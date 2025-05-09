“The general attitude of servility had, thanks to modern methods of propaganda, increased to unbelievable proportions, and one ought boldly to face the fact that from the very moment when the news of mobilization came hurtling through the loud-speakers no opposition could be looked for from any quarter.”

– Zweig, Beware of Pity

The streets lay deathly quiet in the bright sunshine as I cycled around the flats, old distilleries and converted warehouses of Leith Shore. There was not one single soul to be seen. No joggers, no walkers, no one. The pavements and roads had been cleared of people and all that remained were mute buildings, bright light gleaming from the frames of darkened windows, all of them shut, and the parked, silent cars. The situation was made eerier by the absence of any men or women standing forlornly at windows, mourning the loss of a beautiful day, nor was there, for those lucky enough to have them and of which there are many in the area, anyone sat out on balconies enjoying some fresh air and sun. There was no sign of anyone. It was as if the entire population of north Edinburgh, from Granton to the Shore, had been evacuated, or died.

As I slowly pedalled along the deserted roads half-marvelling at the uniformity of seclusion, I told myself I was living out a scene from a movie, like 28 Days Later. I was the last person alive on Earth. Everyone was dead except me and all the fantasies that people in this position had were realisable – I could go to the local bar and sample all their drinks. Or trash it. Throwing glasses of whiskey at walls in a drunken rage. Not that I was a drinker. I could do a Supermarket Sweep at the local supermarket, race around the aisles scooping the goods into my trolley, competing against my own timings. I could break into people’s homes, find interesting objects, watch DVDs on their large screen TVs and help myself to what was in their cupboards. Inhibitions could be thrown off like an old jacket.

However, unlike many of the characters in films who find themselves faced with absolute freedom to roam unseen and unmolested to indulge these dreams and only become disheartened after exhausting them. I’d be bored before I even began. The apocalypse was boring. So were my fantasies. They’d been acted out a thousand times before. Nothing was new.

Today, as the subject of our absolute obedience becomes more questionable, some people will, for whatever reason, tell themselves, and others, that they broke lockdown rules; that they never believed the entire fraud from the beginning, and maybe they didn’t. Some will want to re-write history. To feel better about themselves as truth leaks out. And they’ll start a new lie. But that first week, I never saw a single person either at their windows or walking on the streets during my extensive daily cycles which took in several miles through the north of the city and along the easterly coastal routes of the Firth of Forth. Not a single person. Just empty streets and the dark windows of silent flats reflecting sunlight and blue skies.

There must have been some dog walkers who exercised their canines – furtively, in the early morning and late at night – and I’m sure if I had visited the supermarkets, a few stragglers of civilisation might be there: the disorganised who can’t even do a lockdown properly or the spasmodically defiant. But only a single errant here or there, nothing more. The huge, overwhelming majority had complied. An entire population had locked themselves away as per instruction. How quickly we become prisoners! With our own selves as both guards and gaolers!

People weren’t scared; they were terrified. Too frightened to cross the floor to a window and look out. To see another human face. To step outside, in case they caught the deadly Covid…unthinkable. Was it that? Or was it something else? No one thought Covid could be transmitted through walls or reach to the next neighbour’s house. People were perfectly free to open a window and sit there. Media hysteria had not yet claimed near-mystical qualities for this virus. But. It was a world upside down. An unprepared change, and suddenly the thin membrane of human reason tears, and what comes through the tear? All the nightmares of history with the ones not yet written.

Something was not making sense. Was it fear of being reported keeping people away from their own windows and balconies? Fear of their neighbour? Anything could be happening in an inverted world. Did people suspect there was more than a virus to this? Did they intuit that something was not right? What did they think was really happening?

As part of my daily housekeeping, I had to enter a series of buildings’ hallways to access flats. I would haul my bike up the outside steps of each block to the portico. Clumsily, awkwardly and noisily, I’d push open the entrance door. In I would go. Despite my caution, I could never avoid clattering and thumping the front doors with my bike. Shattering the palled silence. At the bottom of the stairwell, I left my bicyle. Chained-up. I climbed the steps, past numerous flats. Every press of my step, every creak of the flooring or echo on the stone steps seemed amplified multiple times. In all the buildings I visited, only my footfall was ever audible. Not a single sound escaped the doors of any of those separate dwellings. No radio, no TV, no people. Not even the dog made a noise.

