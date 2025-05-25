“Bureaucracy, the rule by nobody, is becoming the most tyrannical of all because it removes accountability from the exercise of power.”

Hannah Arendt, Crises of the Republic

I sat at a window on the bus in the morning sunshine passing thousands of bright green leaves of trees, drooping deferentially on the branches. It was summer, almost twenty years before Covid. I had a short-term job working for the at one of the two Scottish Qualification Authority’s main sites. The one where I worked was in Dalkeith, a small town to the south of Edinburgh.

When trade was local, a hundred and two hundred years before, Dalkeith must have been prosperous judging by its classically designed sandstone public buildings and large houses that ran genteelly and pre-eminently along its western leading roads.

Yet, like most towns and villages in mid-Lothian, scarred by the closing of the mine pits, it was now beset by intractable social problems. High unemployment, drugs, drink – a walk along the main street presented the usual thrift stores, cheap bakeries, fast food outlets and a slow march of impoverished, unhealthy and rotund mothers with prams, old men with crevices rather than lines on their faces, always a fag dripping out from their mouths, and the usual squad of drunks creating a nuisance.

As it happened, I took up my temporary post, supplied by an employment agency, the year after the largest scandal to ever hit the SQA, Scotland’s national examination board. During the previous exam diet, thousands and thousands, possibly as high as thirty thousand pupils, we’ll never know the exact number, had been given inaccurate exam results. Some had no results for subjects sat, some had incomplete results for different parts of the course and some had outcomes far lower than expected.

Concerns were raised by parents immediately. Schools followed quickly and then all hell broke loose. It was a national disaster. No one knew what result protesting pupils had, definitively. It was not clear how this had happened but as the scandal unwound and people probed deeper into the bowels of the organisation they found more…material for criticism.

Employees did not know what they were doing; staff were poorly trained and there were the predictable accusations of bullying. Somehow, within the Byzantine passages of SQA bureaucracy, exam papers had simply disappeared. It was presumed that they had been lost by the SQA and that internal systems were so dysfunctional that when gaps in pupils results were apparent, there were no supplemental records to refer to and check for accuracy or copies to re-mark. A pre-emptive common sense to provide precautionary measures was entirely missing. How could this happen? Were the SQA burning papers after hardly processing them? Why no systems to factor in human error?

Immediately, as the true depth of the debacle spread, parents contacted lawyers and prepared for legal action to get their children the grades they deserved. The SQA scrabbled about trying to find papers that were not there. Universities complained they did not know who to admit and who not to admit and their budgets for the upcoming year were threatening to collapse. The Minister for Education, a medical doctor, Sam Galbraith, was pummelled and visibly debilitated at the despatch box in the Scottish Parliament when he appeared to give an explanation of causes and remedies, which was nothing less than a shifting of blame solely onto the SQA, announcing that it was not ‘pupils, teachers, schools or colleges’ who had caused this mess, and, furthermore, he knew nothing about it and should have been told.

Back then, the SQA had a more intricate method for receiving, marking and delivering exam results. All completed exam papers were sent to SQA headquarters on the day of the exam by special delivery (Dalkeith or Glasgow), where they were registered, bundled and sent out to markers. Markers received them, marked them, and sent them back. The SQA sampled the marking, tallied the grades, then sent the results out by mail to the expectant pupils.

Nowadays, there is far more IT and manuscripts are kept on site, but back then it was pens and paper, and with the constant flow of parchments, forward and return, and the reverse, carried from department to department, person to person, with the understanding that there was only ever a limited copy of each script and that fact brought a heavy responsibility, never was the unbearable lightness of paper heavier.

Still, not a lot went wrong, until it did, which, given what I saw when I worked there, was a miracle worthy of canonical notice. My experience might have been, however, slightly skewed by arriving post-reputation collapse. It may have been otherwise at other times.

The SQA and the Scottish Government had decided to throw a lot of money at the processing centres to avoid another controversy. On my first day, which is called by now the most hated word in the English language ‘induction’, I entered a large hall filled with huge metallic shelves with markers on them designating subjects and levels. There must have been over a hundred of us gathered there to receive our very basic instructions. They were very simple: from the trolleys full of exam papers, batches of ten enclosed in white envelopes with stickers on them marking the type of examination inside, we were to take a bundle and distribute them onto the designated shelves – match Geography Higher on the envelope to the exactly named shelf, and put that envelope on that shelf.

Simple stuff.

But too difficult.

