“Charity degrades and demoralizes.”

Oscar Wilde, The Soul of Man Under Socialism

At one point, as we were threaded along the verge of the road, a very large group of cyclists rolled into view. It had been lightly raining and their rubber tires caressed smoothly along the sleek, glistening street. It was a protest. There must have been a couple of hundred or so, demonstrating against speed limits in Edinburgh and, of course, climate change. One of the cyclists started shouting at us. Another middle-class, articulate, well-to-do ‘chap’.

‘Vaccines save lives…’ he called to us loudly, then half-turning to his tribe of pedallers and grinning at them, who, pronounced by the quality of their velocipedes, were sufficiently in the black, ‘…but you have to be half-intelligent to understand that!’ His grin was now a leer and self-congratulation drooled from either side of his widened mouth, like some orgiastic frog. The other cyclists met this witticism with a derisory laughter and vainglorious smiles rippled across the faces which had all rotated to look at us. They all looked so smug. So right.

Another witless observation. I should shout back. Ach! Why bother? Why be humiliated like this? But then, in an instant, I had an epiphany. I realised I was unmoved by their mocking glances and taunts. I wasn’t being humiliated, deep down I knew it. They were. They were making fools of themselves. Had made fools of themselves. Will continue to make fools of themselves. I had lost all respect for these types of people and looked on them as stuffed puppets who danced to any tune.

The organisers of this little protest, … , were another group blind to their shortcomings and whose financial dependency on the state made it in their interests to conform absolutely and shun dissenters. The self-satisfied activists of…whatever…had flattered themselves with their belief in their far-sighted intelligence and flawless moral rectitude; they did not notice how unforgivably dumb and crass they were. They no longer registered to me as fully sentient or rational.

What was the point of people like this? They lectured you constantly on subjects with an underlying tone of unperturbed and divinely designated superiority, yet did they question their own assumptions or their own luxuries? No, they did not. Particularly, the environmental activists, who, emboldened by having their activist groups paid lip service to by state and corporate bureaucrats, and who were often financed by the very people who do the polluting, but one removed, had become insufferably arrogant and pompous. And self-righteous. The ‘Third’ sector was full of people like this.

Did they ever question their solar panels, their lithium batteries, their need to consume? Their standard of life? Did they ever truly hold the powerful to account? Or ask how they earned their money? No, the leadership of these enterprises preferred to schmooze with the wealthy rather than question them. They used charity in the same way others used journalism, to receive invites to parties that neither their talents, looks or status would allow them to enter. And the price for a ticket was they had to bring something – a flattering article, a piece of propaganda, or, in the charity cases, a rinsing of reputation or conscience.

How do you make the rapacious feel good…it helps if you’re on the payroll. It’s less awkward. How many of these charities had investments in pharmaceutical companies? How many charities had solicited money from the state and the public under the guise of being intended for health and used it to purchase vaccines from Big Pharma? It’s no surprise that charity heads get invited to company bashes or private parties if they are recycling money into corporate pockets.

Many groups in Edinburgh were part of the charity scam, especially ‘environmental’ ones. Find a sympathy-eliciting subject and apply for funding. (Or a political agenda that needs promoting.) They get the taxpayer’s money – stopping them criticising government - then go round the wealthy donors and corporations – preventing them criticising the root of many problems – then they try to bleed the taxpayer again with subscriptions and guilt.

For what exactly? The first hundred thousand they raise goes on their wages and probably their spouse’s, and whatever is left might go to a consultant who takes their own fee before doing any good. The permanent job of some ‘activists’ was raising money…for themselves!

More and more people were getting in on the action too. Ego charities. They had exploded over the past twenty years. Charity was now big business. It kept people in a cushy position, and they reciprocated to the common weal by offering a fig leaf of morality, to whomever ‘donated’, to cover anti-social activities. Not so much alleviating conscience as anticipating awkward public relations. These charities were individuals on the make. This was bad enough. But the sanctimonious tone they adopted to obscure their rank corruption was worse.

