“There is nothing new in the world except the history not yet written.”

Harry Truman

The winter was gradually merging into spring. The vaccine programme had reached as far as it could get and all ages had now been subject to its grasping, cloying hands. On our side, the collective enthusiasm for the yellow cards started to wane. This was around February of 2022 and the war between Russia and Ukraine had begun. The greatest attempt to subvert the world was replaced with a minor, ludicrous and needless war. It felt like a distraction. Maybe a plan B. However, as the Covid-hoax never stopped teaching me – people cannot get their minds around mega-events like global tyranny, but a nasty virus, a war, a ‘new Hitler’, yes, that they could understand. There we went again, back into the old patterns. War and Bad Guys.

There was one final anecdote from the Meadows, which captured the new mood. It was the last week of our trooping off from our meeting place to the roadside verge to spend the afternoon being beeped or booed by those driving past. Richard was holding his yellow card, warning about the danger of experimental vaccines when an irate man came over clearly intending to give him a dressing down.

‘Why are you protesting vaccines?’ he asked angrily.

Richard responded with a shrug, unsure what the man could mean.

‘Don’t you know there’s a war on?’ he said passionately. The Self-Anointed Virtuous had a new pre-occupation.

From that period of late summer of 2021 till the end of the winter of 2022, I would judge the yellow cards as one of our most effective actions. Thousands and thousands of people read the signs. It was quite the thoroughfare at the Meadows and because of our protesting jamboree tens and tens of thousands would hear about it through word of mouth. This was important since it kept the debate active, even if the people were not on our side and their conversation concentrated on denigrating us. I had experience of this when Lorenzo invited me to Christmas dinner at the end of the previous year. His wife had a friend who had come along. We talked about this and that. Needless to say, vaccines eventually came-up as a topic, as did ‘Anti-Vaxxers’.

‘They’re all there, along the Meadows, every Saturday. I see them when I come out of the flat,’ said the dark-haired friend, a stifled outrage resonating in her voice.

‘Yes, I know. I’m one of them,’ I confessed, with a humble touch of bravado. This led to a brief but pointed denunciation of ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ by the friend. I made my points. She made hers. Lorenzo told me to give-up; the friend was a biologist and I was outnumbered by scientists (his wife was one too). I smiled.

‘Just take the bloody vaccine,’ said the friend, drawing a line under the conversation. But it had gotten us talking. It had planted seeds. They might never bloom. Or, they might germinate, at the fourth shot, the fifth, the vaccine for the holiday, who knows? It was always worth trying and hoping.

This physical visibility and prominence in the casual passerby’s life provoked their necessary dismissal of our views. However, keeping the topic visible meant we incessantly raised doubts. In their minds, they had to dismiss us and denigrate us all over again. And again. And again. Until they broke. Our perseverance alone made people think, in spite of themselves. The diligent carriers of the yellow cards all over Scotland and the UK were doing a service that could not be quantified. They deserve huge, huge credit. No protest in modern Scotland was mounted under more difficult circumstances.

Although Covid was over in a meaningful way, it did not mean that others, the majority, perceived it as being finished. Everyone was still wearing masks in classrooms when we had returned in the new year and this policy continued until Easter. Nothing had changed. I stood out in the school corridor and watched the masked mass shuffle up and down between the white walls and posters. Staff were still wearing masks. Many were still going on about their Covid worries. Many were invested in keeping this going. A few did it by testing, followed by absences. The Usual Suspects.

The school had been delivered a huge pallet of flow tests – plastic tubes that told you if you were infected or not. These tests were performed in a contaminated, non-regulated environment with no attention to anything consumed beforehand or direction on the type of virus being tested for - as ‘scientific’ as sticking your finger in the air and checking for botulism. But it was a gift out of time from the NHS to every pedagogical skiver still cashing a cheque. Surprisingly, few were interested. Generally, staff had stopped testing. Mick offered a free-for-all regarding the tests if anyone wanted them. The profession-ills greedily grabbed them. One colleague took fifty boxes home.

The hysteria had subsided, but it was proving a difficult beast to finish off entirely. The kids, with nearly no exceptions, were determined to be duplicates in obedience, proving Tolstoy’s statement correct that the most conforming section of society was the young.

It was around this time that Sturgeon dictated her last Great Covid Idea. Unsurprisingly, it was stupid and superficial. Her previous ones had been extensions of others, but applied half-wittedly, as was fitting for her. This one was original to the Scottish Government. She was going to shave the bottom off around three hundred thousand classroom doors across Scotland to help facilitate airflow. ‘This,’ she said, mirroring the words of a high-profile Oxford Don, who also did a nice sideline in selling masks, with words that had become so politically charged they were powering movements, ‘was common sense’.

In Scotland, most classrooms open onto enclosed corridors at the end of which are permanently closed fire doors, because of health and safety – even during Covid’s height they were never open as that was a ‘risk’. School buildings are almost completely enclosed, because health and safety dictate that to keep doors open due to fire and intruders is dangerous. (All schools have code words for attackers in the building and would-be bombers.) Sturgeon’s ‘idea’ would only, even in the terms of the bizarre world in which her assumptions made sense, spread the virus further and saturate with pathogens shared spaces to a greater degree.

Nicola Sturgeon, clueless from the beginning to the end.