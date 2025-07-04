“I’m not going to inject myself with an untested, unproven product from a company that has no liability, rushed through by a corrupt system. I have a right to say no.”

Del Bigtree

The vaccine juggernaut was not for stopping, regardless of who fell beneath its wheels. Vaccines were ‘our only way out of this’ as the BBC’s Mr Walsh misleadingly said, and our captured government were putting a huge amount of effort into creating a False Dilemma that posed for each individual the choice of preserving or destroying life: either take the vaccines; or die yourself and kill others through your selfish negligence. It was clearly ‘Their’ government, not ‘ours’.

The country was starting injections at eighty-year-olds and above. This literally put my mum in the firing line. The two weeks after she’d been admitted to the care home had passed and I could visit now. I visited with a ready purpose. The next argument was going to be my refusal to have her vaccinated. I knew it.

Care homes in Scotland were subject to arbitrary and draconian lockdowns to an extent beyond what was experienced by the general public. The Scottish Government could prevent visitors anytime they wished, with a vague scientific smokescreen, and they imposed restrictions on residents at will. People whose condition meant they were left defenceless. Never once did the residents’ human rights enter the conversation between government and care home. ‘Protection’ as they deigned to call it, was all, nothing else mattered. Nor were the ‘rights’ or legality of what was being done communicated by care homes to the family of the residents. As a family member, next of kin and having Power of Attorney, I would expect to have been notified. I was for everything else. I was told nothing. I turned up and told the care home was locked down.

Care homes were repeatedly testing residents with unproven, inaccurate equipment. Residents were continually in and out of ‘quarantine’. It was destroying what little hold they had on the world. And yet they kept doing it. Care home workers continued to ruthlessly enforce this regime, like psychopaths or people from the Millgram experiments. And families meekly accepted it. So did I, until I’d had enough, and forbade them from testing my mum. (Of course, a worker ‘forgot’ and she spent ten days isolated, then a nurse isolated her because of a cough…)

My biggest worry was that in their fear and stupidity, and their obedience, the care home workers would jab my mum for their own protection. I could easily imagine them doing that. People can be ugly when they are frightened; and it does not take a lot to make them frightened. Or, I should say, it does not take a lot to make a traumatised person show and act on their fear – since they’re always frightened. And never think. Or care enough.

My second concern was that she would become a victim of deliberate neglect. Resentment towards me for insisting that she not be vaccinated might spill over into mistreatment of my mother. Being different is dangerous, unless it’s an ‘approved’ difference. The ‘Anti-vaxxers’ were being preached to the masses by the priest caste of scientists, journalists and politicians as subverters of public health policy and as a threat to life. Their lives. The Covid laity. There was a cogent, and I had to assume organised at the highest levels, campaign to demarcate such renegades as second-class citizens. Something you did not want to be…in a fascist dystopia.

This alienation was state sponsored. Its paid propagators used language that empowered the more sociopathic and perma-angry elements of the conforming public. By their pointed and repeated criticisms, the government talking heads and literature accelerated the slander and bullying of suspected vax-heretics by The People…assisted by the fraudulent, dishonest media…as usual. The phrase ‘Plague Rats’, a moniker for those not taking the vaccine, had already trended a few times on Twitter. There were thousands of noxious, inciting posts on the issue - civil bodies were, unsurprisingly, indifferent to our rights and silent in calling out this virulent and dangerous type of hate speech.

An unflattering description of those asserting the right to not consent; it invited obloquy, hostility and casual, irresponsible violence. A tone was developing, a context where inhumane acts of neglect or aggression would be tolerated if the victim fell into this particular category. Lives of certain types of people were becoming less valuable than other types. These hate-inspiring vapours of derogatory declamation would be blown into the town hall of discourse for the rest of the year. Seventy years of ‘Tolerance’. Swept away. And it was all so easy.

St Augustine once said, ‘It is not enough to love what it is good, you must also hate what is evil’. Our Virtue-Signalling Elect had decided that this could be applied to individuals who did not want to take the vaccine. It was Right to hate them. It was a Good Thing, actually. Completely justified in the eyes of…whatever. Ideologues of a myopic, fear-based Virtue who lie to themselves about internal and external reality are the most frightening people of all.

