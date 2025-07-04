“Intelligence is a moral category.”

Theodor Adorno, Minima Moralia: Reflections from Damaged Life

Entering June meant a new timetable and that meant…not much really. I had a new set of pupils in each class. I could say I had a ‘new set of faces’, but that’d be not fully accurate. I was gazed at by thirty pairs of eyes hardly distinguishable from one another as they all wore surgeon’s masks. Row after row of aqua blue face-coverings with pupils politely, docilely waiting for me to begin the lesson. One ancillary feature that mask wearing ushered into the classroom was submissiveness. Was that a bad thing? It is far easier to instruct a class of the silenced, pliable and tamed, than it is to teach entitled, noisy, radical individualists, who suffer insecurity and have complex needs, and who see little benefit to being well-behaved and learning something whilst in school.

I am a freedom absolutist. Just like nature. However, for human beings, social creatures after all, freedom comes with responsibility, each growing in tandem with the abilities cultivated to discharge those self-same responsibilities and an increase in power to fulfil greater charges in line with competency, integrity, transparency and vision. This recognised and widely agreed upon by a community of strong, healthy and honest individuals that have done as well or better than those around them. In short, a meritocratic-individualist philosophy existing within an open-to-all representative, accountable political system that balances a strong democratic element with institutional solidity and a creative executive function. At the heart of all this is the protection of the individual human being who must have the liberty to realise themselves in their own way with love and work the central well-springs of their lives. Happiness is found at the end of no other avenue. This possibility collapses without a rigorous education for those that want it and able to learn what they want in it.

A distant second best is an orderly classroom where learning can take place.

Being maskless, I could at least be confident that they heard me. My colleagues were still donning the mask and attempting to practise pedagogy through impediment and impairment (mental). Normally the top corridor would have a fair number of open doors, yet I very rarely saw or heard a teacher teach during that period. All the doors in the corridor were closed and teaching was conducted in hermetically sealed classrooms.

My colleagues stood there at the front of a classroom, day after day, week after week, month after month, attempting to give the gift of learning to slightly less than ardent youngsters through the barrier of a surgical mask. It was not so long ago in England that a Muslim learning assistant refused to remove her naqib when male colleagues were present – male teachers – and then lost her discrimination case for being dismissed for her refusal to unmask.

Not precisely the same as permanently masked teachers avoiding a virus, and there being other aspects to the case, however, the incident quickly became a debate about whether a face covering was appropriate in an educational setting. It’s common sense and crucial that a school pupil should be able to see the mouth and clearly hear the voice of an educational professional was the majority argument – this provides a model in enunciation, assists understanding in subtexts of emotions and expression and, if the child is a little hard of hearing, allows them the opportunity to lip read to what extent they can. On the technicalities agreement was unanimous.

This debate’s focus was lost in the swirling hurricane of emotions and counter accusations: it caught fire, causing another of the periodic irruptions that society is prone to over the seemingly insignificantly, inconsequential and which only makes sense as a symbol through which a populace grasps much larger societal and historical proceedings. In this case, it was the mass immigration topic, the attempts to integrate Islam into the country and native fears about national identity.

Yet, hi-jacking a tiny incident by radicals on both sides and blowing it up to a nationwide debate, ultimately meant that lost between the phalanxes’ thrusts, battle cries and jeers of opposing sides in the culture wars, was that minute rational, reasonable point - that covering your mouth in an educational setting detracts, maybe destroys, the whole point of being a learning professional in the first place – was forgotten.

I remember at the time, my fellow teachers drawing down from the mixed vat of national debate the liquid sustenance that refreshed our departmental discussions at lunch; then the majority, forthrightly and unself-consciously, expounded lengthily on the absurdity of the proposition that a teacher or a learning assistant would sit with a covered mouth in a school at all. To conduct disquisition with a muffled, barely audible voice as a tool of instruction was insanity! Yet only ten or so years later, my colleagues were of a more subdued effervescence on the topic – although in many examples, they were the same colleagues! Again, more testimony, as if more was needed by now, of the miraculous effects of learned stupidity and a cringing obedience to nonsensical edicts.

We were over a year into the Covid Cult. It still gripped the palsied minds of school staff everywhere. A terrifying example of its grasp was when Nicola Sturgeon, removing restrictions as absurdly slowly as their layered imposition, announced that masks could be dispensed with by teachers in the classroom but not in the corridors or public thoroughfares of a school. By contortions of thinking that would impress even the most perverted theologian’s attempts to prove an unthinkable number of angels’ capacity to stand on a pin simultaneously, this somehow made complete sense to my fellow educators. I listened to them rationalising toward the need…to obey.

