desperate rictus smile so familiar to me from days at the primaries, an almost pleading imprecation for the benediction of an approving smile or nod. The anointment of ‘good question’ to any proffered articulation from an Immortal of Education was an orgasmic level of validation to be treasured for a lifetime by any individual in the audience. I was really going to be the turd in the punchbowl at this happy gala. It intensified my fear, but I was determined to have my say, even if I had to stutter.

Finally, I put my hand-up, my body stiffening in anticipation of a negative response. The lady in red who was orchestrating the plenary saw me and signalled the stage’s readiness to accept my question.

‘Yes, the man at the back,’ she said when the previous summation by the professor in response to a ‘question’ had ended.

I steadied myself. ‘Professor,’ I said with due deference, ‘When I look through the Curriculum for Excellence’s outcomes, I don’t read anything that is specific in terms of how you can measure them. To give an example, there’s nothing about knowing any basic grammar…’ I paused to gather myself but hurriedly resumed in case the professor started to rebut before I had made my point fully. ‘…The reason why that’s important is that I work as an English teacher and when I was training as a teacher, we never covered any grammar for writing, and it was not covered at school either….’ The audience started to move uncomfortably. Grammar was sensitive territory in education in Scotland – no one knew any. ‘…so there are three types of predicate that can make a sentence…’ I had jumped to my point too quickly from nerves, but I still could feel a palpable shift to a defensive attitude. ‘…one describes what a subject does, one describes what happens to the subject and one describes the subject itself…’ I knew I had lost the audience. I knew they were now hostile: the room was being enclosed by a threatening quietness. ‘…now, if you do not know that then it is very difficult to be clear if you’re writing a sentence correctly or not…I mean a sentence isn’t just where you “take a breath or a pause” which is how it’s taught…’ Breathe! ‘…it’s more structured than that…’

They were definitely gone – they’d take that last one as a pointed jibe against them. I felt like a wounded gazelle, waiting to be pounced on and torn apart by hyenas. ‘…now I know for a fact (I didn’t actually, I was just very confident on the presumption) that all those student teachers in my year at university wouldn’t know about subjects and predicates and so cannot teach what makes a sentence…’ Sharper discomfited movement in the chairs. ‘…and how can we have a curriculum for excellence if teachers don’t have the knowledge to teach excellence?’ Silence. I had chosen a famous outcome from the Curriculum for Excellence schema. ‘…”I can write in sentences”, professor, is required as part of one of the levels, yet what does that mean?’ My voice was going and I started to hurry, trying to outrun my anxiety. ‘…it contains a universe of vague meaninglessness. Is it a simple sentence like ‘Fish swim’ or a far more complex one, and how can a child know it’s a sentence if they do not have the words and ideas to identify what a sentence is…a meta-language, so to speak, although you’d not introduce that to the classroom…’ I’d regained myself and was on a roll, lost in my point, ‘…and what’s true for children is equally true for teachers…’ I hesitated. I became aware of my surroundings. The air was now a solid quietude. I stopped.

The silence continued. The professor and the lady in red were staring at me. No one in the audience moved. It seemed I had to round off my statement with a more pointed question to let everyone know I was finished. ‘So, eh, my question is, where is the excellence in Curriculum for Excellence?’ I exhaled and sat back relieved that the ordeal was over and I’d held myself together through it.

The woman in red looked awkward. No one was happy. The air writhed with repressed fury. The woman in red instinctively, when she regained her poise, gave a white, full smile then turned to the professor. ‘Professor Boyd,’ she said soothingly, ‘So, where is the excellence in Curriculum for Excellence?’ The professor looked at me and then dropped his head and shook it as if in despair that there existed an individual on this planet who could be so utterly, tragically, comically, absurdly, disingenuously, unacceptably stupid. With a deep sigh that seemed born from the dim and distant ages of pedagogical effort to the present day which has stood as witness to uneducable human idiocy, he began his rebuke.

