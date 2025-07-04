“When the enemy is committed to a mistake, we must not interrupt him too soon.”

Admiral Nelson

Brian was, as I say, a lawyer and a decent human being. He was prepared to stick his neck out now that he was completely disillusioned with his profession. One time, someone wanting to get the two of us into trouble, slyly took a photo as we held-up our yellow signs. The picture appeared in a local newspaper as ‘Anti-vaxxer Protestors’; we were just blurs and unidentifiable – by this time I did not care being publicly recorded as a ‘nutter’ - but it was another indication of how members of the general public were as quick to smear alternate views as much as the bought, paid for and corrupt media. Lawyers, doctors, the brain-dead wo/man-in-the-street, we were surrounded by sociopaths, idiots and the sycophantically obsequious.

He had a quick wit did Brian and when someone came over to criticise, Brian unfailingly had the best of them. We were standing beside each other having a conversation in the cold, at that time it was winter, and we’d been standing out every Saturday for around four months. It was freezing.

An old man on a bicycle approached us, illuminated by every high-visibility accoutrement it was possible to possess, swelling with virtue-signalling and condescension, indeed, almost ready to burst with it like an over-ripe fruit; he found our presence a moral afront and started to dress us down for our ‘idiocy’ and ‘lack of morals’. Brian gave as good as we got with very funny retorts, while I stood bemused and empty-headed and amused.

Eventually, bested, the old man turned his cycle around and got ready to depart. ‘Drive carefully’ said a sardonic Brian as the man cycled away, which drew a furious sharp turn of the head, and a curled lower jaw with a look of such angry frustration that given a few years stripped from his timber he would surely have alighted upon violence as a finishing response.

However, in present conditions, given Brian’s loquacity, and physique, he considered it better just to be off. No doubt he’d vent to some poor recipient further down the line or fervidly criticise our rudeness and vulgarity to his peers. It felt so satisfying to witness. It would be great to persuade people, it would be far, far better to do so, but winding up insufferable prigs was a glee-filled second best.

I had my own, what I consider to be symbolic, series of experiences with The People during those yellow board days. One bearded man, quite tall with a rounded face that should have presented to the world the endowment of a cheery pub owner in a rustic setting, but, in this circumstance, appeared owned by a severe compiler of spreadsheets, hailed me while I was daydreaming away at the side of the road.

He was dressed in metropolitan ‘outdoor’ gear, including a woodcutter’s checked shirt and body warmer, signifying a garden large enough that he felt he had to attire himself in adventure clothes to cut the grass or trim his hedge…or go for a walk. His smugness and equally unbearable tone, a treacle-like condescension, and his corporeal disposition, a groin thrust forward with hands on either hip as a support to its unnatural prominence, from there, in a graduated retreat, sloped his upper torso, before a ruddy, turkey-skinned neck thrust towards me a grinning countenance with fixed blue eyes behind rectangular glass screens which hung wobbling in the air like the mocking face of a sprung jack-in-the-box.

He had crossed the street to speak to me as I held my yellow board. He gave the impression he wanted to discuss the issues seriously and signalled an earnest curiosity to understand, if not prepared to agree, with our protest, and on this hidden basis I was prepared to reciprocate by answering his questions. It was pleasant enough until…

‘But you are stupid, aren’t you?’ he said as if he was asking me if I preferred margarine or butter, knowing that mentally retarded people like me absolutely preferred margarine (because I was stupid).

‘W-what?’ I was taken aback, not by the insult. I’ve had plenty of those. No, it was the way he slipped it into the conversation, slotted in amongst his affable, genially superior tone. I had assumed he would make his case relying on his openly preferred powers of logic and eloquent disquisition, under which terms he viewed me, as a comparator, in the same way as Hercules might view a child, and thus reduce me to a quivering, helpless jelly of a human being. Nope. He reached with indecent alacrity to the shelf of calumnious lexemes and selected the most common insult there.

‘You’re stupid. I mean, you are stupid, aren’t you?’ he said with a preening egotism released from his innards and which coated his features like a translucent syrup, added to that was a malicious joyful glittering in his eyes. Modern civilisation must be so frustrating to men of this stamp where their intelligence and self-owned capacities are so little recognised by society at large that to find a marginalised, ‘immoral’ group to berate and bully with the security of no repercussions, in fact, whose belittlement will be applauded by their seal-clapping peers for ‘setting one of them straight’ is enticing enough for him to leave the house, go to the local park, find a member of the tribe the government tells him to despise and then drop all pretence of civility to simply engage in childish abuse. Was this giving him a thrill? Did he have an erection? I never looked. His thrusting groin was disconcerting enough.

