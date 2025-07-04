"The absurd is born of this confrontation between the human need and the unreasonable silence of the world."

Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus

School finished. Paul and I went to the Links on a Friday and smoked a cigarette during the empty long days of summer still wondering if people would ever re-emerge from their homes. It had been over a year. I started a book club for interested pupils on a Friday lunchtime over the break. I’d been inspired after seeing the quality of reading by some pupils: one of the first years was reading Jane Austen. So, I went to Alan and asked for approval and after he gave it, I sent out a list of books to parents to be read each week and they would be discussed at the Leith Links Croft tables for an hour or so. A few pupils did turn up and, gratifyingly, so too did Ruth and Dot from the department. Numbers of pupils fell away quite quickly, predictably, but there was a solid core of students who kept the flame of challenging reading alive.

Perhaps too zealously, I had chosen demanding books for the list, most of which I had not read. Therefore, I spent a lot of time reading to keep up with the book group’s demands. On top of this, I was also reading for my own understanding of history and human beings in trying situations. One of the books I read was Stalingrad by Vassily Grossman which had some unforgettable descriptions, especially one recounting four columns of German bombers, attacking from all points of the compass, began the aerial assault of the Russian city. The relating of it filled me with a sense of hopelessness as Grossman described the sky quickly filling with innumerable black insects, growing closer and larger, accompanied by a distantly threatening and then increasingly loud hum until people could not think, such was its domination. My heart was pounding. If that was my reaction, how terrifyingly must it have been for the citizens that remained in the city and its defenders? I shivered at the images in my own mind shaped by Grossman’s carefully placed words. How stalwart must the defenders of that city have been!

In another scene, Grossman describes the bureaucratic in-fighting between the Nazi Air Marshall Von Richthofen and the General in charge of the ground forces, Paulus, both trying to discredit the other in the eyes of Hitler by petty deadlines, innocuous but damning misinformation and the slightest of corrections to the other’s claims. It reminded me of headteacher Jarvis and his masterly ways of patiently neutering opponents by the strategic use of a form or a missed deadline, the evidence of incompetency to be flourished when circumstances conspired to be most damning of that individual’s credibility. Another stroke in his slow, deliberate painting of a colleague’s congenital unworthiness to a superior. This was in fact Martin Bormann’s technique as Hitler’s closest aide.

Bureaucrats. Another hope of mine was they’d end-up doing each other in. A world state needs a bloated bureaucracy to buy-off all the people it takes to stitch a global government together. And a bureaucracy will incubate and fester the worst side of unloved, pathologically ambitious people – who seek the teat of the state. People whose own cowardice and associated obsession with status and power is their own unseen, greatest enemy.

Summer was breakfast, lunch and dinner alone punctuating my reading. I stayed inside, if the weather was bad, and went outside at the nearby Croft, if it was good. Often, the day might see me watch a film or documentary on Netflix, to which I was a subscriber. However, it transpired that their demand that all of their production crews be vaccinated left me with no other choice but to cancel my subscription. I have never re-subscribed. I missed it for a few months. Until it became obvious by what I did see I was not missing much: in the modern world, films and TV shows were created by computing-crunched formulas of preferences that were ideologically obedient. Losing both vision and the meaning.

People who could force others to take an experimental vaccine sold by fear; people who could take an experimental vaccine sold by fear; people who could watch an experimental vaccine sold by fear be pushed on children; people who did not publicly stand-up were not people who had anything to offer creatively. They could never be artists. Fine sentiments in their mouths had the equivalent meaning of a donkey braying. Art was dead.

The less you do, the more time stretches in front of you, yet when it has passed, it seems like it went in a blink of an eye with few memories to thicken and accrete the experience. Summer quickly passed. It was more than halfway gone when school beckoned again. Too soon, I’d step back into the breach, step over common sense too, into the Madhouse where opposing ideas sit side by side in the head in the combine of degree accredited individuals with little awareness of what was going on and a blank refusal to reconcile antagonistic concepts.

To begin, the new academic year saw the return of collective meetings during In-Service Days. This meant the annual ritual sitting in the drama theatre and dissecting the results resumed. As mentioned before, the results never varied. If a presentation had been filmed thirty years before, with simple imposition of new faces on the old presenters, it could be used every year with few changes necessary. Except during the Covid years, those years would see a significant change.

The school’s drama department had a hall at the back of the school with raked seating helping to give the hall a theatre-like quality with the remaining hall floor acting as an impromptu stage. Useful for public events like school shows, drama exam performances and whole school congregations. Here we gathered as a staff, filing into the empty seats like an audience at an Edinburgh Festival production. To view one of the most bizarre productions in educational history. In the genre of Tragicomedy, like so much of Covid.

