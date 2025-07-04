"Teachers are trained to be technicians, not thinkers. Their job is to enforce compliance, not inspire curiosity."

John Taylor Gatto, Weapons of Mass Instruction

One of the features of the new curriculum, that died off incredibly quickly when reality impacted, like that unhappy communion between meteorite and dinosaur, was the prognosis that the new curriculum assess pupils ‘holistically’. This meant pupils might gain marks in English for the work they produced, but that their final grade should be a ‘holistic’ assessment, which is to say that pupils should be evaluated in ‘the totality’ of the ‘broad scope’ of all ‘their production and achievement’, which means…fuck knows.

I raised this point at a meeting during a period when there were two probationers working in the department – for arrogance without discernible or outstanding knowledge, there are few beings that surpass a teaching probationer, except, possibly, a teaching student. They will sit across from you at a desk and tell you your job with no sense of irony or filament of respect. A sociologist should study it. The paper would be entitled, ‘I’m going to change the world because I know best, just do not ask what a noun or a verb is.’

We were sat round the usual collection of chairs and tables. Lou was chairing, informing all of us on the future of assessment.

‘What does this mean, “Holistically”?’ I asked, expecting the predictable white noise of irritation and cellular, unvocalised meaningless that was usually broadcast from some at the desks who pretended to have some deeper understanding of the semiotics of the Curriculum that escaped me.

Nobody said anything until one of the probationers sat across the table from me decided to illuminate us all, which was unusual because most of the time these ones did have the sense to keep their traps shut, in this particular context if nowhere else.

‘It means assessing the whole of the pupil,’ she said as if I was a stranger to the term itself.

‘I know what ‘holistically’ means,’ I said sardonically, I was immediately intemperate at what I, hyper-sensitively interpreted as disrespect. ‘What I’m asking is how is that applied to actually making an assessment of pupils?’

The other probationer piped up. ‘It means that you take into account more than just their mark in English. You look at everything about them.’ This probationer had pretensions, like many, of accelerated promotion and looked to take on responsibilities which she had not an idea how to fulfil and were not hers to take on. I’d had to ask her not to take pupils who could not find their classes up and down the corridor, since she was disturbing classes by knocking on doors asking other teachers if this the lost urchin was ‘your pupil?’ This while her own classes rioted unattended. This happened when the Principal Teacher was absent with an illness. She would normally deal with this type of situation; but the Probationer had unilaterally ‘taken on the role’.

‘That’s what she just said,’ I said, sarcastically, indicating the other probationer who had just spoken. ‘And I still don’t understand.’

There was a pause.

‘Are they trying to say that if a pupil does dance classes or goes to boy scouts that we should take that into consideration when applying a grade?’ I asked. The more experienced teachers around the desks shoved together were keeping quiet, either because they just accepted absurdities or wanted me to shut-up and stop causing problems.

‘Yes,’ the first probationer said confidently like some young communist certain of ideological truth, ‘The whole of the personality is assessed and marked.’

‘Really?’ I said, hardly able to comprehend that someone could say these words aloud with such certainty in this situation. ‘So, if we know they are a good boy scout then they should receive a higher grade in English?’

‘Yes,’ she said slightly less surely, but prepared to brazen it, ‘We assess the whole pupil.’ She finished the statement with an authority that belied her infant-state in the profession, but I could see a little fear flare round the irises as she spoke. At some level, she knew she didn’t know. And now she knew I knew. Predictably, this meant she did not like me now.

‘How do we quantify that then?’ I said with a forced, polite curiosity, trying to dam-up my exasperation at the cloud-cuckoo landscape these two feather-brains were trying to pretend they had a map for.

The other probationer came in with a rejoinder quickly, ‘We take it all into account when deciding their grade.’

