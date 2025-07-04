"Most people dig their graves with their own teeth."

Thomas Moffet, English Physician

Our return to school was to be virtual. During the second lockdown, teaching was moving online. Lessons would be taught over the internet on Microsoft Teams. To me, it appeared like another move in corporate capture. Control the people, control the market. Classic monopolistic practices. Microsoft would be the dominant leader in online video calls and conferencing because schools and government employees had to use their Teams product.

Adults and children using the platform through education and officialdom meant a familiarity with it, making it the ‘go to’ one for millions. Usefully, users handed over their data at the same time. Practically forced to, otherwise they could not participate in their own schooling. Great. They’d be easier to sell to in future…and evaluate for any eugenicist purpose. Poor wee Toby did not realise he was inserting his head in between the top and bottom halves of the guillotine’s lunette when he wasn’t handing his homework in for the nth time.

Governments and local councils had signed long-term deals with Microsoft that built-in a pre-eminent position for them in the online marketplace. The company would be state subsidised for the foreseeable future. (If history and the revolving door phenomenon illustrated future behaviour, then the local government employed individuals who signed the agreement would probably find themselves in sweet positions when they left ‘public service’.)

Our instructions were to provide one lesson for each of our classes every week. It was probably a realistic expectation. Trying to re-create the demands of the school day among pupils of variable motivation would be extremely difficult. The private schools, I heard, were doing a full day. In most state schools, sadly, such aspirations were pointless.

We were to give our lessons, then record them as we were doing them in order to allow pupils to access them at any point. Flexible working…for the pupils. This idealistic notion soon changed when a couple of weeks in the Council realised no one was attending lessons. Teachers had classes that nominally had thirty pupils with only four or five showing up. A remedy was needed. The patch was quickly applied: we would have to take a register and send it to management who would…look at it.

At first, I thought there were more attendees than that, faced with a range of black square tiles reassuringly appearing on my teacher’s screen in initial lessons. However, after the first round of direct questioning to reinforce prior learning, specifically aimed at individual patches of black, the subsequent prolonged silence by way of return disclosed the deception: these little rectangular symbols of pupil presence were no more than Potemkin villages – the pupils cunningly having joined the online meeting only to go off and do something more diverting.

We had to be coherent with the in-school timetable to avoid clashing with other subjects. Since English was my subject and we had all the kids several times a week, I had a range of options to choose from. The result? I had one lesson a day, most of them in the morning at ten o’clock, with one in the afternoon. That was it. It wasn’t work! It was a holiday! And I was getting paid! Now I understood the sweetness of lockdown!

Under other circumstances, I would have loved it. Now, strangely, I was angry. It felt like another betrayal. The messages from the council and its officers were the usual drivel about protecting rights, keeping people safe and delivering a quality education. I read in these missives claims about keeping up standards. I bitterly grunted in derision at the words. More stupidity. The dedicated cognitive dissonance when people want to believe what other people with more money and power told them was fact, was again being seen and believed.

With English, there is no point talking for an hour trying to convey information. The pupils will be bored to death. It’s a skills-based subject; pupils learn by doing. Fifteen minutes explanation or less from me would be enough. I’d introduce the learning, outline the work, share the worksheets, and let them do it. It was lazy and easy. It was also practical. Pupils will just not listen to long expositions. (Mobile phones’ have made this inattentiveness much worse.)

It would be impossible to monitor work being done as easily as in a classroom. I was used to walking around tables of scribbling children, glancing over pupil’s shoulders, making an assessment, then extending a hand armed with a red pen, it coming down from above onto them like a heaven-sent judgment, and sentencing them with either an approving tick or a scrawl correcting a word or a punctuation mark or a damning ‘x’. It was effective. Simple is good, after all.

My first lesson set the template for all the rest. Disaster. A slow-moving train wreck. Not that I was terribly bad, although I was not good – when I watched the video, I hummed and hawed my way through most of it – but there was just a complete lack of anything there. What was I doing wrong?

I had timetabled the lesson. I had joined the meeting a couple of minutes before having lined-up my power point and worksheets, all added to Teams, and then I began…to about five pupils from a class of twenty-five, none of whom deigned to show their faces – as was their right – however, the vital sense of a relationship was taken away. I was talking to five blank screens. No one wanted to talk, so it was just me, educating in a vacuum. I thought masks were bad. Teaching online was like being told to stand on a stage and improvise for fifteen minutes every day, with no audience present, but with the excruciating sense of a critical theatre director who may or may not put his head round the door and, dependent on what he sees, admitting no extenuation of circumstance, may terminate your career right then and there. It was unnerving and flat. In truth, all I was doing was evidencing incompetence. I hoped no parent would watch the video.

