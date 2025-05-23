“It is customary to complain of the bustle and strenuousness of our epoch. But in truth the chief mark of our epoch is a profound laziness and fatigue.”

G.K. Chesterton

As late spring began melding with summer, I spoke with Ruth again. I thought I had better keep on top of things and somehow find out what was happening. She told me that Francis had ‘disappeared’.

‘What do you mean “disappeared”?’ I asked. My impending return had stimulated my interest in these matters.

‘She’s not answering her emails to anyone,’ said Ruth, whose knowledge of Francis meant she was less surprised than myself.

‘To no one?’

‘No, not to Mick or to Alan or to anyone. They’ve emailed her continually. They’ve phoned her. No reply,’ said Ruth.

‘Is she dead?’ I asked unkindly, with morbid curiosity.

‘Her partner is still posting pictures of them on Facebook,’ said Ruth straight-faced and sardonically.

‘Doing what? I asked, intrigued.

‘Having a good time,’ said Ruth.

‘What? How can she get away with it?’

‘It’s difficult to challenge her,’ said Ruth.

‘Mick probably can’t do much’. I knew from experience that headteachers were extremely limited in dealing with awkward teachers. When I was appointed to a permanent post, the union rep told me I was ‘fireproof now’. Emboldened absenteeism castrates even the most pugnacious and thrusting headteacher.

That rep, Calum, also known as ‘Mad Dog’, was the most feared teacher in the school, by both pupils and teachers, and he had a long track record of keeping even the most dissident teachers not only in their jobs but free from any significant censure – and by ‘dissident’ I mean a skiving, system-playing, shirking scoundrel. Jeffrey Dahmer could probably teach children without fear of losing his job with a Scottish teacher’s contract and Calum in his corner.

Sadly, it turned out, Francis’ partner Leslie had suffered a stroke. Francis was rocked by this terrible event. The hierarchy of the school were sympathetic, and nothing was said of Francis’ recalcitrance to return an email.

Greater acquaintance with Francis would inculcate a measured scepticism about her, however. Lengthy absences from work, understandable to some extent, was her Covid Experience. Then, having only completed one month of full work on returning in 2021, she dislocated her toes walking on steps after a night out. She disappeared again for another few months, an email sent to the department this time providing an explanation.

Mick’s wariness of Francis’ claims was growing too. As a former PE teacher, he confided to a colleague that ‘it is extremely difficult to dislocate toes’. Yet none of her injuries or illnesses over the following years stopped pictures appearing on social media of Francis enjoying herself on nights out with friends during her absence. Perhaps it would have been wise for Francis and her partner to block Francis’ school colleagues from their social media accounts. In true teacher fashion, it caused a ripple of invidiousness and resentment spoken in clandestine channels.

In matters of absenteeism though, Francis was a mere beginner. Another departmental colleague far surpassed her in number and length of time spent away from the proximal zone of learning, and she in turn was excelled in nonappearances by the now retired Alistair ‘Robbo’ Robertson, a most shameless truant.

This remarkable original in absence, this item of mortality in mysterious maladies would disappear for months. Months and months. Inexplicably. In a school, there’s nothing particularly exceptional about that. Certainly, in my school, there’s always a handful of people who have gone missing for extended periods and do so regularly, like clockwork. Skipping five weeks of school, or five months, was not unknown. There are people I’ve not seen for a couple of years who still have a job; there are others who make full recoveries just as half-pay starts - after six months of illness - maintaining their full salary, and working half a year…or less…

…one colleague, not the only one, would time absences in order to be ill just as the summer holidays began; she would then declare she had been ill all through the break and returned to school being owed time due to her having been unwell during her holidays; she would take that as time-owed, and, on her return from that, then go off ill, only returning before the next set of holidays; this would mean she was credited with working some days, delaying any reduction in her salary. Lo and behold, illness would strike and she’d become poorly again as the next round of holidays began, again alleging sickness throughout, and once more taking the time in lieu after school resumed, predictably followed by handing in another sick note, and then, as yet another holiday approached…this same pattern has continued for years…

No, what set Ali R apart from the also-rans who shamelessly play the system and assert rights without responsibilities was the outrageously brazen nature of his excuses; the judiciousness of their application and the public spectacles that led to his being AWOL. To give a single illustration from hundreds, one morning he phoned-up the school office to inform them that he would not be in that day. The depute headteacher at the time, Jarvis, happened to be circling in the office at the very moment Ali phoned in his reason.

‘What shall I mark you down as having?’ asked the office secretary as she was obliged to do by council rules on absence management.

‘Rhinosinusitis,’ was the slightly nasal word spoken down the line.

