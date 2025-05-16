‘Dim, impulsive, unhealthy, and unattractive people, reared chaotically in abusive families, and stranded in broken, crime-wracked communities, have every reason to curse the gods before themselves.’

– Nick Land, Dark Enlightenment

My first contact with people after lockdown had officially begun was outside a supermarket. It was at a local Morrisons. This Morrisons served Pilton, one of the poorest areas in Edinburgh, an underclass customer-base with many on welfare. Pilton’s underclass carry their humiliation like an albatross. They are highly sensitive and defensive of their ‘ways’, a coarse, slothfulness to the observer, and deeply resentful of the slightest inconvenience. Any imposition emanating from a distant authority is usually ignored. Having it applied to their nearby shop, the shop’s staff, digits on the hand of power, might have expected to encounter some form of resistance or outright defiance as chaotic people forgot scarves, face coverings or a rebellious ‘just can’t be bothered with this shit’ attitude, rejecting outright another weight to their burden of living.

Although, this countering of the higher echelon’s reach was without a heroic creed of resistance; it was simply a narcissistic laziness combined with the shame of inferiority, paranoia about a loss of control and a vague, symbolic remnant of pride, like a rock protruding from the waves a distance from the shore long after the rest of the isthmus has been eroded away and claimed as the sea bed. Buried under all this, of course – is anger. That’s not a criticism.

This lava of resentment towards constituted power, at all levels no matter how mean, flows unseen through the commonwealth of the Left Behind, permanently molten under the apathetic crust. Burning subcutaneously, it erupts spectacularly in outrage, vicious swearing, personal verbal abuse, self-justifications and sometimes violence, displayed as enormous over-reactions to minor inconveniences such as asking to park somewhere else or to turn their music down. Sensitised nervous systems enduringly stimulated by an unseen rage ready to spew at an unknown moment.

Lockdown might have been viewed as a massive disruption to many in this constituency, triggering their anger at the interruption and restrictions on their small but vital routines and numerous shifty recreations. Possibly some form of protest to the threat to livelihoods by the working minority might have occurred. Once upon a time, there might even have been some suspicion at capitalist corporations abruptly giving people paid time off, a holiday from exploitation. But the old self-respecting, organising working class that could debate coherently and sceptically such happenings has long gone.

What remains is the dependent, the damaged and the infinitely entitled. Dominated and governed by a pervasive feeling of victimhood. Justifiable grievances and failures to redress them – by themselves as much as anyone - have carved deep valleys and gulches of depression into their psychic rock, cutting into the core chamber of the Self.

This, you might think, would be explosive alone. We should see a raging, roving swell of people wandering lost estates, repressed with neuroses until blowing their tops repeatedly in shops, at neighbours, in the street, and this does happen. Yet, for the bulk, the restless, churning of psychological magma beneath has long been capped by apathy, self-deprecation, a morbid rigidity of habit and cooled layers of frustrated self-blame. Enervating comfort, pharmaceuticals of all stripes, easy money and hopelessness have successfully quelled activity to the extent that the emotional volcano once activated by the justness of resentment appears dormant if not extinct.

The cumulative result of this lack of innervation during Covid was the same placid obedience here at the base as everywhere else. Occasionally, a resistant spume of frustration manifested as a pathetic refusal to wait in a queue. An outburst when asked to move when standing within the two metres ‘safe distance’. Still, sporadic emotional discharges aside, few of the seethingly dispossessed had strong ideological or moral objections to society’s shutdown, despite being the community who’d suffer most from the withdrawal of services. They might moan, vocally, but they’d acquiesce.

School had long ago taught me that many would-be rebels, and their bellicose parents, were both chartered and fearful. Their bluster was quickly punctured when met with a small fragment of opposing willpower. After a short eruption, the sill is blocked and only the cinders of blame or the smoking ash of escape is left. Fear, a sense of inferiority, the body chokes activation. One of my most vivid memories of this sort of encounter was when trying to exact a little justice from an especially rude pupil.