I’d once been invited by a colleague to her flat to witness the launch of her friend’s charity. He was a young, balding, affluent guy launching a charity to help children in Africa with eye problems. We all sat around on chairs and couches in my colleague’s house to watch the promotional video. It was a two-minute film created by the founder going to Africa, on his charity’s coin, filming some poor children with glaucoma, and returning here to edit it. All paid from ‘his’ charity’s cash box. He was now applying for funding from institutions and individuals. He was hoping some people in the room would become subscribers at ten pounds a month.

So far, his charity had helped…no one (except him), although thousands had been raised. He took questions after the presentation and to many punctuating ‘umms’ and ‘awws’ of approval he gave us his spiel. This would be his full-time job. He was going to spend all his time fundraising from now on. We were lucky to have him.

I had no idea that people could get away with this. It was so antithetical to…charity. It never occupied my thinking before, but now it did, because the result of these charities selling their chastity to corporate and government Johns was not an Age of Giving and altruism spreading like wildfire, it was the marshalling of a vast host of public institutions and employed individuals within, falsely recognising as ‘good’, and connecting them with lines of financial interest to those with agendas. This resulted in a bought-off charity sector.

Covid illustrated the results of this system. Not the big ones, like Amnesty International, nor the little individual, charity hustlers that plague Edinburgh Council like termites, were prepared to stand-up or question anything about Covid: the blatant loss of rights, the care home deaths, the experimental vaccines. Nor about anything – not Green New Deal, not Zero Carbon, not war, not cuts, not…anything.

Huge amounts of money were available. As Covid showed, it could be ruthlessly directed where the government desired. To me, it sent a clear message to the Third Sector: Get on board or lose your cash. It wasn’t just medical professionals, lawyers, teachers and other professionals blinding themselves to protect their incomes; the entire, sprawling charity sector was keeping quiet to make sure that funding would be renewed the next year. It is sometimes difficult to comprehend the volume of cash on offer and how commonplace the corruption of the system is. And, when all is said and done, how squalid the individuals in it are.

I was once at a wedding and, since it was known I was interested in politics, the bride and groom deliberately sat me beside a woman who had been quite high-up in the Labour Party: she was on first name terms with Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Peter Mandelson, and would often work with them. We got talking and I was very keen to hear some of stories from the inside track. In turn, she was happy to tell them. She thought Blair lacked culture and was a bit of an empty vessel, but she loved Mandelson. When she left her job in the party, she still had access to ministers as her new job was high up, if not head – I can’t quite recall - of a charity that assisted people in conflict areas. A famous charity.

During a late-night drinking session at the Ministerial Offices of …, she asked Peter Mandelson if he would join ‘her’ board, to which he said ‘Yes’. However, the next day, after speaking to the Permanent Secretary, it was felt there might be some kind of clash of interest and it would not look good if it came out in public that he sat on this charities’ committee.

Being a highly skilled socialiser – coincidentally, I knew someone else who had met Mandelson at a wedding; he knew her name and what she did, to her astonishment. How? He had found out the name of every guest at the wedding and their occupation, memorised them, and then spoke to every single one of them. Now that’s how you do politics! – he did not act cack-handedly.

To dilute possible offence to my table partner, he swiftly invited her to the Department for another soiree to make his excuse and lubricate the swallowing of the disappointment with a few more taxpayer funded drinks. Mandelson could not join, he told her. However, a little sweetness to sugar the pill was an offer: ‘Would two million to your charity help?’ Taken aback for a moment, she was at a loss, before recovering, and replied by saying that would be ‘very satisfactory’. She laughed as she told me this. He said, ‘Great, I’ll get that sorted with the PPS.’

‘That was Peter, very generous. I loved him. He had a hinterland,’ she said to me, her eyes sparkling at the memory.

Charity.