And thus it was bequeathed upon our generation to behold the spectacle of the Great Inanity, of teachers not wearing face-coverings in a full class of masked-up pupils, of speaking and doing such things as were fitting with the time and the place, of finishing, and then, of donning their face robe to leave the room, to walk down a packed or empty corridor, as was fitting to the timings, and then to relieve themselves of the mask thereof, in a room attended by those similarly divested of their raiment Believers.

The zenith of this policy in … , that I personally witnessed, occurred after school on a Friday. The department, most of us anyway, were in for our agreed Collegiate Activity (Waste of) Time. We were all in sat at desks, tactically spaced around a classroom with windows open. Jessica was conducting the meeting, possibly taking us through some piece of admin, when she had to leave the room to pick something-up from the departmental base a few metres down the corridor and then return. Bear in mind the school is completely empty apart, small groups of teachers marooned in their departments, not daring to leave or be seen, excepted. The school is quiet; the corridors are empty; not a single person roams the corridors. I know because the classroom door was open.

Jessica stood up to exit. She knew the rules. She looked at the mask she had lying there on the desk. I could see her hesitating, then she picked it up and as I watched her proceed to the door, she slipped on her mask and stepped out into the empty corridor.

What was going through her mind? That somehow the CCTV cameras were recording her and this would be evidence against her? Her colleagues might inform on her? I thought it was me who was the paranoid conspiracy theorist! Could she, emotionally and psychologically, not even break one rule? I thought it was us conspiracy theorists who were the weak-minded, reason-atrophied idiots? Had she been reduced to such an infant mental state that her capacity to discern the application of rules was diminished to the point that each new and slightly varying context required the re-explication of the rules and their application in each specific circumstance? I thought I was the stupid one! The immature one! The unscientific, anti-science, irrational, infantile, emotionally retarded imbecile! I thought it was me! I-want-it-to-be-me!!!! (Covid conspiracy theorists being narcissistic too.)

Covid was illustrating that these traits were deeply embedded and widely spread across all members of society. My fellow denizens of Leith, Edinburgh and beyond were quite nutty. Latently, of course, and only manifesting now under these conditions, nevertheless, in the tombs of their subconscious insane spirits lurked. Their active, thinking reason was pitifully weak and their need to obey frighteningly powerful. It overwhelmed them. It loosened them from reality and once that happens, their terror of the ghostly visitations arising from mental catacombs becomes a desperate, submissive plea to the powerful for security and release from existential anxiety.

I saw masks worn in cars with two people or more in them. And alone in a car also! I saw masks worn by teachers in classrooms by themselves. I saw people work alone in offices with masks on. I saw lots and lots of people walk in open parks with masks on. I saw people in trains with masks on. I saw people in planes with masks on. Planes! I saw people in football stadiums with masks on. I saw people believe in the efficacy of masks in the same way that Medieval peasants might believe in seashells on door lintels to ward off witches. It was bizarre and sad and, ultimately, I became resigned to the current inability of the mass to either think or have the courage to think.

And here we come to the crux. For all those who say that the ideas of camps or cullings or ghettoes or shutting non-conformers out of society or travelling to forced vaccinations is just fanciful, over imaginative, paranoic minds spouting nonsense, miss the point.

It does not matter that we were not marched into camps. It does not matter if that was part of a plan, or not part of the plan, or there was no plan. The fundamental point is that with people like Jessica, and the millions and millions of unthinking, obedient mask-wearers, those people who were encouraging their family members to take experimental vaccines, and those people who were injecting them without hesitancy, it could have been a plan, and these people would either help with its execution or stand silently to the side, not opposing it.

Were these people going to stop obeying at a mask? Were they going to stand-up after going along with it this far? Where would this mettle come from? Mask-wearing, double or triple vaxxed individuals were going to suddenly begin speaking out for unvaxxed lives? Suddenly, they’d start believing in rights and medical good practices?

C’mon.

Who are you trying to kid?

People like that, people like Jessica, people that believe anything or stand for nothing, those people are not safe. It is not safe to be around them. Authority asked them to wear a mask. They did it. What happens if Authority asked them to tell a lie? Told them to ignore an abuse? It does not take much to be a monster. Simply turn a blind eye. You can do that, can’t you? You can do that to be safe? You can do that because We told you to do it. It’s the right thing to do.

Individuals are always at risk around the acquiescent and the frightened. Under pressure, they can put you in a camp, for your own good or theirs, or, they will simply turn away, and rationalise their betrayal: ‘They should have listened. Anyway, there was something I never liked about him…’.

Where did that leave us? The bio-tech neo-feudalists might want to end democracy, but it was The People who were doing their work for them, taking the knife handed to them, then sticking it in, and twisting it…into themselves!

Democracy does not work without freedom; freedom cannot exist without bearing the responsibility for it. Lacking the courage to assume the burden of thought and duty, there is no freedom.