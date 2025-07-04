A Teacher During Covid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morag Foster's avatar
Morag Foster
1d

Could of? —- could have = could‘ve

Interesting mistake among such eloquence. Local dialect?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A Teacher During Covid
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AteacherduringCovid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture