"Online dating: where everything’s made up and the photos don’t matter."

Anonymous

As if despair and hopelessness did not afflict me badly enough, it was around this time that I decided to do some online dating. I had done it before and didn’t like it. It was humiliating and embarrassing, admitting the need, not being picked, meeting strangers with the hope of a romance. There was nothing about it that appealed, certainly not based on my little experience of it. Those with a more positive attitude, I imagine, could embrace it and have quite a good time. It touched all my insecurities and awkwardness, burrowed in, found them, extracted them and then dangled them in front of me to humiliate me further. But, all that aside, you have to find ways to go on during the Apocalypse.

Yet, this time partly instead of aspiring to meet someone for infatuation, I was set to be a dating activist. During 2020 our resistance group had met in Airbnbs around the city, so as not to jeopardise the standing of any individual by congregating at their home. We had lots of ideas at these meetings, an excess of ideas actually, to the point that most of us realised that anyone can propose a plan. The crucial thing is to act on it.

At the same time as we convened clandestinely, we added to the brimming soup of suggestions by holding specific events to brainstorm. These meetings were lively: unseen previous attendants would come along. There’d be a buzz. Newcomers would fire off proposals like self-loading machine guns, lighting up the room with the flashing shells of strategems fired into the air, but when the smoke cleared, and we turned towards action, only the acrid smell and empty cartridges remained. Action was the Great Divider: those that would and those that would not.

There is a mystery about action. It should be simple. No one needs instruction on how to do it, but once a perimeter of actions is set in an individual’s life, they seldom desire to exceed its bounds. It is difficult to face and step into the cloud of unknowing. The same old problem. The uncertainty and unfamiliarity calls the long, black skeletal fingers of the daemon to reach up from below, grab us, dig their pointed nails into our belief and drag it down to the abyss. Our thoughts become scratches, reddening, swelling and scaring our psychic tissue. Brave actions, like truth, touches deep-seated trauma.

The person who can act on their sense of responsibility is rare. To act in the face of the Unspeakable is rarer still. This is why so few were prepared to do something. Everybody loves the non-acting, the meetings, the ideas, the discussions, the meditations, the plans. Acting is putting yourself out there. Action creates something out of nothing. Emptiness becomes filled. Things not happening. Then…something. Something is happening. From the void there is an emergence. This is why action confers such an aura on the agent. They become a creator channelling what seems like obscure, rarefied powers into reality.

In truth, it’s more prosaic. It’s boring. It’s frustrating. It’s a lot of work. It’s a case of doing simple, obvious things and when it fails, it’s your fault and it’s your reputation for competency that trades at a discount. And, of course, the psychic clawing is real. It’s like being mauled by Cerberus…You are going to mess this up. It will be a failure. You’re letting everyone down. It’s a waste of time and effort. You’re not up to this…each day until the action completes.

This is the magic of it, of course. No one likes the risk, the responsibility, or the failure. Few see the opportunity in circumstances that action can nurture and bring to bloom. Yet opportunity is a very fragile flower, a shoddy execution, a lack of timing, poor preparation and its dead, gone. And circumstances are always shifting below the threshold of awareness.

My bold idea was for us all to create dating profiles – fake pictures of physically attractive individuals – and sneak our views into the online biographies. This was inspired by the full-length photo of Mary’s brother I’d seen during our secret basement meetings – his physical form was so impressive it was used on a promotion by the company he worked for. If he was an online profile, he’d get a lot of attention. Online searchers would pivot to his profile like flowers turn to the sun. A subtly worded stance on Covid and vaccines in his biography would have yearning and lusty female, possibly male, admirers re-thinking their stance on Covid.

It was inspired by a few realisations. To indulge fantasy and escape the boredom of lockdowns, people were flicking through dating sites like catalogues. Second, it was uncensored. Yes, if you wrote something outrageous, you might be removed, but something subtle, unaggressive, would be read. The censors had not thought of that! Lastly, the dating sites had the idea themselves. They allowed users to put digital badges on their profiles stating ‘Vaccinated’ and ‘I’m Vaxxed Are You?’. Many, many women were coming across as woefully superficial. However, they were getting a message across. Why not us?