The pupil in question was called Tanya. Truthfully, she was a nuisance. Painfully low self-esteem, which was sad but not uncommon in … . However, her solution was to enter a co-dependency relationship with another pupil, also shortchanged in self-worth. Like many such pupils, they did not disrupt outrightly in confrontation but instead attempted to sabotage lessons with an immature, constant snickering throughout. When challenged, they engaged in elective muteness in protest at being ‘unjustly’ singled out ‘fir nuthin’. Their terror of humiliation fortified their defiant silence making it nigh impossible to break down, buttressed further by shared social regression.

This behaviour forestalled reasonable discussion with either. Attempts at individual dialogue saw each retreat snail-like into their shell from which, at best, only monosyllabic noises emanated. Their hermetically sealed relationship was a forlorn bubble which released them from the requirements of overwhelming educational efforts, while allowing the satisfaction of unedifying needs, and it protected them from the inevitable pain of social rejection reserved for those less fashionable school pupils, who like a defeated, scattered and retreating army wandered corridors in schools across the country in their thousands, and amongst who this sadly alienated pair numbered.

I had had them in a class for over a year and the pair of them were frustrating, but not unusually disruptive. Only lazy and best left undisturbed. Yet, in recent weeks, they had started to range wider in their ambition for some reason. Whether to gain more recognition, a desire for acceptance amongst their peers as they encroached into their later teen years with all the pressures of social success and party invitations, or a personal animus, I was not sure. It was predictably ill-fated due to the causal negativity of its genesis: a howling, grief-laden emptiness filled with childhood loss. Other pupils were not going to embrace either as an appealing, confident ‘wild child’, or alternatively, someone with a future they would wish to be part of. Rejection was inevitable. Sadly, I could already see this as a pattern and ruling emotion in their lives.

On one particular day, a Friday, at the last period of the day, they were both in a class I was covering for an absent Home Economics teacher. Without provocation, they did nothing except exhibit new levels of obnoxiousness foraying beyond their normal low-level agitation. They were consciously derailing a quiet classroom. Engineered by their unrectified example (I hoped it would extinguish itself if left), others jumped onboard, and I helplessly watched the class careen into a slow-motion train wreck of small disturbances. A fractious and disordered atmosphere held sway, until I reluctantly exploded at them – the last resort - shouting and making threats as I pursued the re-imposition of calm. I was extremely out of sorts by my loss of temper and blamed the two fomenters of insurrection. I demanded accountability for their crimes pursuant to which each shall stay behind at the end of class. This was Friday and, in Edinburgh, schools finish at lunchtime. They would not leave on the bell I informed them.

As our acquaintanceship had progressed over time, not emotionally or educationally, they had gradually become cheekier and cheekier. When the bell signalling the end of the day rang, my angrily intoned edict to both to wait was met with a flat refusal. The pair stood in front of me, defiant.

‘Nut!’ said Tanya, her red-haired tied tightly at the back of her crown from where it burst out into a frizzled explosion of stands like an unkempt horse’s tail. The force of tying it was visibly pulling on the hair’s roots around her forehead which, with her ruddy face reddening, gave her the pained and manic expression of an apprenticed Celtic harpy. Comical in a young person, but in Tanya’s case, it only took a few lines of imagination’s pencil to see the old woman contained within the youthful face. Her eyes flashed simultaneously infinite offence for the temerity of my singling her out and desiring to delay, even marginally, her exit at the end of the class, and this combined with a brittle weak pride within that might shatter and result in an unbearable public humiliation.

‘Yes,’ I said, mustering what authority I could, staring at her with intent.

‘Nut, I’m no’ stayin’,’ she said, mouth shaped in open outrage as if what I was saying was an abhorrent, scandalous proposition.

