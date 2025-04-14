“Some party hack decreed that the people

had lost the government's confidence

and could only regain it with redoubled effort.

If that is the case, would it not be simpler,

If the government simply dissolved the people

And elected another?” Bertolt Brecht, The Solution

When the first news reports of a virus in China began to appear in the mainstream media I was not then currently in school as a teacher. I was on the second year of a career break, which, combined with an extended prior absence, meant I’d not worked in a school for the past three years, a few bits of supply teaching excepted.

I had been working in tourism. Edinburgh, where I live, was, thanks to the revolution in shared accommodation, experiencing a boom in the sector. These websites were filling up flats and houses with holidaymakers across the city. Coming from all over the world, and now throughout the year, this wind swept, often grey-skied city, which looked north over the waters of the Firth of Forth and south to the rounded Pentland Hills, was pulling in the punters as one of Europe’s unmissable metropolises.

It was easy to see why. The city fused modern entertainments and culture - disco walks, Harry Potter shops, pubs, cafes, museums and concert halls - with a deep social, distinctive and stone-built history, on a human scale, that could not be found in the vast, ahistorical, and inhuman megalopolises of Asia, pre-fabricated and thrown-up in weeks; or the flat, indifferent sprawl of cities in the United States, over-planned and duplicated across the continent, nor the increasingly concreted, crowded and uniform municipalities of Scotland’s neighbour and biggest market, England.

Edinburgh had an organic centre constructed in piecemeal over the centuries and through its labyrinthine wynds and closes of different ages blew the heavy breath of history, fogging the different ages of thought, design and yesteryear’s technology. Its evolution, rooted in and shaped by its past, was clearly traced in stone, building and cobbled street.

Fear of other tribes and Roman legions located it upon a hill – the only capital city in Europe not built on a river - and along its ridge the original citizens extended their tiny burgh. The sandstone from nearby quarries coloured the buildings a light grey or pink; poverty kept dwellings small; fear of invasion hemmed the city in behind two successive thick stone walls centuries apart. This national obsession with protection necessitated housing and civic structures be built vertically, down into the soft rock and up into the grey skies, rather than confidently spread down any side of the mound and into the verdant valleys below.

The lack of space and regulation meant improvisation and opportunism in construction. This curtailement led to nooks and crannies of streets, wynds and causeways, not only in the Old Town, but along the shore of Scotland’s historical port of Leith, where equally powerful, but different, pressures moulded a twisted, irregular human environment of warehouses, storerooms, public houses and dwellings. All utterly unlike the rootless, efficient, monotonous landscapes of modernity where mathematics and efficiencies dominate nature. Edinburgh was unique, with each individual street and building possessing its own story, like a thread stretching through time, weaved into the wider tapestry of the city’s history, which itself was a central part stitched into the Scottish arras of historical memory.

The increased numbers arriving in Edinburgh were partly due to its role in funnelling visitors to the Highlands. They would come to the city by road, rail or air, spend a couple of nights, and then take the scenic drive up north, nearly always to blue and distant Skye, with its three billion year old smoothed, rounded mountains and the black, jagged, rocky spines that lead to the pointed peaks of the Cuillin range, before returning to the capital, staying another couple of nights and then flying back to where they hailed from. Most visitors I met were on this very pilgrimage. Both sites benefitted from exposure in recent Hollywood films and a global audience had felt attracted enough by what they saw to add Scotland to and then tick it off from their life-travel itinerary.

For those set-up to harvest the passage of this circulating tourist caravan as accommodation providers, they did very well. Locals were less happy as Edinburgh and Skye were having their affordable housing gobbled-up by newly enriched hosts who promptly engorged themselves further on surrounding newly available properties to levy more widely the tolls on the willing human commerce. Home prices rocketed. What was left in terms of dwellings were only purchasable by deeper pockets than the native population possessed. From a certain perspective, a form of capital-sponsored clearing was happening.

This was the market I had unwittingly tapped into near enough by accident. Although I was not rich, far from it, after a lot of work and sacrifice, I had put myself in a good position to reap the benefits of a tourism bonanza in 2020. If this year went well, I confidently believed I’d soon be saying an unlamented ‘goodbye’ to teaching. Free to use my time more productively and pleasurably. I was optimistic, of sorts. Optimistic for a Scotsman, let’s say.

