‘The object of immune defense is the foreign as such. Even if it has no hostile intentions, even if it poses no danger, it is eliminated on the basis of its Otherness.’

Byung-Chul Han, The Burnout Society

If there was a plan to usher in a bio-tech dystopia through Covid, then social media was also proving to be somewhat of a barricade. Although the space was filled with hysterical, wailing posts on the fatality of Covid and unhinged threats to sceptics, like a digital ticker-tape parade along the main street of hell, all the whining voices interpreting their experience with the language of plague, yet there were enough slips of electric counter-opinion being thrown around for an interested few to grab from the clouds or from the coded roads. Whether this contrast was a gap in the plan or an ingenious part of it, who knew? But dissonant ideas were being viewed by millions, giving sustenance to those isolated in their families and communities.

Nearly all countries in the world had ditched their scientific and perfectly reasonable pandemic protocols at the same time. They adopted policies in tune to prophetic soundbites taken from the notorious World Economic Forum - an organisation that openly boasted of its penetration of governments and institutions across the globe. It was a credible proposition that policy strands were being spun by an incorporated spider at the centre of a global web of pan-national institutions. Governments may seem to be coordinating, but were they being led, or dictated to even?

Resistance was small, nonetheless, it was resolute. Was it possible this arachnid’s net was struggling to catch and hold all the querulous information that buzzed to and fro across the internet? Furthermore, was its own web and weavers, intended to ensnare and enshroud in silencing silk non-conformists and their ideas, in fact allowing the intended prey to gain greater attention and communicate along its very own threads?

I had to hope. As communist general Zhukov once noted, ‘If you kill the leaders, you can do anything!’. I had to hope that this was not a fiendish part of the plan to make it easier to find the dissidents through their rebelling social media accounts. Those ones brave enough to fight back publicly in the electric town hall. Were ‘they’ flushing out the chiefs and incipient commanders of a prospective opposition to identify then ‘liquidate’ (whatever form that took)? They could be. It’d be a smart move. Ducks in a row. Let insubordination show its hand. Then cut it off.

What is striking about the tyrannies of Hitler and the Nazis was the feebleness of opposing forces. A widespread consent in the populace had been manufactured for evil. ‘All you have to do is look away.’ Few acts of protest, effective ones practically nil. In today’s world, with algorithms, predictive models, genetics, data-harvesting, acceptance to atrocities could be programmed into your average citizen in like code, and I was sure they’d have much better ways of discovering then dealing with ‘oppositionists’ than ever before. It was a trap. It must be. The algorithm was going to mark me out for…eradication. Don’t move. Don’t post. Stay still. Hidden. Maybe they won’t notice. I can still survive.

If I thought about it too rationally, I became paralysed. Was that a strategy too? Every thought being three parts coward and resolution drained under thoughts of this painted hue. It was so easy to bind yourself in reason and, trussed and tied, a gibbering, pleading wreck, hand yourself back to the whims of power, completely at their mercy. Pathetic. What a sad end. No, no. That was unacceptable. The world they were offering was hideous to any human being. It didn’t matter what they were doing, could do or would do, if I did, didn’t or delayed doing this or that. Opposition had to start with what is in front of us. You could only act upon the reality staring you directly in the face – start second guessing about other worlds, plans and entities, and you are choking yourself with fears or simply lashing out wildly. Pointless. If you wanted to change things, punch through the mask.

These optimistic thoughts and foundational beliefs that were to be a bedrock for future action were just little droplets at the time in comparison to the pouring rains of disappointment and disillusion and anxiety that poured heavily on the foredecks of consciousness. A couple of months in, and there were signs that this could become a very, very dangerous situation. On the issue of the virus, my alternative opinions were met with a deep, withdrawn silence by large groups of friends and associates. This was deeply unsettling: reminiscent of the collective disassociating by friends, colleagues and neighbours towards any yellow-star-wearing Jew in Nazi Germany, or an individual suspected to be ‘out of favour’ and on the NKVD list in Soviet Russia.

Except this was quicker. It hadn’t taken long. Not long at all. The Nazis took years to marginalise Jews, and they were building on a long-prevalent and pervasive antisemitism. Three months earlier, we were a ‘nice’ society, but with astonishing precipitation the usual courtesies between people were quietly but urgently dispensed with, an augur of a speedily assumed psychological preparation for an attitude consenting to the complete dehumanisation of the Other.