We still had to wear masks. A hundred people sat expectantly, all accoutred in surgical masks, no exception in style or colour, waiting for the senior management team to launch another analysis of ‘achievement’. Myself, and a classroom assistant, who was wearing a lanyard exempting her on account of an unseen vulnerability, were the only two without a face covering. All sat compliant, tightly fitted together, since the grandstand was full, their colourless breath a cloud of microbes drifting over heads and slowly swirling around them. The doors were all wedged open, but a little wind agitated the air to ensure the virus saturated waves washed all corners of the room. To symbolise my isolation, I could not find a seat as I had come down a little late, so sat at the side of the hall in a chair, giving me a full view of my colleagues, or I should say, performers, in this theatre of the absurd.

In front of the tiered seating, to where the spectator’s attention was directed, stood a line of four chairs, upon which a member of SLT, all of them masked, sat down when they entered. A lectern had been placed slightly ahead of the management team and to their left, also off centre of the audience, to permit an uninterrupted view of the screen and the projected material that hung behind the would-be speaker.

Unlike previous meetings, where a buzz of chatter would quickly quieten as the head teacher stood up, a solemn silence had anticipated the head’s arrival at the podium by several minutes. People, perhaps unprepared to speak through a mask, declined to chat. They simply stared straight ahead in silence. Creepy.

Mick arrived at the front of the school looking like he was about to perform elective surgery. He reached his hand to his ear and in one quick movement the mask was removed and pushed into his pocket. The speed and slightly self-conscious look he wore as he did this action made me think he did not believe any more. But he was still going along with it.

He welcomed us back and expounded our achievements with the latest exam results. We had done ‘great work’. He continued to spice his presentation with a variety of other superlatives as he took us through the important metrics. ‘What a disappointment it will be next year when these rising lines fall and the graph looks more like the infamous sombrero,’ I thought to myself. (As it happened, there was not data presentation the following year – yes, the drop off was that bad.)

Once he had said all he had to say, Mick slid his hand into his pocket, whipped out the mask and hooking an elastic wing over each ear, pulled the bright aqua material up to cover the his face from the tip of the nose downwards. To a placid quietude, he shuffled back to his seat. Once seated, Alan stood up.

For the next one hour, I watched the hardly believable spectacle of each member of SLT arise, walk to the lectern, take off their mask, cover their part of the exam retrospective or the school’s prospective actions or staff duties, whichever was their remit, and, having expounded on their portfolio at length, sombrely put on their face covering, then return to their chair. To be followed by the next member of SLT who did the exact same thing. All over Scotland the same behaviours were on display.

Did everyone in this room believe? Were they frightened of being reported if they did anything other than conform absolutely?

I smiled away to myself, having resolved to enjoy the parade rather than be dispirited, but when I looked at my colleagues to share the joke with at least someone – there must be one! - who recognised the ludicrous situation, I saw little mirth behind the eyes or any lines around them suggesting a smile might have broken out beneath the covering. They all just sat rigidly, masks fixed, heads immobile, staring straight ahead, listening intently, as if it all was rational, as if it was not an extravaganza of ineptitude. A drama of dunderheadedness. A pageant of paltry thought. Nope, they were all as mesmerised by, and committed to, the Great Pretence as much as the managers.

Nothing had changed. Except, I had a sense, the slightest sense, that the fight had gone out of the mask-zealots and Covidians. People had stopped complaining about me. Some were prepared to speak to me. There was nothing visible; however, I sensed a hesitancy, a deeply, deeply buried reluctance to do so, but it felt that some of my colleagues might be starting to question things.

I give credit to Mick, who seemingly stood his ground on the point that my rights should not be compromised. He was not inveigled by the desperate pleas of eternal-victims of humanity, of whom there were not a few in the school. Those staff who elevated their health concerns and survival above every other consideration or any other point of view; nor did he succumb to the more bovine-instincts of the parental mob – if there was one – that demanded that everyone conform to their views. The parents who always take immediate recourse to the language of ‘rights’, a parlance’s scope whose framing is a mystery to them and which they barely understand beyond their desires.

Outside of the drama hall for those two days of our in-service, masks were discarded. Jessica had returned as the Principal Teacher. A person completely obedient to mandates. Interestingly, her return coincided with face masks appearing on my desk in the staff base.

Pupils still had to wear masks. The vast majority of them dared not break out of lockstep with one another either. In the corridors, I did notice more use being made of the exemption lanyards or the odd pupil not wearing a mask at all. The problem for management was not to enforce masks meant complaints from a vociferous segment of pupils, parents and staff, but the laser focus intensity applied to ensure ‘100% masking’ had scattered into weak beams of ‘Put your mask on,’ said in classrooms or corridors with less and less conviction. I heard a rumour that one or two teachers had even stopped wearing masks as they taught. I never actually saw another unmasked teacher, but even to hear the rumour was something - a bit late in the day – most teenagers had been vaccinated over the summer - but it was something, I suppose.