‘You’ve said that,’ I said sharply. ‘That’s not what I’m asking…’ I was partially infuriated that two probationers barely out of swaddling clothes, figuratively speaking, should be arguing back to someone with a bit of experience and on a blindingly obvious point with such nonsensical wittering. I don’t know if it was my sense of status (laughable) or the fact that such cotton wool concepts should stick with such tenacity in the minds of the future of teaching that was generative of my ire. ‘…I’m asking, very clearly, that if we are assessing a pupil ‘holistically’ and you say,’ I pointed at the first probationer, ‘that this should form part of the grade then how do we turn that into a mark?...What features of this extra-subject are to be accounted for and how?’

The first probationer started to speak, but I raised my hand to distract her more than silence her before I heard the word ‘holistically’ again.

‘…Do we give it a percentage? 70% is the English grade, 30% for having a nice personality? Do we grade them at their English competency and then say, ‘But they’re really good at dancing?’ and give them a higher mark? And how do we assess this non-English part? Does a crap boy scout get as much credit as a good boy scout? Do we check their knot-tying abilities?’

One of my great downfalls in making my way in the profession has been my facetiousness. It has allowed people to dismiss my points based on not liking how I made them or disliking me personally. In my defence, I have found it difficult to take seriously some of the issues in education as their resolution seems so obvious I cannot believe that mature, sensible adults cannot solve them with a rational, open conversation. It has taken me a long time to accept they can’t. Teaching is an education in the minimal amount of growth a human personality can achieve over decades. There are also many examples of negative growth. I’ve seen it.

Incredibly, at the logical irrefutability and clarity of my propositions, the first probationer closed her eyes, tightened her features and clenched her fists, turning from an attractive white skin to a pinkish red, as if she was doing a really difficult poo…or having a baby.

‘Nnnnnnnnngggggggggghhhhhh, I can’t believe you’re being so stupid!’ she said through gritted teeth, each word calcified by a supressed, seemingly all-consuming rage.

The other probationer leapt into the ring, ‘It’s all done “holistically”!’ she exhaled theatrically as if Koalemos himself sat in front of her, demonstrating a complete exasperation at the viscosity of my mental substance, and hoping against hope that this final repetition of the word would cast, at last, at least one thin, delicate shard of light into the dense, dark forest of my brain, allowing the glaucoma of my mind’s eye to register the most minute sense of an understanding .

At this point, after being insulted directly, notwithstanding the condescending asinine claims previous to this, I did take it more seriously. I was offended. My self-esteem was hurt. I wasn’t ‘stupid’. They had turned it into a fight for credibility and I felt I had to assert myself.

Fortunately, they’d chosen the early morning terrain of the field of Waterloo to clash on. The intellectual ground beneath their feet was wet and…slippy.

‘How can you say I’m ‘stupid’?’ I said in a louder voice, rinsed with a serious attitude. ‘I am asking practical questions. You keep throwing around the word ‘holistically’ like it means something, but you can’t even define what it means in practice. When I’m confronted with a piece of paper to assess someone, what do I do? Your English is appalling but your football skills have boosted your grades? In what world does that make sense? Maybe you can explain that? And if you can’t then you would see that this idea of ‘holistically’ is just meaningless!’

Silence. Both probationers retreated into it. Lou, who had tried to broker a peace, now took over and brought the meeting to an end. To her credit, one of the probationers apologised and then I expressed my regret, and we went back to “happy people, happy department”, except we didn’t. I never trusted either again, nor they me, I imagine. It was petty. It was necessary. It was futile.

Ultimately, another pointless discussion. Curriculum for Excellence was being written as it was being implemented, by idiots, and when faced with the consequences of their pie-in-the-sky ideas, they balked and retreated from putting their revolutionary ideas into practise. Pupils would still sit exams at a national level that did not admit them showing their scout badges to mitigate a bad outcome, therefore, assessing English skills alone would be crucial going forward. I could of told them the necessity of that five years before. We’d have saved a lot of meetings.