I also had no idea who was on the other end of the call. It could be a parent ready to pen a letter of complaint. The whole family could be there watching and having a laugh as I fumbled around trying to explain things to the deafening sound of silence. I could and probably was the subject of all kinds of comments and observations. I didn’t even know if the pupils were there, despite their registering. Some might have bunked off. In fact, sometimes, I know they did because when I asked for engagement at different points, no one responded, not even with an emoji.

I couldn’t blame them for skiving. It was a soul-destroying, humbling, even a humiliating business. After a couple of weeks, I watched another one of the videos of me and it was…unwatchable. I’d gotten worse. I showed it to Paul. His verdict was ‘Terrible’. I could only hope I would get better. Almost twenty years of teaching and I was struggling to do basic things. Maybe if I did it in a mask…no one could hear…

And this became part of the pattern of the day. I would get-up at 9ish, slither out of bed and onto the chair that was right beside my pit and positioned in front of the desk with my laptop. I’d put a jumper on top to make myself look half-respectable, switch on the computer, do a lesson for fifteen or twenty minutes at ten or eleven, and that was me for the rest of the day. Time for breakfast.

After all the hustle and bustle, and all that stress(!), I might go for a jog – I was slowly building-up to run from Leith to the end of the Portobello promenade – or go for a cycle, maybe a walk and visit my mum. Our group was still meeting, so on a Wednesday I’d go there. Life was ridiculously easy, loose and vaguely unsettling.

For us non-conformists, it was difficult to formulate any actions because it was winter. As a community, there was little desire to protest. There were one or two marches but no rallies. No one wanted to leaflet door to door: it was cold, and the intensification of the vaccine issue had teased out an even uglier side to the aggressive strain of Covidiot for whom a quiet, passive departure from majority views was no longer acceptable. The vaccine had to be taken! Stories of leaflet runs informing the citizenry of possible vaccine harms, which saw entire families came out snarling to angrily confront the well-intentioned deliverer for their temerity to threaten the lives of all therein, on top of indignant fury at trespassing on private property, all as a prequel to their pointed accusations that their attempts to get others to refuse to inoculate themselves was as good as murder, circulated among us. Few wanted to stand in the park and hand out leaflets for similar reasons.

On Saturdays, I still went to the Meadows which was a good outlet for pent-up frustration. I was strangely tired, despite having nothing to do. The stress of the past few months, the endless videos depicting harms realised and harms to come, the endless decisions from on high that seemed to be pushing us towards the nightmare were taking their toll. It was hard to be an outsider. Despite the odd victory here and there, it all looked and felt very bleak.

Nothing to do, everything to do, time hung heavy and dragged on me. I had plenty of opportunity to look out of the window on to the roads beneath my flat. One of the noticeable features of daily lockdown life, accentuated by always empty streets, were the deliveries. Delivery drivers were always pulling up and dropping off packages. I assumed people were relieving their boredom by shopping online. Vans pulled-up, a man in a mask swiftly leapt from the driver’s side, ran to a flat outside door, pressed the buttons and was buzzed in – everybody was at home, a delivery driver’s dream – and then was out again and back in the van a minute later or less, as each raced against the algorithm.

Some of the larger chain shops, stores like B&Q, were still open. They must, I assumed, still be pulling in customers. The trades, at a minimum, were going there, however, that was a niche market. Trades people were more conspicuous in the Second Lockdown, going to and fro. Masks were imposed for home visits. Bearing more than a passing resemblance to indentured slaves, they hoiked their equipment about with bowed heads. What activity there was around flat entrances, couriers aside, was normally tradesmen, masked, getting on with jobs. The fear-filled interruption to normal activities had created a backlog which meant trying to get a joiner or a plumber was difficult.

Before my mum had moved in with me, she had had problems with the boiler in the flat she was renting. My mum was not capable of using a phone. The letting agency had left her over a weekend without heating, infuriating me greatly, and no one was answering their emergency line, thus allowing an eighty-year-old woman to be in their flat without any heating. A cruelty and near fatal neglect, a point I robustly made to them when I caught up with them. After much hectoring, one of the agents grudgingly went round with a couple of fan heaters which solved the problem temporarily, but she needed a working heating system. Therefore, one day in the summer I waited in with her for the gas engineer.