Everyone else thought I was making a joke and laughed at the idea when I floated it. I thought it was one of my best suggestions, but it got zero purchase. Amidst guffaws of laughter, all of it in a nice way, and many back and forth jokes on the idea, my fellow activists declared no belief in its success. I was wished ‘good luck’ in my attempts and that was it.

I was not dissuaded. I set-up a few profiles on different sites (some of them I already had), made my views on Covid and the jab clear, in an off-hand sort of way, and slipped in a few memes about Covid and the vax: one being Snow White showing the Finger to one of the Seven Dwarves holding a syringe. From there, I left it to the bored, ravenous dating community to skim the contents and feel the light touch of resistance on their retina.

I didn’t expect much. It was about eyeballs on content. Nothing else…mainly. However, after a couple of weeks, a woman named Ellie got in touch. She liked my picture (of Snow White) and wanted to meet. She didn’t like the back and forth of texting and therefore we quickly moved to a date in Leith at the Shore. She suggested we sit out and drink a bottle of wine rather than sit in a pub. ‘Fine by me,’ I thought. It removed the issue of who paid for what and there’d be no stand-off about masks which would probably be a bad start to a ‘romantic’ episode. Probably.

This led to standing at a bench beside the Water of Leith with a bottle of red wine waiting for Ellie to turn-up. I was intrigued. She looked pretty in her photo and she was a Covid-sceptic. It would be an exaggeration to say that I had hopes because I still felt very, very flat and the epochal disappointment in people’s response to Covid had made me flatter, but a date would be a distraction, something different.

A tall, good-looking woman approached me.

‘Are you Matthew?’ she asked. She was English.

‘Yes,’ I said.

‘I’m Ellie,’ she replied.

I stretched out my hand and we shook hands. She looked good and seemed very nice but there was no instant shock of attraction and I could tell passionate longing had not seized her either. Any romantic illusions were dispelled as quickly as shaking down mercury in a thermometer. A benefit of experience - not trying to make something into something it isn’t…because you already tried to do that…several times previously, and it didn’t work. We could simply enjoy the evening.

‘Should we go a bit further along and have a drink?’ she said pointing to the end of the Shore quay where there were seats I said yes and we walked along together.

As we strolled along, Ellie told me about herself. She was in her very early forties. She lived in Edinburgh, just along the road from here in Newhaven, on a street where I used to live. In turn, I told her a bit about myself, then Ellie told me her views on Covid, her challenges during lockdown and how some friends had abandoned her. The same story as told by not a few who met at the Meadows. I could tell that the nonchalant abandonment by her friends had had a huge impact on her. It was devastating that what had seemed such strong and fundamental relationships had been broken so easily by a difference of opinion. She was tearful when she spoke about it.

After two hours of sitting at the quayside, I felt that we had spoken enough. It had been a good conversation, but I had covered a lot of this territory before with multiple people. Ellie, however, had not. And having met someone who empathised with her experience and with whom she could release all her pent-up emotion, wanted to keep talking. Fine. I had nothing particular to do. We spoke, or, to be more exact, Ellie spoke for the next three hours. She told me how her suspicions had first been aroused concerning Covid, about the videos she’d been watching and what like-minded friends had said, and the attacks she suffered from those now estranged from her.

Evening passed into dusk and a silvery moon hung above the shore, reflecting in the dark, tranquil waters of Leithe. As we sat at the edge of the water, surrounded by silence in a place where a year before a Saturday night would be filled with noise, ribald and cheer, Ellie told me about her clients in her job. Many of them were aged or infirm. When faced with being ‘Covid-Free’ by doing their own cleaning or having it done for them, the majority preferred to allow an active threat in their home rather than dusty mantelpieces. Yet they still insisted that Ellie wear a mask. Her clients wore one. Seated in high backed chairs with their masks duly affixed, Ellie buzzed around them dusting, wiping down and tidying. It was insane, but Ellie was very glad of the work. Her income had collapsed due to lockdowns.

Ellie was nice, but I was suspicious. When I told her about the Meadows’, she asked me what types of people went there and what were the names of the people. ‘Why would she care?’ I thought. ‘If you’re interested, just go along.’ It was either the question of someone insecure and thinking she was missing out or of an undercover intelligence asset. Perhaps going public on a dating app was not such a good idea after all. It’s put me on their map!