If the absurdity had proceeded as it was formulated, then parents with weeping, disappointed children on exam results’ day might angrily ruminate how, having been led up a garden path by their child’s consistently achieving ‘A’ grades in the classroom based on ‘holistic’ assessments, they were now so badly rewarded when assessed solely on their academic qualities. They’d look to discover some unambiguous answers and apportion accurately the blame. When it was revealed to them that their child’s ‘A’ grades were all amplified to ‘excellence’ by prevailing in the category of ‘An Active Social Life’, which ill-defined accomplishment funnelled extra marks into their report by a soft-headed pedagogue, there would be an almighty backlash from which the teaching profession may never recover. (Just as I expect there to be one, someday, about Covid and the lack of any responsibility on teachers’ part to ensure the children in their care were being truly protected.)

This point about exams remaining in place was made to me by Depute Rob during another public berating I received. He managed to dress me down while supporting my very point. An incredible achievement! We were having another one of an endless series of in-services about the…yawn…Curriculum for Excellence, but this time the primaries that fed into my secondary had their staff here too. Council officers led the discussion. Nervous once again, I asked almost identically the same question as I had asked Professor Boyd to the ideological-initiated speakers from the cooncil promulgating the gospel of the New Order.

‘Higher English will still be the gold standard for English,’ said a gruff-voiced Rob staring at me through his light-sensitive specs that had fittingly darkened to reflect his feelings on me and my question in the poorly lit hall. He sat a distance from me, at the downstage of the school’s drama theatre, and was audible to all.

Still, I was determined to have my question answered by someone. Like a kamikaze pilot, I strapped myself in, headed for the target, and waited for the explosion.

‘Maybe Rob, but there’s no clear strategy for what we will teach them in the years before they sit that exam. There’s no coherence between years or assessments, and the outcomes are incomprehensibly vague.’ Silence in the room. I was not making myself very popular.

‘The Higher will be the gold standard,’ he said with finality. I’d been rebuked and corrected. With air.

I responded with a point that this may well be the case, but if we spend ten years of the curriculum in a morass of ill-defined experiences and outcomes then the ability of pupils to achieve a Higher will be limited. But the dialogue was over. An emotional fire-blanket fell on everyone gathered and Rob did not even trouble himself to respond.

The moment Rob finished a strange phenomenon occurred. I looked around and no one looked at me, they all looked down, which was unusual because questions in teacher forums are quite rare - due to the fact that a lot of teachers struggle with confidence when speaking amongst their peers, surprisingly - thus a person who asks a question is gazed at by nearly everyone, curious to see who the confident interlocutor is. This eye-contactless conduct communicated my new status: I had made myself Untouchable…in a bad way.

For someone seen by the hawk-like gaze of Management, which was always roving, connecting with me, showing me a bit of solidarity or supporting me with a sympathetic gaze at that moment, even for something as trivial as this, would mean they would be marked down. Forever. Such are the insecurities of managers in teaching, generally, that any questioning makes them peevish and determined in their resolution to exact some measure of revenge for the aspersion on the ‘happy people, happy school’ mantra. Jarvis was the epitome of this type of pettiness.

By my questioning the council officers and the initiative openly, in front of other schools no less, I had cast a pall over the carnival of celebration of the new curriculum’s landing on educational shores. In addition, I had antagonised the conscience and highlighted the dereliction of responsibility around those ‘known unknowns’ of the curriculum whom those at a higher level of preferment should have challenged and ensured were clarified before this new schema got anywhere near a classroom and started its prolonged dilution of children’s future and the nation’s. I’d shown them up, inadvertently.

Yet, more was to occur. My question had caused a furious, barely containable outrage, although I hardly realised it at that specific moment. As valid as my point was, I did not appreciate that primary school teachers viewed CfE as the New Jerusalem. They were fed-up with the rigidity of the current curriculum and wanted the new one to free them-up from its restrictions and allow them ‘to teach’. You see, that’s all teachers want to do, ‘to teach’. I hear it every day. That’s the dream. Achieving the Dream this time around meant ditching the old and bringing in the new. CfE would allow teachers to finally ‘teach’ their thing in their way: it would be freedom. It would be Liberation. Liberation Day was near. They could taste it. They didn’t want me messing it up.