The engineer came to the front door, a young man, and stood there explaining the Covid protocols he was going to adhere to. Not wishing him to embarrass himself, I told him that we weren’t ‘bothered about that here’ and he didn’t have to wear a mask to come in. He seemed a little uplifted by this and went straight through to the kitchen, taking his mask off and setting to work. While dismantling the boiler, he asked what I thought about Covid.

‘It’s a load of nonsense, if you ask me,’ I said bluntly. I sensed he was sympathetic, but my retort chimed with my new policy. Straight questions get straight answers.

He smiled, gratified.

‘There’s something odd about it, mind,’ he said cheerfully, ‘Definitely’. A term tagged onto the end of sentences by Glaswegians to show the firmness and incontrovertibility of their well-thought-out conclusions, and often too with the less rigorously tested off-springs of their mind’s processes that match with their long-held prejudices.

‘Definitely,’ I echoed.

He told me that he had been doing a job for a doctor, a Greek doctor, who said to him that the spike of Covid cases during summer was fabricated. ‘Virus cases don’t increase in the warmer weather’ the doctor had asserted. He confided to the engineer due to a need to voice some form of dissent; he told him ‘there’s something terribly wrong about this’. If a doctor was having doubts said the engineer, then maybe his own concerns were not so foolish.

‘You have to go house to house, several times a day, don’t you?’ I asked. Typically, I wasn’t prepared to push the topic beyond the simple premise that masks were ridiculous, but I’d bend my rule a little this time. ‘I don’t see how that fits with a genuine lockdown or how a mask prevents a virus.’

‘Me either,’ he said, still cheerful. He was a good-natured guy.

‘Do people insist on the mask, in the other places you attend?’

‘Yeah, they prefer it if you wear a mask. I just put it on. If they say, “you don’t need to wear one”, then I won’t, but not many say,’ he said. ‘There’s a few though.’ A ‘few’…hopeful.

This was late summer in 2020. It was heartening to hear that a gas engineer and a doctor had doubts, more so that they were prepared to have a dialogue about them. I hoped word was spreading beneath the radar. This was a little pinprick of encouragement.

By January of 2021, I had met no sceptics beyond the circle at the Meadows. No uprising. No mass defiance. Life sneaked along. When I looked out the window of the flat, I saw a few cars, a slow-drip of dog walkers, and the ubiquitous delivery drivers, hurriedly turning corners with a monomaniacal look, dead-set on keeping to targets.

Then a new phenomenon appeared to me, one which I had not hitherto fully taken account of. Gazing out the window one winter morning, the lesson not having yet begun for that day, I was taken aback by what I saw. A man on a bicycle with a hot-food bag had been standing outside one of the entrances to the same block of flats as me. He had come off his bike and reached into the hot-food bag and from it withdrew a paper bag. I recognised the logo as being a McDonald’s one. What? ‘Were people having McDonald’s delivered this early?’ I thought to myself. That’s not possible.

A McDonalds delivered for breakfast was beyond the pale! For an expensive delivery like this, you need have money. And you surely must know better. You can’t claim poverty and ignorance. These days, the never-ending publicity about diets and the online health industry saturated the world. It was inescapable.

And yet, despite all this, people were ordering garbage for breakfast. Not even prepared to leave the house to fetch it from the restaurant and take a little improving exercise. Presumably, too lazy to do so. Maybe scared? Was the McDonalds being washed too? How many organic sweet potatoes could you get for a McDonalds? A lot. Feed a family with them and some turmeric and olive oil and sea salt…healthy eating is cheaper than that slop!

From that observation onwards, I was conscious of a fleet of bike utilising delivery workers wheeling all around the area, hot bags on their backs, taking lukewarm meals to the homes of the slothful and terrified, who were densely packed, based on the numerous bag-strapped couriers, throughout the local vicinity. It was a new sunken form of decadence. Ordering nutrient deficient fast food should be a treat. It should not be a lifestyle. However, the constant flow of conveyors of curries, pizzas, burgers and whatever else could be put in a cardboard box or brown paper bag and sent out from a restaurant suggested that this was exactly what it was: a way of life. Furthermore, as much as I could gauge from a few streets and the passage of time over the period of a lockdown, the habit was widespread and increasing. Poor people were living like rich people. How…inappropriate.

Much, much later, I would speak to a man who had worked as a food courier and delivered during Covid. When I related how surprised I was by the practise of having meals brought to the front door as part of daily living, he told me that he regularly brought Greggs’ coffees to customers’ homes. I was shocked all over again. I don’t know how much more I can take.

