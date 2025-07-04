“The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen.”

General George Patton

The days now spied the route toward another Christmas and clambered there accordingly. I asked that my mum no longer be tested at the care home as soon as I felt confident enough that the hysteria about testing had been spent. Unfortunately, one of the care workers tested her anyway, having ‘forgotten’, and she spent ten days in isolation, after which I noticed a further decline in her cognitive abilities. The care homes seemed not to care that isolating frail older people was having a disastrously quick, deleterious impact on them; it must have been noticeable to their staff. They never objected, as far as I knew. Another example of the generalised inhumanity prevalent. I suspected the carelessness was always there. It had simply never had the opportunity to emerge quite as blatantly as it did now. Or was it just another side of the complex being of a human…

I was glad that I wasn’t a true believer and had not isolated myself from my family, especially unlike those who left family members unvisited in care homes. Some I knew had not seen parents for over a year. Often because the parents themselves were terrified to preserve their own health. Old and frightened to die. I yearned for a previous generation who had the strength to say the words, which I heard many times when growing-up, ‘If it kills me, it kills me’. Said with a humorous acceptance of the FACTS OF LIFE. Any other attitude, it struck me, was a bit pathetic.

The end of the year was not without note. I was moving flat and Lorenzo - he was a landlord - had generously allowed me to stay his empty rental flat, beneath his own, between the gap of moving out and moving in to the new one, a time period which fell within the Christmas holidays. I moved my necessities to the flat he had available.

One clear afternoon, while I was standing at the back door of my temporary accommodation looking out onto the garden, I saw a very long, very thick contrail, a single thin cloud of white against a clear blue sky. Dissimilar to normal contrails, this did not dissipate after a few minutes as water vapour would. ‘We’re being sprayed,’ was the thought that leapt into my mind. I knew nothing at that time about contrails and their link with conspiracy-chemtrail theory. (I only discovered afterwards that a group of American scientists connected to the Covid-hoax had officially proposed aerosolising a virus and spraying China with it, but this plan had been vetoed by the Pentagon.) This was just my instinctive response to this peculiar looking ‘cloud’.

A few days later, a variant of Covid-19 called ‘Omicron’ hit the headlines. This news conjugated with my previous thought and led me to an unsubstantiated, flimsy, conclusion that we had been sprayed with this new variant. It was a hypothesis that accumulated facts to support it from the environment in the same way low pressure gathers clouds.

‘Omicron’ was very unusual. The ‘Kent’ variant, the terror of 2020, and the harbinger of the dreaded ‘Second Wave’, had a genetic reading, when it was released by the government, that Richard was confident showed generation in a lab. The genome did not correspond to evolutionary laws; and the explanatory story was extremely suspicious, unique actually in biological science. It is worth some attention.

The story of the Kent Variant’s genesis was entirely unconvincing to a serious scientist. The pathogen had hundreds of points of adaption from the original virus – impossible in such a short time under natural circumstances – and the fact that all these adaptions happened in the one patient with a weakened immune system within weeks – a development that had never been previously recorded – led Richard to conclude that some highly-resourced agency was involved in its production. It was a more potent form of Covid-19. Very, very suspect since the longer a virus circulates and varies, it tends to become less harmful. People having the more lethal variety happening to be dead. And thus immune from the ‘super-spreader’ accusation.

Kent’s appearance was used to revitalise the dropping fears about coronavirus and further invigorate the clamour for tighter restrictions in the latter part of the year. Doubtless, it ‘killed’ a number of vulnerable people…or the measures to save them did. All very convenient.

In contrast, Omicron, evolved as it was beyond previous adaptations, was a ‘good’ virus. It travelled up and down the country, infecting everyone with a light dose of Covid and, happily, immunising the population as it did so. But it did not stop its good works there. It spread across the globe and immunised the world. The world was safe; this rendered vaccines purposeless. Herd immunity had worked after all.

This was ‘disappointing’ to some – those that held patents on Covid vaccines undoubtedly – but it meant that Covid was over as any kind of serious threat. Two years after I first heard the rumour of a virus and blithely switched channels since it sounded just like ‘another’ one, like Ebola, like monkey pox, like Zika and all the others in far distant places I would never go, the Covid-hoax was at the beginning of its end.

Few recognised this at the time. To them, Omicron was another variant they’d been programmed to fear. Yet, a form of Covid circumnavigating the globe, person to person, on the surface might be generative of worry, but for anyone who took a little bit of time to understand a microscopic amount about viruses, and I mean a micro, then a virus causing an immune response to the world’s population but barely threatening them, was also immunising the globe to derivatives of Covid, and exempting millions of the immuno-compromised from a continued virological threat. ‘People in the Know’ knew that, certainly if me, ignorant and untutored did, then they must.

For there was something slightly suspicious about Omicron too. Aside from my own instinctive feeling that the Omicron contagion was a human-made event, Omicron also demonstrated those unnatural features which strongly suggested it was human-guided in its evolution. This led me to a supposition: if I along with millions of my fellow conspiracy theorists knew we were all being lied to for an unrevealed nefarious purpose, orchestrated by a shadowy, unknown cabal, was there a possibility of some other faction, another grouping whose interests were opposed to the first? Did this story have ‘good guys’ too? Maybe not ‘good’ per se, but a coalition who wanted less than a ninety-five percent reduction of the population would be a start. They’d be relatively ‘good’.

When T had been marching in London, she had returned to us all bubbly and frothing about how many of the military patrolling the crowd were nodding at the protestors and giving them the thumbs-up sign. Someone, she told us, had said they were military intelligence. They seemed to be encouraging resistance. Was the military on our side, secretly? It was too hopeful, too optimistic to believe, but it wasn’t impossible…

Richard had had a similar experience at one of the Edinburgh rallies. A military man identifying him as one of the main organisers came over and spoke to him, telling him that the ‘majority of people don’t have a clue what’s really going on’ but the military were not ignorant of the true reality. Like many clandestine operations, was Covid being allowed to happen, allowing another party to intervene at a certain point and direct the consequences of the event while defanging the perpetrators while these bad guys were making mistakes, losing control and at their weakest?

What about the military man I had seen outside Bute House, doubtless briefing Nicola Sturgeon? Wait! Was Sturgeon, somehow, doing the right thing?

I did suspect this, at particular times, but still the hope seemed too airy and tenuous. The amount of information getting through despite censorship appeared too great for an incipient world tyranny who had patiently and secretly engineered total control. A great deal of this information getting out was very pertinent and revealing. How did they get it? Some who did speak out were relaxed about putting themselves in the firing line, as if they had backing. And then there was the saline in the vaccine batches which filled so many vials for some unidentified reason. Did it suggest not everyone was onboard? Was there discontent amongst the powerful? Was it factional fighting? Or did humanity have its defenders?

Of course, this could all be fantasy and delusion. There could be plans within plans. A cabal that builds opposition into its schemes to emasculate resistance and ensure its victory. Deluded, we follow our saviours to the slaughterhouse in such situations. However, to me it was apparent something was going on, but reasonable, limited conjectures based only on scraps of evidence was the best I could do.

I stayed at Lorenzo’s over the holidays, having a nice Christmas dinner with him and his wife where I enjoyed Christmas Pudding flambe for the first time ever. After dinner, I retreated to the flat I was ‘renting’ for a nominal sum and continued reading Anna Karenina which I had finally gotten round to after years of avoidance. I spent the rest of the holidays reading, eating and ‘resting’. No activism. No stickers. No thinking.