It would be wrong to say that all of this was now merely a gentle, untaxing slope to the sunlit uplands. Plenty still happened to suggest no progress had been made by me or people like me to soften even slightly the set, viscous jelly that surrounded the minds of the Covidian Sect. The vaccine programme had moved onto pre-teens with no objections, indeed much to the jumping, joyous heart of Nicola Sturgeon, one of the haters of mankind, and a shame to this country.

Before the summer, some older pupils, full of enthusiasm, told me they were ‘going to get their Covid jab’. I grimaced theatrically to show my disapproval but kept my own counsel. It was painful to watch young people potentially destroying their own health and possibly their fertility by what was being called a bio-weapon by many respected scientists. Were they right to do so? The highly anomalous statistics from every age group so far were suggesting the vaccines were dangerous. Nothing else, except ‘Long Covid’, could explain it. The strange collapse of the fittest on the planet certainly lent credence to the hypothesis this vaccine was not to be trusted.

These statistics of high-rising excess deaths, albeit from the untrustworthy government themselves, and these public incidents, received little attention. They were everywhere on my social media; however, the censorship had reached such an extent that large swathes would be oblivious to receiving this information through secondary sources such as Twitter or Facebook; and if an odd argot of true information remained after the rendering process by the inverted pan-handlers who sifted to get rid of the gold and prized the silt and dross instead, the people themselves would be activating their own defence mechanism of conscious, rationalising denial. They did not want to pay attention.

Yet, that ever so slight change was there. I did not see it, but I felt it. I’m not sure it was enough. But it existed. I spoke to a class about the novel we had started, Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men’, and how the learning impaired character of Lennie might have been put in an insane asylum or even treated with vaccines to sterilise him as had been done under law in California in the 1930s. I emphasised the vaccine point. Made the link with the Nazis and how they took their inspiration from America’s race laws. Tried to present it as digestibly as I could that the vaccines were something to pause and think about before sticking an untested needle in your arm. Thirty pairs of eyes stared blankly back at me. They were not listening. Was I a hopium eater?

Speaking to others did not work. Being an example failed too. I’d not worn a mask for one year. I’d not had a day of illness that meant taking time off school. I hadn’t even had a cough (and I was smoking, very lightly, out of boredom). Yet still my colleagues were having the exact same discussions about the frustrations of restrictions, having to test continually and their fears of catching it…presumably dying of it. Still afraid of a cold – they’d all had it twice by now!

It had dawned on me a while back that Covid was spreading more as a social phenomenon than as a dangerous virus. It made people feel part of something. It gifted us a shared sympathy. It broke through our atomisation, our boredom. It fed our sense of worry because most of us are so far gone in propaganda, anxiety and trauma that fear is all we truly understand. We are scared not to be scared. So, it connected us. It excited us. It gave us purpose, and, it wasn’t too difficult a thing to abide by either. It was easy to be ‘good’. Most of us could manage it. When you looked at the positive way it satisfied needs, the deduction had to be that we were much more damaged than anyone hitherto believed…except, possibly, the Planners.

The resistance group had kept meeting through the summer, although our numbers were much reduced. Only Richard, J, Peter, T, S and J – at times – had the staying power. The victory was not coming fast enough for some, so they faded like delicate flowers in the frost of delayed success. I had seen this in politics many times. People arrive at a meeting and think a few contributions from them and it will all be sorted. And they’ll be elected as a candidate. Then it turns out it’s a lot trickier than that. And they can’t be bothered, or hate taking the disrespect, or the ego-bruising and they leave. There’s no sticking.

To a great extent, this is why people are governed by those who have contempt for them and who, the voter-facing leaders this is, could cooperate with monsters to have ordinary people chemically neutered or outright murdered. Our politicians judge people…rightly it seems, so far…as having little in the way of ‘Will’…nor much intelligence…nor much practical sense…nor as anything else other than nasty little, thick bigots. I have sat behind the scenes with enough councillors, MSPs, MPs and cabinet ministers to pick up on that…Oh, and journalists feel exactly the same way.

Indeed, when I come to think about it, all of humanity seems to hate each other.

Men and women who gain power evaluate people in different ways to the ordinary person who may value a person as ‘nice’. At the bottom of anyone’s ledger, as far as they are concerned, it is the amount of perseverance a person has that decides credit or debt. For many of our politicians and the ‘elite’, flattering themselves grossly in many ways, their commitment to a larger purpose is what separates them from the masses and makes them superior. A distinction that justifies them taking huge, global decisions like re-designing how we live or if some should live at all. Maybe it does.

Laying the emotiveness of this discussion aside, when this issue is considered practically, how else would leaders judge people? Willpower is a necessity to achieving anything substantial. The majority’s aversion to delayed gratification is an original sin the apex of the state cannot absolve.

The resistance was losing because it lacked resoluteness and will. The critical unknown at the centre of our life, all our lives, humanity’s future, was, would our failure in Will-to-resist-actively be atoned for by a large enough number of people passively refusing to take the vaccine?

Only this would make a difference now.