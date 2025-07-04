"Cults are not born in a vacuum; they rise from the needs of people."

Margaret Thaler Singer

Nothing changed during the lockdown of 2021. My mum had tested positive for Covid in hospital twice and had been isolated. The first time she was moved to a special ward where visits were prohibited. The second time she was just isolated in a room in the ward. She now tested positive for a third time in the care home so once again I was not able to visit. The residents in the care home were getting regularly tested. I did think of asking the care home not to test, but there was still a fair amount of hysteria and the last thing I wanted was my mum marked as a health-risk to other residents. The other families might be outraged, although the care workers were my main concern. They may neglect her out of the terrified misapprehension that they were playing with a loaded gun by attending to her.

The vaccine roll-out had started and I’d refused the jab for my mum. The care worker I told this to, ‘under no circumstances is my mum to have a vaccine’, was astonished. There was this miracle medicine that would save my mum and I wasn’t letting her have it. What a cruel bastard I was! I’m sure in the carer’s mind I was committing murder. When I tried to point out even the most basic facts about the vaccine, like it was developed too quickly and there was no safety data, the conversation became very, very awkward and tense. Few people were arguing against what I said, when I said it, which was rarely now. They simply did not respond. They were convinced by the vaccine. The drawbacks and the possible risks did not seem to carry any weight with them. They did not, under any circumstances, even for their own benefit, want to think.

This frightened me. This was the most frightening aspect of Covid. People who do not engage in debate do so because they are frightened. This fear makes them view others as a threat, a less than human threat, their mind will conjure. People who do not engage and are that fearful are capable of any lowness. They are not safe. They cannot be trusted. These were the types of people caring for my mother. I was worried for her.

The vaccine was the done thing, the thing to do; the alternative media could have declared it filled with molten lead and people would still take it. They were bewitched. Some were desperate to get it, despite living in a world where most people were functioning quite normally through the ‘worst pandemic in a hundred years’ without it. I still grappled to understand it. Perhaps I should not have been surprised: a person can live an entire lifetime with cognitive dissonance, but a society? After almost a year into the whole venture, my fellow citizens were still entranced by this virus and its variants.

Time was abundant. I thought I’d educate myself. I explored a few connected aspects of the Covid-Hoax and its agenda which were of interest to me in some books I ordered: one was about how Freud’s idea of the death drive was demonstrated in the Nazi camps; another was an examination of doctors’ carrying out the Nazis extermination policies; another was about cults and how they captured the minds of people, written by a cult survivor, and another was Edwyn Black’s magisterial history of Eugenics, entitled ‘War on the Weak’.

They were all rich with startling facts, hypotheses and conclusions. There were so many points that could be transposed from the pages of these books to what was happening right in front of me. I did not know that the Nazis had felt that trying to pass anti-Jewish laws would probably fail in the higher courts of the Weimar Republic, which was still the basis for laws in Germany, therefore, instead of passing anti-immigrant, anti-Jewish, anti-minority laws, they…used mandates!

Nazi lawyers and government officials concluded that simply telling people to do things backed by the authority of government, manufacturing a palimpsest of rules that sat on top of law but was not part or derived from it, would be enough…if they could get enough people to comply initially. And they did. And it was. The demonic Nazi genius on display. The entire Nazi state, the entire Holocaust, was in the profoundest sense illegal. Yet they got away with it by a sleight of hand. And dumb co-operation. People were that pathetic.

Although, my brief and partial reading of the Covid Act 2020 had made clear to me that the mandates being laid down as strict, lawful rules to follow by the likes of Sturgeon and others went way beyond what was inscribed in the statues of the Bill. I had not quite understood how insubstantial were the pillars that the bill rested upon. With human rights groups or freedom advocacy parties acting a plaintiff, taking the government to court would have allowed an easy, bloodless victory. Where were these groups, that in nearly all cases we the taxpayer funded, when needed? The whole thing was another magic trick, which, at bottom, are always confidence tricks. These are plentiful and effective in Clown World.

I seldom check laws; I don’t even read the Terms and Conditions on the websites I sign up to as most people do not, I’m assuming – probably neither do the MPs and MSPs. It’s quite easy to bluff us. It was interesting to learn nearly the exact same bluff had been tried before. It seemed a worked-out template that had almost succeeded and was once again being taken down from the historical shelves, dusted off and applied by…no! Could it be?

The historical parallels did not end there. The Spanish Flu outbreak, which was not Spanish, did not start in Europe but at an American military base in Texas, and did not kill millions of people, although that number was revised markedly and excessively upwards over the next hundred years, had lead people in the United States to wearing face masks. A ‘medical precaution’ encouraged by a man creating and hoping to dominate the growing chemical health industry, John D. Rockefeller. A billionare, curiously, whose support of the Nazis was subtle and unreported: he gave them the formula to convert German coal reserves into oil for their vast mechanized war machine. His foundation also supported Eugenics in the United States. A certain William Gates was his right-hand man. Coincidences were beginning to build-up and intersect.

