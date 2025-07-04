"There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action"

Goethe, Maxims and Reflections

This experience was repeated intermittently over across those six months of holding yellow signs. I tried to convert people when the opportunity was there, but, truthfully, I was no longer that interested. For those in any way concerned about children, it was about sowing doubt and hoping it would grow large enough to question the roll-out.

One dark-haired Spanish girl approached me with her boyfriend while I was holding a yellow board. She had obviously heard of these strange creatures labelled ‘Anti-vaxxers’ and, despite a conditioned aversion, was drawn to come over by curiosity, and, I sensed, pity. She wanted to know why we did what we did. She wanted to help us. She looked at me with an open face, her walnut eyes were filled with sympathy.

‘Don’t you want to protect people?’ she said in a faintly imploring manner, confused that I , a human being and apparently approachable, was, potentially, a heartless, psychopath. But she, a genuinely nice person, could not quite believe I was a monster; she thought me scared, ignorant or misguided. She was going to give me the chance to repent and re-join a sane and moral community. She was trying to reach me. Trying to save a poor lost soul from the inferno. I could see the concern in her eyes. That’s nice of her. I’m nice but half-witted.

‘I am protecting people,’ I said dismissively.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t be bothered that day. It was now late winter, and the temperature was lower than it had been in December or January. I’d be in the cold for three hours and wanted to go home. I was sick of jab-happy, slavish adherents of Con-vid. I was out here for them…well, the children actually…but it was sort of for them…anyway! They were annoying.

‘How are you?’ she said bemused by my intransigent reply. Her wide brown eyes were attentive while a couple of tassels of her auburn hair fell down from under her beanie hat framing what was a rather pleasant, unblemished face.

‘I’m trying to stop children from taking an experimental vaccine,’ I said, indifferently. Can’t you bother someone else?

My tone of confidence seemed to be luring her in. I finally registered her interest and an old failing resurfaced: immediately, hope flowered; I thought I might be able to reach her. After all this time, did I not know better? These people were gone. They were out there. Lost. Betrayed by others, only to betray themselves and others in turn. No matter how nice or pleasant or comely, they lacked the character required for truth. They would always, always disappoint.

I’ll give it a shot.

‘What are you afraid of? The vaccine?’ she asked innocently, transposing a well-publicised platitude of the media narrative to our little confab at the edge of the road. Frightened Anti-vaxxers scared of the vaccine? They think we’re the frightened ones. Her boyfriend merely looked on. He probably thought that him trying to persuade people like me was as futile as I thought it was to try to persuade people like him. I imagine the girl kept him up at nights with her musings. ‘I just don’t understand these Anti-Vaxxers. Are they stupid, cruel or are the just lost?’ she might voice aloud in the silence and intimacy of the bedroom. ‘I might ask one, just to find out,’ she might say.

I should not hope. But…I can’t help myself. She seemed open to reason. I’ll try to inveigle a connection. ‘I’m not afraid of the vaccine,’ I said with a degree of passion thrown forth in the hope to of exciting a wish in her to interrogate me further. She stepped closer. That’s it, keep coming.

‘What then are you afraid of? The needle? It doesn’t hurt,’ she said with a certain warmth of reassurance. Frightened Anti-vaxxers scared of a pinprick. They will believe everything on the news forever and ever.

‘I’m not afraid of the vaccine or the needle. I’ve had plenty of jabs. I’m not afraid of either…or Covid for that matter,’ I said, straightening myself and hoping my posture reflected my heroic declamations.

She was stunned. Her benign, welcoming features, held in place by the assurance of my mental simplicity or ethical waywardness, started to deconstruct into a mild shock. She had been informed that so-called ‘Anti-vaxxers’ were either stupid or cowardly. I flattered myself that I was coming across as neither stupid or cowardly and that held her attention, briefly.