‘Rhinosinusitis?’ repeated the baffled secretary.

‘Yes,’ said the toneless voice.

Confused, she asked for the spelling.

‘R-H-I-N-O-S-I-N-U-S-I-T-I-S’, Ali said patiently, before peremptorily hanging-up. A lifelong socialist and trade unionist, Ali had few uses for those he perceived as lower in intelligence or status.

The depute, an intelligent, curious and deeply cynical man, overhearing all this, was puzzled by the unknown medical term. Later that evening with his wife, probably during several biting verbal protrusions on the body of Ali’s character, he mentioned the mysterious ailment afflicting the Absent. His wife was a nurse and informed him that the unfamiliar term named a condition that was nothing more critical than a blocked nose. Ali must have revelled in every moment of that phone call.

Few teachers had the gall or knowledge to utilise such an excuse. When it came to not working, Ali had the gall and bladder of an elephant. And he did not care who knew it. He had no qualms about declaring his hand openly. One Monday in the English staff base, he entered with a troubled expression on his face; he was uncertain whether or not it was a Parents’ Evening on the upcoming Thursday or if it was the following week. Seeking urgent clarification, he tried to ascertain from my colleague what was what.

‘It’s this week, I’m afraid, Ali’ said my colleague, sympathetic to his plight of working beyond the school day, a possibility met by him with horror.

‘Oh dear,’ he said, then very deliberately and very slowly, he proclaimed, ‘I think I feel a cold coming on.’

This was met with silence. We all knew the fix was in. And that was that. To emphasise the severity of this particular coronavirus’ impact, he left the building that day, and we never saw him for two weeks. This was unusual in itself, since normally it was three weeks minimum for his illnesses, but perhaps this was an unplanned skive, and he accelerated his return to allow an orderly resumption of his regular schedule of absences, which duly followed.

He didn’t bother to hide his dereliction of teaching duties or the feelings that justified it. He didn’t like the kids, ‘Little bastards’, ‘Neds’. He didn’t like the management, ‘They support you like a rope supports a hanging man’. He despised the job: ‘I wanted to teach adult education, but they put me in a school, talk about doing someone a favour’; he was ‘casting pearls before swine’ and ‘teaching the uneducable’; it was ‘a waste of everybody’s time’. Of those he worked with on the ground, as it were, I never heard him reveal his feelings about colleagues in the same department, however, he had numerous opinions on colleagues in other departments: of PE colleagues, ‘idiots’; of a home economics teacher, ‘she’s thick’; of a depute ‘even the kids know he’s a stupid man’; but the only observations he made within my hearing about our fellow English teachers were ones that apprised the shapeliness of female colleagues’ bottoms.

Usually, this appreciation was whispered during the journey to the staffroom at breaktime, when the entire English Commonwealth would set off as a strung-out, sloping caravan to the oasis of tea, coffees and biscuits. During this expedition, Ali would sometimes sidle up to me conspiratorially in the corridor to express his admiration of the woman colleague a little in front of us; he would then loiter behind the woman in question to purview the desideratum at leisure while I slowed my walk lest she might overhear him, turn round offended and hold me partly accountable.

Ali was a passionate lover of women. Old school. I once sat beside him on a night out. He was absolutely hilarious but, with current tastes and mores, he’d probably be a registered Hate Criminal today. Despite being short, oily and shifty looking, with hair like a shoe brush, I could imagine him being quite the hit with women. He talked well and without hesitation. He did not curb his explicit, flattering enthusiasm for them – which was made clear to me on a night out when two pairs of hands, inflamed by ardour, dug agonisingly into my thigh as I sat at a table with my drink. I almost screamed in pain; it’d caught the muscle perfectly. It was Ali who, sitting beside me, had grabbed my leg to repress his own ejaculation of desire at a woman around thirty-five years younger than him passing us by in a mini-skirt. With women, he was funny, confident - a potent mix - and, I sensed, an opportunist. He had been married three times, and, as he candidly told me, ‘was prepared to sleep with everyone’ in the school.

That night I spent with him was an end of term night out. I left in the late evening, about ten. Ali’s night ended dramatically later on. He tried to gain access to a nightclub, was refused for being too drunk, and then precipitously fell backwards down the steps leading to the club’s entrance, due to reasons unknown…he said. Consequently, he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Released at three in the morning; he returned home at four, only to spend an hour fighting with his wife because he wanted to take the kitchen knife back to the nightclub and stab the bouncer who he cursed for his injuries. Literally, his wife had to wrestle the knife out of his hands, was the story he told me.

On that same night of pedagogical revelry, before we parted, he told me about a previous week’s dream. In it he was speaking to Hitler and was telling him that there was no point him ‘doing the Holocaust’ because it wasn’t going to work and the Jews survived it, so ‘forget it’.