From the book on cults, there were less examples of high politics, however, at an individual level, the information was more practical. The author described four techniques that a cult applies to indoctrinate an individual. All four fitted with what was happening on a large scale across the globe. I could walk to Tesco’s or sit in my classroom and watch the method play out in real time.

#1 A potential cult member should have their behaviour designated through control of their environment and the permitted actions of the said individual in that environment – restriction on movement, ‘forced’ wearing of mask, the rituals of visiting a restaurant or cafe?

#2 The next step is thought control: the subject should be indoctrinated with a ‘truth’ and eventually manipulate their own thoughts to fit with that reality that has been supplied to them – ‘herd immunity is bad’, ‘there’s deadly virus’, ‘lockdowns are effective’, ‘the vaccine is the only way out’…it fitted so neatly.

#3 The third step is emotional control, an area where fear and guilt are deployed along with the exploitation of more positive sentiments such as loyalty and devotion to regulate the feelings of a subject – ‘don’t kill granny’, ‘look them in the eyes and tell them you won’t wear a mask’, ‘plague rats’ along with ‘we’re all in this together’, ‘sacrifice’, ‘my mask protects you’, ‘taking the vaccine protects others’…I write this without further comment.

#4 The final step is information control. Deny a person the information required to make sound judgements then they cannot make them, nor can they reject unsound judgements based on misinformation (admittedly, most individuals could be a lot sharper, if they took the time to think, about the obvious anomalies in the narrative)…

…was there any censorship during Covid? Are you having a laugh? Aside from the Rose/Icke interview, one of the earliest, most egregious and contrary to any goal of assisting the health outcomes of the public was the censorship of a video by two very impressive Californian doctors who held a press conference in mid-2020. Dr Dan Erickson and Dr Artin Massihi basically declared the Covid pandemic over on the 24th of April 2020. The data showed that the virus was not particularly infectious, that it was low or non-existent threat to the vast majority and that all Covid patients, if treated properly, would have an excellent chance of recovery. Their video reached five million views on You Tube before it was pulled…

So…Rose/Icke censored; two Californian doctors censored; Infowars censored; Michael Yeadon censored; the Dirty ‘misinformation’ Dozen smeared; truth-speaking doctors fact-checked; all media engaged in mass censorship...

Put it all together. Think. Conclude. It was clear. We were no longer living in a country with government under the rule of law. We were in a cult. A death cult. The inexplicable policies that led to the care home deaths. The stories of midazolam being used unnecessarily to gently facilitate people’s passing were swirling on the internet with an increasing amount of credibility. What had gone wrong with medical professionals? They were killing people! They might be old, ill and with few prospects, but putting them on the Pathway to hasten their demise was little more than murder.

There is a case for easing the passing of those slowly submerging under Lethe’s waters, struggling with pain and racked with misery. It is humane. But this has to be done in the right way, with certain moral, and agreed, precepts fulfilled: quality of life has been lost, the patient is irretrievably slipping under the cloak of mortality, the family has been informed and allowed the opportunity to give consent.

Older patients were disappearing from care homes or hospital wards into ‘other places’, and winding-up dead. Unseen by unnotified loved ones. They’d died (been killed by…neglect, malfeasance…?). Doctors had unilaterally decided this older person was a busted flush and that was it. Midazolam them. Disgusting. Knowing them for the arse-covering craven cowardly creatures that they are, I’m sure it was done ‘in consultation’ with each other. Which is worse. Two or more conspirators. Not telling the family. Another conspiracy. To murder. The entire profession guilty after the fact.

In the United States reports were worse, if that’s possible. Hospitals were being paid by the government to put patients on ventilators which were reducing the rate of survival to an alleged 50% from a virus which should have a 99% recovery rate! Remdisivir, a drug with an appalling reputation among holistic and seemingly genuine, well-intentioned professionals, was given to patients and was predictably, according to many medics, having lethal effects. It was a public-private partnership of profiting by individuals’ deaths on an industrial scale!

At the time, it was hard to believe: ‘Our medical professionals are killing people’. Yet, when we stop to consider the statement, is it really that difficult to accept? The position of doctor does not guarantee an independent mind, a personality able to question authority or a critical thinker of any great depth. Should we be particularly surprised if a person who has spent longer than most in institutions regurgitating knowledge like a sick parrot, fed to them by an indisputable, absolutist Authority, that they would continue with these habits of mind in their professional lives; an existence that is conducted under the auspices of similar institutions which they have always hitherto been so compliant towards? The lawyers, similarly, did not stand-up for Law; my profession, the teachers, did not defend education; and doctors did not protect patients: I have to ask, is anyone actually doing…their…fucking…jobs?

No.