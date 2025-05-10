"Beneath the surface of the civilized man, there were still the savage instincts of the beast."

Emile Zola, Germinal

Central to the fevered excitement prior to lockdown had been the supermarket. Everyone in the Western world experiences the strange breakout of self-created panic occurring once a year at Christmas. Despite ample advance warning, shoppers still rove in packs up and down the aisles of the nearest supermarkets a day before the event, like starved scavengers stumbling across some plenteous valley unable to quite take in the abundance surrounding them or capable to let go of their instincts to hoard. Peering at the shelves as if they had never seen food before, as if they possessed gnawed bodies still conditioned to the reflexes of scarcity, they moved hurriedly, eyes roving from side to side, in case some other faster, smarter predator apprehends and devours the last morsels on their list, the victuals they had been remiss in purchasing, and which were now utterly, irreplaceably, essential. In a few instances, they just sought to grab as much as they could, being unprepared for their imagined consumptive demands of the festival period. Incredible though that is to believe.

The meretricious, materialistic and multi-cultural society has emptied the festival period of much of its meaning. It has become harder in an inner-city school in Scotland to fan the flames of Christmas anticipation by introducing key religious elements to the classroom, since many in the class do not celebrate the festival and this deems traditional lessons on it somewhat exclusionary. You’d get a complaint if you pushed it. You’d offend someone. The winter weather, the break from school or the prospect of family time are the ‘safer’ focus. But ‘Christian’ values are necessary to Christmas – ‘good will’, ‘Christmas greetings’, ‘peace to all men’, ‘a Saviour is born’, ‘Glad Tidings’: these give Christmas its fundamental tone, but they are no longer the articles of exchange between people over the festival. Dated. Sexist. Racist. Cultural Hegemony in action. Christmas is ‘problematic’.

Religious celebrations have become watered down with a lack of seriousness too. And the strange interpretation of ‘inclusion’ that instead of a friendly, open welcome to a tradition by outsiders, welcomes those of different traditions to its own by deconstructing that tradition to the point of bland, superficial buzz words and empty platitudes, rendering it meaningless. The associated and pre-eminent need for ‘fun’ in case the social media generation become bored with the ceremony further putrefies the meaning.

At the church service, where my school goes yearly to ‘celebrate’ the time of year, there is little about the narrative or the central people of the Christmas story. The event is orientated around values that none can impute in the current day. The music is a fusion of truncated traditional hymns, movie themes and pop songs. The pupils clap and cheer after the turn of each speaker, and, after it’s all over, I leave none the wiser as to whether I’ve been to a community meeting, the world’s most participatory power point presentation or a Christian ceremony. Christmas has become more like a social cult, where we all follow the rituals, in our own way, and pay a passing respect to its hallowed figures, albeit they are barely recognised by the majority of kids. There is, to those raised in what was a predominantly practising Christian country, a large hole in the middle.

There’s little left to hold onto. In this light, I have tried to grasp where I could the feelings of this time of year. For years, my attempt to clothe myself in any remaining, tattered vestige of the Christmas Mood was to do my shopping over the last couple of days before the twenty-fifth. This is when I could see the faces of excited children wanting to buy presents, anxious parents hoping to please, charities wrapping gifts for the price of a donation and the familiar songs pumped along the walkways and open plans of the shopping centres and retail units. It was something at least.

I had always thought these untimely shoppers, like myself, enjoyed the frenzy, the energy and, like trying to take the feeling intravenously to improve the hit, were injecting an unadulterated shot of the season’s spirit straight to the heart. Admittedly, not all shoppers were like this. The day before is the only catalyst that can provide some with the impetus to buy the Christmas Day detritus. Their adrenaline-fuelled purchases are staggered with a concomitant anger and aggression directed outward, like porcupine quills, leading to many a barb and cutting comment directed at the other cortisol high bodies swerving and bumping around in a festive strewn supermarket. They dye Christmas red and purple with their angry hues. No one suffers more from these little pricks of ignorance, snarling words, impolite warnings, confrontations, than the shop workers.

One Yueltide, waiting in the queue for the self-checkout in Leith Tesco, I asked one of the assistants managing the area, how it was going?

‘Terrible,’ she said with real feeling. Her face pouting in misery. She was a young girl with red hair, quite petite and good looking. ‘People are horrible,’ she stated emphatically, no equivocation.

‘It always amazes me some leave it this late,’ I said, taken with her honesty, rather than the public fake face of happy-to-help serenity Tesco employees usually project, in case the manager is watching or someone complains.