‘Aye, you are,’ I rejoined. ‘Your behaviour has been a disgrace!’ I normally leave the Tanyas of the world alone. I do not wish to increase the load on a clearly neurotic personality. I empathise with that. Nonetheless, she was breaking one of my rules: she was consistently making her problems everyone else’s problem. Not a class, not a school, nor a community can cope with this. I wanted it to stop, immediately and permanently. Now was as good a time as any.

‘No, I’m no’,’ she said, the words spat out with a determined vehemence that suggested a magnification of an inconsequential situation to proportions of the gravest seriousness in her mind. This shy girl’s fragile ego had obviously drawn its own red lines for preservation, and she was not prepared to cross them less the cost be existential. ‘Ma sister’s coming to pick me up,’ she said after a pause. A feeble justification. The wait gave her away. It was a lie.

All teachers are familiar with the fable told to them by a condemned pupil, one of a family relative who just happens to be, coincidentally, waiting outside the school with an unavoidably urgent appointment, just when that teacher wants to hold them back for either remonstrance or an interrogation of misdeeds. Usually, it’s a mother waiting to take them to the dentist. Given the prerogative to keep parents on side and the difficulty in attaining dentist appointments, it regularly clinches the argument. However, this concession to prudence and the pupil’s insistent claim leaves an anguished, de-fanged pedagogue to kick their heels aggrieved, and vowing vengeance at some future point. Not today. Justice delayed was justice denied. Today, it was an eye for an eye. Old School, Biblical justice was on the cards for Tanya.

‘She’ll just have to wait,’ I said blankly, admitting no obstacle, especially not the mystical and convenient magicking of a sister whose very existence I deeply doubted and considered any likely appearance by her to be not only remote but entirely fanciful. Just Another Excuse.

‘She cannae,’ said Tanya insolently.

‘Just leave,’ said Tanya’s friend, until then a silent observer, saving her injudicious intervention until the argument had reached a stalemate requiring a solution, ‘He cannae do anything.’

I was being unmanned there and then! The ultimate emasculation. Articulated right to my face! My standing overthrown. My authority in the gutter. Undermining the teacher, I hated that. Bad enough the lack of respect in the world, now here, by teenage girls, I was having impotency rubbed in my face. Fuck You, Silent Kid!

I turned sharply to the interlocutor. ‘You just keep your opinion to yourself!’ I snapped indignantly, an anger beginning to rise in me. They exchanged looks, tittering at each other. Completely unintimidated. I had made a mistake and I knew it instantly.

Disruptive pupils often engage instinctively the lizard part of the brain, where they act exactly as the raptors did in the first Jurassic Park film. One pupil’s misbehaviour will excite a telling-off publicly from you, at which point another with malign intentions will interject brazenly; this causes a swivelling of your head and a re-direction of attention which is the distracting bait, and, if risen to, then permits a third pupil to intercede and release more rasping, disrespectful verbiage, consequently, for added confusion of the senses and reason, the class will start to tentatively laugh, testing the waters themselves, and whisper scything opinions loudly enough for the you, poor, beset pedagogue that you are, to know that your position of authority is crumbling quicker than a digestive biscuit held too long in tea. If you try to meet the third interlocutor with a re-assertion of your standing, without having rebutted the precedents, then the first and second take turns cutting off your harangue, expanding the mirth and mayhem to even the better-behaved pupils, and then…you’re as good as dead for that lesson. The Lizard King ascends his throne and all is chaos. This is a regular fate of the Inexperienced teacher with impertinent charges.

The trick is to meet with one individual act of rebellion at a time. Quell the first with determined and grossly theatrical injunctions interspersed with cursory warnings to the second and a general unspecified threat to the third, gripping the entire focus of all in the room and holding it with your loud voice, confidence and assuredness of what will happen next. The first miscreant should be gotten out of the class; the second probably likewise, the third can be dealt with at leisure and then the general insurgency can be pacified with a strong denouncement of them and their behaviour. Every teacher I know who has classroom management issues is one who never learns this tactic and instead opts either for the whack-a-mole strategy or, worse, the placatory, pleasing approach. The latter might keep the peace, but standards are flushed down the toilet to keep the discontented onside.