‘Then why are you doing this?’ she said with a tone of confusion. Was there a slight hint of admiration there? I suspected there was. Her cognitive bias was shattering in slow motion in front of me. This is what I wanted! This is how to do it! This was the moment to press home the advantage! Just when her mind was confronting a reality that did not make sense anymore, while it was confused, uncertain, I would now throw back the curtain dramatically, smiling, confident, an Anti-Vaxxer in full command of his faculties and on the front foot, at last, and I would reveal the bright, shining, blinding Truth!

Now, to answer the question…

‘There’s a group called the World Economic Forum…’. And that’s all it took to lose her.

‘Oh, you’re a conspiracy theorist,’ she interjected and immediately her and boyfriend walked past me and into the park. It was one label or the other.

Shit. I thought I was onto something there.

I reassured myself: it was them, not me. In all my life, as with everybody’s I imagine, the statement, ‘It’s their fault’ was never able to obscure the magnitude of the truth value contained in the obverse possibility, ‘It was my fault’. Frustratingly, the sun never comes up on these countervailing reflections, blame mixes with victimhood and befuddles the world, and we live in a dusky afternoon without grace to guide us on these matters. But! Now it was clear and definitive. It was them. Whatever faults I had, I was not dumb enough to wear a mask all day and inject unknown serums into children. It was them.

The poor normies, the NPCs, the sheeple, they could not get beyond the labels handed to them. I was too naïve, even at this late stage, to stop trying. That was on me.

Perhaps I should have found a better technique. Our group favoured quiet, reasoned persuasion, most of the time. I was champing at the bit, sometimes, to get into the gutter with the Covidians. I had no idea what I’d do there, probably see stars. However, common sense told me that this was not quite the time.

Yet, an instinct within countermanded, and quietly indicated to me that, at some point, that’s exactly where we would have to go. What is rarely understood, is that a negative relationship…is…still a relationship. And that’s a starting point. It can be taken somewhere; it can grow. It can change. People can listen to the person they hate. To hate and enjoy the satisfaction, but they’re still listening. If they’re listening, something might land. People can love the person they once hated, and be moved by them to action. But, they will neither listen to or act for those that inspire indifference.

With the best of intentions, puny reason contending against a snowstorm of fear, on a high pass, in a gale, will make little headway. Reason does not assemble an army, cross high snow-capped mountains, burn passages ways through several feet of ice, fight battles against tribes ensconced in grottoes and alcoves high above or lay waste to the enemies presumptions and beliefs. When all was said and done, we would meet on the field of emotions. Making people feel differently was a prelude to having them think differently. Once people started to feel conflicted this was over. They might not be very good at thinking, but everyone can feel. You cannot make them think, but fuck it, you can make them feel.

But, if we aimed for provocation too soon, we’d be easily dismissed as lunatics. With little avenues for right of reply. We had no platform that could not be silenced and not enough active members to work around the blocks put in our way. We could only leverage what we had. At present, the best we could do was hold, put a Maginot line between ourselves and the enemy, keep the numbers we had and hope for reinforcements or the fracturing of the coalition launched against us.

Those who should be on our side were passionately arraigned against us. As we were stood on the roadside on another cold, indistinguishable Saturday, a sporadic drizzle soaking our habiliments and a lid of grey cloud pressing down on us, one person, a tall, young, handsome and well-dressed man walked directly through our stretched collective, aggressively forcing a few to step back out of his way, spitting his poison: ‘You’re all fucking deranged! You’re fucking killing people! Killing people! You fucking idiots!’

He passed through us and continued to loudly voice his derogatory judgements at quite some distance. Passers-by must have thought him mad, or on a hands-free mobile. (It is so difficult to tell nowadays.)

I turned to Richard who was next to me in the line. ‘What’s wrong with him?’ I said taken aback.

‘He’s a doctor,’ said Richard with an impish smile. ‘I was speaking to him earlier.’ We looked at each other. And laughed.

The rebukes oscillated between two poles: we were thick inconsiderate twits or we were callous killers. One or two aside, no one I knew or heard about who had stopped to speak to any of our party gave us the benefit of the doubt. None stopped to ask why reasonable, polite people felt so strongly on this issue.