My mind really wasn’t concerned much with the world beyond. I had become disillusioned with politics where I had once been quite active and, knowing the mainstream news to be dripping with corruption and inveterately manipulative and false, the Scottish independence referendum making this glaringly obvious, I rarely kept up with the ins and outs of the news or the business of the elected parties. A report on a virus in China was merely of passing interest, similar to periodic reports of Ebola in Africa. Like most Westerners, I was cynically uninterested, being more, unhealthily, interested in making money and the narcissistic fantasises of what that could mean for me. Women, status, comfort and holidays, basically.

I had not always been like this. I had, once, wanted to make a difference through politics; but people weren’t political anymore. They did not debate issues or attend meetings as they had done or hold their elected politicians to account. It was a subject barely discussed in the workplace or the home. Politics wasn’t real or relevant: it had lost people, or the people had lost it. Who knows. For the paltry remaining adherents in the ranks, it was a career, and they hung around political parties as ciphers to get a paycheck, acting as a front and a public rubber stamp. We had the politics and politicians we deserved. For the uninterested majority, lifestyle was now all-important.

Personally, I found the result of this revaluation of societal priorities boring and meaningless, but, after years of delivering leaflets and knocking on doors, I realised I was a man on a dry riverbed sitting in a canoe, holding a paddle, refusing to acknowledge a dam had been built further upstream, and that the continued rotation of my oars in nothing but fresh air could be interpreted as a mark of congenital idiocy. This epiphany being undergone, I decided I might as well join the agnostic masses.

Illness was not political. Public health was not political. (I had once thought that!) The news of the contagion in China, however, reminded me of another virus in a distant place. An experience that sharpened my discernment, slightly. The Mexican Swine Flu of 2009 was memorable to me in so far as I had made a fool of myself over it. It was a humbling episode that exposed my naivete. (The only redeeming aspect to my credulousness was that the companion to my humiliation was the acquired knowledge of just how deep and widely spread organised clandestine power was.) The Mexican Swine Flu adumbrated Covid by eleven years, yet was identical to it in its reporting, with its graphs and regular updates of cases and deaths on the evening TV bulletins. Strangely, no one these days seems to remember it.

At a time when I still trusted the BBC, I avidly watched the nightly news reports on the outbreak, increasingly unsettled, though captivated by the incomprehensible acceleration of the number of fatalities. It rose from hundreds to thousands to tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands in a mere three weeks. It was all so eerily akin to those film openings when the subject is a rampantly infectious disease threatening global ruin. This cinematic sequence always contained attention-grabbing graphics, superimposed with alarming fictional news reports for emotional impact. The visuals show the spread of the infectious disease: red blotches enlarging across a global map, increasing faster as the graphic showed the predicted spread, until the globe was entirely red. In such films, the initial montage sets the context, from there the movie begins at the near-extinction point of the human race. Usually.

‘This can’t be happening,’ I thought to myself as I sat at home in front of the flickering television at the end of the century’s first decade. Seeing the parallels between film and real life, I drew predictable conclusions. ‘If this spreads, millions will die,’ I reasoned, paused, then changed the channel to watch a final thirty minutes of a film, before going to arrange my clothes for another day’s work.

‘Have you seen what’s happening in Mexico?’ said an alarmed Will Gibson, springing from his classroom door across the hallway to stand beside me, his voice resonating with disbelief, as I stood in the long, narrow, white-walled top corridor of the school I worked in, right beside the Principal Teacher of English, Angela Cochrane. Angela and I were watching the same corridor for a different kind of outbreak, the unruly kind, as equally highly-infectious in … . An unmonitored corridor in my school absent an inoculating teacher was asking for trouble.

‘Yes,’ I said. Will Gibson was in his later fifties with ashen hair that often fell to his shoulders, a remnant of his Hippie past. Slightly built, fit but scrawny and moustached, with a tawny complexion due to his love of outdoor life, Will retained a great deal of vigour for the job. Always dressed casually, as if ready for a hike, he was rarely garbed in anything more than a coloured shirt, coloured chinos and multi-purpose shoes. He wore round, wire frame perfectly translucent glasses which gave him a wisened appearance.

Will’s eyes widened and he looked at both of us. ‘Oh my God,’ he said shaking his grey locks, ‘it’s gone crazy out there.’