Perhaps in these current times, this might be viewed as barbarity or an affront to vague ‘rights’. The Pupil’s Friend approach only works in privileged classrooms where shouting is, I agree, a self-subverting mistake. But in the classrooms of the traumatised and the marginalised, of the bored and the envious, of the lost and the hopeful, every child at a subconscious level wants to know that you can impose peace and order so they can be safe. And keep it. Learning can only be achieved after that.

Taking my warnings not to leave into account, assessing them, and crediting them with little gravity or power of enforcement, Tanya turned from any acknowledgement of my person, looked at her friend, grinned conspiratorially at her; then they giggled together, picked-up their school bags from the floor, slung them over their shoulders, and ran off.

‘I’ll come after you, Tanya!’ I shouted at the empty doorway they had vacated. I stood momentarily in the silence. I’d failed, but I knew that I had to follow her out the school building if nothing else, after which futile gesture, I would walk into the Deputy Head’s office and report her, for any good that would do. I sighed, my shoulders drooped; I re-steeled myself, and set off.

I walked hastily into the adjoining Home Economics room where I was just quick enough to seem them push through the department’s red double doors that led onto the school’s main corridor which ran the entire length of the building, from changing rooms at the south to the front doors beside the office at the north. I accelerated to these double doors, pushed them open and stepped out onto the long main walkway.

This boulevard was wide and paved with pale yellow bricks. Long beds of rich soil with intermittent rockeries adorned either side. From these grew small blooming flowers with delicate white, pink or red petals, overseen by tall, exotic flora who extended large green, broad leaves to droop pleasingly along the way, like subjects as a coronation train passes by, extending the entire length of the main street, except for a short interregnum where a spacious dining area opened adjacent to it. The roofing was angled clear Perspex that allowed bright sunlight to flood into the yellow stoned avenue, as it did today. On such days, in the tranquillity and still air at the end of the day, the illumination was reflected by a thousand golden particles of dust, flashing in the air as they slowly drifted downwards and settled on the ground. The luminescence, the spaciousness, the little coloured flowers, the gracefully curving stems of the plants, their wide, open leaves and their placid, undisturbed serenity, invited a healing, peacefulness to enter the soul.

Fuck that, I want my pound of flesh!

The added inconveniences simmering my thoughts at offences given.

They had made their way to the first set of double doors in the corridor, before the canteen area, and like children playing a game of ‘chase me’, they continually flicked looks over their shoulder to register my progress in advancing upon them. Tanya’s untidily crimped ponytail swished around her head. ‘Waste of my time!’ I thought angrily, but I had committed to an action. Another rule of teaching that is ignored at the teacher’s peril; do not not follow through once you have warned of specific consequences. The subsidiary maxim to this is, be careful what you threaten.

I increased my pace, both reaching and pushing through the Perspex windowed blue framed double doors mid-way along the main street and then strode purposefully into the cafeteria part. I could hear and see them stopping to laugh at me further along the walkway before taking a quick sprint forward to put themselves further beyond my reach. I was like Tantalus, except I didn’t want fruit from a retreating tree branch, I wanted satisfaction for the impinging of my authority.

With the sensitivity of a narcissist, I knew my standing was at risk. The bell had rung a couple of minutes before and, despite the freedom it proffered, there remained numerous pupils in this part-atrium milling around, sitting at tables, sprawled on chairs, despondently dragging their feet towards the exit or clotting in small groups to chat. A hundred or so people were potential witnesses to an increasingly unhinged and desperate teacher fulminating at two teenage girls who continued to retreat from him, laughing at him with cocky disregard. The nerve-tingling affront! The shame! Those little…

A public pillorying would be all round the school by Monday morning. And it could get worse. Such an unfolding scene, where the heaping of humiliation on to an authority figure was a possibility, could only invite a number of the ill-disposed pupils, some of whom were still desultorily hanging around – unable to leave their hated attachment motif for the insatiable boredom of their weekend lives - to participate in added, savvy, aggravation by the way of anonymous shouts from the crowd or small objects hurled in my direction, all designed and shaped towards the glorious outcome of a teacher abjectly disgraced in full view, wrapped in the ignominy of their own weakness. It’d be magnificent for them

The horror of it all cautioned my demeanour and the speed of my walk. Let’s keep it within boundaries. No point being mortified over this. No one needs to notice I’m being ridiculed. Nope. Let’s not hemorrhage in public and arouse a shark-like feeding frenzy of my already insulted and bleeding carcase.