I wondered if they heard me? How could they not? An enveloping deathly quiet subsumed the world. Everywhere. The disruption I caused as I entered. The rhythmic, metronomic thuds. My self-conscious heavy tread on stairs and landings. I imagined the inhabitants. Was each sound portentous and terror-inspiring to the imprisoned householders? Were they heavy and ominous with possibilities of transmission and infection? Did the timid, wane domiciles quake behind those thin wooden doors, alert to the disorder of the quietude? Ears cupped and listening, with the intensity born of a desperate anxiety. The graduated loudness of my steps signalled my nearing proximity. They hoped and prayed that I would not press their bell for fear of a lethal engagement on their very front step. A risk of infection…or another thing? Did they breathe easier and loosen their grip on whatever commonplace item to hand they’d grabbed for intentions still unclear to their conscious mind as the noise of my step faded and I passed on towards my departure?

In those hysterical, unbalanced yet gravely silent days, fear had entwined the populace so tightly, their reactions were not fully foreseeable. If anyone heard me approach too closely to their front door and screamed at me from behind its wooden facade, I would not have been surprised. If they rushed to the entrance of their flat to drive me away with warnings of physical harm, I would not have been surprised. If they burst out the door, consumed with panic, and started beating me like a pinnata with the household brush, I would have been surprised, quite alarmed actually, but not completely surprised. Physical violence felt distant, but still possible. There was a strangeness in the air, undiluted by a single note of sound.

More than likely, those indoors would not emerge, and continue the strategy adopted: that if consciousness does not register something then it cannot be happening. Ignore the noise. Pay no attention to the tight band of pressure circling their crown. Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. No big questions. No curiosity. Stay safe. Stay mentally integrated. Do not think that this is the first step into a police state. Do not think that the noise is a government official checking on you. Coming to register you. To… All the things you’ve done and not done.

It really felt like a mass deportation had occurred. Of the type I’d read about during the Stalinist period in the Soviet Union. People were just gone. The ones left behind were scared they’d be next. Scared to the extent that they dare not peep out a window. Society simply vanished behind millions of closed doors.

One remarkable feature of mass arrests in the Soviet Union was the lack of fight in the arrested. Time and time again, the secret police were untroubled by intervention when isolating and removing the individual marked for detention. Of course, this might be carried out by a great show of force, but usually it was performed quietly, unobtrusively, causing hardly a ripple in the still waters of daily life. They might use an attractive woman, approaching a man as an old friend, and asking him if he remembered her from school. It might be a cheerful, friendly chap making the same claim, of having worked with him, or knowing his father. The victim would then be inveigled to a train station cafe for a cup of kvass or led to a back alley on the way, somewhere unseen by others, where the arrest would be made, and the suspect bundled into the back of a truck. They might simply come to the house, ask, receive assent, and the compliant suspect was whisked away. Sometimes picking-up prepacked bags as they left their home. If they were very important, a party official or high up in one of the institutes, it would be a Black Maria car that pulled up outside. They would never be seen or heard of by their families for years and often not ever again. Everyone knew it was happening. No one resisted.

The arrested and their passive acceptance testifies to a terrible truth. The secret, unbearable fear and guilt that lies hidden at the centre of our lives. The detainee, at first, may ask, ‘A mistake! Me? What for?’ It is a question repeated a million times and never answered by the arresting officers. As no consummation is forthcoming, it is subsequently answered by the Accused themselves. Their defensiveness in the situation, their self-justifications, their protests, but, yes, that is exactly how the guilty talk. They scratch their heads. They have always loved their parents, but they’re a devilish human being and the accusations are too many to count. The cruelty to a friend. The affair. The cowardice. All those manipulations. Oh yes, they’re truly contemptible. Their exclusion and rejection are because they did something wrong, the magistrate that sits within ultimately concludes. And how many wrongs! When you think about it, it doesn’t bear thinking about! After an arrest, the newly arrived captive was often left by themselves in solitary confinement for days and told nothing. When the inquisition began, they confessed it all in minutes.

Given the monstrous guilt that lay like another dimension behind the veil of appearances, in Covid Times, had these ill-born souls chosen to hide in fear and trembling, behind their fastened front doors, lest they be called to account and be placed in whichever circle was most fitting to their sinful past. The silence spoke their unspeakable guilt. Their fear of getting their deserts. Were they all waiting to be punished? Hoping to escape? Were they determined to be deplorable until the very last minute?

The week before lockdown had been a series of dismally elongated experiences as the new and the unprecedented crashed into the habitual and familiar, tilting society into a strange nether world both recognisable and defamiliarised at the same time. For me, it was unnerving, yes, but the reasons for my fear were different than that held by those of my fellow citizens, I suspect.