This emphatic assertion of unnamed, unexplained catastrophe unnerved Angela. She looked at me for some sort of acknowledgement of Will’s claim, possibly hoping whatever it was to be exaggerated. I duly nodded my head in agreement that something bad was happening.

‘What?’ she said, unbalanced by the confirmation. I saw the tendrils of a ghostly anxiety grasp her features. She was quickly unsettled by the threat of some new, disruptive information.

Angela, like many teachers, did not watch the news. Preferring not to ‘get depressed’. Will always did. A self-declared ‘ex-Hippie’ and freethinker, he had an interest in the world and cultures surrounding him. Thanks to the internet, he could keep himself informed through multiple international news outlets on them. He was a news junkie.

Will’s nickname among the pupil cohort was taken from The Simpsons: Ned Flanders. He did bear a passing resemblance, albeit Will wore his hair longer. The moniker had died out by the time I’d arrived. Probably as it did not suit him. He was not religious. If anything, he was an anti-clerical, and a materialist – he loved science. Nor was he an awkward, stiff, dissonant character like Flanders. Rather he was genial, gracious, funny and marbled with a varied vein of emotions, strengths and insecurities.

We had gone to the same secondary school in the west of Scotland and bonded over our shared background and, at some level, our desire to escape from it and its suffocating axioms of conformity and resentfully imposed ‘equality’ to the lowest mean. Growing-up in the Sixties, Will had embraced being a Hippie as a path away from stultifying small-town Scotland. He travelled, worked in a kibbutz, and smoked a lot of dope. A lot of dope. Dreams of escape, however, hit a wall of reality, and Hippie fantasies of transcending limitations turned into having to do labouring work on a Glasgow building site when the money ran out.

Possessing few formal certificates, Will took an access course to Glasgow University, studied English and became an English teacher, having children, marrying and then divorcing on the way. The type of teacher he became was the type of teacher everyone becomes, a balance between interests, passions, willingness and insecurities. He was not the most academically rigorous teacher, giving himself a light load when it came to teaching and marking. I was surprised when, covering one of his classes, I inadvertently discovered the number of English texts Will set the class to read for their Higher exam: a poem, a play and a four-page short story. Not exactly pushing up standards or challenging the work ethic.

Foregoing the role of an educational crusader, Will’s real passion was relationships with young people. He felt abandoned by an indifferent school who did little to cultivate any ability in him and a bullying, demanding father had not helped with his feelings of failure. It wasn’t until an English teacher had taken an interest in him and then, many years later, a lecturer at Glasgow University took him aside after reading one of his essays and said, ‘Look this is how you write an essay,’ and demonstrated to him there and then the benchmarks necessary for composition, that Will finally felt he had a foothold in the emotional and cerebral cliff-face of learning.

After these positive contributions combined, although decades apart, Will started to feel he was making progress in the uses and abuses of the hitherto opaque world of the intellect. These small interests in his personal and cerebral potential shed light for Will on the power and benefit of teaching, all refracted through the medium of relationships. Rapport was paramount. It was about taking time with students. Records of attainment and ability were secondary to the fact that someone cared about a pupil enough to take them aside, speak to them and show them how to do their work. The rest could look after itself.

And Will did this, talking to pupils, building connections, taking an interest and spending time discussing their progress, all the way up until he retired. Not many teachers do that. Often, older teachers get lazy, sit at their desks all the time and, presiding from their self-created enclave, replete with a ‘quote of the day’ calendar, coloured pens, a tattered, old dreamcatcher and a small potted plant for company, issue dictates from their segregated position like a petty bureaucrat from the early Twentieth Century who’s head of the typing pool. Not Will. Will genuinely valued student interactions and did not retreat from this stance to a working life of slothful, indifferent voluptuousness. Seeing pupils esteemed and growing as individuals pleased him in an avuncular and benign way.

The kids loved him and, of all the teachers I’ve seen come and go since I was first gazetted in a school, none of the pupils ever loved a teacher like they loved Will. He had an adolescent son which probably helped keep him interested in the life of young people. But, most likely, what pupils appreciated about him, although they probably lacked the maturity to realise it, and what kept Will going throughout the years, was he had an ideal, an ideal he was passionate about and to which he remained true.