Not being particularly discerning, and desperate, the SQA had hired anyone they could get their hands on. Dalkeith job centre had been notified of all the available positions and as part of the New Labour government’s contract with ‘Job Seekers’ those seeking this benefit had to show they were applying for jobs. Unfortunately, in this case for the Dalkeithians who cared little for the daily slog and maintained their provision of abundant time by faking applications, lying or throwing interviews by turning-up drunk, this was a role that required no submission or interrogation for suitability: the job was theirs. And their benefits case manager knew it. He or she gave it to them. Thus, to keep their cash, they had to turn-up…at least on the first day.

After our introduction and instructions, we fiercely attacked the long lines of trolleys with gusto. The contents of the trolleys had been filled at random, so we all just grabbed a pile and started wandering around looking for the proper place for each sleeve.

I took it fairly seriously. I believed in the system after all. However, it wasn’t long before I noticed that some of my fellow workers had a less than empathetic view of the futures they held in their earthy palms.

‘Aaaah, fuck this shit,’ said one earring wearing man, hair styled in a mullet and giving the impression that he had entered from the early nineteen eighties. The pressure of finding the right shelf had become too much. He took his envelope and threw it high-up on to the very top of the shelves where not overseer could see or would venture. He repeated this approach every time the stress of completing the task correctly overwhelmed him, which, after thirty minutes work, was constantly. I quietly went to a supervisor, naming no names as I did not want to ‘grass’, and said that I thought I saw some envelopes on the top of the shelves. I was told, ‘Don’t worry we’ll pick those up as we go’. Were the supervisors experienced with this type of employee or was she just fobbing me off?

The earring wearing man was the thin end of the wedge. Plenty of my fellow employees were doing something similar by the afternoon. Was it quite possible they could not actually read? No. Probably not. It took me time to realise that they were not simply careless or stupid, although possibly both terms applied to a degree, but they were consciously trying to be sacked, or as the SQA, being a more politically sensitive and socially aware employer, would say, ‘being surplus to requirements’.

By the second day, some had achieved their goal, because at least one third of the previous day’s population had gone. I was told later quite a few had gone missing in the afternoon but were still getting paid. The SQA was not keeping a track of them. In fact, the SQA was unable to monitor their temporary contractors at any point, since this free ride was cleverly exploited as the weeks unfolded and a familiarity with the system acquired by sharper itinerant employees. There was an electronic system that registered attendance. We all had key cards and would swipe our cards to signal our appearance, but since so many had been employed, no one knew one another’s face, certainly not the supervisors. This permitted many of my ‘colleagues’ to register then disappear for the rest of the day, and get paid. No one was checking. Often, they’d get their friends to swipe their cards in the morning, allowing them to pass on the inconvenience of presenting their corpus at all, while still getting a full day’s pay. Those that did turn-up would sporadically disappear, returning with excuses about having been taken to do this job or that job by an indescribable, but ‘she was definitely wearing a badge’, SQA employee.

I have only had one promotion in my life and it was in this temporary post that I received it. After a couple of weeks wandering around among the shelves, I was asked to help John with setting up the equipment for a markers’ meeting – this is when the SQA hires a nice venue, supplies lunch, and pays teachers who have registered for marking to come for the day and learn how their paper will be assessed.

It was an easy enough proposition: get the exam scripts laid out for us into plastic tubs, get the register of attendees, get the badges – and then drive to the venue – set-up – smile and give people their scripts (teachers could have exam scripts sent to them, most did this, or pick them up at a markers’ meeting) – have a tea and coffee – have lunch – have more tea and coffee – wander about – read – then pack-up at the end and take whatever was left back to Dalkeith headquarters.

Because Scottish examinations took around a month, it required a month’s worth of markers’ meetings to work through all the papers. I had an entire month away from my fellow skiving, grumbling and shifty co-workers, while avoiding the sharp, honed edges of the battalion of SQA battle axes who ran the SQA at the lower level, all of whom were ex-primary school teachers, extremely diligent, petty, hierarchical and controlling, which was ideal for the job, but extremely irksome to work beside.

And John was a nice guy, an older man, who had lots of conversation and stories to tell. Most meetings were in Glasgow, giving us plenty of time to discuss politics and other pressing issues on the drive through. He had been at the SQA for a number of years, although retired these days; he worked for them when needed on a seasonal basis. As with employment prospects all over tribal Scotland, he had become a ‘well kent face’ which meant he got hired year after year. After I helped him once, he asked for me again, and being established himself, that meant I was ‘in’. No more working with the plebs: I was moved into the lower echelons of administration.

One time, on a car journey back from Glasgow, our conversation moved onto the previous year’s debacle…

‘You know who was worst of all?’ he asked me, an irritation in his voice. ‘The kids,’ he said definitively. ‘The kids were making claims for grades that they did not have any evidence for based on prelims and class work, and then the parents would phone up making all kinds of demands and threats. The schools would then join in too.’

‘Didn’t the SQA just say ‘No’, you don’t have the results?’ I asked, surprised that the children were so bold.