Fortunately, although the bell had sounded only two minutes previously, due to a majority of pupils in … sensibly having an aversion to remaining in school any longer than was necessary, it meant that the main artery of the school, beyond the cafeteria, was not teeming with pupils as it would be at break or lunchtime. I could pass through the still populated dining area as inconspicuously as possible then make my play in the thinned section of the corridor that led to the front door.

With another stroke of good fortune, the Deputy Head of the school was still standing in his position at the front doors at the end of the walkway, which he took up dutifully at the end of each day to ensure the smooth transition of pupils into merely children as they crossed the threshold out of the building.

Tanya and her friend were about twenty metres further along than I, but their desire to mock and tease had prevented them from doing the most obvious thing: taking the nearest exit and escaping. Obviously, they considered my reach not only palsied but stunted too. However, they were now walking into a situation where my influence could have some exercise.

‘Mr Deer, can you stop those pupils?’ I shouted over the heads of the remaining exodus of the school body.

Rob Deer, the Depute Head, and a man whose gravelled voice, when exerted, could give the pupils the experience of having their innards sand blasted, stepped forward and looked at me questioningly as he pointed to Tanya and her pal.

‘Yes, those ones,’ I affirmed calling across the concourse.

The imposing, solid frame of Rob Deer interposed between my tormentors and their escape, halting them at the glass front doors of the school. They froze under Rob’s unhappy stare and immediately their brazen impudence and mocking grins vanished, replaced by anxious glances in my direction. The crisis had abated. Power had shifted. Unseen, unmeasured, but definitively. I now leisurely strolled towards them, a tall, slow-moving figure amongst a rapidly emptying corridor. I reduced my speed, and leisurely took each step; unhurried, I allowed their panic to heighten, held as they were on remand under Rob Deer’s jurisdiction, with the full assurance in my very intestines that VENGEANCE WOULD BE MINE!

I can imagine some of my softer colleagues recoiling at these words, yet in spite of all our nurturing language and disingenuous claims to supine supportiveness, I do not know an effective teacher who is not emotionally involved to an extent, and accordingly, cannot reciprocate an ill-turn with a consequence that satisfies, at least in some part, the equitable requirements of justice. It’s not nice to be mistreated and it’s human to want reciprocation.

I, having paced my arrival to maximise the time for regret of their ill-thought actions, started to explain myself to my senior colleague in front of my captured audience. ‘Mr Deer,’ I began politely and professionally. I was going to indulge myself. I would relish this moment. Satisfaction. Justice. I would gravely and from a distinctly superior position, enunciate each disruption, each insult and watch with glee as these saboteurs were publicly held to account. ‘These pupils have misbehaved all the way through the previous lesson. They began by making noises at the back…’

‘What’s going on here?’ a sharp, angry voice cut in over my expiation. I turned around and there was an attractive, well-presented middle-aged woman in a raincoat with heavy make-up on looking at me aggressively.

What mad woman was this who just wandered into the school building and interrupted me while I was involved in the necessary business of informing the Depute of crimes done upon my emotional person, of the cuts gratuitously inflicted on my mental being, and, furthermore postponing, however briefly, the sacred business of admonishing those for whom I stood as a parent to a child in my position as an agent of the corporate body? How dare she! I prickled with resentment.

But she hadn’t finished.

‘I’m Tanya’s sister. I’m here to pick her up. What’s the delay?’ she demanded. I almost reeled. What? I mean…What the fuck?