He’d married a Thai woman after his divorce, but, as I arrived at …, which was a temporary contract for me, and was looking forward to having a bit of a relationship with this guy who was interesting and thoughtful, they started having marital problems. She was having an affair with an older man. Will was devastated.

The Monday morning after the weekend he found out, he walked into the school as if he'd been drugged. A barely sentient Will shuffled into his room for the first class of the day, despondently staring at the floor in a near catatonic state. A sympathetic and smart pupil, apprising the circumstances and compassionately wanting to help, took over the class and started suggesting what to do: basic things like hand out the books and take out the jotters, to which Will could only give a glazed ‘Uh-huh’ as a response. He was really gone. In shock. He went home within a couple of hours that day and did not return for the rest of the week.

My blue carpeted classroom was functional. The breeze blocked walls were thinly painted over with a yellow gloss paint. A utilitarian design that saved cost by not installing a dry lining of plasterboard to conceal and protect heating pipes or wiring, nor fitting a suspended ceiling to conceal the outer plastic corrugated roof, giving the building’s interior the sense of an inverted Pompidou Centre, comparable to a factory, although whether the architect acted out of parsimony or satirical observation, I don’t know. It was here that Will strode the following week to tell me what had happened, to explain why he might be absent and why he might, at times, seem other worldly. We already had a sort of intimacy, although I’d only known him a few weeks.

I expressed sympathy as best I could, sitting in my chair at my desk, a small pile of papers to be marked lying there in front of me, while Will stood a couple of feet away. Already, despite occupying the post for a couple of months, I’d populated the walls with print outs of inspiring quotations – designed to inflame the pupils’ ambitions. I know. I considered mentioning one to encourage Will in his hour of need, but they seemed inept or too grand for his situation. I simply nodded. When he had finished explaining, he turned to go, took a couple of steps, then stopped, and, still not unburdened, turned back.

‘You know those guys who are wise and calm?’ Will asked meaningfully, looking at me through his wire framed circular glasses with the intensity of a Bolshevik Commissar.

‘What do you mean?’ I said, fumbling for an answer, ‘Yogis?’

‘’Yeah, like that, a Shaman or a great master that transcends things,’ he said, his intentness turning wistful like flames into rising smoke.

‘Yeah, I know them. I don’t know much about them,’ I confessed.

‘I always thought by the time I was in my fifties I would be one of those guys. You know, a guy whose seen life and is at peace with it, nothing phases him. He is calm and clear and things like this don’t happen to him. That’s who I really thought I’d be’ he said, his eyes distant, looking over my head while his mind envisaged this other, illusory Will.

As usual, I tried to be flippant instead of appreciating the significance of what Will was saying. ‘Maybe in a few years,’ I said with a wide-mouthed grin. He was fifty-six.

Will smiled a little frustrated smile, disappointed in me, and started to leave again, and then once more he half-turned to me, and this time with eyes blazing, and a look mixing both passion and anger, he said through gritted teeth, ‘I really wanted to be that guy!’. He stared at me for a couple of seconds. Riveting me with his eyes. I said nothing and could only look back, silenced by the release of this buried passion. Then he left.

Will wasn’t a rebel so much as a non-conformist. In limited ways. His clothes may have been brighter and more distinct than most in the teaching profession, but the fitting remained a loose but regular cut. A foot in, a foot out with the party line. His Hippie past did not quite leave him though. A sign of his irregular approach was his predilection for illicit weed. Will loved to smoke the marijuana. He smoked in the evening every day, as he openly confessed. When his marriage became troubled, and these difficulties were quite intense over the course of the ten years I knew him - the marriage never fully recovering from the betrayal – I suspected he started to smoke dope in the mornings to set himself up mentally for the day.

If so, he was a functional dope smoker and could get away with it. No one noticed. Not even the pupils who can be feral in their ability to sniff out a weakness and exploit it. At some point over the course of this time, he started to take a small amount of anti-depressant too - helping to smooth the rough, sharp points of the anger that threatened to break through the mask and into his day.

Whatever he was going through, and Will was not one to lachrymosely recriminate resentfully or play the victim as some did, he chose to cope by self-medicating with a mixture of drugs, legal and illegal. He was not the only one. After picking-up a bit of gossip, I calculated about one third of the teachers the length of the first-floor corridor, where Social Subjects, English, Modern Languages and Maths were taught, happened to be on some form of medication for mental health.