This was the gist of the speeches attacking me as far as I could understand. Because now, post the calm, the storm. My question triggered something because not one, but two primary school heads stood-up and gave highly emotional, prolonged and evocative speeches that condemned my scepticism and urged teachers to ‘be themselves, to use their knowledge and expertise to teach these children’ and other fluff like this. Both sat down to all-round the auditorium applause and adulation that reminded me of Revivalist meetings I had seen on TV and films. What had I started? I didn’t know whether to be flattered that people bothered to respond or despairing at the wrong-headedness of it all. (As it happens, standards in primary schools have fallen, paperwork has increased and teachers have little freedom; the decline in genuine education has meant the new arrivals into the profession, who have passed through the new curriculum in its entirety, possess an ‘expertise’ that is threadbare.)

After the morning session on CfE, it was lunch. I retreated to the school’s cafeteria where a free snack was served along with tea, but not before a helpful, kindly primary school teacher passed on to me ‘that no one likes you’. I took a cup of tea and sat at a plastic table by myself, expecting to be confirmed in my pariah status by drinking it alone. Each plastic table had four attached plastic seats. I occupied one and nursed my tea beside the other empty one. However, to my surprise and wonderment, some of my colleagues came and sat around me, mainly older teachers. Maybe some people agreed with me. It was a touching sign of support. People, eh? As miserable and cowardly as they can be, there’s always a few that will do something humane or kind or brave. And sometimes it’s a different person each time. It’s very confusing.

Now, twenty years after the launch of Curriculum for Excellence, some educators have finally recorded some comparable data. It turns out that your average child educated in Scotland is one year and a half behind their contemporary in England at Maths and nearly a year behind in English. It would be fair to say that English schools are grappling with much greater social problems than Scotland – multi-cultural issues, diverse exam boards, sink schools, unqualified teachers, but in the race to the bottom, we’re winning! As international studies show.

CfE’s ability to pass through the educational system from top to ground level without serious challenge or to ignite a widespread revolt at an obvious threat to standards, the future opportunities and quality of life of the children for which state education is their only route to an educated mind, a set of useful skills and employability, never mind an enriched cultural life, foreshadows the lack of empathy, common sense-deprivation and cowardice of the Covid Years. Years that demonstrated negative values exist in education…in abundance. And most of those in education during Covid were educated under the older, slightly more rigorous system. What then of the future…?

Scotland is not alone in the weakening of its educational system. It’s more apparent here, but across the West, as far as I can tell, the state institutions of education are a paler imitation of what they once were a hundred years ago. Things do change and schools should not be insulated from that need. That the Victorian Factory model may be dying a - unmourned - death is not be a bad thing, all in all. Dispatched to the grave by technological and cultural changes. But standards should never change in their fundamentals. If they do, then the mass of humans, the poorer ones especially, risk losing, almost certainly, the capacity to understand the world fully enough to act effectively in it, and that isn’t just sad; it’s ominous, as the vaccine roll-out showed us, this state of incurious ignorance can be lethal. For all of us.

It’s not entirely fair to solely blame the politicians and the bureaucrats. The People have met them half-way in their adoption of vacuousness. Too many parents don’t take an interest. Too many parents and headteachers don’t ask for accountability, or want it, from all parties, including themselves. Kids want to be left alone. Teachers want a quiet life. (I do too.) But there are more important things at stake. Our collective survival as a group that does not have the privilege of access to, less control of, the new technology which is coming to our collective landscape requires that we learn how to learn sufficiently in order that we are able to prioritise what are first principles, what’s important and what’s useful. For most of us, we find out how to do that through school in some unsatisfactory, haphazard way. Education still exposes us to the boring but essential parts of learning and tests us on it. It’s an important discipline in a world being shorn of it. Education should help an individual gain a better life – ‘holistically’ – but it is not unimaginable, in the future, that it will be needed just to survive.