‘I just don’t believe that your fellow English students did not know what a subject and types of predicate are?’ he said, still shaking his head. His disbelief at my complete cluelessness concerning reality oscillated his pate, with its crown of grey hairs that circled it, so widely in latitude and so heavily with despondency that I feared his head might drop off and roll along the stage. I’d obviously be accused of having murdered a professor…with a sharp question.

Surprisingly for me, I interjected. ‘It’s a true story,’ I called out. ‘They don’t.’ Having broken through the fear, I still felt comfortable enough speaking publicly, enough even to contradict a professor. (A respectable figure…back then.)

‘I just don’t believe it,’ he repeated with incredulity as if I claimed the moon landings had never happened. He then went on to explain how I was wrong without tackling my point. In my mind, forbidden thoughts spurted in, ‘Why not ask these primary teachers if they know what a subject and a predicate are?’, and a little spiked intrusion: ‘Do you know what a subject and predicate are, professor?’ These are the questions I’d like to ask, and, in my idealistic world, people would admit their ignorance openly. In this fantasy world, well-paid and responsible educators would penitently confess the gaps in their own knowledge, and seek some form of redemption by learning what they do not know about and which is critical to the curriculum that they teach, and then, humbly, pass that useful knowledge on to the fledgling young in their role as a teacher, in order that they too may be relieved somewhat of the burden of their ignorance and stupidity. But they don’t. They don’t want to learn what they don’t know. They never do. It threatens them. They just get defensive and attack you or, the more cowardly approach, ignore you. Then criticise you behind your back.

In this instance, arrayed in authority before an audience who did not want a serious answer, the professor could afford to ignore me. He wittered on a little seeming to satisfy everyone that this interloper was a fool, a moron and what’s more, HE WAS WRONG! And then he moved on to other more flattering comments and easy, underarm-bowled inquiries. During his retorts to me, I could clearly sense the assorted primary teachers were backing him completely, willing him to scorn me and discredit me, purely as a way of avoiding the awkward questions I’d raised. The professor didn’t criticise them or make them feel bad as he tried to do with me. They were ‘good’, unlike bad, nasty man at the back of the hall. He was bad and he spoke rubbish too. Bad, nasty man. Of course, no reasoned argument or data was provided to support his claims.

After the event, I crossed from the white tent that hosted the professor’s event to the more structurally resilient marquis which housed the Festival bookshop. I hung around there as the professor was holding court after his talk – I don’t think he was signing copies of a book, as was the usual procedure when speakers appeared at the Festival bookshop, maybe he was signing copies of the new curriculum: I think he was simply laying hands on the poor pedagogues hoping to be cured of educational scrofula.

I wanted to speak to him more in-depth, but both he and the lady in red pointedly ignored me as I hovered at a relatively close distance like some unwanted spectre at a feast – the corpse of former educational standards having arisen from the dead and hoarily exhorted them to kill the Mother Curriculum. Quite clearly exhorting spirits from the Other Side plaintively urging higher standards was not considered important, nor did they possess any concern for the material, descending issue that hung nearby them, and were quite satisfied enough to see the poor, differentiated teacher slope off and return to the pedagogical purgatory of limitless confusion. I got the message and left.

A week or so later, my girlfriend at the time, who worked at … High School, one of Edinburgh’s plushest state secondaries, told me the professor and the lady in red had turned up to speak on a Friday afternoon as part of the in-school programme for educators (compulsory attendance). The Lady in Red had made an off-the-cuff comment about the professor being subject to a savage attack during the Book Festival and she ‘hoped that wouldn’t happen here’. Everyone laughed, she told me.

This line of questioning and the unenthusiastic welcome of the revolutionary, top-down re-design of education upset more than just the professor and his adjunct. During the torturous, dismal, painful, labour of the Curriculum’s bedding in, we had a multitude of staff meetings at all levels for several years. It was an incredible guzzler of teacher time and mental energy, not that teachers seemed to be applying much by way of higher mental functions to its implementation. The obvious questions seemed to escape them, and they seemed content enough, in a bovine cud chewing way, to accept slogans rather than apply an in-depth analysis…or ask even simple questions.