Will told a story well. Indeed, he was a born storyteller, though I doubt he thought of himself that way, being too humble and self-effacing. He could hold a class captivated as he recounted incidents from his camping expeditions or happenings from his weekend. I certainly enjoyed his tales of anything and everything which he lavished on the department at break and lunchtime. Things always seemed to be happening to him. Often confrontational things. Even though he was a late fifty then a sixty-year-old man and was not tall or physically imposing. Trouble sought him out.

He told us of an incident that began innocuously enough. He was driving his car in Edinburgh when someone cut him up at a junction. Nothing more than habit caused him to press his horn at the other driver, which was both a warning and a rebuke, and he thought nothing of it. Although Will was the injured party and had had to stop in avoiding the reckless vehicle, that did not prevent the other driver pulling-in a little ahead of him.

The careless motorist emerged from his black, custom modified vehicle. He was a large, shaven-headed, thickset man and his face was inflamed with fury. He promptly advanced towards Will’s car shouting and swearing. Obviously, he had not taken the single note commentary on his driving in the proper spirit, offered as a guide to improvement rather than an insult to an emotionally incontinent pilot. Will had exited his vehicle at the same time thinking that an apology was about to be proffered. Hearing the threats, he stood frozen behind the driver’s door, paralysed, clouded by fear. The belligerent came closer, continuing to yell invective.

One of these must have broken through the assumed super ego’s shell of genial deference, after many years in polite Edinburgh, and triggered Will’s belligerent west of Scotland Id. Suddenly, offended at the undeserved insults, he stepped out from the shielding car door, and directly faced the aggressor as he approached on the roadway, and from the black, storm clouds of rage within, he summoned bolt after bolt of furiously expressed phrases and a rolling thunder of angry gesticulations, while he too moved forward to meet this newly acquired adversary. The aggressor, instantly terrified and gripped by panic at this unexpected reversal, immediately turned round, fled to his car, and was not able to start the engine quick enough to get away.

Will’s ability to confront a situation when pushed created dramatic moments. Suitable for a movie. An art form Will enjoyed. He regularly supported Edinburgh’s plush independent cinema on Lothian Road, housed in an elegant Georgian building with its superior grey sandstone blocks and Greek-style architraves around the large wood latticed windows that allowed light to flood into the foyer on bright sunny days.

The Filmhouse presented more of the thoughtful and cosmopolitan expressions of the film genre. Apart from the screens, there was a rather nice bar with many rounded tables close to one another and red-upholstered banquette and booth seating along the sides. Patrons assembled pre-film and would pleasantly chat in anticipation of the showing, subsequently gathering again post-film for another drink and the customary dissection of the near obscure cinematic footage. The comfort and density of the seating arrangements, the inclinations of the gathering and their quality in manner and expression, generated a relaxed, convivial atmosphere attested to by the constant, pleasant hum of conversation and laughter.

On one mid-week evening visit, Will, sat in conversation with an accompanying friend, noticed a loose sitting, slightly bedraggled young man, pale faced to the point of being mistaken for a consumptive, red around the eyes, partial in his shaving habits, leaving black hirsute patches emanating from his pallid cheeks, and attired in a dishevelled parker jacket, a soiled white t-shirt and military-style trousers, conjugated in martial tone by black army boots, who sat alone at a table, looking out of place, like a skelf in a thumb, and acting oddly uncomfortable in his own skin.

Although seated, he conveyed an exaggerated self-consciousness in his actions, moving forward and back unevenly and continually. His eyes were flicking quickly from left to right, an ill-look was smeared across his face, even advancing beyond its natural waneness, and his head turned continually to the stretch point over either shoulder, as if some surreptitious, no good action was in gestation.

Will scrutinised the conspicuous individual carefully. His instincts for felonious activities were sharpened by years in teaching. He recognised the signs. The man was covertly throwing repeated glances at two female cinema goers who sat not too distant from him. They were talking away happily, drinking wine and laughing, as incognisant of the man’s attentions as he was of Will’s. Then, carefully, hesitantly, over the course of five or so minutes, moving by, intentionally, innocuous inches the chair he sat in, the man drew closer in proximity to the two women, who, still oblivious to his clandestine machinations, chatted away amiably. These understated, over-careful motions spoke an ulterior purpose to Will. Was one of the women the focus of romantic intentions or was something else afoot? Will suspected the latter.