After five hours, I was tired and Ellie had talked herself out. At last. I said I would walk her along Commercial Street and along Lindsay Road until we reached her street. I didn’t suggest walking her to her front door in case she suspected my intentions. Internally, I resented my own offer. My flat was not far from where we were and my pre-eminent desire was to go to bed. I cursed my good manners and off we set. Lockdowns had eradicated crime, so this was purely for personal ethics.

Ellie kept speaking as we went along. Damn, this woman can talk. When we reached her street, she turned and under a full moon we hugged and said goodbye. I spun on my heels and with a certain amount of disgruntlement at the length of my evening, extended by this accompaniment, when I could have been watching Netflix with a cup of tea, I walked quickly back to my flat. Internally, I was hardly gracious.

The next morning, I awoke to a text telling me that there was ‘not really a romantic spark’ and could we ‘just be friends?’. Nnnnnnnngggggghhhh, I could have told you that five minutes in, Ellie, no need to text. I was not hugely interested in being friends. Where would I find the time for that length of conversation again? I sent a polite text back and I expected to never see her again.

And for a good few weeks I did not. She may have texted intermittently. I can’t remember and I did not respond if so. It was not until one Saturday morning after picking up my meat and veg from Leith market, I saw her again. I was walking back to my flat and there was Ellie drifting in the distance. She rode low along my street, a slow-moving, empty-sailed, tall-mast clipper, with a cheap looking clothes horse as cargo. We drew closer. We smiled at each other. She looked tired. She put the clothes horse down. Oh no, she was stopping. That meant talk. That meant an indetermined amount of time listening. Oh, no. I wanted my lunch.

‘How are you?’ she said. Ellie leant the clothes horse against the wall abutting the parking area of my block and sat herself down on the pavement and crossed her legs. ‘I’m so tired,’ she said. She looked exhausted. She definitely wanted to talk. Gawd!

She was having to work hard to remain above water, but Covid, the threat of another wave of lockdowns, the further loss of friends, the disagreement with family and the increasing pressure to take the vaccines was taking its toll on her.

I looked at her face: it was a fine, carved face, traces of the aristocratic. Posh. I thought that initially when I met her. Ellie informed me that she came from a wealthy family that had lost its money. Not quite Old Money, but Old New Money accumulated in the late part of the 19th century. They were undertakers and had buried many famous people including Jimi Hendrix. They’d risen steadily, building a reputation, but their wealth was dissipated in two generations by incontinent descendants. The first splurge by a genetic antecedent arrested the ascent and decimated the cash; the second movement of vestigiality liquidised assets as they attempted to maintain standing, bereft of previous levels of income, but lacking connection to the primal energies that had established the house.

She looked shorn and dispirited and spent. I empathised.

She was lamenting the situation when two denizens of the local council block nearby stumbled along. A couple I had seen often pass this way but more often had heard them due to the loudness of their conversation, always a voluble exchange, conducted in a touching child-like manner with a simplistic cadence to the questions and answers as they proceeded or returned from their passage to the local Iceland supermarket. In every case, their several shopping bags on the way back were stuffed with frozen pizzas. The man spoke resembling those uninhibited imbibers of many substances, chemical and illegal, and the woman’s retorts hinted at similar appetites. Alternately, they may be illustrating the unhappy effects of the Iceland pizza-only diet.

‘Wha’s dis?’ the dark-haired woman said as she reached us. Her creased face showed curiosity about Elsie and her position on the tarmacked pavement.

‘Wassis this?’ the blond-haired man stopped and stared. ‘This s’me kinda art exhibition?’

The clothes horse and Ellie cross-legged on the path struck them as an Avant Garde display.

Ellie shook her head. ‘No, no, I’m just tired and having a seat,’ she said wearily but retaining her politeness.

‘Ah th’ucht tha’ wis some kinda ert thing,’ said the woman, pointing to the clothes horse. It was from Lidl, obviously a bit exotic to loyal, exclusively Iceland customers.