Of course, ironically, but with a predictability which had suffered repetition to a point beyond farce, those who harped on continuously about not othering ‘the Other’ positioned themselves at the front line of the public conversation, ignoring the rights of others and lobbing slurs at any virus sceptics with a cache of pre-designed identifiers – ‘Fascist’, ‘Far Right’, ‘Anti-vaxxer’, ‘Conspiracy Theorist’, blah, blah…They didn’t seem capable to recognise ‘the Other’ unless it had been identified for them by the media: Trans, Non-white, amorphous-sexual, in short, an establish(ment)ed Victim.

A liberalism, confident of its own progressiveness, in which the marginalised were totems and proof, claimed by the Rights of Suffering, the right to marginalise others.

This immunological response by T and B cells across the bloodstream of society, the patrollers of opinion, attacked any independently vocal entity as an antigen. Unwittingly, it was people like myself that had become the virus and this defensive sociological activation followed the age-old dialectical pattern of attack and defence, a characteristic of the Twentieth Century. Acting in the same way terrorist sleeper cells and clandestine networks might, virus-individuals were seen by society’s receptors as having dangerously penetrated the body politic and now required removal. The assault on the unhealthy elements of the community required the injection of manufactured, attenuated opposition, with assisting emotive adjuvants like ‘Granny Killer’, to stimulate an enraged response across the collective. Alerted to the danger posed by these virus-individuals, millions of people felt that actions taken to silence dissent were perfectly legitimate because it ‘saved lives’.

This pattern of attack and defence was replicated in diminishing scale across the varied spheres of society, from communities to the family, even to within the individual themselves. How many millions constantly tried to drive their intrusive, heretical thoughts away like some voluptuary/penitent suffering on the rack of temptation? All those tosses and turns on the bed, the sleepless nights, the sweat, the anguish, as the brain’s cells uncontrollably signalled dissenting idea after idea. They so wanted to be normal. Why cursed brain? Why? What else could be done when assailed relentlessly by insubstantial concepts but attack the source, the cells themselves? These poor fools, they’re destroying their own brain! They’re censoring their own souls.

Speaking of assaulting the brain - ‘Zero-Covid’ was a short-lived policy proposal in Scotland – one which was completely absurd scientifically and therefore widely accepted in the social order for a spell. It was to be taken literally, as stated by Scotland’s loudest, most prominent bewitcher, Edinburgh University’s Professor Devi Sridhar – sent to us courtesy of the Gates Foundation. Attaining it would have removed all the rights of free thinkers. The rebel’s future would be the national immune system’s response of phagocytosis taking the form of mass incarceration if not elimination.

And everybody was tired. It was too tiring to think about. Our hyper-active, hyper-achievement society, frenetic and toxic in its positivity hid a shameful secret behind the mask of relentlessly upbeat personas – it was knackered, exhausted, staggering with fatigue, sliding into depression, exacerbating its symptoms with endlessly distracting attention-deficits, involuntarily and constant stimulated by reactions and diversions until the only response in a world where anything is possible was to protest it was impossible to find a couple of hours to think. Too busy. Too stressed. Too tired.

More self-repression.

Censorship, official and unofficial (or should I say paid or unpaid?), had begun its long, unwelcome deployment. Its garrisons of fact-checkers, useful idiots, sinuous careerists, amoral opportunists and frothing-mouth Covidians attempted to police the language and ideas of the world online. A necrotic brown fog choked free expression when it mattered most. An unfathomably insular crowd flowed across the digital highways and by-ways. So many intolerant ‘good’ people. I never knew fear had undone so many. Dissenting individuals were isolated in a nether world of the Unacceptable, like walking in a thick London fog of the late nineteenth century, not knowing where your steps were taking you, unable to see beyond the ghostly haar, sure of being watched, footfalls echoing in the grey twilight; every interaction bore an unmistakeable tension.

Was this person going to say the ‘right’ thing about Covid? Could they be trusted? Where was this going to go? How should I hedge my bets to be safe down the line? Just be a Tom Parsons.

This subliminal acting on the emotions, engineered by the behaviouralists and propagandists, and carried on blindly by the identitarian zealots, the psychologically unclean who are always desperate to compensate for their interior filth, achieved near-unanimity of views. Each of them prosecuted within their power what punishment they could on those that spoke a dissenting word. And, it had reached nowhere near its zenith.

For me, with no schoolwork, no colleagues, almost no like-minded friends and no sympathetic family, I started to search for groups that I could join that might oppose the measures being taken. I saw one on Facebook, a group called ‘Saving Scotland’. Intrigued and hopeful, I sent them a message.