When following the line of the man’s eyes to its end point, Will could see that he was checking and checking again the handbags lying at the ladies’ feet. Slowly, slowly, by unobtrusive small shifts in the position of his chair, the curious fellow had contrived to sit next to the pleasantly unconcerned couple. Now, thinking ill of the furtive schemer, Will conjectured he was close enough for any illegitimate act to be skilfully performed by quick, silken hands and pass unseen.

Sure he was unobserved, the man cast an erring appendage carefully downward and smoothly slipped it into one of the ladies’ open bags. From there, he gently extracted a purse. The thief then started to discreetly lift it towards the many pockets of his clothing in a cautious, paced and unremarkable locomotion. Witnessing this, and outraged at such blatant larceny, Will rushed across the blue carpeted floor to the woman and told her loudly, ‘This man is stealing your purse!’ Pointing at the criminal who was now caught red-handed.

Instantly, the purse was tossed back into the handbag to conceal the crime. Relieved of incriminating evidence, the thwarted thief stood-up, angry and indignant.

‘No, Ahm no, ya fuckin’ liar!’ shouted the pilferer. His exaggerated outrage and the absence of confusion at the charge a sure indication of his guilt. He incandescently stared at his accuser with a murderous venom.

Undeterred by this aggressive response, Will stood across from him, and with accusation pronouncing from his look, his fomenting lips and his extended finger, asserted fiercely, ‘Yes, you were! I saw you move beside these two ladies and put your hand in her bag.’ He indicated the woman whose handbag had been violated by the burglar’s invasive fingers. ‘You tried to steal her purse, ya thief!’ exclaimed Will boldly, narrowing his eyes and making clear his low opinion of the raging, unkempt robber. The two ladies, shocked then frightened by the fracas which, out of nowhere, had erupted around them and without preamble disrupted their cordial exchanges, could only look confusedly from one man to the other.

‘Ye’re a fuckin’ liar!’ retorted the interrupted crook, self-immolating with hate at the accusation and the derogatory judgement issued by his accuser. Cornered and resentful, his eyes despairingly darting around him, astonishingly, he seized upon the chair beside him and raised it above his head, preparing to brain Will for his temerity and the unwanted meddling in his business.

Will, alert to the danger, also quickly looked around him and seeing one free, quickly reciprocated by picking up an empty chair near to him and lifted it above his own head too. There they both stood in one of Edinburgh’s independent film houses, frequented by the arty middle-class cinephiles, who each night laconically reclined with over-priced drinks, opining on film scenes and techniques, and now were witnesses and audience to a taut, nervy cinematic stand-off in real life. The type that features so iconically in many of their favourite director’s work, albeit this time with furniture, not guns, as the weapons to hand.

Each stared at the other. Will made small, bellicose jerking movements with his chair to further impress upon his adversary an impending threat and a willingness on his part to carry it out. His opposite did likewise. One then the other, traded snarls and spasmodic jolts of their hardwood furnishings, moving from side to side, looking for an advantage or compensating for a weakness. Will’s lip curled, his jaw was rigid and the skin on his fingers were white with the tension of his grasp.

‘On ye go then?’ challenged the frustrated thief. Throwing forward deliberately short jabs of the chair’s legs.

‘Let’s have ye, then?’ said Will, not to be bluffed, moving the chair as if to block each thrust.

‘On ye fuckin’ go then, ya fuckin’ twat!’ snarled the clip, drawing back the furniture in his hand as if readying a bone-breaking blow.

‘Don’t call me a “twat”!’ said Will, his class sensibilities affronted, while he swayed the chair from left to right in front of him, ready to frustrate any type of forward sally.

Both hesitated to initiate the first attack, since its failure would expose them to a devastating retaliation. The bar’s surrounding clientele, sat at tables with white wines, craft lagers and fruit teas, gazing open mouthed, unable to speak or act. Tension crackled in this transformed amphitheatre, rising and rising and rising until violence seemed the only possible resolution. Will and the strange, pale young man continued to stare at one another in mutual hate. The onlookers waited for the first desperate assault to shatter the pregnant, straining silence.