‘We couldn’t do anything,’ said John clearly still resenting the lack of transparency about the true nature of the imbroglio. ‘There were some issues with missing papers, but it became a free for all once that became public. Every kid was claiming something. The schools were putting in claims right, left and centre asking for appeals. Parents threatening lawyers. The whole thing was a mess and the minister threw us under a bus, declaring us incompetent, so that opened the door for anyone to demand any grade they wanted.’

‘I heard people lost their jobs.’

‘Some did. They were due for retirement most of them, but they were pushed out. Don’t get me wrong, there was an issue, but it wasn’t all with the SQA.’ He stared at the road. I could see the memories rushing in as fast as the white lines on the tarmac vanished under the car’s bonnet. I tried to imagine the tepid, dull, stale SQA offices I knew being absolutely frantic with panic, assailed with government advisors and civil servants. Phones constantly ringing. The nippy sweetie brigade snapping at anyone and everyone. It would have been miserable.

‘Do you know what happened in December last year?’

I sensed a revelation coming.

‘The Royal Mail delivered several bags of exam scripts from May. They’d found them at the back of the truck. They don’t tell you that in the papers, how some of the scripts just never turned up. The Post Office didn’t deliver ‘em! ’ he raised his voice with incredulity.

‘No, they do not,’ I agreed.

‘Some of the appeals were a scam. Pupils claiming ‘As’ even when, in many instances, we had the scripts in front of us and there was evidence showing lower grades,’ he said.

‘What did the Head Markers do?’

‘Like I say, there were legal threats, no one was willing to take on parents, the schools and the government, so they just put them all through.’

‘Those that complained got the grade they wanted?’

‘Exactly,’ he said with a passionate resignation. ‘Exactly,’ he repeated. ‘As far as I’m concerned, last year’s results aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.’

John and I worked together for the month, and he took me to meetings even when I was not needed, which was kind of him.

After the meetings had run their course, I returned to days in the building, but my new status meant that I was not to return to the unskilled section of the labour force. I was assigned to tabulating grades for the practical assessments of music.

This was a wonderful insight into musical instruction and the arts generally in schools across Scotland. Each examiner, with not a little native wit, had provided full descriptions of what transpired in every recital:

‘The pupil spent twenty minutes being persuaded by the teacher to come into the room. She eventually came to the door, and then ran away again.’ [0 marks]

‘The pupil came into the room. They placed the clarinet reed to their lips, blew a note, burst into tears and ran out.’ [1 mark]

‘The pupil came in, lifted the trombone, dropped it on their foot, squealed, picked it up, threw it down again, swore, and left the room.’ [0 marks]

It was hilarious. Page after page of these descriptions written in the same factual, pedantic and, to me, beautifully ironic tone. Some pupils did manage to perform something:

‘The pupil came in and started for the first few bars and then forgot the rest.’ [6/20 marks]

‘The pupil came into the room with her viola, played it and made each of the three pieces unrecognisable. One, I was told, was “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”.’ [7/20 marks]

And so on.

However, now and again, one out of every fifty or so:

‘The pupil played each piece as if inspired by heaven. The music was divine and it was privilege to witness this performance.’ [20/20 marks]

My final job once I had spent a week or so processing the external examination reports for music and other art subjects was approving teacher’s expenses. For two weeks I held in my hands the venality and pettiness of the profession laid bare in black and white before me. Money was their God. But such small economies to barter for a soul!

There was nothing that teachers would not claim for. Travel expenses to the meetings were a given. Yet these were greatly exaggerated – a teacher had a phobia to trains (dirty and cramped), so she booked a taxi from Edinburgh to Glasgow - £100 – and back - £100 and on her claim form for evidence? Writing in the price. Time after time, expenses were exaggerated. (I knew this as I knew the ticket costs. I’d been given an up-to-date price list for all conceivable modes of transport.) And, on top of this, everything was an expense: the tea and muffin on the train, the damaged shoe when walking to the venue, all the extra journeys involved – it does not take four trains to get to Dundee, and, of course, snacks were needed at every stop.

The most outrageous example was the woman who came from Shetland. She took a plane to the mainland and then a taxi to Inverness, where she put herself into a hotel, then a train (first class – back problems) to Glasgow, another night in a hotel, a train (first class) back to Inverness, another hotel stay, and a plane back to Shetland, with all food at pubs or restaurants which was tallied up and claimed for too. She ended her form by stating that, although her expenses might seem large, they should be paid as she would have to withdraw from marking in the future if they were not met. The total was close to one thousand pounds! I’d been told at the start to put all claims through – the SQA were desperate to retain markers – but I had to check this one with my supervisor.

I was told to put it through.

So I did.