‘But Greggs’ coffee is disgusting,’ I said, pulling a face of distaste, albeit my knowledge of coffee didn’t amount to a heap of (coffee) beans. Possibly having a penchant for Greggs’ coffee, he ignored my statement.

‘It costs £2 for a Greggs’ coffee,’ he said, ‘and it costs £4 to deliver.’

‘£6 for a Greggs’ coffee,’ I said, amazed. Again.

‘Yup.’

I should not be surprised by a certain part of the population’s propensity for continued, excessive, yet somehow impoverished, indulgences. I wasn’t. I was more bewildered. I think it would be safe to say that the majority of people buying a Greggs’ coffee would not be rich. They may even be on benefits. Wasting that extra money having it delivered, when they could save it is an obvious point and one of the common accusations of those who speak of the ‘undeserving’ poor. They could have had three coffees and some exercise to boot if they actually went to Greggs. Instead, they preferred to sit in their flat and receive a cold coffee.

‘What’s the point of a cold coffee forty minutes after you first wanted one?’

‘They stick it in the microwave.’

That was barbaric! They obviously didn’t drink the coffee for the taste then. The microwave would remove that. I have a general aversion to microwaves, but microwaving tea or coffee to re-heat…well, there’s a place in hell reserved for such uncouth beings. And I’m hardly a food snob.

One of the friendliest people I met during lockdown through the Meadows group was D. He was a good-looking guy whose family had erupted in rage and partly banished him when he told them his views on Covid. He worked supply teaching in primary schools. When I met him, he was in Granton and the headteacher allowed a certain leeway with his views. If the supply work was in short…supply…he would deliver for the restaurants around the city centre of Edinburgh as a Deliveroo driver. He had been offered one hundred pounds on top of what he would make to work Christmas Day. At that rate, Deliveroo must have been expecting an explosion of deliveries, and a lot of profit. Christmas Dinner delivered? In a paper bag. All the rituals of preparation gone. Sad, in the emotional, not the judgemental sense.

He told me this when we met for a walk. I launched into my usual lament of the modern world, which by now even I was getting quite bored with. He agreed. However, he said that he also delivered shopping as well from small, local stores.

‘Deliveroo do shopping as well?’ I asked…once more surprised. I’m definitely not coping with the modern world. Going to the shops was a dull necessity; a large shopping delivery was convenient. But Deliveroo only had cyclists and car drivers as couriers, didn’t they?

‘Yeah, you pick-up the order and just take it along,’ he said nonchalantly.

‘People too scared to come to the shops?’ I queried.

‘Too scared, too lazy, one or the other,’ he said.

‘Blows my mind…is it all stores?’

‘Not all. Still, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrison’s, all of them, the metros, but your local ones too.’

‘They get their weekly shop delivered,’ I said with awe disproportionate to the revelation.

‘Not their weekly shop.’

‘What do you mean?’ I was puzzled.

‘Sometimes it’s just a couple of things.’

For God’s sake! I laughed morbidly. Astonished…once…again. ‘You mean they can’t be bothered popping out just to pick something up?’ He laughed. Then a thought entered my head. Just to plumb the entire, lightless depths of this new form of sybaritic depravity, I asked, ‘How far away do the people live that receive these deliveries?’

‘Not far. Often, it’s just up the street from the store. You’d be surprised at how close some of them are,’ he said.

‘I bet I would,’ I murmured. How can the people rise-up for freedom? They can’t even rise-up for their shopping.

When, as a nation, we all came out of lockdown fatter, it was an expected consequence of people who, lacking the whip of routine, fattened themselves for no other reason than they could. The long chain of causes and effects that proceeds unbroken, marshalled by history, had presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a repulsive and excessive Epicurean life which a distinct proportion of the population had greedily grasped to gorge themselves on food, and sanctioned inactivity. They consumed it all. Time. Food. Hope.

They could have taken a leaf out of the velocitous velopides, the delivery drivers, that were speedily distributing themselves all over the city from meeting points outside restaurants. They never stopped. Getting paid and getting fit. An admirable endeavour. Unavoidable not to register, but not racist, just an empirical fact, I rarely saw a white face behind the mask or under the hoods they were wearing. They struck me as mostly immigrants, working hard and carving a life for themselves in a new country, feeding those whose families have been in the area for decades, if not longer. The native population were digging their graves with their teeth, and that of their children’s.