‘I know. Then they’re rude and demanding and think they’re the only ones that matter,’ she said vehemently with an undertone of hurt. The conversation had crossed the line to the potentially meaningful, making me hesitate and wish to muffle its significance, cut the tendril of connection with some reassuring platitude.

The dangerous possibility of puncturing beyond the synthetic everyday pleasantries was relieved when a till became free and I started to move towards it with a sympathetic frustrated smile.

‘I hope it gets better,’ I said in parting to which she replied with a ‘Thank you’.

As lockdown approached, the supermarket, once again became the inversion of the public face of the ‘Spectacle’ and resembled more closely the adrenaline and cortisol infused cocktail of the Festive furore. On steroids. The inconvenience of missing out on Christmas condiments, frustrating as it may be, was now replaced by a compelling picture: the agony of looming starvation for yourself and your family. People were acting out based on their worst fears.

Whatever Christmas was, how shoppers forego any attempt at kindliness and decency, the days before lockdown were ten times or more worse: people disavowed the mutual obligations that a respectable society requires. Not everyone. A lot. Far too many. I did not see many without a certain desperation in the eyes that they should not be inconvenienced by the shutting down of society. That was my experience living in a city. (It’s important to remember that it was common knowledge that the supermarkets themselves would not be shutting down.)

I visited the supermarket out of curiosity just prior to lockdown. I wanted to gauge how people were reacting. What I saw was…irrational. Madness. Selfishness in abundance and abandon. Trolleys were filled with food and toilet paper; prams were stacked with toilet paper; people carrying baskets brimming with pre-packaged meals while their children carried toilet paper; shop assistants rushing up and down aisles, replenishing the shelves, especially the ones with toilet paper, which they hauled along the passageways on two fork trolleys, bright white towers of stacked packets enwrapped in colourful plastic. Replacing stock was a Sisyphean task since those shelves were quickly stripped by anxious, grabbing hands. Most of all, the shelves with toilet paper.

I do not know what people were expecting, but three weeks does not require more than fifty rolls of toilet paper – the amount I saw carted off by more than one family - not withstanding an epic bout of diarrhoea. Perhaps they were buying for others too. After the fact, some have expressed puzzlement at the voracious demand for toilet paper. To my mind, it was the perfect metaphor for people who were absolutely shitting themselves.

There was one Asian-Scot family who had jammed toilet paper in every conceivable space on their trolley, with several large packs of twenty four rolls each jammed underneath the mesh of the trolley’s cage above the wheels, while their young daughter pushed beside them her pram similarly stuffed with bundles of loo roll. A blonde woman had done something similar, without quite the same elan utilising space.

The distinction between the staffed checkouts (for trolleys) and the self-service (for baskets) was erased. Trolleys were pushing into the self-service queue making the waiting times longer and raising the aggregate of communal frustration. I never saw a fight; but there was a general air of rudeness, insolence, entitlement and tension in the air that could easily have ignited one. You could feel it. It was all very unedifying. I felt a sour distaste for my fellow human being.

The shop workers, those people who would work all through Covid with surprisingly little detriment to their health, looked harassed and weary. They were being treated as adjuncts, subordinates, to no greater task than saving the narcissistic survivalists – the customer - whose monomania would have stepped over their dying bodies to secure that final, sole pot noddle remaining on a naked shelf. ‘Here to help’, the store’s motto, had been transmuted to, ‘Here to pander to the customer’s psychosis’, or might as well have been, by this cyclopic self-preservation.

Why were they so afraid? I saw it and I was mainly convinced it was all fear. Now, I’m not so sure. I could not rid myself of the counter-factual imaginings that if people actually believed, really believed, this was a deadly virus and that lockdowns were going to last as long as the length of their receipts suggested, the shopping melee would have been far, far worse. There’d have been blood in aisle five for certain.

As I pondered it, there existed a strong trace of the ugly excitement that characterised the pre-Christmas shop which was repeating now. It was all different enough to be thrilling, but familiar enough so as not to be too threatening. Workers were looking forward to three weeks off work, paid. The People wanted lockdowns, just like the teachers at school wanted them. It was new, it was different… Hell!...We were bored of our lives!...and this involved us all! Our lost, obscured yearning for community invoked its hereditary prerogative. Unspoken, yet conspiring together across the genetic telegraph system, a slighted, dissatisfied chromosome determined we should have this little treat. The ‘We are all in this together’ slogan, recycled for Covid, had an overt treble sound this time around. Its sadder harmonies were less audible.