The. Sister. Was. Real! I gulped a breath and hoped no one noticed. It was not the usual fictitious excuse mouthed by an errant, lying school child trying to wriggle out of consequences. Tanya had been telling the truth! I was shocked, then despondent. Why did it have to be this one time? I groaned internally. Now I was in a confrontation with a family member over a pupil’s behaviour when I was caught unawares, unbalanced, in a public setting with multiple avenues of attack, verbally at least, and, what is more, hardly blameless in my approach – I probably should not have bothered to pursue my tormentors; it opened the door to accusations of heavy-handedness and intimidation. That’s all the girls had to say and this would be done. I’d be cooked.

I tried to gather myself as quickly as possible. I had had the odd skirmish at Parents’ Evenings over a pupil’s attitude before, but that was conducted under certain terms of engagement with plenty of evidence to support my case and repeated mental rehearsal beforehand. This was unheralded, unanticipated, unprepared for; it would be freestyle. And I was bad at thinking on my feet.

I waited for Rob Deer, who was standing beside me, to intervene and save me an even worse abasement than that which I’d been fearing. Nothing. No one moved. No one said anything.

At last, I felt I had to speak. ‘Tanya’s been misbehaving in class,’ I said factually.

‘Has she?’ she furiously eyed me with an extreme suspicion compounded by distaste. Instantly, she concluded that I was a liar, a charlatan and a bully. Nothing to discuss. I was the issue. She knew it.

‘Yes, her behaviour had been disruptive during the last class,’ I said sniffily, waiting for a Deerian intervention to resolve the situation.

‘Why haven’t we been told about this before?’ she snapped sharped, a fiery gaze resentfully challenged me and the depute on the substance of our integrity. It had not gone unnoticed that she was shrewdly reframing the discussion as a question of competence.

‘I’ve referred Tanya before. This isn’t the first time that her and her friend have misbehaved in class,’ I said, batting back the issue of who was and wasn’t competent, still hoping for the Depute to involve himself, but refusing to be cowed, stiffened by my residual outrage.

‘Well, I’ve never heard about it,’ she asserted aggressively, sensing danger. ‘My father’s not been told about it,’ each syllable was parsed, honed and sharpened, then thrown as a dart of accusation.

It was a mistake.

‘I’ve sent letters home about it,’ I said coldly. I sensed a slight power shift. She had not been keeping up with Tanya’s record. A chink appeared.

Her unawareness of pertinent information was a threat and she was provoked by it into making unwarranted assertions which were then intimated as near-fact. Ignorant of all the information, she was vulnerable to being proven wrong. She could not abide losing an argument her own aggression had led her into. Humiliation, there and then, or later, was self-created and a self-perceived looming prospect. She’d lost her outraged moral certitude and made it easy for the professional priesthood to exorcise her, a malign but, most shamefully, a minor entity, by the simple recall of past, documented history. The bureaucrat’s weapon of choice.

This was typical conduct of the working-class (of whom I am one) who, under a modicum of pressure, allow their defensive conditioning and sense of inferiority to dictate responses, that are often overly, and recklessly, combative, when a more disinterested, cooler inquiry would be tactically more advantageous. This is why, when confronted with authority, they rarely win.

They want to succeed in that moment, at that time, at that place, at that point, with those present, they must win in this specific confrontation, whether by belligerence, lies or violence. Why? Why do the working class so regularly risk defeat in dispute with the professional class this way, on unfamiliar ground, without most or all of the facts, unclear about what they want or any kind of prepared strategy to achieve their aim? Why risk embarrassment and defeat by grasping facts from the air or by attacking others so incautiously?

Because they are crippled by, incapacitated due to, and dwelling in, mortification. The defensive mechanisms built-up against a history of childhood indignities are instantaneous and overwhelming. They are primed to ward off the ever-present sense of a submerged, powerful current of suppressed affronts and feelings of former degradations that are always too ready to rise and wash away the weak abutments of self-belief. And intrusive questions whose painful answers explode like charges on the struts supporting the low, barely raised bridge of self-controlled consciousness, accelerating its sweeping away in the flood of tumultuous emotions.