He had decided to give an ‘Anti-vaxxer’ a piece of his mind, straighten him out, he would…and he found my irresolution gratifying. Having been in a few confrontations in my life, I find there is little satisfaction in either winning them or losing them. Most are with strangers whose grasp of reality, ideas or basic manners are sadly short to the measure they credit them. They account themselves as gifted with great insight or even, in some cases, a genius. I have met so many geniuses. Tragically, all undiscovered.

I sometimes prefer to extend these dialogues beyond their natural course with anaemic counter-arguments or deferential questioning, partly to take the sting out of them, partly to practice keeping calm under provocation and partly to extract whatever humour and learning I can from such situations. It’s much better, to my thinking, than the boring, angry, inconsequential back and forth in which you try to ‘win’.

‘Well, I, have to say, I disagree with your hypothesis about me,’ I said in a flat, factual sort of a manner. I’d give a little ground and see what happens. He’ll continue to be aggressive, I imagine.

I was right. My weakness and uncertainty encouraged him to greater obnoxiousness.

‘It is obvious that vaccines work and save lives,’ he said grinning confidently. He was only slightly taller than me but the way he stared down through his glasses with a curious disdain, it seemed to exacerbate the sense of him looking down on me as something not quite human. He peered at me as if I was a microbe under his microscope. ‘Where would we be without them?’

‘I’m not too…I’m not…I don’t think you can say that all vaccines save lives,’ I said weakly. My eyes roving around as if helpless. I’ll keep him talking.

‘What did we do before vaccines?’ he said rhetorically. His voice puffed with pride and assuredness. He paused dramatically as a great orator would. His audience, disappointingly only numbering in single figures, and the lowest one at that, waited on his next proclamation. ‘We died in our millions,’ he stated with an anointed assurance.

‘Oh, well,’ giving him more ground, sounding a bit morose, ‘I’m not too sure about that either.’

‘Of course we did!’ he said triumphantly. ‘Take the Middle Ages. People were dying of poverty and disease. Simple things were incurable. Do you know why?’ He paused again. No, tell me. ‘Because back then we did not have science. We did not know what was happening to them and we did not know how to cure people. But now we do. Now we have science.’ There was a gleam in his eye as he explained to me the difference between eight hundred years ago and now. ‘We have science,’ he whispered softly, as if to a child. ‘And people like you are denying science. People like you would take us backward and have us living in African mud huts.’

‘Maybe it was poverty that was killing them,’ I said meekly. Making eye contact with him for only the second or third time, then hurriedly looking away, speaking to the air and the ground like intimates as I articulated the words, so powerful was his aura.

‘Nonsense!’ he said energetically. ‘People were barely living to thirty in the Medieval times. Vaccines stopped all that. People are living longer and diseases are being eradicated.’

He revelled in his ascendancy. I continued to play the supplicant. ‘What diseases are being eradicated?’ I asked with a timid curiosity. Flicking a glance at his mighty presence intermittently.

Surging with the confidence of the conqueror, he began to list them: ‘Smallpox, measles, mumps, diptheria, tuberculosis…I could go on and on.’ Something we could agree on.

I wasn’t really interested in converting him to my point of view. He was too far gone. It was better to have a bit of fun.

In a hesitant voice, laced with the merest touch of resilience, I said, ‘I don’t think any of those diseases have been eradicated.’

‘Yes, they have,’ he said with finality, although taking a second look at the tawdry example of the species who had offered even the lamest show of resistance.

‘I think, eh, you might find, that the UN has admitted that smallpox has returned,’ I said with modesty, looking him briefly in the eye for more than the briefest moment. He didn’t like that.

‘Nonsense,’ he said in a gruff dismissive way.

‘No, it’s true,’ I said with composure. ‘It’s like measles. Measles had practically disappeared in North America apart from poor areas in the Mississippi delta, and do you know what brought it back?’

‘No,’ he said as reflex, too startled that I had dared ask a question to either deride my statement or weigh-in with more opprobrium.

‘Vaccinations were the changed variable in public health when measles returned,’ I said with a ‘take it or leave it’ insouciance.