There was precedent for my worries. The nurses at the hospital hardly inspired me with confidence. Many were all smiles when a visitor was present, but I caught them unobserved a few times, when they were complaining about their patients or talking about them in a tone that can only be described as ‘contemptuous’, certainly ‘cold’. And when I was reluctant to wear a mask, they became authoritarian Nurse Ratchets despite years of experience with viruses, unwilling to listen to the few points I made which was based on their own experience from just a few months ago. But you know this.

Why would care home workers be any different? Few people go into the job as a vocation – they want to work, they have little in the way of specialised skills; care worker is an available job. It’s not requisite to have a conscience. People with few skills want money: why would this type of person be especially brimming over with compassion? And it’s easy enough to fake care in an interview or as part of the daily routine. Many teachers do it every single day.

When I cleaned toilets at Lennox Castle in the nineties, a converted hospital for the mentally disabled, I was shocked at the laziness and the disinterest of the caring and nursing staff; they just did what they had to do, no more: ‘it was a job’. Complete indifference reigned. Low ethical standards complemented it. They weren’t beyond assaulting the mental patients – if they were aggressive; in fact, as one wee, round care worker told me, ‘The nurses think, “If they do it to us, we’ll do it to them”’. This ‘they’ were debilitated, disabled, helpless mental patients.

Coincidentally, Will had worked there a few decades before. He was a care assistant one summer and had to serve the in-patients their meals. Young, a teenager back then if I remember the tale correctly, he hadn’t, he confessed, much awareness about him – like most teenagers – and he fed his charges in an insouciant or hurried manner depending on his mood and the after-work appointments that excited a teenager more in those days than completing menial tasks. An old man whose circumstances of admission were that he was aged and decrepit, and mentally slow, was one person on his rounds.

One particular lunchtime, Will, in trying to ‘get it over and done with’, was spoon-feeding this old man with an accelerated motion of cutlery to mouth. When the old man finally tired of the rapid frequency of the shovelings into his gub and subsequent demands called forth on his masticatory functions, he lifted his dipped head and declared, ‘I’m a human being, son’. His articulate protest at being used as a Means and not an End. Instantly ashamed, Will offered his apologies in abundance and attentively fed the man as is befitting a child of Humanity. ‘He taught me a lot that old man,’ said Will after he’d told me the story.

Another old man from the same place provided me with a similarly momentous instruction on how society treats rule breakers, even inconsequential ones. I was sitting during a ‘break’ with another cleaner (the cleaners were always having breaks). An old man shuffled into the room, white haired, a vacant expression worn on his face, trying to roll a cigarette as he made his way across the linoleum floor. ‘Do you see that guy, Jimmy?’ said my fellow in the cleansing services. I nodded. ‘Hey, Jimmy, how’s it going?’ he called to him. The old man looked-up, looked around, appeared to be disorientated then went back to the construction of his cigarette. Quietly, my colleague whispered to me, ‘Do you know why he’s in here? In nineteen forty-five, he exposed himself to someone and they put him in here. He’s been here ever since. Mentally, he was fine.’ Not now, by the look of him. He was institutionalised. This derelict old man who shambled around, lost. This was in nineteen ninety-five, I observed him.

The societal organs of distillation had filtered a young Jimmy as being too high-spirited, too bold, too sexual for the sensibilities of nineteen forties Scotland: a protestant, tight-lipped, emotionally repressed, angry and inexpressive land. Jimmy didn’t fit. They could not lock him up as a criminal for that amount of time, even if he’d raped and murdered someone. But flashing. It was mental disorder. Could be. It was different. He was sick. Might be. Admittedly, it’s improper, but, it may have been as simple as ‘having a laugh’.

My feelings were conspiratorial even then. He must have annoyed someone with power and influence, I thought, to have a specific meaning forced on his gesture and get himself abandoned to languish for fifty years in Lennox Castle. But, alternatively, maybe it was the case that judicial Scotland was still in thrall to a centuries-old puritan hysteria over sex, which itself is a form of perversion. Still, in those days, it was…normal to be repressed. You’d not get punished for it.