Suddenly, the novice in criminality, intimidated, knowing that time was not his friend, fearing further escalation or intervention to his cost, and weakened possibly by his own guilty conscience, released his chair with a curse, letting it fall to the floor, and, finally deterred, scurried hastily out of the bar and the building, defeated. Will stood alone, unvanquished. No, triumphant! The lady, whose purse remained safely in her bag, turned to Will, fulsome in her gratitude. To which he demurred.

Not all Will’s confrontations were with unconnected strangers or so blatantly righteous. There was a dark, burning subcutaneous anger in Will. When the outside world conspired to accumulate pressures within and excite a furious magma’s flow along the natural channels and pyroducts of his body, when it scorched his nerves and heated his brain with images of ill-deserved wrongs, Will sought to vent, and release was found most readily in justified confrontation.

On another Monday morning in my classroom, many months after the reconciliation from the first fracture, Will dropped a bombshell about his marriage. He had been taking his son to the swimming pool that Saturday morning. They both left the flat, but, as if it was scripted, they had forgotten something. Will returned to retrieve whatever it was only to catch his wife in the midst of making arrangements with her former lover, the one she had foresworn in order to preserve the marriage. Will furiously challenged her, asking her if she had done this type of thing before. ‘Many times! Many times!’ she taunted him, laughing in his face as she ‘confessed’. He was calm as he related this, however, he was, he told me in the empty room where we often exchanged affinities, knotted inside.

‘I’m trying not to go full Glasgow,’ he laughed with a certain amount of angst; his lower jaw clenched and him flexing his hands to prevent their tightening. ‘I’m really trying.’

‘What do you mean?’ I asked, although I suspected I knew.

‘You know, when you just decide to say, “Fuck It”, and go round to someone’s house, kick the door in and fucking abuse them.’ Not really, no…maybe. Will chortled but each laugh dropped from his lips like a bouncing bomb packed with explosive aggression. I’d been a passenger once – Will was driving - on a trip to Glencoe. A journey he animated and coloured with curses, fulminations and momentous tirades about other drivers, pointing at different vehicles as he tore along the highland roads with the declaration ‘I hate him', and recklessly executing, from my point of view, contentious, needless overtakes. He had perpetual anger. I recognised it. Like many from that side of the country. A cancerous anger. I hid it better than Will because I was more frightened of it and sensitive to its destructive injustice.

‘Well, I hope it doesn’t come to that,’ I said nervously, unsettled by Will’s assuredness at such a prospect, and then smiled my customary defensive smile, in case he noticed my disapproval. I heard nothing for a couple of weeks after that conversation. I assumed they were working it out.

The third Monday after the revelation, Will came into my room. ‘I went full Glasgow yesterday,’ he said matter-of-factly with a faint sound of pride in his voice.

‘Oh, what happened?’ I asked in a voice trying to dull a ravenous curiosity, salted with disbelief that this kind, genial man in the school environment could enact premediated violence against anyone. He had a little anger, yes, but…

‘It felt good,’ he said with unmistakable satisfaction. ‘I went to his flat. He was in…’

‘He was in!’

‘Aye…but he wouldn’t answer the door,’ a look of contempt for the man who would make him a cuckold passed over Will’s face, ‘so I kept banging away, shouting at it, shouting through the letter box…’

‘The guy must have been terrified,’ I said, my eyebrows raised involuntarily, I inhaled sharply, and leant back in my chair.

‘…telling him what I thought of him, then I got fed-up, took out a knife, a wee Stanley knife, and scarred his front door…’ A knife!

‘…then went down to his car. Scratched it all along the sides. Really good too. He’ll need to spend a few hundred on it. Same on the hood. Then I jumped on the hood, shouting at his flat. Jumping on it, up and down…’ he grinned, and laughed, ‘I’ve no idea what the neighbours thought!’ And then rather avuncularly said, ‘It felt great!’

Will smiled, consummated justice shone in his sparkling eyes. He didn’t care what I thought. He contemptuously dismissed judgement. It was a rare moment of revenging oneself on the personification of injuries and hurts. This man had inveigled his wife and dishonourably participated in deception. Empowered by action, Will felt up to the measure of what was to happen next: whether divorce, family break-up or another attempt at reconciliation. It was at this juncture a fatal pandemic incepted itself into Will’s world.