‘Rubbish,’ he said, with less conviction. Just keep him talking.

‘I don’t suppose you’ve heard of the Cutter Incident in the United States, when the first smallpox vaccinations damaged tens of thousands of young people because they were badly made?’

‘They were ‘badly made’, as you sai…’

‘Yes, but they didn’t tell the people that at first. They kept on vaccinating. The didn’t tell anyone their vaccines were faulty,’ I said emphatically, wanting to get on the front foot.

‘There’s always mistakes…’ he said dismissively. His head bobbing as he tried to exorcise feelings of awkwardness.

‘Not so nice when you’re one of the “mistakes”,’ I said sardonically.

‘…but the important matter is to keep confidence in public health. The consequences of the public’s loss of confidence in the health authori…’

‘Dr. Alton Ochsner,’ I interrupted him unceremoniously, ‘who was one of the proponents of the polio vaccine, one of the first mass vaccinations in history, inoculated his thirty-month-old grandson and his granddaughter at a press conference to give the public confidence in the health authorities…the grandson died the next day. His granddaughter spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. You can look it up.’ I eyed him carefully, sceptically. He didn’t like that either. His confidence had ebbed. He stared back as if in shock. ‘They still went ahead, even when they knew that the vaccine had SV40 – a cancer virus which passed from the monkey kidneys they’d grown the attenuated virus on into the solution…’

He looked at me and I could see doubt grow in his eyes. He was trying to mingle it with contempt to regain his lost aggression. He did not like being not the smartest person in the room. He did not like being contradicted or interrupted or someone knowing things he does not know.

‘…maybe that’s why cancer has skyrocketed post-fifties.’ I could see that made an impression on him. He, like everyone else, was scared of cancer. Its seemingly random and increasing spread. It had a relevance to men his age. Perhaps, somewhere in a recess of his mind, he secretly wondered why cancer was now killing one out of two people, when ten years ago it was one in three, and a few decades ago it was relatively rare. With all that money and research too…it’s a mystery.

He was demasted. I could see it. He lay in the water before me. Helpless. I decided a couple more canon shots and he’d be sunk…well, why not.

‘The HPV vaccine has been withdrawn in Japan due to cancer fears, did you know that?’ I asked. ‘Yet we’re still pumping the stuff into kids. Why is it a safety risk for Japanese children but not for our children.’ That one hit. Below the waterline. He was taking on water fast. I was worried in case he’d sink before I sent across another charge.

‘It won’t have escaped your attention, since you are quite informed on this topic…’ my neutral tone was, I imagined, allowing the sarcastic alternative to resound more powerfully in his inner ear, ‘…all the largest awards for negligence by corporations are pharmaceutical company payouts for their products,’ I said. ‘As you know, these payouts happen after years and years of litigation and long after the product has done its damage. I mean…’ Pause. ‘…it makes you wonder…’ Pause. ‘…doesn’t it?’ I asked, directly looking at him. His ship of the line was tipping upward at the bow as it fell back into the waves.

I’d said enough. We were silent for a moment. ‘You’re a far-gone anti-vaxxer,’ he said haughtily, mustering his remaining emotional powder into a final put-down, but it lacked the confidence and force of his previous ones.

‘No, I never cared about vaccines. Never paid the issue any attention until Covid came along,’ I had sea control over the conversation now. ‘You could,’ I said relishing the change of tact to a limited foray forward, ‘help me understand something…’ I paused. Was I going to get my opportunity? He didn’t move. Yes, I would. ‘Why would you take an experimental, novel vaccine that tampers with your DNA for a coronavirus that is less serious than the annual flu?’ A breath. Eye contact. ‘Given all we know about the failure of medical products hastily foisted on the public.’

Looking stupid to himself was unbearable: I looked at him carefully once more just to make sure he knew that I knew.

He was silent.

I frowned expectantly, helpfully, but implying a disdainful contempt would spread across my face if he gave an ignorant or half-witted answer. I raised an eyebrow, as if in query.

That was enough for him.

‘Bloody stupid Anti-vaxxers!’ he said loudly, his face flushing before he stormed off.

It was all so predictable. I felt like I was exhibiting the force of gravity to a child, absolutely confident that the object in my hand would drop to the floor. The moment a serious question was asked of them, the entitled, obedient, Pro-experimental vaxxers exited the scene. Every-fucking-time.