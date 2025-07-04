“Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge.”

Charles Darwin, The Descent of Man

It was difficult to measure the impact of the yellow boards. We thought it was having an impact. My other attempts within my own sphere to try to have some influence kept on hitting the brick wall of educated minds. As the vaccine age dropped, I asked for a meeting with my union representative in the school, Ed. I asked Jonathan to come along too. We’d healed our rift and Jonathan was now making sceptical noises around mask wearing and vaccination, despite being vaccinated twice. I wanted to meet with Ed because I was going to try and persuade him to raise the issues of masks and pupils being registered for their vaccines in school.

When I had spoken to Mick about vaccinations in school, he had said with a great deal of relief that ‘we won’t be having that in here. Don’t want to touch that.’ This wasn’t because Mick was ‘Anti-vax’. He was just conscious of the strength of feeling existing on the issue in the community. This cheered me enormously, because if headteachers were feeling the heat then there must be plenty of misgivings out there, which was not apparent to me; and, of course, kids being able to escape the all-blanket approach of vaccinating in school was a Godsend. It made it easier for dissenting families to make their own choices and youngsters to escape any stigma and associated peer pressure.

Nonetheless, I still wanted to have the discussion with Ed and Jonathan. I wanted to see if I could get them to understand the proposition that giving children an experimental, novel DNA changing mRNA injection was not a smart thing to do.

Ed and Jonathan entered into my room, walked across the blue carpet and sat down. Jonathan sat off to the side as an observer while Ed sat across from me, a couple of rows of blue desks away. He was still maintaining safe distancing. His scientific training was useful for this – the accurate knowledge of distances.

We looked at one another. It was not a stand-off. Jonathan, whose attitudes had started to change abruptly for reasons unknown, possibly the cohering of the gender issue with the vaccine issue had unsettled him. ‘Love Wins…now take your bloody vaccine’. He was possibly worried in case he’d been injected with ‘woman’ genes and that some sort of transgender revelation was brewing within the bowels of his hitherto male body. That fear aside, he most likely just wanted to witness an argument. Ed was looking a little non-plussed, a bit flat, but he was probably prepared to pick up his intellectual cudgels again to fight for the pro-vax cause.

To me, Ed’s intellectual cudgels were made of foam and were soft, almost ticklish. It was like being cuddled playfully. But to him, they were sharp and tempered like a steel sword. He thought he was delivering mortal blows, but they were merely teasing pokes. It was the reverse from my point of view. I thought my ‘cudgels’ were heavy with reason and fell upon my opponent to devastating effect. But in Ed’s case, I was deluded. Reason and evidence passed through Ed like neutrinos through…everything. I might as well try to beat him to death with a feather. I never scored a palpable hit, one that he’d acknowledge at least. Although, from my point of view, there were more lacerations on him than skin by the end of our ‘arguments’.

I started us off. I had opted to discuss masks, the single issue we could influence, while taking a side swipe at vaccines, since the NHS was sneakily registering pupils in school. ‘You’ve got to say something about this. They’re not wearing masks anymore in England. Why are we wearing them up in here Scotland? And why are we registering people for vaccines in schools? Leave it up to the individual families’. I got straight to the point, eschewing the subtle approach since I was not very good at it and was no longer interested in the tentative, elliptical dance I’d been performing for over two years.

‘I don’t think I can do anything about this. The school is following protocols,’ Ed said looking at me and giving me the full monotone with a dead-eyed sort of stare. I could tell that his view had hardly shifted from our conversation in the English base over a year earlier.

‘Ed, we’ve been wearing masks for over a year now. Have you seen any difference in the infection rates whether pupils have them on or not?’ I asked flatly.

‘No, no, I have not, but I believe it is still safer to be wearing a mask than not to be wearing one,’ he said with a tired confidence.

‘Ed, most of the staff have been vaccinated, those that want to be. What is the point of keeping kids in masks when they are hardly at risk? It’s making education look ridiculous,’ I said. I was trying to be a little bolder promoting my opinions in the school on this issue. I tried to sting his corporate pride.

‘We don’t know that. The data’s not very clear about that,’ he said, ‘Some children are collapsing and dying.’

‘Yes, the ones who have taken the vaccine,’ I thought to myself, but I bit my tongue. I kept in mind that I wanted to be effective, not right. I looked at him. Sounds emanated from my throat and I thought they made sense, but when they arrived to Ed’s well-proportioned lobes had they somehow changed into something else? Reasonable points just bounced off him.

I paused. My eyes narrowed and I could feel the Trickster emerging. I could not resist a little irony. ‘It’s a strange virus this, isn’t it?’ I mused unsticking my gaze from him and looking out of the window, ‘I mean it infects people if you protest lockdowns, but it is non-infectious at Black Lives Matters protests or Pride marches,’ I paused again to let the point sink into the thin aural membrane. And from there, a slender hope that they might depart for the frontal lobes. ‘It’s strange,’ I repeated wistfully. These words were delivered more as soliloquy. I turned back to Ed. The words had already fell dead in the space between us.

There was a prolonged silence as Ed gathered himself for a response.

‘We’re learning about this virus all the time,’ he finally said, earnestly, like a scientist involved in vital research.

No irony.

Ed decided to assert The Science. At this stage, I could only look at him.

‘Look, I’ve been studying Covid since this thing started. So much so that I consider myself to be an expert on this topic.’

I stared blankly at him.

This should be good.

‘I know there are others who call people like me ‘The Sheeple’…’

‘Well, people are definitely not thinking about viruses and Virus Theory to the extent you obviously are,’ I said. I looked at him. Nope. Still nothing.

‘…but this is a serious, dangerous virus. It’s killed millions already. I think it’s completely irresponsible to not take precautions and not to think about others,’ he said with a tinge of irritation. ‘I’ve taken the vaccine. Both shots. I’ll take the boosters when they come out too. And when they are taking appointments for my children…I’m going to take them down to the clinic and have them vaccinated too.’ Oh no, Ed come on! I instantly felt compassion for him and his poor family. He’d wipe them out trying to save them.

Ed was usually an unruffled, fairly dispassionate person in his working life, but he was more adamant on this point than I had ever seen him. I was not going to make any progress with him. The point went too deeply. It was, literally, life or death as far as he was concerned…of his family too. His family was at stake. Suddenly, I didn’t want him to know the truth. Truth be damned! What was the point? People had taken leave of their senses. They’d have to bear the unbearable…if it happens. Dear God!

I looked at Ed again. If the truth could ever be incontrovertibly proved to him, and he would have to be dragged kicking and screaming to that truth, then it would unleash a cacophony of self-deprecating, self-loathing voices, abnegating and empty, screaming uncontrollable emotions of pain, which had all been held under by the forceful belief that he and reality were synchronised perfectly. That life was the way he thought it was. Not that his perceptions were only held there by the pleasant, pleasing compensation he felt from thinking this way about himself and reality. Ed could not cope if his reality cracked.

The conversation had had its fangs drawn and it desultorily drew to a close, and after the usual pleasantries, Ed scarpered off back to Science. Jonathan had said nothing for the duration of the confab, either for the sake of personal relationships, professional courtesy or he did not want to wade into something uninformed. Too late.

As I closed the door on Ed’s parting, I turned to him.

‘What do you think of that?’ I asked, returning to my desk and re-taking my seat.

He paused. ‘Well,’ he said languidly, ‘I’m not an expert…like Ed.’

We both laughed.