‘I must be a right ingratiating, servile, wee bastard,’ he confided to me sincerely, ‘because all the way through this dream I was calling Hitler “Mein Fuhrer” like I was some Nazi lickspittle’. His honesty and his unperturbedness about his possible affinities I found comical. ‘I wonder if I was doing the salute, too, in my sleep? My poor wife’s calling to my son in the next room, “Tie the cunt’s hands back, he’s trying to do the “Heil Hitler” again!”’. I could imagine Ali, contending with his wife on the bed: he trying to shoot that right arm into the familiar Nazi position, like some sort of Dr Strangelove impresario, his wife putting all her weight on it to stop it jumping up like a jack-in-a-box, while all the time her somnambulist husband protesting, ‘No, no, you’re wrong. What are you doing? Mein Fuhrer is a good man!’.

There was a lot going on in Ali’s subconscious.

Also in there was a deep knowledge of history, a good understanding and commitment to trade unionism – despite the throwaway snobbery to all and sundry - and a thorough grounding in his subject. Unlike most English teachers today, he knew grammar. His marking corrected pupils for their tenses, their subjunctive moods, their lack of subjects for their predicates and a whole range of concepts which are now foreign to nearly all English classrooms. A link of once-shared knowledge between generations that today is sadly broken. Ali, for all the time I knew him, remained a reader of challenging books. Most English teachers presently just stream.

Still, he was an unrepentant shirker and probably hundreds of pupils had their lives circumvented, partly, slightly, by his unconscionable absences. On his retirement, the headteacher incongruously and pointedly refused to pay the traditional respects to a departing colleague, especially a long serving one like Ali, because of his ‘unprofessionalism’. It was left to Angela as Principal Teacher to mark his parting in some sort of official manner.

In keeping with established practice, Ali gave his own final oration.

I learned something during Ali’s address. Life can exist in a vacuum. When Ali started to speak, the air left the room as if extracted by a suction pump. The fact that he was the focus of management ire meant his oration was unlikely to be well-received. And he was unpopular: there existed a plentiful reserve of massive ill-will towards him due to the cover demands he single-handedly created and the consequent experience of his untaught, ill-disciplined classes that every teacher in the school, at some point over the years, had underwent. This mixed with his own blinkeredness to the inconveniences he manifested, his insensitivity and his existence in a cocoon of self-entitled legitimacy, supported by his congregating only with the misanthropic, child-hating dinosaurs of the staff who believed all absence was justified and who resented management’s ingresses into their comfortable professional lives by their irritating, insistent expectation that a teacher should provide some form of education for all pupils.

(Nearly all of the ‘dinosaurs’ were strong trade unionists as it happened. To give an idea of their calibre, one of them benefitted from an error in school timetabling when she was schedule for a weekly group of classes whose pupils, it transpired, had all left school, but she never told anyone so she could have the time to herself! ‘Collegiality is at the centre of Scottish schools’ – The McCrone Agreement.)

Ali’s farewell was an odyssey through his time in education, from his very first day at primary school to his exiting. In that wild melee of minor happenings, he recounted how, when told he had to go back to school after his first day, he burst into tears. He told a stony-faced, silently offended audience about worldly pupils teasing him about blowjobs, asking him, ‘Have you ever had a gobble, Sir?’ At this point, the headteacher, who had removed himself to stand at the far end of the staffroom away from the speaker, sported a fixed grin of distasteful contempt. Undeterred by the arctic reception, Ali continued with his narrative, regaling us with the tale of how he needed the toilet so badly during a class that he was practically bent double with pain and had to leave, after much suffering, to stagger along the corridor to the male toilets, from where, having relieved himself with great utilisation of his eccrine and apocrine glands – ‘I was sweating like a runaway slave hiding in the hen house’ - he re-emerged a new man and returned to his pupils.

His peroration was, surprisingly, a flurry of compliments directed at the English Department where he named us all individually coupling to each of us an outstanding quality as he did so, although, with the staff’s general perception of Ali being sunk lower than a ship in the Mariana Trench, it did little to raise any of us in widespread esteem – but I was flattered anyway; he said I had ‘a big brain’. Later on, I was told this was the source of notable surprise among colleagues. I can only assume people thought I was thick.

Ali’s working life in school was unsatisfying for all parties. Perhaps, a system that could find another way of using teachers who were essentially burnt out but too young to retire would be useful. If Ali had marked my pupils’ work and helped their grammar (and mine), then he would have given an immense contribution to the type of school I work in. The school’s rigidity in this respect damned any creative solution.