‘Aye, sae did Ah,’ said the man, surprised it wasn’t. ‘It must be something.’ I could see the thought going through his head. He suspected us of keeping a secret from him. So did the woman. They hovered, waiting it seemed, for one of us to say, yes, it was an art exhibition, and they had been right all along; but neither Elsie and I knew what to say, and we both feared a conversation with them…because…because it would be painful…

…because…because…we’d be pretending they’d be saying something important or reasonable only to be nice when in reality they were two people likely in-between drug sessions who whatever brains they’d once had were now reduced to some sort of retarded gloop that could only make simplistic observations, not even getting them right, and who believed themselves and their world, a place that stretched from the banana flats to Iceland and back, a total distance of three hundred metres at most, to be worthy of someone else’s interest, when it wasn’t.

What is worse, once you entered their toxic, cramped, squalid life, there was no telling how pitiful, bleak and depressingly low it could go. Our class consciousness, our snobbery or our survival mechanism compelled us to not want to speak with them more than was required to ease them out of our lives with as little disruption and ill-feeling as possible.

The underclass. A new breed of human. Did the Left-Wing visionaries who extolled all their lives the imperative of Revolution ever reckon with such a deranged, disordered, purposeless class of reality-escaping, drug adulterated, neo-Morlocks? Jonathan from school had been a trainee social worker before he left and entered teaching. One of the stories he told me illustrating his reasons for quitting the profession was regarding a house in Ayr…

‘…we went in and the bathtub was full of shit.’

‘What?’ I asked, not sure I’d heard him correctly.

‘Literally, I kid you not, the bathtub was full of shit.’

My face moved from astonishment to a curled and stretched visage of distaste. ‘Euh!’ I said, unable to suppress a visceral disgust. ‘Were they just hanging their arses over the side and doing a dump?’ For some reason, the technical side of the atrocity piqued my curiosity more than the need to pile on moral opprobrium.

‘No, they were shitting in plastic bags and then throwing it into the tub and it was piling-up there. They had three kids…’

Most social workers I have met are professional lefties and, privately, sympathetic eugenicists in all but explicit declaration. They are full of the horror stories of human depravity. Always occurring when drugs have erased the line between a decent human being and venal one.

It would not surprise me if a campaigning social worker advocated a full-scale eugenicist programme. Nor would I be shocked if they became a eugenicist of such standing that opulently wealthy billionaires and their foundations extolled them for their pure, ‘altruistic’ vision that over-laid their own Malthusian prejudices seamlessly while racists and bigots drank in their message to justify their own hate.

Elsie and I did not look at each other for shame. I glanced a silent smile at the couple that hinted it was ‘time to bugger off’. Post a long, painful silence, then, finally, they toddled off with a ‘See ya’ tossed to the sky as a surrogate for a farewell salute. Unsurprising to them, we weren’t exactly welcoming.

Maybe, they weren’t so bad. What trauma brought them to this station, who knew?

I watched them go. Covid meant little to them. They did their own thing anyway. The vaccine was just another liquid to stick in the arm alongside whatever else was prescribed to them, or in addition to what they were already injecting recreationally. If they even knew the vaccine was a thing. If they bothered to open the letter. Does anyone ever question the legal chemicalising of the poor? Is it permissible because they are poor, and medicalising and chemicalising is a solution that keeps them quiet and everyone in services in a secure job? We’ve successfully medicalised poverty. The poor don’t complain about being poor anymore, so long as they get their meds.

‘Why don’t you come with me to the Meadows?’ I said.

‘Seriously?’ Ellie said, her face brightened.

‘Yes, I’ll give you a lift and introduce you to the people that are there. I don’t know everyone, but it’s a nice crowd,’ I said cheerfully, glad to see a smile turn-up either corner of her mouth.

Ellie kept me talking outside my flat for an hour and a half – I was too suspicious of her at the time to invite her in. She came with me to the Meadows the following week and she began a new life: finding different friends, who, having shared her experience of loss, understood. It was great to see. We started to meet at the market for a cup of tea nearly every week and I got to know her better. She was not, it turns out, an intelligence asset, but a kind, thoughtful person, deeply empathetic, a good listener, someone who had been through the wringer yet still managed to preserve her humanity and courage.