A predicament made immediate in moments like this. The same subconscious condition explains why, despite the magnitude of injustices visited upon them, working people do not accost the gatekeepers of authority, the professional classes, more frequently. They fear that a public defeat will rupture the dam holding these anguished, charging waters back.

Tanya’s friend had disappeared, and Tanya had retreated to the front double doors at the exit where the gallusness and the disdain had drained from her, replaced by a pale, bloodless face, incessantly trembling hands and the awe-struck-with-terror look that I recognised as signs of deep-seated trauma. This turn of events was provoking some sort of meltdown in her.

‘Is this true?’ the sister asked, less assured and with an indignation more forced. Her eyes leaving me, she looked beyond to my left. I half-turned. No one was there. Had Rob gone? Who’s she speaking to? I turned a little more to see, to my amazement and dismay, unclearly at first, a shadowy shape in my peripheral vision before it become recognisably defined as a rounded Rob Deer, slowly emerging from behind me, as if from a cave, to nod sheepishly, not bleating a sound, after which summation of my position, he retreated a step behind me into a bow headed silence. I was stunned.

Put once again on the back foot by Rob’s watery affirmation of my claims; his less than resounding manner opened the door to Tanya’s sister trying to regain her authority.

‘My Dad will come up and see about this,’ she threatened as if this was her playing her trump card. The woman must have been in her early forties.

I stared at her. Don’t crack. ‘Fine,’ I said. No retreat. Not one foot back.

This moved the depute. Rob Deer emerged from behind me once more, a little more confidently this time. ‘He can come to my office on Monday,’ he said, his words resonating with a greater degree of authority. She’d erred. Tanya’s sister had unwittingly manoeuvred herself onto Rob’s territory, one which he was far more familiar and adept on than she. Time would allow him to prepare a case – all those letters sent home she did not know about, all Tanya’s teachers’ possible reports, again unknowable, all the delving into Tanya’s record of things that Tanya had kept from them. And teachers stuck together.

I could see the realisation in her eyes. She turned and looked at Tanya, quivering and tearful, just wanting it to be over, could she attack a school with this wisp of a girl? The family faced unspoken scorn, and the deeper the contempt of these ‘smart arses’, the politer they would be. They would crown their absolute victory with a ‘thanks for coming in’, and they would pour their condescension on them like oil and immolate them in the fires of their own shame. She sensed this immediately.

Once more, fearful of consequences not yet washed ashore by the tide of time and taken aback that her gambit had not led to my complete capitulation, the sister, with little option, continued her pose of incensed righteousness.

‘Right, we’ll see you then,’ she said decisively and ominously, lowering like a dark cloud that threatened a thunderstorm which would arrive to visit havoc on Monday morning in Mr Deer’s room. Her abruptness attempted to portray a confidence that her inexorable victory was merely delayed, not denied.

But, I knew there would be no triumph for her or Tanya, or a crushing loss for me. There would not be a meeting. Over the weekend, time to think would enlarge further the spectre of possible disgrace, in Tanya, in her father, in her sister. Now, instead of aggressive haranguing as an approach, there would be avoidance.

By this time, Tanya was close to tears and her face had gone from white to a deep hue of scarlet that almost matched her hair, subsuming her freckles in its florid glow. I stood there, undefeated, and watched her and her sister, running over with indignation, quickly push out the blue framed, Perspex exit doors. I could imagine the endless denunciations of myself, Rob Deer and the school that would be rapidly spat out from the enraged sister’s mouth like tickets from a manically printing ticket machine, all disguising an internal, surging self-hatred and concurrently demanding validation and vindication by a quaking, disorientated Tanya.

I have no idea if the meeting happened or not. I suspect not. No one got in touch with me. There was no follow-up as there usually is, and Tanya never misbehaved again.