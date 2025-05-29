“Protect freedom; freedom protects the rest.’

Victor Hugo

No one to contact and no paid work to do. I spent my time doing chores and fulfilling family duties. My mum, living in Glasgow, had been diagnosed with dementia a year before. She was being attended to by carers three times a day. I went through once a week to stock the fridge and keep in touch. I’d been warned off visiting a beloved aunt by cousins who believed in Covid. In the interim, I amused myself with books, long cycles and the internet.

The time allowed me to read articles online about viruses and their transmission, written and explained by ‘accepted’ virus theory and world authorities, before Covid came along at least. I read excerpts from experts like Professor John Ionnadis, an acknowledged leader in the field of virology and someone who was marginalised very quickly for claiming that Covid was not a threat to the population.

My mind embossed by the clarity of their explanations, I became more certain that there was more to this than we were told. Whether the falsity concerned only the lethality of the virus, which seemed to be grossly exaggerated by what must be either a corrupt or stupid media, or whether it extended far, far further than this, more remaining open to question than even we sceptics suspected, I was conflicted and hesitant about. What was indisputable was not one piece of evidence indicated Covid-19 necessitated the shutting down of society to mitigate its deadly effects.

Conspiracy theories and theorists have become terms of abuse. Deliberately. A prolonged mainstream media smear campaign did this. It allowed, by way of contradistinction, self-proclaimed ‘rational’ media commentators to climb upon and stand astride two high horses, ready to pontificate. The ‘science’ high horse was from where the ‘stupid’ and the conspiratorial who lacked psychological cleanliness could be upbraided for their failure to agree to the truth of what the media was broadcasting; and the moral high horse, the resting place for the other foot, was the vantage point from where those who disagreed with the media narrative were seen as simply not good enough as human beings to follow the recommended actions. Dissenters were stupid, emotionally retarded or bad.

They relentlessly pushed their narrative. Every TV channel. Every radio station. Without end on social media. Not a word of truth. No interest in sensible, obvious questions. The story cooked up and served by them was contaminated with omissions, gaps which they did not explain. Indeed, they did everything they could to avoid tackling these incongruities. In an honest world, a journalist might be expected to be thankful for a correction facilitating greater accuracy in their story…

Ha! Instead of being appreciative towards more discerning voices helping them to perform their role more exactly or lend a little expertise and clarity in certain circumstances, such as virus and vaccine specialists like Dr Mike Yeadon, or experts in biology such as Professor Richard Ennos, they poured incendiaries of obloquy, condescension and calumny on them, which, if resisted by a refusal to recant their position, a lit torch was applied to the public persona and they immolated the heretic in flames of vituperative bullying and searing, sneering abuse. In doing so, they scandalously created a deterrent to any public questioning, conspiring to make all open dissenters and their perspective repellent – and a warning - to everyone who might speak out. On the brave and honest they incinerated, afterwards the media would sift the charred remains with a bought and paid for spineless ‘expert’, declaring that ‘so-and-so has been discredited’.

You can do this because they are The People. They’re fed different, cheaper, poorer quality, fare. And they don’t complain. They don’t even notice. The story being told away from the mainstream media, in the media of the ‘elites’ was an entirely different one. I came across all sorts of puzzling material on the web. Dr Anthony Fauci, the doctor who led the response to Covid in the United States, had a paper published in the New England Medical Journal that concluded, evidenced by cases recorded so far, that Covid was simple a ‘nasty flu’. This was the kind of publication, along with many others, that most have never heard of, where ‘experts’ and ‘elites’ talk to one another. It said something different from what the very same man was pronouncing publicly.

I also discovered that three days before lockdown, the UK Government downgraded the status of Covid-19 to a ‘Non-serious’ infectious disease due to the low infection rates and the low morbidity count of those who contracted it – less than 1% of those infected. That’s not one percent, that’s less than one percent: the number could be 0.1% or 0.01% or lower. Immediately, the next question I sought an answer to, which made sense to me – or to my conspiracy-addled, paranoid, barely functioning mind - was ‘What was the number of the infected?’. 0.1% could be a vast number of fatalities if the entire population was infected.

This information was not readily available. It took a couple of months for some indication. Nonetheless, by June, the number not definitive but roughly ‘guessed’ at by ‘Sir’ Patrick Vallance, Head of Science and a Big Pharma shareholder, was that the percentage of the UK population infected by Covid was ‘in single figures’. By June, less than 1% of, at most 9.9%, of the country might have been infected by Sars-Cov-2. Of the 9% possibly carrying Covid, less than one percent would die. That is 0.0009% of people at most. ‘Three weeks to flatten the curve’ – what curve? (Vallance had this information unwillingly wrung from him by a journalist at one of the televised Covid briefings which by sheer chance I switched on, long after everyone had stopped watching them).

There were more bum notes to be heard in the Covid tune. In the early days, an Italian health authority examining those whose expiration had been attributed to Covid published a paper concluding that 99% of all mortalities had four or more co-morbidities. That could be lung cancer, heart disease or some other ailment that would severely incapacitate the body’s ability to fight off even a mild virus. These individuals were already dying whether Covid intervened or not. Neither was it unthinkable that the symptoms of these fatal diseases were misinterpreted as ‘Covid’, due to hysteria or a clandestine policy for the purpose of hyping the virus. Or perhaps transnational corporations were supplying shit, rigged tests to hospitals to boost the numbers. Nothing was transparent and no questions were asked.

In fact, it wasn’t even clear that it was Covid that was killing people. Television screens displayed ‘Number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test’. Yes, people possibly had Covid, but…there was a crucial distinction to be made between dying of Covid and dying with Covid. It was a point that escaped the majority. If you interpreted deaths with Covid as deaths of Covid, caused by Covid, then it would explain why recorded Covid deaths were high. (Given the extreme dubiety of the test and the inconsistent method of result analysis we have to be sceptical). It was a clear fallacy to conflate the two statements, and it was so subtly and consistently done that it looked suspiciously like deliberate misdirection. I’m sure journalists (propagandists) knew what they were doing: but their word play would not only mislead but allow them to claim innocence if ever held to account. ‘We never said they were Covid deaths…you just took it that way.’ Stupid you for believing us. True. They were already thinking about defending court cases if the plan went wrong.

In the middle of all these government sponsored, media-peddled lies, out of nowhere, two impressive Californian doctors gave a press conference that they published on YouTube. In a short, brilliant presentation, they convincingly showed Covid to be over – two months in! – and we could all go back to normal. The video received over five million views in a couple of weeks, before YouTube pulled it. The censorship of non-fear, counter-narrative information was beginning. Why did You Tube take it down? What has You Tube got to do with health? Do all of us not have an interest in the free flow of information? Why did Google think it could decide who saw what? These were doctors…

This was an early example of the censorship that would permeate and poison the Covid era, making an axis of evil with venomous, orchestrated attacks on ‘misinformation spreaders’, and the purposeful spread of easily disprovable absurdities to bait the naïve in order to further obfuscate the truth. The world was dividing into two camps – those that bought into the Covid narrative and those that didn’t, a huge, terrifying, overwhelming number being in the first camp.