Jimmy’s true crime was more likely he was poor, with not much family, money or connections. It’s still a crime today. To be too different and unconnected. And we are still being filtered. What attitudes, what people are the societal organs distilling these days? At this very moment in Covid Times, it looked like it was going to be people who believed in the free human being…and those who stood up for it.

The care home manager was called Cindy. She was not a picture of health being rather rotund around the middle, tapering at the top and to the bottom. It was unfair, funny, partly true, but unfair, but funny, the memes going around with overweight, obese people, wearing masks (often in mobility scooters) demanding healthy, fit people put on theirs for the good of the fat person’s health. It did seem one of the piquant ironies of Covid. I wondered if Cindy would be like this circulating stereotype; that could be a problem for my mum’s care. I had been in email contact with her and she seemed reasonable enough. We’d agreed, at her suggestion, as I was not willing to wear a mask and since my mum was now in a wheelchair, that I could visit her at the doorway of the conservatory which opened onto the back garden of the home.

It was a kind offer. To see family, many people had to go through either a strict (pointless) regime of sanitation and constant mask wearing or were restricted to viewing their loved ones through a window: ‘a window visit’ it was called. I, however, was permitted to see my mum, under supervision by a nurse. There were rules, however: I had to sit in the cold on the garden path six feet away while my mum, with blanket and heater on beside her, sat at the conservatory door. There would be a nurse gazing over her my mum’s shoulder in case I made a sudden attempt at affection.

To any sane society, it was ludicrous. But this is Clown World. And the compromise…was enough, given the craziness. I was prepared to accept it. My mum had declined since I’d last seen here. The two weeks of isolation in which I imagine only masked strangers interacted with her at mealtimes, cleaning times and bedtime would be emotionally difficult for someone in full possession of their faculties; for someone with dementia, it was a form of torture.

Cindy was there for that first visit and I spoke to her afterwards. She was a nice person, but I knew we were going to clash. She had to believe in this…this garbage. It was her job. People will believe the moon’s made of cheese to keep themselves in cheddar.

Once my mum had been wheeled away, I broached the topic with her. ‘I hope you don’t mind me saying,’ I said, following my own personal policy of anxious, delicate politeness when I raised a controversial topic with a likely Covidian, ‘But it’s hard to see how masks work, especially in this environment.’

Nice though she was, I immediately sensed the familiar internal stiffening; my words touched a bit of steel. ‘The masks will help reduce the amount of virus inhaled by a person wearing it,’ she said with a rigid expression. No point going further. She’s a signed-up Covidian. ‘Stupid’.

Can’t help myself. I went a little further. ‘I mean, with masks, you are breathing the exact same air as everyone else. I don’t see how they can filter a virus,’ I said, pretending I wanted to be educated in the hope she would take the bait and tie herself up in knots, kick-starting the process of her question things herself. Teaching had taught me a few tricks. So I thought.

‘The surgical masks that we use are coated with a plastic that prevent the virus penetrating,’ she said decisively. I was hesitant because it was the first time that I had heard that argument. Unscientific and ridiculous, at least it was novel. Nonetheless, I was reluctant to push it for the above-mentioned reasons. Caution compelled me to leave it there. Later on, the plastic coating on the surgical masks would be suspected of breaking down if worn for long periods. If subsequently inhaled into the lungs as micro-plastics, it was possibly a cause in cancer. Another tip of the hat to the evil geniuses behind this. Or to stupidity. Buyer’s choice.

In spite of our light parry and thrust, Cindy did not strike me as insensible to the calls of plain decency. I felt I could trust her in a limited way. I was not going to rock the boat. If we could come to a working arrangement that kept us both happy, that would do me. I felt I’d be pushing water up hill in the current climate if I attempted anything else. I didn’t want to lose the gain I had.

And, to be fair to Cindy, she did act in an even-handed and, when possible, generous manner, when it was in her power to do so. Although like most managers, she would not countenance exposing herself to censure from the Bosses, even if it was the right thing to do. My visits to my mum would be cold and short and surveilled constantly: an improvement on what the Scottish Government was generally prescribing to families across the country. When the nurse got bored and went for a walk, I gave her a hug and held her hand, which pleased her. Maybe the nurses knew I was doing this and were being kind. I hope so.